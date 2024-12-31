Rational Spirituality
Gateway to the Liminal Void
The Next Lost Civilization
Feb 3
•
R. Toney Brooks, PhD
January 2025
One God, many gods
Exploring the Relationship Between the Supreme Cosmic Godhead and Humanity's Divine Expressions
Jan 21
•
R. Toney Brooks, PhD
Hermeticism in Modern Spirituality
"It's about you, not the Church"
Jan 13
•
R. Toney Brooks, PhD
The 2025 Planetary Alignments and Second Coming of Christ
Liminal Abyss: A 34 Day Period of Intense Perplexity
Jan 6
•
R. Toney Brooks, PhD
December 2024
Why We Love Her So
It's the way our brains are wired
Dec 31, 2024
•
R. Toney Brooks, PhD
Cosmic Horror: The Coming of Azathoth
Unveiling the Thoth Archetype in Lovecraftian Lore
Dec 23, 2024
•
R. Toney Brooks, PhD
Rational Spirituality’s Theory of Universal Hierarchy and Black Hole Cosmology
A Transdisciplinary Model of Metaphysical Domains
Dec 16, 2024
•
R. Toney Brooks, PhD
Angels and Demons
The Ouroboros and the Dragon of Chaos
Dec 9, 2024
•
R. Toney Brooks, PhD
Ahriman: Evil Lizard-Brained Archetype
Humanity's Dark Passengers
Dec 2, 2024
•
R. Toney Brooks, PhD
November 2024
When the Skies of November Turn Gloomy
Attaining authentic spirituality
Nov 25, 2024
•
R. Toney Brooks, PhD
The New God: Moralistic Therapeutic Deism
An ideology for the New World Order
Nov 18, 2024
•
R. Toney Brooks, PhD
The Fragmented Self: Obscuring Cosmic Consciousness
The Transparent Evils of Globalism
Nov 12, 2024
•
R. Toney Brooks, PhD
