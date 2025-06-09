Rational Spirituality

9/11 Revisionist
16h

Satanist’s for 9/11 Truth - Michael Aquino on 9/11

A Psyop Tinfoil Possession

An American political scientist, military officer and Satanist. He was the founder and high priest of the Temple of Set. Aquino was also a specialist in psychological warfare for military intelligence and an officer in the U.S. Army.

This testimony of his is also part of a psyop....

Discussion: https://rumble.com/v5ftwhp-satanists-for-911-truth-michael-aquino-on-911.html

The Suspension of Newtonian Physics

A Plane conversation with Dr Morgan Reynolds & 9/11 Revisionist

Article & Interview: https://911revision.substack.com/p/the-suspension-of-newtonian-physics

9/11 Truth Suppression Timeline

"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves." - Vladimir Lenin

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-truth-suppression-timeline

Larry
2h

I prefer Ragnarok .The old world dies for the world to be born

Set is a solitary god. He does not share his power with others easy.

Chaos is typified by Apep.-the implicate order in nature

The Egyptian are pictorial forces of the power of nature. Nothing more,nothing less.

