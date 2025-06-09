The above image invokes the protection of the Eye of Horus for the author and readers of this newsletter. (Horus is on the left, the Eye of Horus is center, and Set appears as a serpent on the right.)

Introduction

In this piece, we aim to address an issue that, since the turn of the 21st century, has surged to the forefront of consciousness: civilizational breakdown — not merely a political or economic crisis, but the dissolution of the coherence patterns that have sustained Western civilization for nearly three millennia.

We stand at what we term a Setian Threshold — a critical juncture where accumulated entropy (disorder) within our social, political, and metaphysical systems approaches a tipping point — one that may determine whether we experience renewal or disintegration.

The Setian Threshold

When historians attempt to pinpoint the onset of this crisis, their consensus date may well be September 11, 2001 — the ignition point of psychological warfare against humanity in the modern era.

According to whistleblower John Kiriakou in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, up until that time the CIA functioned primarily as an intelligence-gathering agency. After 9/11, the agency morphed into a paramilitary organization.

Psychological warfare had been tested earlier by the Nazis under the name Projekt Blaumond (“Project Blue Moon”). These experiments — carried out at Auschwitz, Dachau, and through propaganda on the German populace — laid the groundwork for what would later evolve into the CIA’s MKUltra Project.

This shift of intelligence agencies into instruments of psychological manipulation represents more than mere institutional evolution — it signals a deeper metaphysical shift in the nature of power itself. To understand the full scope of this civilizational inflection point, we must look beyond political analysis to cosmic principles of order and dissolution.

The concept of the Setian Threshold draws its name from Set — the Egyptian god of disorder, storms, and necessary revolution. Unlike archetypal forces that operate symbolically, Set functions as a cosmic principle — a mechanism of entropy that dissolves exhausted paradigms to clear the ground for new configurations of order.

When civilizations become rigid, spiritually disconnected, or corrupted by concentrated power, Setian forces spring up to restore dynamic balance through creative destruction.

We identify three primary streams of psychological warfare influence:

The First Stream — Archetypal forces, notably shadow archetypes such as the Nazi Black Sun, the giant wolf Fenrir (the Norse precursor of Ragnarok), and Sorath — whom Rudolf Steiner likened to Revelation’s “Beast from the Sea” — exert tremendous influence on the human psyche during periods of civilizational stress.

The Second Stream — Centers on psychopathy, which runs rife within the ruling Criminocratic Cabal. Andrzej Łobaczewski asserts in his book Political Ponerology that psychopathic individuals in positions of political power can generate an epidemic of psychopathology among non-psychopathic individuals.

The Third Stream — Requires a novel theory to account for the acceleration of entropy (chaos and disorder) both within society (on the microcosmic scale) and throughout the universe (the macrocosmic scale). We call this cosmic force the Entropic Accelerant, a modulating force defined by quantum physics that operates through what we term "intentional fields"— coherent patterns of information and agency generated by collective human consciousness.

Cosmic Cycles

In both science and culture, the term Great Year refers to the precession of the equinoxes. Precession — the Earth’s slow axial wobble — causes the equinoxes to shift gradually against the backdrop of the zodiac constellations. This cycle spans approximately 26,000 years. Earth is now entering the Age of Aquarius, bidding farewell to the Age of Pisces.

Ancient cultures also explored the Great Year, often viewing it as a cyclical pattern marked by the rise and fall of civilizations. Vedic scholars described the Kali Yuga cycle, while Plato articulated a Great Year that would return humanity to a Golden Age — a concept that parallels the Yuga Cycle.

Cycle theory also shaped the work of two giants in the philosophy of history — Arnold Toynbee and Oswald Spengler. A contemporary analogue is the Fourth Turning hypothesis, developed by William Strauss and Neil Howe.

All three perspectives agree that the West is either in — or approaching — a prolonged period of crisis and metamorphosis, though they differ in diagnosis and in their visions of the outcome.

For Spengler, Western civilization has entered a phase of irreversible decay — marked by materialism, loss of cultural vitality, and the rise of authoritarian Caesarism — autocratic rule emerging from the exhaustion of democratic and capitalist systems.

Toynbee traced the ultimate cause of civilizational decline to a spiritual and moral failure — a “schism in the soul.” Though he allows for the possibility of revival, Toynbee warns that the West’s unwillingness or inability to meet new challenges could result in the total breakdown of global society, given its position as Global Hegemon.

According to Strauss and Howe, the West is now in the crisis phase — marked by institutional decay, social upheaval, and the potential for war or radical change. The outcome is not predetermined — the crisis may end in catastrophic collapse or in the materialization of a revitalized civic order, depending on the collective response.

While these cyclical theories offer valuable frameworks for understanding our current predicament, they raise a deeper question: might we be witnessing not merely another turning within Western civilization, but approaching the natural lifespan of our civilization? A longer historical timeline may prove instructive.

Egyptian civilization lasted for over 3,000 years — from the unification of Egypt around 3100 BCE to the Roman conquest in 30 BCE. Western civilization, if dated from the first Greek city-states — Athens, Sparta, Corinth — around 800 BCE, is now more than 2,800 years old, placing its duration roughly parallel to that of ancient Egypt.

This temporal correspondence suggests we may be confronting civilizational senescence — the natural entropy that accompanies any system's approach to its historical limits.

Set superimposed over a whirring Nazi Sun Wheel symbol (Sonnenrad) from Wewelsburg Castle

The Egyptian Set

N.B. This is not a message of fear or doom. There are things we can do — and indeed, have already done — to mitigate the accelerating disorder. Still, we are on the cusp of a paradigm shift, one that often brings creative destruction. On the other side of that shift, the world will be a different place.

Passive nihilism — resignation, retreat, or life-denial — is not an option. Nietzsche contrasts this with active nihilism: a bold confrontation with the bankruptcy of values, using it as a springboard to create new ones.

Nietzsche warned of the danger in passive despair. He saw nihilism not as an endpoint but as a necessary clearing away of illusions — a crisis that also offers opportunity. The task, for Nietzsche, is to overcome nihilism by affirming life and creating new values, even in the absence of objective meaning.

To that end, we propose a shared framework — Entropic Acceleration. No mythological figure embodies this principle more forcefully than Set — and, to a lesser degree, Prometheus. We focus primarily on Set, whose mythos remains largely untouched by pop culture and, frankly, who is both older and more relevant as a cosmic force in this epoch.

Importantly, Set — unlike Prometheus — has never functioned as an archetype. Archetypes are symbolic forms; Set is not a symbol but a cosmic principle. He is not a trickster, because tricksterism is a recognizable mythic role — an archetype — and Set transcends that category. Prometheus, by contrast, is the quintessential trickster — an Überarchetyp who advances human evolution through rebellion and cunning.

Our schema posits entropy not merely as a thermodynamic phenomenon, but as a sociological and metaphysical force. The Cosmic Accelerant of Entropy (CAE) functions as a metaphysical driver of collective structural evolution. Societal systems — civilizations, cultural paradigms — and even metaphysical constructs such as “souls” present as intentional fields: coherent patterns of information and agency generated by human consciousness.

That’s a lot to unpack. In simpler terms: societies — and even individual people — are not just random clusters of ideas and behaviors. They are shaped by shared intentions and beliefs.

Imagine humanity’s thoughts and choices woven into a vast invisible web — a matrix of meaning and energy. When older systems begin to fail (that’s the entropy), what follows is not merely chaos but also the opportunity for evolution.

Our collective awareness can accelerate this process — breaking apart obsolete forms and clearing the way for something more coherent. Change, in this view, isn’t something that simply happens to us; it is something we actively co-create, through spiritual awareness and conscious intention.

When these structures stagnate or ossify, entropy reasserts itself — not randomly, but through agents like Set, whose eternal function is to dissolve outdated coherence and prepare the ground for new configurations.

Philosopher Arnold Toynbee, in his sweeping study of 26 civilizations, observed that each one inevitably passed through cycles of rise, decline, and rebirth — a familiar pattern of life, death, and rebirth woven into the fabric of history.

Set, the Egyptian god of disorder, storms, usurpation, and tumult, is just such an agent — not a symbol, not an archetype, not even an Überarchetyp. He is not a metaphor for chaos; he is a agent of it. Set is a Cosmic Principle.

Within the framework of our Quantum Coalescence theory, entropy — often misunderstood as simple decay — is the driving force behind civilizational revitalization. Like electromagnetism and gravity, Set operates as a fundamental force of reality itself, not as a projection of human psychology but as an actual instrument of universal transformation.

Set is the catalytic agent that accelerates the breakdown of exhausted paradigms, clearing space for the emergence of new, spiritually integrated fields at the threshold of a new age.

As in the biblical visions of Daniel — where kingdoms rise and fall beneath the gaze of the Ancient of Days — the dissolution of a dominant paradigm is not an end, but a divine recalibration.

The end of one age gives rise to the synchrony of another. What we are witnessing is not a final judgment — nor merely the vanishing of another Atlantis — but a reordering: a tribulation through which civilizations must pass, not to perish, but to ascend into higher states of coherence, consciousness, and spiritual awareness.

Atlantis

The story of Atlantis is a cautionary tale. My initial aim was to draw an analogy between Atlantis and Western civilization, while detailing Plato’s accounts in Timaeus and Critias. The analogy is apt. However, I also propose a new interpretation — one that begins with Plato’s version as a framework for a counter-hypothesis.

In Timaeus, Plato describes a war between Atlantis and proto-Athens — a clash between imperial corruption and virtuous resistance — culminating in mutual destruction. Atlantis sank beneath the sea amid earthquakes and floods, while the warriors of proto-Athens were “swallowed up by the earth.”

Plato places this proto-Athens 9,000 years before the time of Solon (ca. 600 BCE), situating it around 9,600 BCE — roughly the end of the last Ice Age. This early civilization is portrayed as self-sufficient, rational, and virtuous.

In Critias, Plato elaborates on the moral decline of the Atlanteans:

They were sober and brave and wise and bore lightly the burden of their possessions and lived in fellowship and mutual respect. But when the divine portion began to fade away in them, and their human traits grew dominant, they became unable to bear their fortune and were unseemly in their behavior…

Yet Plato’s account raises questions: Who were these proto-Athenians? Why is there no archaeological trace of such a society in Athens circa 9,600 BCE? Could “swallowed by the earth” suggest not extinction, but retreat — possibly into underground sanctuaries?

Our Counter Hypothesis

Plato wrote that Atlantis was destroyed by flood and earthquake, while the proto-Athenian warriors were “swallowed up by the earth.” Typically read as metaphor, we propose a more literal — or at least strategic — interpretation: that these proto-Athenians did not perish, but dispersed long before the cataclysm, forming an early cultural divergence from Atlantis.

This break can be understood through schismogenesis — a term coined by Gregory Bateson to describe the escalating division between two groups. In our time, the redpill–bluepill divide echoes this ancient split. The proto-Athenians, embodying spiritual unity, may have separated from their Atlantean counterparts in a kind of preemptive exodus.

Their migration likely included dispersion into Anatolia, where they contributed to the cultural substratum that later produced sites like Göbekli Tepe (ca. 9,600 BCE). This megalithic complex, predating both Sumer and Egypt, suggests not a beginning, but a continuation of lost wisdom.

From Anatolia, we intuit that early proto-Celtic groups migrated westward across Europe. While the Kurgan Hypothesis (Gimbutas) and the Anatolian Hypothesis (Renfrew) are often framed in opposition, our synthesis — the Rosa Mystica Hypothesis of Celtic Diffusion — proposes that Celtic languages arose via Neolithic migrations from Anatolia, later reshaped through Bronze Age interactions with steppe cultures.

The Atlantic façade — Cornwall, Brittany, Ireland, and Wales — served as the linguistic hearth of Celtic civilization, while Central Europe acted as a cultural accelerator, as seen in the Hallstatt and La Tène crystallizations of Celtic identity.

Edgar Cayce described Atlantis as divided between the Sons of the Law of One and the Sons of Belial — a spiritual rift between virtue and material ambition. In our Setian framework, such imbalance is not merely historical but metaphysical: civilizations fail when coherence yields to corruption.

Cayce warned of coming Earth changes — earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and a possible pole shift — that would dramatically alter the planet’s geography. He linked these upheavals to cyclical cataclysms akin to those that destroyed Atlantis.

He also foretold that the records of Atlantis, hidden beneath the Sphinx, would be discovered when humanity was spiritually ready. According to Cayce, these revelations would coincide with a time of global upheaval and adjustment.

Tipping Point

Tipping point — a term popularized by Malcolm Gladwell’s The Tipping Point (2000) — refers to “the critical point in a situation, process, or system beyond which a significant and often unstoppable effect or change takes place.” It is sometimes called an inflection point.

Once a system’s tipping point lies in the rearview mirror, the pace of change becomes hyperbolic. The system begins to break apart.

The PLEC model (Power Law with Exponential Cutoff)

In the PLEC chart, a tipping point appears just before the red data points diverge downward from the fitted curve — signaling the onset of deviation from prior entropy-driven acceleration. This may mark the exponential cutoff, or what we call the Setian threshold — the moment when internal contradictions and feedback loops begin to dominate a system’s trajectory. I believe (and hope) this is where we stand as a species: not having failed, but nearing a critical inflection point.

Beyond this threshold, the fitted curve resumes its sharp upward trajectory — indicating a hyperbolic acceleration of entropy and the onset of runaway systemic instability. If this path continues unchecked, it culminates in collapse, with no evident exit ramp or stabilizing counterforce. The PLEC model suggests that beyond a certain limit, Set’s disorder feeds on itself.

Contemporary expressions of the Setian threshold may be seen in both Gaza and Ukraine. These crises are not merely geopolitical; they are metaphysical — eruptions of Setian energies destabilizing exhausted paradigms.

Over time, as Egypt entered periods of internal decay, disunity, and foreign domination, Set’s image darkened. He became associated with foreignness, disorder, and fratricide.

This is the core of the theory: Set did not change — Egypt did. The society’s failure to integrate its entropic element mirrored a broader metaphysical collapse — the rejection of necessary disorder. The mythic degradation of Set was not the cause but a symptom of civilizational disintegration — an erosion of metaphysical awareness.

Direct parallels can be drawn with Christianity. Carl Jung critiqued Christianity’s tendency to divide the divine from evil — casting Satan out of God, whereas older traditions (including the Egyptian) housed destructive forces within the divine totality.

But Set is not Satan. He is not a rebel or a fallen angel. He has always been within the system, not outside it. His function is not moral, but cosmic. Set does not tempt — he unravels. He does not corrupt — he undoes what has become rigid.

Prometheus provides a useful contrast. In the Hellenic imagination, he is the rebel fire-bringer — punished for advancing human evolution. Jason Reza Jorjani has articulated a modern Prometheanism rooted in this vision: transgression as transcendence, acceleration as salvation. But Prometheus remains a humanist archetype — a trickster who rebels for the benefit of man.

Set is more impersonal. Tricksters are his farmhands. His purpose is higher-order — to reintroduce dynamism into calcified systems. In a universe where coherence is gained and lost through the interplay of opposites — between order and entropy — Set accelerates the destruction of systems that have outlived their relevance.

Satanic Temple statue of Baphomet

The Curious Case of Michael Aquino

In our essay, particularly The Disembodied Mind, we previously explored mind control and its links to Nazi Germany, SS occultism, and Project Paperclip — which transferred some 1,600 Nazi scientists to the United States after the war. In America, psychological warfare, remote viewing, and psi phenomena soon captivated the nascent CIA. Since then, mind control has evolved into a highly refined and often hidden art form.

Enter Michael Aquino.

A retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel in Psychological Operations, Aquino’s résumé includes training from the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Army Intelligence School, and the Special Warfare Center (Green Berets/Psychological Operations). His military decorations include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, and the First-Class Psychological Warfare Medal.

Aquino was also a high-ranking occultist. After serving in Anton LaVey’s Church of Satan, he founded the Temple of Set in 1975 and led it until 1996. He claimed to have channeled Set directly — a being he regarded not as myth, but as a metaphysically real force.

In his manifesto The Book of Coming Forth by Night, Aquino recounts Set’s words:

Known as the Hebrew Satan, I chose to bring forth a Magus... He was charged to form a Church of Satan, that I might easily touch the minds of men in this image they had cast for me... I gave to this Magus my Diabolicon, that he might know the truth of my ancient Gift to mankind, clothed though it might be in the myths of the Hebrews.

While Aquino publicly disavowed Nazi ideology, he expressed admiration for what he saw as the Nazis’ ability to summon extraordinary psychic force — a power he believed had been tragically misdirected, but not inherently illegitimate.

This is not merely biographical curiosity. It reveals the metaphysical infrastructure of Setianism — the direct channeling of a cosmic disordering force, intimately tied to ritual practice and psychological manipulation.

I first encountered the Temple of Set during research for a piece titled SCAT: The Satanic Cult of American Technocracy. In that essay, I noted the dangers of seemingly harmless occult practices — ouija boards, ritual dolls, and other vectors of spiritual entry. These may serve as gateways for dark intelligences.

SCAT also examined the disturbing phenomenon of ritual sexual abuse (RSA), euphemistically discussed in legal and clinical settings. One of the more grotesque aspects attributed to Set — and expressed within Setian practice — is a proclivity for unnatural sexual desire.

Current estimates suggest that around 8 million children go missing worldwide each year. The United States, astonishingly, reports approximately 800,000 missing children annually. Survivors of Satanic Human Abuse (SHA) allege that a significant portion are trafficked — with some estimates placing the figure at up to 16%.

These abuses — psychological, ritualistic, and institutional — do not occur in a vacuum. They are expressions of entropic acceleration, driven not only by human depravity but by cosmic forces seeking to break the shell of dying paradigms and failed civilizations that lost coherence.

Setian perversity is no longer hidden. It is visible in our time: in the Epstein files, in widespread human trafficking, and in persistent allegations of ritual abuse. These are not isolated incidents of moral decay. They are symptoms of something deeper — a metaphysical disintegration at the core of Western civilization.

Amor Fati and Jungian Destiny

Nietzsche’s amor fati — the love of one’s fate — is not resignation, but a radical, joyful affirmation of life in all its aspects, including suffering. For Nietzsche, this acceptance is active and creative: a yes to existence, even in the face of absurdity.

Jung’s concept of destiny shares this spirit. Individuation is not submission to fate but the conscious shaping of one’s path — a dialogue between ego and unconscious, guided by inner potential and mythic imagination.

We might summarize their synthesis this way:

Fate is what happens to you; destiny is what you make happen.

Fate is ordained; destiny is potentiality realized.

As 1 Corinthians 13:13 reminds us: “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”

On Abraham Hicks' Emotional Guidance Scale, love — along with joy, appreciation, empowerment, and freedom — represents the highest vibrational frequency. The lowest are fear, despair, and powerlessness.

Should you find yourself caught in the nightmarish pull of Setian chaos — perhaps even tipping into despair — Nietzsche might offer five remedies:

Say yes to life. Even as old systems die, embrace existence itself as meaningful and sufficient. Create new values. Like the Übermensch, resist nihilism by drawing strength from within, not from collapsing paradigms. Love your fate. Accept even suffering and catastrophe as integral to your unfolding — fuel for transformation. Transform pain into strength. Suffering, faced directly, can become a crucible for wisdom and clarity. Reject life-denial. Beware of beliefs that devalue life unless redeemed by some higher abstraction.

We stand, perhaps, where the proto-Athenians once stood — facing the apocalypse of yet another decadent Atlantis, yet carrying forward a spark of spiritual coherence. The image of Atlantis vanishing beneath the sea while a virtuous remnant survives is more than allegory. It is a call to choose love over fear, destiny over fate, and spiritual awareness over annihilation of the soul.

