In this post, we aim to demonstrate that the Lambda Cold Dark Matter (ΛCDM) cosmological model is incorrect according to observations made by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), while our black hole cosmology assertions align with JWST's recent discoveries.

The ΛCDM “Big Bang” model, long considered the cosmological standard, predicts that the earliest galaxies in our universe should be small, dim, and were slow to form, shaped by the gradual pull of an invented substance called “dark matter.” Yet, JWST has instead revealed a universe that is far busier, brighter, and more organized than ΛCDM allows.

These findings invite a reconsideration of the very foundations of cosmology —and exploration of the possibility that black holes are not merely cosmic endpoints, but engines of cosmic renewal and creation.

This piece provides additional and updated information to our original theory of Black Hole Cosmology, published on Substack [here].

Black Holes — Not Just Endings, But Beginnings

Traditionally, black holes are seen as destructive forces or regions where matter and energy vanish beyond an event horizon. Our model, on the other hand, sees black holes as cosmic recyclers and, in special cases, as the birthplaces of entirely new universes.

When black holes grow large enough, particularly in the cases of supermassive black holes, they may reach a critical threshold and undergo a transformation, giving rise to a new bubble of spacetime — a baby universe (like our own).

From the perspective of the new universe, this event is experienced as its own Big Bang — a rapid expansion filled with energy and, crucially, information inherited from the parent black hole. In this way, black holes become not only the endpoints of stars and galaxies, but also the wombs from which new universes are born.

Information — The Cosmic DNA

A central tenet of our theory is that information is fundamental to the universe. Echoing physicist John Wheeler’s “It from Bit,” we propose that the information encoded on a black hole’s event horizon determines the properties of the universe it births. This information acts as the cosmic DNA, shaping everything from physical laws to the distribution of matter and energy.

Recent theoretical advances suggest that information has physical weight, and that its conservation is as fundamental as the conservation of mass and energy, as we argued [here].

When a black hole gives birth to a new universe, the information it has gathered is not lost, but rather transformed, setting the initial conditions for the next cosmic cycle.

The JWST has revealed galaxies in the early universe that are larger, brighter, and more organized than ΛCDM predicts. Some, called “red monsters,” formed stars at rates hundreds of times faster than the Milky Way does today. Others show evidence of rapid growth and structure that simply cannot be explained by the slow, dark matter-driven processes assumed by today’s standard model.

In our Black Hole Cosmology theory, these observations make perfect sense. If our universe inherited a complex mixture of information from a parent black hole, it would naturally begin with the seeds needed for rapid structure formation.

The information encoded at the parent universe’s event horizon could set the stage for galaxies to organize and grow quickly, bypassing the need for hypothetical forms of dark matter or tweaks to gravity that have yet to be observed. Physics has accumulated too many “tweaks” as it is!

Cosmic Renewal and Evolution

Our model paints a universe that is not static or isolated, but part of a vast, interconnected multiverse. Each universe is born from a black hole in a parent universe, inheriting a unique set of physical constants and structural ‘instructions.’ The baby universe, once born, becomes completely isolated from the parent.

The Einstein–Rosen bridge (the ‘birth canal’) initially connects the two, but this connection is inherently unstable and pinches off rapidly as the baby universe inflates and creates its own spacetime.

Universes capable of sustaining complexity thrive and evolve, while others fade away. This process mirrors natural selection on a cosmic scale — a kind of evolutionary cycle for universes themselves.

It’s interesting to speculate on why one universe lives and thrives and another does not. Personally, I believe that the evolution of consciousness, or its absence, in the parent universe may play a significant role.

Black holes, then, serve a dual role:

Within a universe , black holes recycle matter, energy, and information (which is another form of matter), fueling ongoing cosmic evolution. This, I believe, implicates Teilhard de Chardin’s “noosphere.” Teilhard envisioned the noosphere as a new evolutionary layer — a sphere of mind or collective consciousness influencing the biosphere and geosphere.

Beyond a universe, supermassive black holes become the architects of new universes, passing on the information that shapes the next generation of reality. These cosmic leviathans, after accumulating sufficient mass and information, reach a critical threshold where spacetime itself undergoes a transformation. The concentrated information encoded on the event horizon — representing everything the black hole has consumed throughout its existence — serves as a template or blueprint for the emerging universe.

Information and the Question of Dark Matter

Our model also offers a new perspective on the dark matter debate. Rather than invoking an undetected particle, we suggest that the information inherited from the parent universe, and thus encoded in the fabric of spacetime, acts as a gravitational substrate.

This information, though invisible to telescopes, exerts a real influence, shaping the growth and rotation of galaxies just as dark matter is thought to do. The JWST’s findings of unexpectedly massive and organized early galaxies further support this view, as they suggest a universe that began with more structure and “instructions” than ΛCDM can defend.

Black Hole Cosmology offers a vision of the universe as a living, evolving system, one where endings are also beginnings, and where information is the sine qua non of reality. The latest discoveries from JWST do not challenge this view; they reinforce it, revealing a cosmos that is richer, more dynamic, and more interconnected than ever imagined.

This cosmic recycling and evolutionary process hinges on a fundamental relationship that extends beyond our traditional understanding of physics. While we've discussed how information serves as the "cosmic DNA" shaping new universes, we must now consider how this information relates to the physical substrate of reality itself.

If black holes are the mechanisms of universal renewal, and information is what persists through these cosmic transformations, then we need a framework that unifies these concepts with our established understanding of mass and energy. This brings us to a crucial extension of Einstein's famous equation: the principle of mass-energy-information equivalence.

Mass-Energy-Information Equivalence

The mass-energy-information equivalence principle, first formulated by Melvin Vopson, extends Einstein's famous E=mc² formula to include information as a fundamental physical quantity (E=mc²=NkT log₂). This principle suggests that information, along with mass and energy, have physical properties and can be quantified. Key aspects of this principle include:

Information has Mass — Every bit of information is proposed to have a finite and quantifiable mass.

Conservation — Information, like mass and energy, is conserved in physical processes.

Particle Information — Elementary particles are theorized to store information about themselves, similar to how DNA encodes information in living organisms.

The mass-energy-information equivalence principle has potential implications for understanding dark matter, dark energy, resolving the black hole information paradox, and fundamentally altering our conception of the universe's composition.

The equivalence principle bridges quantum field theory, information theory, and thermodynamics, noting a deeper connection between the physical world and information than previously understood. It will likely lead to a paradigm shift in our understanding of the nature of reality, potentially reframing information as a fifth state of matter in addition to solid, liquid, gas, and plasma.

As we continue to explore the universe’s deepest mysteries, black holes may prove to be not just the end of the story, but the beginning of a new chapter and another scientific revolution.

This brief essay invites further discussion and research into a cosmology that places black holes and information at the heart of cosmic creation, aligning with the most recent and surprising observations of our universe.

