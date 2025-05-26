Rational Spirituality

User's avatar
Bird's Brain's avatar
Bird's Brain
3d

Condolences on the loss of your beloved Ozzie! 🙏 I also feel sure we'll be reunited with our beloved pets.

And I'm glad to hear more people have discovered your work. Thanks for another thought-provoking piece!

Ty Nichols, MDiv's avatar
Ty Nichols, MDiv
3d

I just discovered your Substack through @drnicholascorrin — whose work I deeply respect — and I’m so grateful for the introduction. This piece is a beautiful convergence of rigorous thought and sacred imagination.

Your vision of the soul as a quantum soliton resonated on many levels, especially with its echoes in Kabbalistic concepts of devekut and the soul’s coherence with the Ein Sof. Your articulation of the Imaginal Realm as a real and active domain where archetypes take form reminds me of the deeper currents running through both mystical Judaism and early Christian apophatic traditions.

I’m especially grateful for your respectful treatment of the world’s spiritual traditions — not dismissing or denigrating them, but recognizing that each human being (soul) is on their own journey, viewing reality through a unique and evolving lens. We all have so much to learn from one another — if only we would.

Thank you for your clarity, your curiosity, and your courage. The spiritual hunger of our time demands exactly this kind of integrative, rational, and yet transcendent inquiry. Looking forward to reading more.

