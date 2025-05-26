This image of St. Mary Magdalene’s assumption into Heaven invokes divine protection for the author and readers of this newsletter.

I’d like to open this piece by extending a hearty and heartfelt welcome to our new subscribers. We were blessed with an extraordinary increase of interest in our newsletter following last week’s expose of the “criminocratic cabal.”

By way of introduction, our goal with Rational Spirituality is to unite science and spirituality, which implies the separation of spirituality from stern, dogmatic religion: neither man nor thought should serve two masters. This break was not only necessary, it likely was preordained for today’s troubled times.

An instructor of mine once noted, “Religion is the entropy of spirituality.”

In physics, entropy refers to the measure of disorder or randomness in a system. All systems tend to move towards a state of higher entropy unless external energy is applied. It must, however, be the correct kind of energy — affirming and, like the biblical Nathaniel, without guile.

Structured religious traditions — with their formal rituals and established doctrines — often impede or eclipse an individual’s personal search for spiritual meaning, connection, and Truth.

A few additional words about dogmatic religion, specifically the three Abrahamic religions that espouse monotheism — Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

First off, Yahweh, the Trinity, and Allah are not the same god. While each of these religions may worship only one god, that god is exclusive to that religion. Those gods possess different attributes and peculiarities, including claims that they are the ‘one true God.’ Such claims are known as triumphalism.

But thanks be to God, who always leads us as captives in Christ’s triumphal procession and uses us to spread the aroma of the knowledge of him everywhere. 2 Corinthians 2:14

That may have been sweet music to the eager ears of first-century Christians, but today falls on deaf ears among seekers.

Rational Spirituality teaches, as do the Bible and Quran, that God’s essence is unknowable. God's transcendence means he is completely beyond human comprehension and experience. As Dr. Randy Wyson noted in a recent interview with the Substack

, “The Creator must be incomprehensible because the reality we are in is incomprehensible.”

Religions and their gods are all traceable to humans. They were created originally in an attempt to explain the mysteries of life and the physical world. Unable to tap into the cause of lightning, sun, moon, stars, birth, death, and everything else that original people on Earth were faced with, they created gods. These were human-like beings who gave comfort by explaining it all.

When believers assign attributes to the godhead, in effect they create a new god, a personal god for a specific group with specific beliefs.

These “new gods” then reflect the objects, ideas, and forces to which modern people devote their highest allegiance, passion, and trust. They may not be gods in the traditional sense, but they fill similar existential and psychological roles — providing meaning, purpose, and a sense of connection or transcendence.

If the old gods were inflexible and demanding, the new gods invite personalization, reinterpretation, and even reinvention, meeting people where they are and evolving alongside society’s shifting priorities.

The new gods are those of science and spirituality, not of religion. Again, St. Paul:

I gave you milk, not solid food, for you were not yet ready for it. Indeed, you are still not ready. 1 Corinthians 3:2

This metaphor emphasizes the need for believers to grow spiritually and move beyond foundational teachings and discover deeper truths. As in the secular world, much truth in the sacred world has been hidden from us.

We agree that humanity has long been ready for deeper truths. However, foundational texts like the Bible and Quran, as well as the other wisdom texts listed in the following section, will always remain important but should be interpreted by the reader rather than dictated by a ‘higher authority.’

The Afterlife — Union with the Divine

Most wisdom traditions include a conceptualization of the afterlife as detailed below. The principal wisdom texts for each tradition are in parentheses.

Hinduism (Vedas, Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita)

Moksha — Liberation from the cycle of birth and death (samsara), characterized by the merging of the individual self (Atman) with the ultimate reality (Brahman).

Buddhism (Tripitaka, Mahayana Sutras, Tibetan Book of the Dead)

Nirvana — The cessation of suffering and the transcendence of individual ego, resulting in oneness with ultimate reality.

Christianity (The Bible, Gnostic texts such as the Gospel of Thomas)

Mystical Union or Unio Mystica — The intimate union with God achieved through contemplative prayer and spiritual purification.

Theosis (Eastern Orthodoxy) — The process of becoming “partakers of the divine nature,” culminating in union with God.

Islam - Sufism (Hadith, Tafsir)

Fanā’ — Annihilation of the self in God, leading to baqā’, subsistence in God, where the mystic experiences profound unity with the divine presence.

Wusul — Arrival or attainment of closeness to God.

Judaism - Kabbalah (Tanakh, Talmud)

Devekut — “Cleaving” to God, a state of attachment and unity with the divine essence.

Union with Ein Sof — The soul’s ascent and merging with the infinite aspect of God.

Taoism (Tao Te Ching)

Union with the Tao — Becoming one with the Tao (the fundamental principle underlying the universe).

Zoroastrianism (Zend-Avesta)

Chinvat Bridge also called the Bridge of the Separator — According to Zoroastrian belief, after death the soul is judged based on its deeds.

Mithraism (Mithraic Mysteries)

Soul's Journey Through Seven Spheres — The soul ascends through planetary spheres after death, shedding material constraints at each level before achieving unity with the divine light of Mithra, the unconquered sun.

Greco-Egyptian Mysticism (Corpus Hermeticum)

Soul’s ascent to divine unity through gnosis.

Mesopotamia (Epic of Gilgamesh)

Kur or Irkalla — The Mesopotamian underworld is depicted as a bleak, shadowy realm where the dead exist without joy.

Greco-Roman (Hesiod’s Works, Delphic Maxims, Mystery Cults)

Isles of the Blessed — A paradisiacal afterlife reserved for heroes and the righteous, contrasting with the common fate of souls in Hades.

China (Analects of Confucius)

Three Deeds to Immortality — Focus on moral legacy; virtue, achievement, wisdom, rather than metaphysical speculation.

Norse (Poetic Edda)

Valhalla — A warrior’s paradise for those slain in battle, overseen by Odin.

Ancient Egypt (Book of the Dead, Pyramid Texts)

Field of Reeds — A perfected version of Earthly existence alongside gods and loved ones.

Judgment Before Osiris — Upon reaching the Hall of Final Judgment (also called the Hall of Ma’at), the deceased faces a two-part judgment that includes weighing of the heart against the feather of Ma’at, symbolizing truth and justice. If the heart is lighter or equal in weight, the soul is deemed virtuous. If heavier, it fails the test and is immediately devoured by Ammit.

Weighing of the Heart Vignette

I should like to spend some time discussing this artwork since in many curious ways it parallels our own scientific description of the afterlife.

Ancient Egypt was, in the opinion of many (myself included), no stranger to quantum physics or advanced technology. Whether their advanced science can be traced to the Old Kingdom’s Fourth Dynasty or to some lost civilization state that existed around 12,500 B.C., a civilization that was part of the Atlantean Empire.

Archeologists continue to insist the pyramids were constructed around 2,500 B.C. However, the evidence strongly suggests otherwise. Moreover, there is compelling evidence the Sphinx was constructed around 10,500 B.C.

Regarding Egypt, author Graham Hancock notes that, "The majority of Egyptologists will not consider the implications of Egypt's early sophistication." He further suggests that the lack of clear evolutionary traces from the simple to the sophisticated in ancient Egypt is a point that mainstream Egyptology largely ignores, potentially indicating a different origin for Egyptian civilization than currently accepted.

On March 15, 2025, the Giza complex made news again. A scientific paper and accompanying press release reported the discovery of massive underground structures as deep as 2 kilometers beneath the Giza Pyramids.

Our Theory of Soul

Have you ever wondered what your soul might actually be? Not just in spiritual terms, but in a way that connects with our scientific understanding of reality? We’ve been working on a new theory that brings these two worlds together.

Our theory suggests your soul is like a special wave pattern (called a "soliton") that holds all the information that makes you you. Think of it as a unique energy signature that carries your personal consciousness.

Building on ideas from physicist Federico Faggin, quantum theory, and our own theory of Quantum Coalescence, we propose that your soul exists as a coherent pattern influenced by fields in the quantum vacuum — the fabric of reality at its most fundamental level.

What holds this pattern together? Your self-awareness and connection to what we call the “Divine Spark”— the innate recognition of a universal consciousness that permeates everything. And love.

Love is the breath that vivifies the soul. Love of Self, of nature, of family, of others, and love of the divine converge as living streams that animate and enliven the deepest chambers of our being.

The Upanishads teach that love, in its truest sense, is not directed outward toward objects or persons for their own sake, but is a manifestation of the Self’s recognition of itself in all. Love is thus both the means and the realization of spiritual unity, dissolving the boundaries between self and other and pointing toward the ultimate reality of oneness.

Our theory of Quantum Coalescence suggests that conscious intentions actually help transform possibilities (quantum states) into reality. This aligns with physicist John Wheeler's idea that information ("bit") creates physical reality ("it"). This idea unites quantum physics, consciousness studies, and all spiritual traditions to explain how your soul might continue to exist after physical death.

The fate of one’s soul depends on how coherent, integrated, and self-aware it has become when your physical body dies:

Souls That Remain Intact — If you've developed strong self-awareness and spiritual connection during life, your soul maintains its unique (coherent) and stable pattern and continues to exist as a distinct entity in the quantum realm. This matches what many spiritual traditions call eternal life. I rather fancy the notion of being a disembodied wave packet zipping around the universe at superluminal speed and visiting various ‘attractions.’

Souls That Dissolve — If your consciousness was dominated by materialistic ego concerns, your soul's pattern breaks down (decoheres) and dissolves back into the quantum vacuum. This isn't about punishment — it's simply the natural consequence of how one has lived their life. Similar to the ancient Egyptian judgment before Osiris, the consequence is nonexistence, not eternal punishment — the soul simply ceases to be.

In this framework, no one is “sent” to hell by a vengeful deity. For those souls who reject the very idea of an eternal afterlife and have no expectation of one, the concept of punishment in such a realm is irrelevant.

In Rational Spirituality’s list of spiritual traditions, we pointed out examples of monotheism (Judaism, Christianity, and Islam) and of polytheism, belief in more than one god. Polytheism characterizes most of the other listed traditions.

Rational Spirituality advocates panentheism.

Panentheism presents another nuanced conceptualization of divinity. It proposes a divine reality, somewhat like the human mind, that is immanent within all creation, yet simultaneously transcends the physical world. This perspective sidesteps the conventions of deism, which portrays a distant and detached creator, and traditional theism, which underscores the existence of a personal, intervening deity. Instead, panentheism lays forth a more holistic vision of a Divine Energy field. Psyche and the Quantum Vacuum

Our theory of the soul (psyche in Greek) remains a spiritual/scientific work in progress. Summarizing our present framework, the soul can be understood as:

The soul is a coherent, self-organizing quantum informational pattern — a soliton of consciousness — arising from, interacting with, and potentially returning to the quantum informational field that underlies reality. It encodes the unique essence, memories, and self-awareness of an individual, sustained by integration, coherence, and connection to universal consciousness (Divine Spark). The soul’s continuity beyond physical death depends on its level of coherence and self-realization; it may persist eternally as a distinct informational entity or disintegrate back into the quantum field if fragmented. The distinction between “Souls That Remain Intact” and “Souls That Disintegrate” is reminiscent of both Eastern and Western eschatologies, but is here reframed in quantum terms: coherence and integration enable persistence, while decoherence (the loss of quantum order) leads to dissolution into the quantum vacuum. This parallels quantum information theory, where only coherent states can be meaningfully preserved.

What about our beloved four-legged family members? The love of my life, Ozzie, an Australian Shepherd, passed away two months ago. He was 17. The certainty that we will be together again one day sustains me.

The deep emotional bond between humans and pets creates entangled quantum states. Love, as a resonant frequency, the highest in fact, synchronizes the solitonic patterns of both, reinforcing mutual coherence. Human love amplifies pets’ solitonic stability and acts as a quantum anchor that sustains shared coherence and love.

This quantum understanding of the soul raises unique questions about how we develop the coherence and self-awareness necessary for eternal life. While our individual consciousness forms the core of our solitonic pattern, we don't create meaning in isolation.

Throughout human history, we've been guided by universal patterns of meaning that transcend individual experience — what Carl Jung identified as archetypes. These archetypal forces, emerging from what we understand as quantum informational fields, play an essential role in shaping the coherence of our souls and our capacity for spiritual integration.

Archetypes and Paleopsychology

Rational Spirituality’s theory of archetypes, which is essentially Jungian, emphasizes the psychic ability to obtain guidance from archetypes in the quest for meaning and purpose. This innate ability of all humans to connect with unseen spiritual forces instantiates the psychic aspect of spiritual growth called Psi (Ψ).

Humans are the only species whose teleology (ultimate purpose or destiny) is not ‘hard-wired’ by nature. Each individual’s destiny is a matter of personal responsibility, an idea consonant with our theory of soul. In the animal kingdom, the corollary of “destiny determined by free will” is known as fate.

Archetypes are not inherited as specific images or memories, but as forms or patterns of behavior and perception. They become active in response to certain stimuli and expressed through dreams, myths, art, and recurring motifs across cultures. The study of this phenomena is called paleopsychology.

A classic example of a paleopsychic influence is the fear of darkness. Many people, especially children, experience fear of the dark without having had a direct negative experience. Jungian theory suggests this may be an expression of an archetypal, instinctual fear rooted in ancestral experiences where darkness increased vulnerability to predators.

We humans engage with archetypes in a sanctuary called the Imaginal Realm.

The Imaginal Realm is a concept that describes a real, though non-physical, domain where imagination, intuition, energy, emotion, and meaning converge. Unlike the merely imaginary, which is understood as subjective or made-up, the Imaginal Realm is considered objectively real within traditional metaphysics — not less real but more real than the everyday material world, with its own laws and capacity to influence reality.

This is a subtle, intermediate realm, sometimes called the Mundus Imaginalis, that serves as a meeting ground between the visible world and invisible dimensions accessible through the “eye of the heart” or deep imagination. The Imaginal Realm is experienced directly through images, dreams, visions, psionic activity, and symbolic encounters. It is the sphere in which archetypes from the collective unconscious become perceptible and active.

The Imaginal Realm allows the unconscious to communicate with consciousness through the language of image and symbol. Jung alluded to the importance of the Imaginal Realm when he suggested, “Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate.”

When we enter the Imaginal Realm — whether through dreams, active imagination, deep meditation, or creative engagement, as with modalities such as tarot — we encounter archetypes as living presences or dynamic forces. These encounters are not simply products of fantasy; they are experienced as autonomous, meaningful, and often transformative.

Through such imaginal encounters, we can dialogue with archetypal figures, integrate their energies, and undergo processes of healing and spiritual growth.

Engaging with the Imaginal Realm also enables us to participate in a deeper, more integrated experience of self, soul, and world, fostering a sense of wholeness and connection that transcends boundaries of the personal psyche.

The mundus imaginalis is the stomping ground of the Anima Mundi [World Soul]. It’s the place that all spiritual and transcendent experience comes from. It’s the source of synchronicities of psychic experiences and creative insights; it penetrates into our dreams and other visionary experiences, including the places we visit during deep meditation or imaginal journeying. Philosopher Henry Corbin

Concluding Thoughts

We are presently in the midst of an insidious psychological war for the soul of humanity. Our enemy is the ‘Father of Lies.’ At his beckoning is a psychopathic, criminocratic cabal and its minions of apparatchiks, technocrats, and hive-minded useful idiots. This unholy consort lusts after world domination, as we outlined in last week’s essay, “Dismantling the Criminocratic Cabal: The Truth Will Set Us Free.”

St. Paul’s ‘Evil Days’ are now tragically upon us. “Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist; with the breastplate of righteousness arrayed,” he advised his budding Christian community at Ephesus.

We are connected and that’s something that nobody can take from us…there’s something deep inside they can’t get to. That’s where the truth is and that’s our only hope. That’s something we need to tap into and use to take them out. Denzel Washington’s character, Captain Ben Marco, The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

