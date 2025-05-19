The above image invokes the protection of the Divine Feminine for the author and readers of this newsletter.

In this post, we speak not of truth in the religious sense, but rather of aletheia, the Greek term for "unconcealedness" or "disclosure," suggesting truth as the revealing of what actually exists ontologically. Philosopher Martin Heidegger particularly emphasized this concept as the truth that emerges through careful inquiry.

In a previous essay, we wrote of the progression in consciousness from self-awareness to spiritual awareness to a higher-order consciousness. To shoehorn secular truth and revelation into that calculus, we should also include “situational awareness” or aletheia, particularly when such awareness is consonant with true “disclosure.”

The blanket of comfortable false narratives (lies) and outright hoaxes the American public has unquestionably accepted since the end of WWII is slowly coming unraveled. Here is my “Top Ten” compilation of more egregious false narratives and hoaxes in chronological order.

’s piece on WWII and Hitler at footnote #1. Paul writes, “If I had to name one revelation that would rock to its foundations the conventional understanding of recent history, it would be that Adolf Hitler was a tool of the same criminocratic cabal that today runs Britain, the USA, Israel and just about everywhere else.”

The reality of a “criminocratic cabal” is the overarching theme of the thesis I present in this essay.

WWII. This war was a well-planned continuation of WWI. “Adolf Hitler was a tool of the same criminocratic cabal that today runs Britain, the USA, Israel and just about everywhere else.” Operation Paperclip, the divvying up of Third Reich Nazi scientists between the Soviet Union and U.S. This was the next step in the cabal’s plan for world domination. President Kennedy’s assassination — a coup d'état — and the assassinations of Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King, and Malcolm X. The Vietnam War. The incident in the Gulf of Tonkin was a false flag operation purposed to justify the war. The World Trade Center attack on 9/11. Anthropogenic induced climate change. The January 6th “insurrection.” COVID “Pandemic” and Depopulation Agenda The Jeffrey Epstein scandal, “suicide,” and elite pedophile rings. The rise of transhumanism and technocratic surveillance state.

Exiting the Matrix

The metaphorical "Matrix" can be understood as a series of concentric rings, each representing layers of accepted narratives that obscure our perception of objective reality. The term "red-pilled," borrowed from popular culture, heralds the initial exit from the innermost ring — the moment when an individual begins to question the fundamental assumptions that have governed their worldview.

This awakening marks the beginning of a transformative journey toward aletheia, the progressive uncovering of what actually exists beneath layers of constructed meaning.

Central to this process is overcoming cognitive dissonance — the psychological discomfort experienced when encountering information that contradicts deeply held beliefs or previously accepted "facts."

Leon Festinger's seminal work on this phenomenon reveals how humans naturally seek consistency in their beliefs and will often reject contradictory evidence rather than endure the mental strain of reconciling conflicting information.

This mechanism, while psychologically protective, can become a barrier to recognizing inconvenient truths. The red-pilled individual must develop tolerance for this discomfort, learning to sit with uncertainty while carefully examining evidence that challenges established narratives.

Moving through the concentric rings requires confronting the possibility that institutions traditionally viewed as authoritative — government agencies, mainstream media, educational establishments — may themselves be vehicles for perpetuating false narratives or deliberate hoaxes.

Each ring penetrated introduces a deeper level of situational awareness — an understanding not just of what is happening, but of why certain narratives persist despite contradictory evidence.

This process is neither comfortable nor socially rewarded; those who venture beyond the innermost rings often find themselves isolated from communities that remain committed to conventional explanations.

Yet this intellectual exile may be the price of authentic engagement with reality, as aletheia reveals itself only to those willing to abandon the security of unexamined consensus in favor of the sometimes harsh illumination of careful, independent investigation.

The Labyrinth of Controlled Opposition

The path toward aletheia is fraught with deliberate obstacles designed to ensnare those who dare to question official narratives. The very act of "independent investigation" can lead seekers into carefully constructed rabbit holes filled with disinformation, planted by the same forces responsible for the original deceptions.

This represents a sophisticated form of controlled opposition — a strategy that anticipates dissent and channels it into unproductive directions, ensuring that truth-seekers exhaust themselves chasing false leads while the fundamental structures of deception remain intact.

A case in point involves the WTC 9/11 deception and disinformation psyop brilliantly outlined by

in the Substack essay at footnote #5.

Carl Sagan captured this psychological trap with piercing clarity:

One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we've been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We're no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It's simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we've been taken.

This observation reveals how prolonged deception creates its own protective mechanism — victims become invested in maintaining the illusion rather than confronting the humiliation of having been duped. The longer and more completely one has accepted false narratives, the more psychologically costly it becomes to acknowledge their falsehood.

The architects of mass deception understand this dynamic intimately and exploit it by creating multiple layers of controlled revelation. When individuals begin to question mainstream narratives, they are often guided toward alternative explanations that contain elements of truth mixed with deliberate misdirection.

These "limited hangouts" serve multiple purposes: they provide the satisfaction of having "discovered" hidden truths while directing attention away from deeper, more consequential deceptions, such as the possible deployment of a Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) to dustify the Twin Towers.

The result is a fragmented landscape of competing theories and explanations, each claiming exclusive access to reality, creating confusion and division among those who might otherwise unite in their pursuit of authentic understanding.

This deception-within-deception represents perhaps the most insidious aspect of the Matrix — a meta-psyop designed specifically to discourage and demoralize those who attempt to pierce the veil.

By flooding alternative information channels with an overwhelming mixture of genuine insight and calculated disinformation, the controllers ensure that many seekers will eventually abandon their quest for truth in frustration, concluding that objective reality is unknowable or that all sources are equally unreliable.

The challenge for those committed to aletheia lies in developing the discernment to navigate this labyrinth without succumbing to either naive acceptance of any alternative narrative or cynical rejection of the possibility of truth itself.

Beyond the Matrix: Eyes Wide Shut

The criminocratic cabal — the Illuminati — that we mentioned earlier is depicted in Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece, “Eyes Wide Shut.” A few weeks after the movie was released to the public, it was recalled to excise a portion of the film’s most familiar scene. The soundtrack originally included a Sanskrit verse (shloka) from the Bhagavad Gita during the infamous mansion masked ball scene.

The deleted Gita verse, one of the most famous in Hindu scripture, translated reads, “For the protection of the virtuous, for the destruction of evil and for the firm establishment of Dharma, I [Krishna] take birth and am incarnated on Earth, from age to age.”

In other words, Krishna promises to incarnate whenever righteousness declines and evil rises.

Krishna Consciousness and The Trickster

The conflict between righteousness and existential evil in human affairs is manifest to restore not only the natural order but also carries a teleological purpose — the evolution of consciousness.

To understand ascent to higher-order (Krishna) consciousness, or theosis as it’s called in Orthodoxy, we first need to reimagine the God of Abraham. The theological term that explains how it's possible for evil to exist alongside a good, loving, and powerful God is theodicy. It's the attempt to reconcile the existence of evil with God's justice and righteousness and preserve free will.

In our gnostic reimagining, we could assert that God is neither all-powerful nor all-knowing. Alternatively, we could implicate a cosmological trickster sandwiched between God and humanity. I prefer the latter.

In fact, I included this universal archetype when I authored Chrysalis Tarot. (Chrysalis’ Papa Legba is pictured on the left with two other interpretations.) Other familiar tricksters from mythology include Prometheus, Hermes, and Loki.

Papa Legba is a revered figure in Haitian Vodou and other West African spiritual traditions, known as the Lord of the Crossroads and the communicator between the human and spirit worlds. He is often depicted as an older gentleman with a cane, smoking a pipe, and wearing a straw hat. ~ Google

As a trickster, Papa Legba represents a cosmic intermediary who both facilitates and complicates human attempts to access divine truth. He embodies the principle that spiritual advancement — including the pursuit of aletheia — cannot be achieved through passive acceptance but requires navigation through deliberate challenges, paradoxes, and apparent contradictions.

According to Heraclitus, the universe is an "ever-living fire, kindling in measures and being quenched in measures.” This aphorism alludes to a perpetual cycle of cosmic creation and destruction. “All things happen according to Logos.”

The trickster doesn't obstruct truth maliciously but ensures that those who seek truth must demonstrate genuine commitment, discernment, and resilience. Another of Heraclitus’ fragments implies that truth is accessible only to those who discern this deeper principle.

This cosmological framework, which is incorporated throughout Chrysalis Tarot, suggests that the Matrix itself — with all its layers of deception, controlled opposition, and manufactured confusion — serves a higher evolutionary purpose.

The trickster principle implies that consciousness must be tested and strengthened through encounters with illusion before it can fully comprehend reality. Just as muscle grows through resistance, spiritual and intellectual maturity develops through the struggle to distinguish between authentic revelation and sophisticated deception.

Within this paradigm, the proliferation of false narratives and deliberate disinformation becomes a kind of ‘cosmic testing ground.’ The criminocratic cabal, whether consciously or unconsciously, serves as an instrument of the trickster principle — creating obstacles that force genuine seekers to develop increasingly refined powers of discrimination and discernment.

Those who succumb to the first alternative explanation they encounter, or who retreat into comfortable conspiracy theories that require no further investigation, demonstrate that they are not yet ready for deeper truths.

But we should not disparage them!

Heidegger's concept of Dasein, or "being-there," emphasizes the unique human capacity for being-in-the-world, for experiencing our existence as a whole. He believed that the relentless pursuit of technological efficiency can diminish or even erase this capacity, leading to a kind of "robotic" existence where individuals are simply parts of a larger system, devoid of personal meaning.

Those living robotic lives within the Matrix who are content with their status as "blue pilled" play a vital role in the trickster's scheme. In this construct, even unconscious participation serves a necessary function within the larger cosmic drama.

The blue-pilled masses provide an essential backdrop against which the journey toward aletheia progresses — they maintain the societal structures, perform the mundane functions, and embody the collective inertia that makes the seeking of truth a meaningful struggle rather than an inevitable conclusion.

From this perspective, there exists a strange symbiosis between the asleep and the awakened. The very resistance of the system, the weight of consensus reality, and the comfort of unexamined assumptions create the necessary friction against which consciousness can define and strengthen itself.

Without this contrast, without billions of individuals choosing the security of accepted narratives over the fraught uncertainty of independent inquiry, the red-pilled journey would lose much of its transformative power.

Furthermore, the blue-pilled state may represent a form of temporal necessity for collective human development. Not everyone can simultaneously undergo the disorienting process of questioning fundamental assumptions — society requires some degree of stability and continuity even as portions of it evolve toward higher consciousness.

The trickster ensures that awakening occurs gradually, in waves, preserving social cohesion while allowing for progressive revelation of truth to those prepared to receive it.

The trickster's methodology is particularly evident in how truth emerges partially and paradoxically. Authentic revelations are often hidden within lies, while sophisticated deceptions contain kernels of verifiable fact. This creates a dynamic where seekers must develop what might be called "metamodern discernment"— the ability to hold multiple possibilities simultaneously while remaining committed to the ultimate pursuit of objective reality.

The goal is not to eliminate uncertainty but to become comfortable operating within it while maintaining clear ethical and analytical standards.

The ascent toward a higher-order consciousness — whether framed as Krishna consciousness or simply awakened awareness — requires navigating the labyrinth of deliberate confusion. Each encounter with deception, when approached with the right mindset, presents an opportunity to strengthen one's capacity for truth recognition.

This process transforms the seeker from a passive consumer of information into an active participant in the ongoing revelation of truth. The Matrix begins to lose its hold not because all its secrets have been exposed, but because the consciousness engaging with it has become sufficiently developed to navigate its complexities without being captured by them.

At this level of awareness, one keenly observes the forces that would obscure reality and those that would illuminate it, recognizing both as necessary elements in the larger cosmic context of consciousness evolution and unity with the Divine.

Only through spiritual ascension in this life can one truly exit the Matrix. Its illusions must be rendered obsolete, not through rejection but through spiritual transcendence.

In achieving this transcendence, the seeker embodies the fullest expression of aletheia — not merely the uncovering of hidden truths, but the extinction of the very mechanisms that made concealment possible. Thus, the authoritarian penchant for obscuring truth simply ceases to function.

N.B. “Disclosure” as it pertains to the UFO phenomena and its accompanying psyop will be the subject of a future post. It is too multifaceted to cover here. I presented my previous thoughts on this topic, which have since evolved, in the piece from last year linked below.

Interdimensional Consciousness (and Beings) R. Toney Brooks, PhD · January 22, 2024 My primary focus lies in the realm of consciousness studies, a nuanced discipline within the broader scope of metaphysics. I propose that the evolution of human consciousness proceeds in tandem with our prevailing worldview, advancing steadily until it encounters a monumental disruption. Read full story

Jung’s analysis tied UFO phenomena to the trickster archetype — a liminal, ambiguous force that disrupts rigid rationalism. He noted that UFO encounters often followed patterns of religious epiphanies or fairy abductions, blending technological imagery with archaic myth.

