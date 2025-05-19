Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Nicholas Corrin's avatar
Dr. Nicholas Corrin
5d

A most excellent and truly insightful piece. This provides the reader with a "depth perspective" on human consciousness as Dasein gestating through the flux of historical time. I appreciate the juxtapositioning of aletheia with Heidegger. This is very helpful. It firmly restores epistemology to emergence and complexity theory and delivers us from the rigidity of systems theory. I also want to acknowledge your helpful link to Cudenec's post, which is an important read. Your analysis of the staging of controlled opposition is spot on. The human mind seeks solace in familiarity and "conforms" to an oft repeated manipulative algorithm of propaganda in much the same way as a misfolded protein in a cell is induced via frame shifting. Your perspective allows for a pragmatic as opposed to a dualistic model of the adventure of consciousness. We are hugely challenged to pass through halls of illusion. The greatest of these, of course, is self -deception, a frailty well understood by the puppetmasters. What is interesting is your evaluation of the Trickster as a fundamentally positive force, a prerequisite for "awakening". While I have always seen it this way, I also feel that the opposite equally holds true (as antimatter to matter). In other words, that the Trickster can become pathogenically oriented depending on the feedback loops from human perception: if general blue pilling or complacent red-pilling drugs the mind, then the Trickster morphs into a malign and destructive version of his original self. He becomes, in a sense, a metaphor for reverse transcription induced by synthetic mRNA. He then serves, not the original journey towards expanded consciousness but the manipulated descent into archontic entrapment. Here we confront concentric circles contracting inward as opposed to spreading outward. This perversion could be perhaps articulated as as quantum congealing as opposed to quantum coalescence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by R. Toney Brooks, PhD and others
Paul Cudenec's avatar
Paul Cudenec
5d

"The goal is not to eliminate uncertainty but to become comfortable operating within it while maintaining clear ethical and analytical standards". One of many very good points in an excellent essay. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 R. Toney Brooks, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture