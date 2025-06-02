Rational Spirituality

Warm greetings R. Tony,

It's always a breath of fresh air to encounter a fellow author who has put the time, energy, and resources to crack the code on. I think your article covers all of the key issues.

If I could summarize the sine-qua-non on how to finally achieve full disclosure, it requires spiritual discernment (as you rightly point out in your conclusion) on the part of the individual.

I wrote a PhD dissertation on this subject which morphed into a 2 volume book. Allow me to take the liberty to share with you and your readers should you be interested.

All the best in the ongoing journey to search for and unveil the truth.

Revelation Exo-Truth (Apocalypsis Ex-Veritas): Alien and UFO Disclosure is Closer Than You Think

(Volumes 1 & 2)

PAPERBACK

Vol. 1 - https://www.amazon.com/Revelation-Exo-Truth-Apocalypsis-Ex-Veritas-Disclosure/dp/1693051141/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1GQVFCKHGK7DK&keywords=Revelation+Exo-Truth&qid=1645455208&sprefix=revelation+exo-truth%2Caps%2C90&sr=8-1

Vol. 2 - https://www.amazon.com/Revelation-Exo-Truth-Apocalypsis-Ex-Veritas-Disclosure/dp/1693666758/ref=sr_1_4?crid=1PCUIP57TFO8V&keywords=Revelation+Exo-Truth&qid=1645455316&sprefix=revelation+exo-truth%2Caps%2C93&sr=8-4

KINDLE

Vol. 1 – https://www.amazon.com/Revelation-Exo-Truth-Apocalypsis-Ex-Veritas-Disclosure-ebook/dp/B07XW8TL5J/ref=tmm_kin_title_sr?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1645455370&sr=8-1

Vol. 2 – https://www.amazon.com/Revelation-Exo-Truth-Apocalypsis-Ex-Veritas-Disclosure-ebook/dp/B07XZQKL6T/ref=tmm_kin_title_sr?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1645455467&sr=8-4

Brilliant article. An outstanding contribution to this subject. You reveal the open deception nesting within "disclosure". This is a very clear and well nuanced overview. I fully agree with all of it, especially your historical assessment zeroing in on 1941 and the summoning of dark Norse archetypes by Himmler. I was actually just musing over this very theme yesterday! I was contemplating the Schwarze Sonne at Wewelsburg Castle which is a whirring amplification of Himmler's static SS symbol. The very design bespeaks malevolent energy. It invokes dark archetypal forces whose origins you elucidate, and which today have metastasized through Western globalism into the poisonous allure of a new deceptive mythos, the "multipolar" world. All this, it seems clear, evidences the looming 4th Reich. We see it currently in the pallid Nordic (and now "Christianized") psychopath Peter Thiel front-staging Palantir through puppet-man Vance. We saw Vance going to the mythical northern expanse of Greenland, and demanding, on his "official" leader's behalf, possession by force due to the needs of America First Lebensraum. These archetypal forces have swung way out of the box. You are very astute in pointing out how Ufology conceals a psyops. I also see Greta Thunberg as an artificial entity, or perhaps egregore, and consider her to be the "Face of Global Psyops", the illusion of an ethically minded youth who is in reality a guided missile. And it all points back towards eugenics, where the role of Sweden connects strongly with the malignant black star summoned forth by the Nazis. Svante Arrhenius was Greta's great-great grandfather, and also the godfather of the Aryan eugenics movement as it developed in Sweden. Sweden, as Jacob Nordangard has been pointing out, has been a hotbed of lesser known think tanks and obscurantist simulation proponents such as Nick Bostrom in the orbit around the Club of Rome and people like Meadows. Again, a superb article contributing greatly to a very complex and layered subject. The Luciferian (prideful man extending beyond his assigned boundaries) and the Ahrimanic (perverse, degraded, lying and materialistic) are the two roots Steiner saw as entwining into psychopathic Anthropos. Your call for educated reflection anchored in spiritual intelligence could not be more appropriate, and more urgent

