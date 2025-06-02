Prologue

Without a common frame of reference, meaningful communication and understanding become impossible. Philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein captured this idea with his observation: “If a lion could talk, we could not understand him,” highlighting that shared context is essential for true understanding.

This challenge is not limited to abstract philosophy. In popular culture, the problem was dramatized in one of my favorite movies, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. This is how Admiral James T. Kirk prepared his 23rd-century crew for interaction with 20th-century Earthlings:

I want you all to be very careful. This is terra incognita. Many of their customs will doubtless take us by surprise. It’s a foregone conclusion none of these people have ever seen an extraterrestrial before. This is an extremely primitive and paranoid culture. Chekov will issue a phaser and a communicator to each team. We’ll maintain radio silence except in emergencies. Those of you in uniform, remove your rank insignia. Any questions? All right, let’s do our job and get out of here. Our own world is waiting for us to save it, if we can.

Despite the passage of four decades, America — indeed much of the world — remains, in many ways, a “primitive and paranoid culture.” Perhaps paranoia, fear, and ontological shock are the actual goals of the UFO psyop.

As both Wittgenstein and Kirk noted, the absence of a shared frame of reference can turn even simple encounters into misunderstandings. Spock makes that crystal clear when he and Kirk are rejected by a San Francisco bus driver: “What is meant by exact change?" asks Spock.

Be sure to watch the short trailer below. It offers a fleeting glimpse of the film’s unique blend of humor, insight, and social commentary. And it is particularly relevant if you’re unfamiliar with the franchise.

The Seven Hypotheses

Dr. Jason Reza Jorjani’s book “Closer Encounters” synthesizes seven hypotheses that explain UFO phenomena, arguing they represent interconnected facets of a complex reality. I list these seven hypotheses with descriptions below:

1. Extra-Terrestrial Hypothesis (ETH)

Proposes UFOs are spacecraft piloted by non-human beings from other planets or star systems. This is the classic "aliens from space" explanation, but Jorjani argues it is insufficient on its own to explain the full range of UFO phenomena.

2. Breakaway Civilization Hypothesis

The breakaway civilization hypothesis posits that a covert group of Earth-bound humans — often linked to historical elites, secret societies, or advanced technological projects — has separated from mainstream society and established hidden enclaves. This hypothesis also accounts for a “Fourth Reich” hypothesis, as we shall see.

The breakaway civilization’s alleged goals — control, secrecy, and technological plus political dominance — require isolation from public scrutiny. Possible locations might include Antarctica, subterranean or undersea bases, and/or off-world bases (Mars, etc.) that provide both physical security and plausible deniability. Or, they hide in plain sight protected by a smokescreen of a media- driven chorus of “conspiracy theory” — a psyop.

3. Interdimensional Hypothesis

‘Interdimensional’ refers to something that exists between or among different dimensions — realms or levels of reality beyond the three spatial dimensions plus one of time that we normally experience.

The hypothesis is supported by the observation that UFOs often seem to appear and disappear suddenly, defy known laws of physics, or behave in ways that make sense only if they are not bound by the rules of our reality. UFOs might not need to travel vast distances through space; instead, they could "slip" into and out of our world from a neighboring dimension often referred to as a multiverse.

A recent Lifehacker article screamed, “FBI Document: Earth Has Been Visited By Beings From a Parallel World.” We addressed this hypothesis seriously as backdrop to the reality of Interdimensional Consciousness [here].

4. Time Traveler Hypothesis

The Time Traveler Hypothesis suggests that UFOs are not spacecraft from other planets, but advanced time machines operated by humans from the future — or by artificial intelligences created and controlled by those future humans. In this view, what people describe as "aliens" might actually be our own descendants, or their creations, visiting different points in history, as presented in Star Trek IV.

Jorjani ties this hypothesis to the idea of a "breakaway civilization"— a secret group that separated from the rest of humanity, possibly as early as World War II. He claims Nazi scientists escaped to Antarctica, where they developed time travel, and use it to influence or manipulate key moments in human history.

These time travelers operate in what Jorjani calls a "fifth-dimensional hyperspace," transcending our normal four-dimensional understanding of time and causality.

5. Parapsychological (Ultra-Terrestrial) Hypothesis

This hypothesis suggests that many UFOs and their occupants are not physical beings from other planets or times, but are instead manifestations that originate from the human mind or collective consciousness. In other words, these phenomena might be psychic projections, visions, or entities from realms of reality that are linked to thought, myth, and the psyche — what psychologist Carl Jung called the “collective unconscious.”

UFO encounters are often accompanied by other strange events — telepathy, missing time, poltergeist activity, or sudden changes in consciousness. This supports the idea that the phenomenon is as much about the mind as about “external” reality.

The hypothesis also draws on the concept of egregores — entities created and sustained by collective belief or emotions like paranoia. Over time, these thought-forms can gain a kind of independent existence, interacting with individuals or groups in powerful ways. I’ll offer an additional perspective on this aspect later in the essay as well as address the Nazi connection, which we view as foundational to the UFO mythos.

As we proceed, it’s instructive to recall a core tenet of Vulcan philosophy. Vulcan’s First Law of Metaphysics states: "Nothing unreal exists." The axiom served to caution them against excessive abstraction. Vulcans, known for their rigorous logic, were advised to avoid getting lost in purely abstract ideas that lack grounding in reality. The same advice applies to us.

6. Atlantean Survivors (Cryptoterrestrial) Hypothesis

This hypothesis proposes that UFOs and their occupants are not visitors from outer space or other dimensions, but rather the descendants of an ancient, highly advanced civilization that once lived on Earth — often identified with the legendary Atlantis.

These survivors, called “cryptoterrestrials,” have remained hidden from mainstream humanity, possibly living underground, underwater, or in remote, inaccessible regions such as Antarctica (similar to hypotheses #2 and #4).

The intentions of these cryptoterrestrials are ambiguous. Some theories suggest they are benevolent guides, while others propose they manipulate or deceive humanity for their own purposes.

7. Simulation Avatars Hypothesis

This hypothesis suggests that our reality — including UFOs and their occupants — might actually be part of a vast, sophisticated computer simulation. In this scenario, UFOs are not physical craft from another planet, time, or dimension, but rather “avatars” or digital entities inserted into our simulated world by the creators or operators of the “Truman Show” simulation — sometimes called the “Programmers.”

The idea builds on the “simulation hypothesis,” popularized by thinkers like Nick Bostrom, that proposes what we perceive as physical reality is actually a highly advanced virtual environment, possibly run by post-human intelligences.

If true, this hypothesis challenges the very foundation of what we consider “real” and aggressively violates Vulcan’s First Law of Metaphysics as well as Occam’s Razor. Yet many respected scientists consider the idea favorably. The list of proponents includes Neil deGrasse Tyson, Brian Greene, and David Chalmers.

Elon Musk has repeatedly stated that he believes this hypothesis is highly likely and sometimes adding that there is a "99.99 percent chance" that we are living in a computer simulation rather than "base reality.”

Jorjani argues these hypotheses are not mutually exclusive. For example:

Time-traveling humans from a breakaway civilization (Hypotheses 2 + 4) could pose as extraterrestrials (Hypothesis 1) while using psychic manipulation (Hypothesis 5).

Ancient Atlanteans (Hypothesis 6) might employ hyperdimensional travel (Hypothesis 3) within a simulated reality (Hypothesis 7).

Regardless of whether Dr. Jorjani’s hypotheses accurately explain the UFO phenomenon, we believe it is legitimate to describe the phenomenon itself as a psyop — a psychological operation — given the extensive historical record of deliberate disinformation, perception management, discredited whistleblowers, and manipulation by military and intelligence agencies.

Decades of documented cases reveal that UFO narratives have been used to sow confusion, mask classified technologies, and shape public beliefs. Intelligence operatives have actively supplied fabricated stories to a docile media, fostering conspiratorial thinking to serve strategic and other interests.

Thus, regardless of the ultimate reality behind UFOs, the phenomenon — as experienced and understood by the public — has repeatedly served as, and in many cases has been deliberately engineered to be, a multifaceted psychological operation.

The Psyop Unmasked

Within this complex, ear-tickling maze of Jordani’s corpus, it is perhaps more important to advocate for critical thinking, keen discernment, and the need to safeguard an open mind. The human mind boasts its own innate and often overlooked truth detector known as spiritual awareness.

I highly recommend

’s video series, “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs.” Episode 4 was recently released and is an eye-opener. Details on how to view the series can be found [

]. The first three episodes have been made available on YouTube.

Ehret includes these lesser known facts in the video series:

Laurance Rockefeller and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, bankrolled the radio adaptation of H.G. Wells' The War of the Worlds in 1938, a groundbreaking and controversial event that sparked widespread panic among listeners. The broadcast, presented as breaking news coverage of an actual Martian invasion, was so realistic that many people believed it was true, leading to mass hysteria.

During the Clinton administration in the 1990s, Rockefeller, a proponent of the New World Order, resurrected the famous 1947 Roswell, New Mexico, incident of a purported UFO crash. Rockefeller pressed the Clintons for full “government disclosure” of the incident. The call for “government disclosure” is a sure recipe for breathless media attention.

Many are convinced that Roswell marks the beginning of government secrecy about UFOs. However, whatever the truth of Roswell, a definite statement about it from the government would be very important. If it actually was UFO related, it could be used to start a reversal of the government's 40-plus years of denial on the subject. Laurance Rockefeller, 1994

In the 1970s, the supermarket checkout favorite National Enquirer magazine revived the Roswell story. Ehret reveals that the National Enquirer was a CIA front organization somewhat comparable to today’s controlled media outlets MSNBC and CNN. Seed money for the Enquirer was funneled through Mafia Don Frank Costello, head of the Luciano Crime Family.

The UFO rabbit hole, tunneling nearly 80 years of slow-leaked intrigue, has kicked up a lot of dirt. The smoke and mirrors experience of it has perhaps been more entertaining and interesting than edifying. The intended destination, we could suggest, may be the journey itself.

The notion of slow-drip disclosure loudly proclaims, “Seek and you shall never find.”

The best rabbit holes don't just go deep — they reveal the hidden tunnels that connect seemingly unrelated chambers. In this exposition, we will endeavor to present the full map and maybe even kick up a bit more dirt.

In Episode 4 of his video series, Ehret contends that Orson Welles’ “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast was a test designed to manipulate mass psychology, fostering a new cultural mythos around extraterrestrials and UFOs. This, he argues, was part of a broader effort to erode traditional beliefs and national identities, making populations more susceptible to new forms of social control.

If true, the effort has so far succeeded brilliantly.

Ehret explains that Rockefeller’s efforts transformed UFO disclosure from a fringe interest into a mass movement, deliberately capturing the imagination of those distrustful of government. This reframing of conspiracy-oriented thinking around extraterrestrials diverted attention from other forms of manipulation conducted by the globalist cabal.

In this essay, we aim to trace the origins of the UFO psyop back to Nazi Germany’s extensive research on mind control, mysticism, and psychic phenomena. This inquiry centers on “Operation Paperclip,” the top-secret program that brought more than 1,600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians to the United States for government employment after World War II.

The American public is broadly aware of the scientific and technological benefits that Operation Paperclip brought to the United States, especially through high-profile figures like Dr. Wernher von Braun.

Von Braun, who became the public face of the U.S. space program, played a leading role in developing America’s ballistic missile arsenal and later directed NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

However, far less attention has been paid to the subset of Paperclip scientists whose expertise lay in mind control, interrogation, and psychological manipulation. Some of these individuals, previously involved in Nazi programs related to torture and brainwashing, were recruited by U.S. intelligence agencies and went on to contribute to covert projects such as the CIA’s MKUltra program.

The Praxis of Death Cults

We proceed from this basic premise: The same metaphysical forces of evil that influenced the Holocaust continue to inspire today’s Criminocratic Cabal and its global “Great Reset”— a term that, notably, is now seldom used. Central to this agenda is the pursuit of population reduction and control, a goal that reveals the underlying ethos of globalism. In this light, globalism can be aptly described as a ‘death cult.’

For example, the “climate emergency” is a death cult; Covid is a death cult; the Military Industrial Complex’s pogrom of ‘forever war’ is a death cult; the ethnic cleansing in Gaza is a death cult. While this assertion is admittedly an oversimplification, these phenomena share key traits — institutionalized destruction, normalized suffering, and the prioritization of power over human life.

John D. Rockefeller III founded the Population Council in 1952 to research population issues and promote family planning. The Rockefeller Foundation, meanwhile, had a documented history of supporting eugenics — including funding research in Germany that influenced Nazi racial science and policies.

Other organizations obsessed with population control/reduction and eugenics include the Club of Rome and these:

Planned Parenthood — Grew out of the American Birth Control League, founded by Margaret Sanger. Supported by foundations including Ford and Milbank.

American Eugenics Society (AES) — Promoted eugenics through education, research, and lobbying. Later changed name to the Society for the Study of Social Biology and then the Society for Biodemography and Social Biology. The organization was purportedly dissolved in 2019, although it previously had been rebranded several times.

Eugenics Record Office (ERO) — Conducted research on eugenics and human heredity. Funded by the Carnegie Institution.

Race Betterment Foundation — Founded by John Harvey Kellogg. Hosted conferences and established a eugenics registry.

International Federation of Eugenics Organizations (IFEO) — International organization promoting eugenics.

UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund) — The UN agency for sexual and reproductive health and rights. While its stated goal is to ensure reproductive rights and choices, it has been linked to policies aimed at population stabilization.

Below is a two-minute clip featuring Dennis Meadows of the Club of Rome. It dates back a dozen or so years when world population was estimated to be 7 billion. Today it’s 8 billion.

If the democide of 6 million Jews is legitimately termed a ‘death cult,’ then culling world population “in a civil manner” by 7 billion souls is, by definition, a death cult.

What is the source of this evil? There are two sources: one is primarily physical and psychological — psychopathy. The other is metaphysical, though it also manifests psychologically in humanity’s collective consciousness. We will devote most of this post to the metaphysical, but since they intersect with the human mind, we should examine both.

Psychopathy

Psychopathy is a personality disorder characterized by a pattern of manipulative, callous, and antisocial behaviors, often accompanied by a complete lack of empathy and remorse. We have frequently argued that this definition fits the elitist Criminocratic Cabal like a glove.

Interestingly, political ponerology suggests that individuals with psychopathy due to their personality traits are more likely to be attracted to and successful in political settings, potentially leading to a "pathocracy" where such individuals hold power and shape policies.

‘Ponerization’ refers to the process by which individuals and groups become accepting of pathological reasoning and values, often due to the influence of psychopathic individuals in positions of power.

Here is an example of this dynamic in action: On May 22, a U.S. congressman called for the extermination of Palestinians in Gaza. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) took exception.

Let’s be clear: Randy Fine is not just a dangerous bigot. He is a sitting member of Congress openly fantasizing about the nuclear genocidal extermination of Palestinians. Fine’s deranged rhetoric is not only morally reprehensible but also deeply damaging to the Trump administration’s stated efforts to establish a ceasefire and pursue peace in the region. He’s not a so-called Make America Great Again Republican, he’s a Make Israel Great Republican, no matter how many civilians have to be murdered to prove it. CAIR’s government affairs director Robert S McCaw

We easily can conclude that many in power have a predisposition to psychopathic behavior, including self-destruction. Adolf Hitler is the consensus poster child and archetype for this sad state.

The Metaphysics

I’ve developed a rather elaborate theory elucidating the primary metaphysical energy behind “death cult” existential evil. The energy is itself derived from a type of Black Magic that indicts not only Adolf Hitler but Hitler’s henchman, Heinrich Himmler, 4th Reichsführer of the Schutzstaffel (SS).

Himmler was obsessed with the occult, with ancient spells and grimoires that constellated or “conjured up” evil archetypes that have plagued humanity for ages. Archetypes belong to a category or catalog of evil entities not unlike Archons, psychoids, djinn, demons, and other nomenclatures.

It really makes no difference how you classify evil. The various categories provide a common frame of reference for existential evil energies that proceed from an unseen realm. All my posts on archetypes and Jungian psychology can be found [here].

Heinrich Himmler’s fanatical commitment to the supremacy and purity of the Aryan race fueled the darkest chapter in human history up to that time.

Alongside his brutal role in the regime, Himmler’s fascination with the occult connected him with ancient Germanic paganism. He sought the mystical connections to the Aryan race — most likely the Hyperboreans, a mythical people said to dwell “beyond the north wind.”

He lusted after hidden knowledge, studied secret societies, and believed in the abiding power of symbols. Himmler was a master mythmaker; as a result the SS developed a particularly potent and lasting mythos that fueled the ponerization of his subordinates. He drew power from rituals, invocations, and the summoning of spirits.

The ponerization of the Criminocratic Cabal today employs the same methods: child sacrifice, satanic ritual abuse, visits to Epstein Island or Bohemian Grove. Elaborate rituals to summon evil are commonplace, as shown in the orgies of Kubrick’s “Eyes Wide Shut,” and present in the initiation rites of many secret societies.

Despite his efforts, Himmler never uncovered concrete evidence of the Hyperboreans — although that race did exist. Like other prehistoric civilizations, the Hyperboreans vanished at the end of the last Ice Age, 10,000 to 12,000 years ago. Though lacking archaeological confirmation, they are believed to be the antecedents of Norse and Scandinavian cultures that emerged around the 8th century BCE.

Jacob Jorjani associates a similar race of Nordics with his Atlantean Survivors (Cryptoterrestrial) Hypothesis #6. Whether UFOs are manifestations that evince ongoing visitations from our ancient ancestors or strong psychical connections via archetypes or egregores, is interesting but not that important.

The same archetypal forces that Himmler sought to harness through occult ritual now manifest through more sophisticated psychological operations, including the UFO phenomenon itself.

Where Nazi mysticism once conjured malevolent entities through ceremonial invocation, today's practitioners employ mass media, controlled disclosure, and manufactured mystery to achieve similar ends — the fragmentation of consensus reality and the cultivation of archetypal possession on a civilizational scale.

The UFO psyop represents not merely disinformation, but a form of technological shamanism designed to summon the very entities that formerly possessed the Third Reich.

When Himmler attempted to conjure the ancestral spirits of the Hyperboreans to vivify Germany’s Aryan pedigree, his vulnerable psyche likely also encountered dark Norse archetypes from the not-so-distant past. As I reckon it, this overwhelming multigenerational ‘possession’ likely occurred in mid-1941 — when Nazi policy toward the Jews pivoted sharply into unprecedented darkness.

Himmler’s psyche had been seized by the Norse archetypes of the demoniac Loki and Loki’s monstrous son, the giant wolf Fenrir. They manipulated him and, through him, the Nazi regime — unleashing genocidal bloodlust. In 1941, Nazi policy shifted from antisemitic persecution under the 1935 Nuremberg Laws to systematic extermination under the so-called Final Solution.

The road to the Holocaust passed directly through Heinrich Himmler and his enchantment with the occult. Malevolent archetypes — which represent the darker dimensions of the human psyche — are often activated when spiritual values are cast aside and excessive pride replaces humility.

By 1941, Adolf Hitler himself had long embraced the wolf archetype. His eastern headquarters was called Wolfsschanze (commonly translated as “Wolf’s Lair”). Since the 1920s, his close associates often called him “Wolf.” Even the name Adolf derives from the old German Adalwolf — meaning “noble wolf.”

In a previous post [here], I argue that the same malevolent archetypes that once possessed Himmler — and precipitated the Holocaust — now possess Western leaders and have beguiled their institutions. The current trajectory places America and the West on a collision course with Destiny not unlike Nazi Germany’s downfall.

They say history doesn’t repeat but it does rhyme. These unmistakable, startling rhymes echo now from Wolfsschanze, Auschwitz, Normandy’s rolling hills of crosses, and between 13 and 27 million slaughtered Russian civilians. All bear silent witness to the extraordinary power of myth, ritual, symbol, and the Unseen simulacrum, however envisioned.

Conclusion

The UFO phenomenon, when regarded as a psyop, reveals itself as something far more sophisticated than mere extraterrestrial visitation. Whether Dr. Jorjani's seven hypotheses capture authentic aspects of the phenomenon or serve as elaborate diversions, the documented history of deliberate manipulation surrounding UFO narratives clearly points to a deeper, hidden agenda.

The same metaphysical forces that Heinrich Himmler attempted to harness through occult practices — those malevolent archetypes that precipitated humanity's darkest hour — appear to animate today's globalist death cult.

The UFO psyop serves this agenda by fragmenting consensus reality, eroding traditional frameworks of meaning, and redirecting genuine spiritual seeking toward manufactured mysteries.

Operation Paperclip didn't merely transplant Nazi scientists to American soil; it transplanted the occult methodologies that underpinned their worldview. The UFO mythology, carefully cultivated through decades of controlled disclosure and media manipulation, functions as a modern grimoire — conjuring the same archetypal energies that once possessed the Third Reich.

Wittgenstein’s metaphorical lion may indeed be speaking, but we cannot understand him because we have forgotten our own language — the spiritual discernment that distinguishes authentic transcendence from manufactured enchantment.

By recognizing the UFO phenomenon as a psyop, we reclaim our fundamental capacity for truth — a crucial first step in resisting the kind of archetypal possession that risks repeating history’s darkest chapters.

The threat, make no mistake, is real.

Nazi Black Sun (Schwarze Sonne) symbol.

