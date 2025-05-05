The above image invokes the protection of Archangel Metatron for the author and readers of this newsletter.

Metatron was once a human being called Enoch. Genesis 5:24 tells us, "Enoch walked faithfully with God; then he was no more because God took him away." That is to say that, like Jesus, Muhammad, and Sandalphon (the archangel once called Elijah) the prophet Enoch also ascended into Heaven, whereupon a new name was bestowed upon him — Metatron.

Metatron's identity extends beyond his Enochian origins into a conflation with ancient wisdom figures spanning multiple traditions. This convergence reveals a universal archetype of divine knowledge and spiritual transformation. It is the Metatron archetype that is currently waging spiritual warfare against an unholy, Satanic trinity comprised of the Sun Demon Sorath; Ahriman, who embodies the energies of darkness and destruction, and Lucifer, who we consider the principal Archetype of Black Magic.

Enoch, Thoth, and Hermes Trismegistus

The Book of Enoch presents its patriarch as history's first scribe, recording celestial knowledge and serving as an intermediary between the divine and human realms. His transformation into Metatron represents the ultimate elevation of human consciousness to divine status, establishing a template for spiritual ascension.

In Egyptian mythology, Thoth served as scribe of the gods, keeper of divine knowledge, and guide of souls. His roles parallel Metatron's functions: maintaining cosmic records, mediating between realms, and preserving sacred wisdom. The ibis-headed deity's association with writing, magic, and measurement mirrors Metatron's connection to the Book of Life and sacred geometry.

The Hermetic tradition presents Hermes Trismegistus as the embodiment of divine wisdom, combining aspects of the Greek Hermes and the Egyptian Thoth. The epithet "Thrice Great or Thrice Blessed” acknowledges mastery over physical, mental, and spiritual realms — dimensions equally reflected in Metatron's comprehensive authority.

These conflations are not mere syncretism but recognition of a universal truth: across cultures and ages, humanity has acknowledged a divine intermediary who bridges Heaven and Earth, preserving and transmitting sacred knowledge.

The Angel of Life

Metatron, the Angel of Life, is thought to be among the most powerful archangels in Heaven. All angelic beings are called "Sons of God" (Job 38:7). I write about Metatron today because preserving life on Planet Earth is of utmost importance. If you haven't heard, the “elites” are trying to kill us. The depopulation agenda is real.

The Ahrimanic Cabal of Elites, their Central Banker Overlords, and the Masonic Illuminati mostly hide in dark crevices far from public scrutiny. Indeed, the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), the Central Bank for the central banks, is a sovereign entity located in Basel, Switzerland. The BIS and its assets are legally beyond the reach of any government or judicial jurisdiction!

More visible, yet equally sinister, are the Luciferian entities: The World Economic Forum (WEF), World Health Organization (WHO), and Atlantic Council, for example. We aim to present arguments that expose a common “depopulation agenda” and raise other issues.

Rudolf Steiner taught that humanity must walk a conscious middle path between the two “tempting” powers of Lucifer and Ahriman:

Lucifer and Ahriman must be regarded as two scales of a balance, and it is we who must hold the beam in equipoise. How can we train ourselves to do this? By permeating what takes Ahrimanic form within us with a strongly Luciferic element.

This means integrating the more expansive and spiritual qualities of Lucifer into the more materialistic and rigid aspects of our being. Doing this requires a new form of conscious spirituality and, of course, a high degree of both personal and spiritual awareness — the raison d’etre of the “Rational Spirituality” Substack.

Some watchers and truthseekers assert that our main task today is to 'awaken the lions' while forsaking the sheep and 'useful idiots,' since they are lost causes. Perhaps so. However, I intuit that many in the fast asleep blue-pill cohort don't know what to believe or exist in a state of denial — the truth is overwhelming and many things we have been instructed to believe are simply preposterous.

For example, we were told to believe the war in Ukraine is a fight to "save democracy." That's ridiculous. Ukraine is run by a subservient cocaine-cowboy dictator who cancelled the country's last election. In truth, America's actual motivation for financing this war is Ukraine's (and Russia’s) store of natural gas, oil, and rare earth minerals valued upwards of $12.4 trillion, according to a 2022 Washington Post article and drooled over by Lindsey Graham on “Face the Nation.”

Inane disputations can rattle the soul. Indeed, manufactured chaos at home and on the world stage are deliberate distractions we must mitigate. Both our physical and spiritual well-being depend upon our doing so. Metatron, the Angel of Life, can help!

Metatron's Cube: Sacred Geometry and Universal Knowledge

Metatron's role as a scribe and keeper of divine wisdom connects him to the hidden mysteries of creation, symbolized by the Metatron's Cube, pictured above. The cube includes the Merkabah from sacred geometry. The Merkabah component, also called the Star Tetrahedron, symbolizes the union of body and spirit.

Metatron's Cube itself consists of 13 interconnected circles joined by straight lines, symbolizing the interconnectedness of all things. The central circle represents Divine Unity or Divine Mind. The geometric shapes formed are called Platonic solids: tetrahedron, cube, octahedron, dodecahedron, and icosahedron.

Remarkably, Metatron's Cube contains all five of these geometric structures. The cube itself is derived from the sacred Flower of Life pattern. For millennia, sacred geometry has aided spiritual seekers. Meditating upon this symbol, also called a mandala, is believed to expand consciousness and engender improved access to the Akashic Record of universal knowledge.

A brief diversion. Plato taught Idealism, the polar opposite of Materialism. Idealism posits that consciousness is fundamental in the universe (panpsychism) and that transcendent reality exists. Idealism is the ideology promulgated by Rational Spirituality.

On the other hand, materialism posits that physical matter, not consciousness, is fundamental and rejects the notion of a spiritual, acausal realm. Quantum physics has successfully debunked most tenets of materialism.

As divinity's scribe, Metatron records the deeds of humanity in the Book of Life, also known as the Akashic Record. In this piece, I offered a scientific explanation of the Akashic Record and its role in fostering spiritual knowledge. Briefly put, higher orders of consciousness give us the ability to directly interact with this cosmic energy/information field.

The Akashic Record is an energy field of information. The smaller circles can symbolize nodes of information known as Archetypes of the Collective Unconscious. These archetypes, some beneficent, others malevolent, are capable of influencing the human mind, especially if invited in. In extreme cases, they are capable of possession. Our leaders and elites are possessed by the Dark Triad Archetype, which I defined [here].

Metatron's Cube iterates from the innermost circle, which represents God or Divine Mind, outward to infinity, unveiling the blueprint for creation. In this construct, the Archangel Metatron, along with Jesus, Zoroaster, Muhammad, Buddha, and others, remain indistinguishable from Divine Mind — the Logos (cf. prisca theologia).

Christian triumphalists insist that Jesus is unique. From the Christian perspective, this is certainly true. From a non-Christian perspective, however, the idea that Jesus is uniquely special likely seems arbitrary or culturally conditioned.

But we split divine hairs. Islam asserts that Jesus (Isa), and presumably other sons of God, including Muhammad, were prophets wholly distinct from the godhead and that God does not share his divinity. On the contrary, we assert that God indeed does share his divinity and has done so with each of us. "From all things One and from One all things" (Heraclitus) — the lesson of Metatron's Cube.

Archangel Metatron's role in human history is the focus of our discussion. In Greek, the term "angel" translates to "messenger." As earthly "watchers" ("wakeful ones" in Aramaic), we perceive Metatron's injunction to maintain sacred vigil — to remain ever watchful.

The Rules of Spiritual Engagement

Spiritual forces of light do not, indeed cannot, intervene directly in our lives or manipulate our free will without our permission. This is one reason why prayer and meditation are vitally important. What about the forces of darkness? Do they require a similar permission? Do passive resistance and complacency equal consent?

We often hear that evil actors must state their intentions as well as their methods before proceeding with their nefarious plans. Is this true?

I believe that it is. As counterbalance to our free will, declarations of intention by the forces of darkness are required. Rituals in Black Magic occultism invoke negative energies — primarily fear — to construct a metaphysical bridge between the spiritual and physical realms.

Disclosure of intent also feeds their insatiable narcissistic hubris and pride. By announcing their plans in advance, they sow discord, create chaos, and lessen the resolve of all who oppose them.

Their disclosure of evil intent is essentially a prayer that invokes Satan. In our times, one of the preferred methods of disclosure is via predictive programming in movies and television. The movie “Contagion” prepared its audience for Covid.

The following video was less subtle. It was compiled from the 2016 season of X-Files. It presents a montage of relevant clips, not a single episode of the popular TV series. This predictive programming evidence is stunning in light of the Pandemic. The X-Files’ conspiracy-theorist character, Tad O’Malley, was inspired by Alex Jones.

N.B. A recent study conducted at FDA’s own lab found residual DNA levels in the ‘vaccine’ exceeded safety limits by 6 to 470 times. The article is [here].

The Black Sun Archetype: From Nazi Occultism to O9A

The Black Sun archetype represents a profound spiritual darkness that has haunted civilization from Nazi Germany to our current era. This malevolent force was first summonsed by rituals at Wewelsburg Castle, Heinrich Himmler's occult sanctuary and "Temple of Doom." The Black Sun continues to influence global events and elite behavior by manifest chaos.

Chaos

You may recently have read about a group called “764.” It is a violent, transnational online network that targets children and teenagers, coercing them into self-harm, sexual exploitation, and even suicide. The organization has been in the news because the FBI recently arrested the group’s founders.

“These defendants are accused of orchestrating one of the most heinous online child exploitation enterprises we have ever encountered — a network built on terror, abuse, and the deliberate targeting of children,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “We will find those who exploit and abuse children, prosecute them, and dismantle every part of their operation.”

The “764” group is directly linked to the extremist Satanic neo-Nazi cult “Order of Nine Angles” (O9A). The following details have been publicly documented by major news outlets, law enforcement advisories, court records, and expert analyses:

O9A’s doctrine encourages adherents to commit acts of violence, sexual abuse, and “culling” (murder) as part of their accelerationist and nihilistic goals.

O9A’s ideology advocates for the destruction of Western civilization through violence, sexual abuse, and terror. The group’s activities include forced self-harm, suicide, sexual exploitation, and the spread of extremist propaganda aimed at societal destruction.

O9A glorifies acts that violate societal norms (e.g., rape, pedophilia) as a means to destabilize Judeo-Christian systems. 764 operationalizes this by forcing victims to carve cult symbols into their skin or commit ritualistic child or animal abuse.

O9A provides a Satanic-neo-Nazi worldview that aligns with accelerationist strategies adopted by groups such as 764, the Atomwaffen Division, and the Sonnenkrieg Division.

The ambiguity of the O9A’s "nine angles" is intentional, allowing the group to blend diverse occult traditions (Hermetic, Sufi, Vedic) into a flexible ideological weapon. Geometric representations serve both ritualistic purposes and act as recruitment tools, appealing to those drawn to mysticism and transgressive symbolism.

Put another way, O9A’s satanic geometry represents the spiritual inversion of the sacred geometry evoked by Metatron’s Cube, which aims for divine unity. Conversely, O9A’s path culminates in societal collapse and the rise of a Satanic “new world order.”

The Nazi Connection

Years ago, whenever I watched a documentary about WWII, particularly those including scenes of Auschwitz, I was unable to comprehend why the German people acquiesced to National Socialism. Suffice it to say that they came under the powerful influence of the same archetype that American and Western European leaders are possessed by today. Indeed, the same archetype that inspires Black Magic Death Cults like O9A — the powerful Black Sun archetype.

In the 1920s, Germany had the best universities, the highest rate of intermarriage between Jews and non-Jews of any other country, and led the world in technological and scientific advancements. However, the German elites became excessively technocratic and decoupled from Christian ethics, according to historian Friedrich Meinecke's seminal work, “The German Catastrophe.”

Germany's traditional political parties were weakened and eventually collapsed, thus paving the road for the Third Reich's ideology. The key to their success, according to historian Niall Ferguson, was "the demonic nature of Adolf Hitler's appeal," which was mesmerizing.

Hitler's “demonic appeal” is a complex topic. It was demonic in that it exploited existing prejudices, bad-jacketed all Jews, communists, and other minorities, and perpetrated a cult of personality that glorified Hitler as a messianic figure. Those deceptions relied upon propaganda; Nazi minister Joseph Goebbels was a genius at it.

The Black-Sun Demon, Sorath

Within the esoteric framework of evil, Sorath presents as the demon of Revelation Chapter 13 — the spiritual authority that emboldens the Black Sun archetype. Rudolf Steiner identified Sorath as the inversion or antithesis of the sun's life-giving holy energy, representing the negation of humanity and embodying ultimate evil.

The Black Sun archetype dominated Nazi Germany through Heinrich Himmler's death cult (Totenkult) and the Einsatzgruppen — 3,000 SS soldiers who slaughtered 2 million people in Ukraine. Today, this same archetype possesses not only world leaders and their lapdog media, but also legions of Western technocrats. It comprises what many call the “Fourth Reich.”

At Wewelsburg Castle, the Nazi Black Sun symbol remains embedded in the floor of the North Tower's ‘meditation room’ — a physical manifestation of spiritual corruption. The Wewelsburg symbol (pictured below) combines an occult swastika with twelve sig runes, symbolizing the world portal of Sorath's influence.

The Fourth Reich: Modern Manifestations

While the term "Fourth Reich" is seldom if ever used in a literal sense outside of Germany, it is increasingly invoked as a stark warning about the global resurgence of authoritarianism, the erosion of democratic institutions, and the need for vigilance against these trends worldwide.

Among the nations, only the Anglo-Zionist National Security State has become Goebbels' equal in the dark arts characterized by propaganda and lies. "Democracy dies in darkness" claims the Washington Post’s slogan. It first appeared on their masthead the day after President Trump's first inauguration in 2017. Today, many refer to the collective ‘West’ as the Empire of Lies, in which the Washington Post is a compliant cog and faithful CIA mouthpiece.

The 'darkness that kills democracy' is aided in our time by Fifth Generation Warfare (5GW) methods. Many 5GW and trauma-based mind control techniques were pioneered by SS Reichsführer Heinrich Himmler, who was obsessed with the occult and Black Magic, as are today’s accelerationist groups that he inspired.

America imported 1,600 or so Nazi scientists during 'Operation Paperclip' around the close of WWII. Interestingly, some Nazis intellectuals were scooped up by the Soviets and sent to Ukraine. There's no public evidence, of course, but those Nazis in Ukraine likely had expertise in biological and chemical warfare. Today, perhaps their offspring are employed by the U.S. controlled biolabs in Ukraine.

No doubt, today Nazi-era research into the occult continues among the global elite with secret programs such as “Project Monarch,” which we detailed [here]. Satanic ritualistic gatherings and practices have long eclipsed Sunday churchgoing and traditional family dinners in The West.

The malignant Nazi dream was a dark utopian fantasy. It appealed to the mythos of a master race they called ‘Aryan,’ although the word correctly and benignly refers to Proto-Indo-European peoples. Today, the word personifies white nationalism, owing to Nazi Germany.

"Utopia is a longing for a destiny and a future that depends solely on our free will and imagination; it therefore is sterile and deadly unless tied to a myth," wrote Guillaume Faye.

To create their new mythos, the Third Reich decoupled from the ethics of the Christian mythos, as have Washington, London and other Western capitals. The many parallels with the Third Reich, real and symbolic, today are both obvious and appalling. Welcome to the globalist dream of repackaged authoritarianism — a Fourth Reich replete with mind control, Black Magic, thugs, and death cults.

Metatron's Eternal Vigil

We humans may endure a rough, precipitous descent from this point in time unless we soon act to reclaim traditional values that Americans unwittingly have allowed to slip away. Yet through Metatron's guidance and assistance — whether as Enoch, Thoth, or Hermes Trismegistus — we, the global hoi polloi, retain access to divine wisdom and protection.

The spiritual war between the Angel of Life and the Black Sun Archetype continues, but we are not helpless. Through prayer, meditation, and active spiritual engagement, we can join Metatron's eternal vigil against the forces that would destroy humanity's divine inheritance — Planet Earth.

Ça ira! Ça ira!

