Prometheus by Daniel Lawson

The sun hangs huge and red above the far dust-streaked horizon... the desert cold is already falling on Kidney Ridge. Here, not only did these German and British soldiers die who litter the ground in the fading red light — here, at El Alamein, the Afrika Korps died... I am very tired... A voice that I don't want to listen to tells me this is England's last triumph, that our military history ends here with a victory to stand with the greatest... The sun going down on Kidney Ridge is setting on the British Empire, on which, so we learned to say as schoolboys, the sun never sets... Alister Tudsbury (“Talky”) from Herman Wouk’s epic novel “War and Remembrance”

Tudsbury’s bleak red horizon signaled not just the close of a decisive World War II battle, but the slow dimming of an imperial world order — a decline that serves as the theme of this post.

Empires die a slow death. Philosopher of history Arnold Toynbee wrote that nascent civilizations are first led by a “Creative Minority” — individuals, such as America’s founding fathers, who inspire and guide society forward.

He argued that when this group becomes stagnant and fails to respond to new challenges, it degenerates into a “Dominant Minority” that clings to its former power. This is the current state of our Anglo-American-Zionist Empire, in which America remains the supreme, unconquered hegemonic muscle.

Toynbee further contends that as civilizations decline, they also lose their moral compass. The moneyed elite class becomes parasitic, prioritizing its own interests over the needs of society at large. He also identifies a defining contest — the agonia — between two opposing forces that emerge during a civilization’s disintegration:

First, the internal proletariat — those within the civilization who grow disillusioned. Second, the external proletariat — outsiders who exploit the weakening order.

Without casting aspersions on the 10 million or so illegal aliens who entered the United States between 2020 and 2024, we must acknowledge that they represent, by definition, an “external group” — one that poses a ‘clear and present danger’ to America’s survival as a nation, perhaps even by metaphysical design.

A similar number — roughly 10 million — have entered Europe during the same period. Of these, 4.5 million came from predominantly Muslim countries and have shown no intention of assimilating into their adopted cultures.

Toynbee famously argued that civilizations die from “suicide, not by murder” — that is, they collapse due to internal failures rather than external conquest. In this essay, we have begun to reconstruct the forensic architecture of the civilizational suicide we are now living through.

Would Western Civilization knowingly commit suicide?

We believe that the demise of Western civilization is not solely the result of its own mistakes. It has also been influenced — perhaps even driven — by a powerful force that some may interpret as spiritual, mythological, or even conspiratorial.

This cosmic force, often associated with mythic figures such as Set or Ahriman, appears to shape events, ideas, and collective perceptions of world change — all in service to its own telos.

Here is how these views intersect:

Agency vs. Manipulation

Toynbee emphasizes internal agency — civilizations decline by their own actions or failures. Yet we suspect that occulted physical (i.e., real-world, not purely spiritual) forces are accelerating or distorting this decline. These forces may even fabricate the illusion of alternatives — such as multipolarity — to maintain the inertia of global control.

Spiritual and Moral Dimension

Toynbee does not ignore the spiritual. He sees “loss of spirit” and moral decay as central symptoms of decline. In our framework, the Setian or Ahrimanic force is both a symptom and a cause — a corrosive presence that stifles a civilization’s creative and spiritual vitality.

Suicide or Orchestration?

For Toynbee, “suicide” is metaphor — the result of lost leadership, inspiration, and moral purpose. But perhaps the act is not entirely self-inflicted. Perhaps it is abetted — or even orchestrated — by hidden hands.

We call those hidden hands the Criminiocratic Cabal — an amalgam of globalist elites and intelligence organs such as the CIA, MI6, and Mossad. Their psychotronic warfare and psychological engineering cast a foreboding Setian shadow over the destiny of Western civilization.

Set: The Cosmic Principle of Creative Flux

As we outlined in a prior essay on Setian Accelerationism, we contend that Set is not merely a Jungian archetype. Set embodies a cosmic principle — what we have termed the Principle of Creative Flux.

Among the cosmic metaphysical principles in this same category are:

Principle for the formation of cycles

Principle for the formation of karma

Principle of creation and evolution, including the evolution of consciousness

The philosophy of Heraclitus supports this framework. He saw fire as arche — the first principle, the ever-living agent of flux and transformation. For Heraclitus, the world is in a constant state of becoming and cyclical renewal. Fire becomes a metaphor for dynamic, creative-destructive energy.

This world-order (kosmos), the same for all, no god nor man did create, but it ever was and is and will be — ever-living fire, kindling in measures and being quenched in measures. Heraclitus fragment

It follows that certain cosmic principles require conscious agents to manifest their effects — to bridge the gap between pure potentiality and realized actuality. In other words, these principles demand a control architecture.

Within the framework of Rational Spirituality’s cosmology, Prometheus serves as that conscious agent. He is the archetypal figure responsible for measuring and dispensing the Principle of Creative Flux to humanity. He is the arbiter of chaos.

In Greek mythology, Prometheus is the Titan who steals fire from the gods and gives it to humankind. This fire is not just heat or light — it is the spark of radical transformation, creative innovation, and conscious evolution.

By gifting fire, Prometheus performs the agency of Set’s principle — catalyzing endless cycles of destruction and renewal, ensuring that Creative Flux is not merely an abstract law, but a force actively discharged throughout the cosmos.

This theory rests on three key features:

Perpetual Change — All things are in a state of becoming; nothing is static.

Creative Destruction — The breakdown of existing forms is essential for the creation of new ones.

Cyclicality — Change unfolds in recurring patterns or cycles, echoing both natural and cultural rhythms.

In addition to Toynbee, another pivotal philosopher of history who contributed to Cycle Theory was Oswald Spengler. In his seminal work, The Decline of the West, Spengler advanced a revolutionary view of history by arguing that human cultures and civilizations are not linear progressions but organic entities — living organisms that pass through predictable life cycles.

According to Spengler, each great culture — such as the Egyptian, Chinese, Indian, Classical, Magian (Arabic), Western (Faustian), and Russian — proceeds from a preculture phase, into a period of spiritual and creative flourishing (its “culture” phase), and ultimately ossifies into rigidity and decline (its “civilization” phase).

The terminal stage is marked by the rise of authoritarian figures — whom Spengler termed the “new Caesars.” The Globalist Cabal covet this authority. To attain it, all civilizational competitors must be subdued or destroyed — most notably Russia, Iran, and China — the heart of the BRICS nations who advocate for multipolarity and shared hegemony.

The Cabal’s endgame is not merely geopolitical. It is symbolic and metaphysical — the enthronement of a Global Caesar, the realization of a One World Government (and religion), and the suppression of all alternative civilizational paths.

In doing so, they do not complete but corrupt the Spenglerian and Toynbean cycles of rise, decline, and renewal — halting rebirth in favor of engineered dystopian stasis.

In short, the Cabal’s paramount geopolitical goal is the preservation of the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire and continuation of the unipolar model.

While some observers claim that the Globalist Cabal manipulates both Western and Eastern blocs — rendering the spectacle of multipolarity a grand illusion or strategic psyop — others insist that authentic civilizational antagonisms do persist beneath the surface. To us, this seems obvious.

The Eurasianist vision, as articulated by philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, for example, affirms the authenticity of civilizational plurality. Russia — and the broader Eurasian space — is not a puppet of globalist forces, but the nucleus of a distinct civilization-state, one with its own metaphysical orientation and historical mission. It stands fundamentally apart from — but not inherently hostile to — the Atlanticist West.

We will examine this Eurasianist vision more fully in the section titled The Third Rome and Holy Rus, including Russia’s role as katechon — the restraining force against the Antichrist. For now, it is essential to recognize that the BRICS nations, led by Russia, regard their geopolitical mandate as obstructing the ascent of globalism.

Meanwhile, Western media depicts both Russia and Vladimir Putin in relentlessly negative terms. Alongside the UFO psyop, this "Russia bad" narrative functions as one of the most dangerous psychological operations in circulation — an Orwellian inversion of values that destabilizes reason and corrodes public discourse.

The Anglo-American-Zionist Empire has long harbored animus toward Russia, as Jeffrey Sachs noted in a recent video interview with Tucker Carlson:

“If you go back 180 years — and I'm not kidding, to 1840 — our precursor as world hegemon, the British Empire, hated Russia. And why? For no reason. It was before the Bolshevik Revolution. It was before any ostensible justification. The British elite simply hated Russia.”

We must understand that both the Ukraine–Russia war and the Israeli–Iranian conflict serve a single overarching imperative: to preserve unipolar dominance and to suppress multipolarity at all cost. In essence, these are not separate wars, but two fronts in the same geopolitical conflict.

In our cosmology, Set symbolizes the necessary forces of disruption and chaos that prevent stagnation — in contrast to the Egyptian goddess Ma’at, who represents divine order. This duality is essential. Together, Set and Ma’at symbolize the opposing but interdependent principles of evolution — disorder and harmony, upheaval and stability.

These metaphysical forces do not work solely toward destruction; they may also foster models of cooperation rather than perpetual war. Multipolarity, in this view, is not just geopolitics but the embryonic expression of a deeper cosmological balance.

As we move from the mythic to the historical — and draw again on Toynbee’s theory — we find that the decline of religion’s vitality and the erosion of traditional values and social cohesion are consistent markers of civilizational collapse, especially in its terminal stages.

Moreover, to usher in a One World Religion, the existing religious paradigm must first be eradicated.

With this in mind, we now turn our attention to the sedate yet insidious phenomenon of ‘dogmatized spirituality’ — what can be termed ‘autocratic religion.’

Siege of Jerusalem

Not a stone left standing

“Not a stone will be left standing,” were the words Jesus used in Matthew’s Gospel to prophesy the destruction of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. Whether Matthew was recounting history remembered or engaging in prophecy historicized is of little consequence — the Temple was torn asunder by the Romans in 70 AD, and the prophecy was fulfilled.

We can confidently map this moment onto today’s religious landscape. The Vatican now occupies a parallel role — the contemporary equivalent of the Jewish Second Temple, serving as the seat of religious authority in the West. It too has been the subject of prophecy:

Two Romes have fallen, but the third stands, and there shall not be a fourth. The phrase proclaims Muscovite Russia as heirs to the legacy of the Roman Empire following the collapse of the Byzantine Empire. The "Two Romes" refer to Rome and Constantinople. The phrase suggests that Moscow is the third Rome and there will not be a fourth. Attributed to Russian monk Hegumen Filofei (Philotheus) of Pskov in 1510.

This phrase proclaims Muscovite Russia as heir to the Roman legacy following the collapse of the Byzantine Empire. The "Two Romes" refer to Rome and Constantinople. The Third is Moscow — and there will be no fourth.

The fall of the First Rome was not merely a historical rupture but a spiritual inflection point. The Vatican, as the command post of Western Christendom, came to see itself as the direct heir of the pagan Roman Empire. Its ecclesiastical leaders adopted the mantle of the ancient emperors, claiming universal authority over all Christendom.

The Vatican is today a vested component of the Satanic Criminocratic Cabal — a thinly veiled cheerleader for globalism masquerading as spiritual authority.

The imperial mindset of the First Rome was later absorbed and intensified by the newly Christianized Germanic peoples, who imposed their own ideological stamp through the controversial doctrine of the filioque.

By inserting the filioque into the Nicene Creed — a doctrinal innovation asserting that the Holy Spirit proceeds from both the Father and the Son — the Popes of Rome placed themselves between Christ and the faithful, establishing a singular channel of divine authority under papal control.

The papacy then became less a servant of Christ and more a substitute for him, embodying an institutional arrogance rooted in both Roman pride and Germanic nationalism.

What emerged was “Roman Catholicism” — a term that is, in itself, a contradiction. What is truly local — Roman — cannot, by its very particularity, presume to be catholic, or universal.

At its core, the fall of the Vatican will signal the collapse of imperial Romanism — the idea that one institution can claim universal spiritual authority. The essence of this fall lies not in conquest from without, but in the corruption from within: doctrinal deviation and the rise of a nationalism cloaked in medieval ecclesiastical garb.

This is the true tragedy — the transformation of the Church from a living, universal body into a vehicle for imperial power, globalist overreach, and theological exclusivity.

Looking back, the Second Temple in Jerusalem had been defiled by Antiochus IV Epiphanes, a Seleucid king who reigned from 175 to 164 BC. He ordered the erection of an altar to Zeus within the Temple and commanded sacrifices to pagan deities.

This act — the placement of a foreign idol and the offering of swine — is referred to as the abomination of desolation, a term drawn from the Book of Daniel to describe a defilement that renders the sanctuary spiritually desolate.

Centuries later, Pope Francis placed a statue of Pachamama on the Vatican altar and the symbolism was unmistakable. For many, it echoed Daniel’s warning and served as a modern iteration of the ‘abomination of desolation’ — a foreshadowing of the Vatican’s fall and coming of the Antichrist.

The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops. The priests who venerate me will be scorned and opposed by their confreres... churches and altars sacked. The Church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord… The thought of the loss of so many souls is the cause of my sorrow. Virgin Mary to Sister Agnes Sasagawa, Akita, Japan, 1973

The Setian Agent, Prometheus

We do not reside in what is sometimes called a “billiard ball universe” — the dominant cosmology of deterministic materialism, in which all phenomena are reduced to cause and effect (reductionism). If the variables are known, one can compute the outcome of every collision once the cue ball strikes the rack.

This is why quantum physics is so vexing to mechanistic minds. Uncertainty! At the quantum level, phenomena such as superposition, entanglement, and Heisenberg's uncertainty principle reveal that the universe is not strictly deterministic or material in the classical sense.

Enter the trickster Prometheus, whom we describe within Rational Spirituality’s cosmology as an Überarchetyp.

Prometheus is the eternal disruptor — the fire-thief, the archetypal rebel who defies cosmic order to seed chaos and possibility. In Jungian terms, Prometheus is a trickster: a liminal force that destabilizes rigid systems, inverts hierarchies, and fractures deterministic illusions.

A familiar example of the trickster archetype for contemporary audiences is Loki. Among the Marvel films, Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012) best portray Loki in his classic form — cunning, manipulative, and unpredictable.

Unlike Loki, however, Prometheus acts consistently in the interest of humanity, often at great personal cost. After stealing fire from the gods and giving it to mankind, Prometheus was punished by Zeus with a particularly cruel sentence.

Zeus ordered him chained to a mountain, where an eagle would descend each day to devour his liver. Because Prometheus was immortal, the liver would regenerate nightly — ensuring a repetitive, unending torment.

Prometheus’s foresight — his capacity to see what lay ahead — was central to his role as bearer of knowledge, arts, and hope. By targeting the organ associated with prophecy, Zeus’s punishment was meant to sever Prometheus’s connection to divine insight — the same insight that enabled him to challenge the gods and uplift mortals.

Myth always outlives any individual’s temporal diary. In Prometheus’s case, he became an enduring symbol of rebellion, creativity, and suffering for the sake of humanity’s civilizational progress.

As trickster, Prometheus stole fire — not merely a tool, but a symbol of consciousness itself. Fire is unpredictable: it warms, destroys, transforms. Heraclitus famously posited that fire is a fundamental principle of the universe, emblematic of constant change and transformation.

He taught that all things are in perpetual flux, and that fire is the force driving this endless process. For Heraclitus, fire represents the interplay of opposites — where one thing becomes its polar counterpart, and vice versa.

Though Heraclitus lived centuries before entropy was scientifically defined, his concept of fire as agent of transformation maps onto the modern notion of entropy — increased disorder and the dissipation of energy. His philosophy, emphasizing reality’s dynamic and ever-changing nature, foreshadows key aspects of the scientific entropy principle.

“You can never step into the same river twice,” Heraclitus famously wrote.

Yet the trickster’s intentional chaos is not without opposition. In anthroposophical terms, the Ahrimanic force — cold, materialistic, hyper-rational — seeks to ossify the world into a billiard-ball universe.

The Ahrimanic force reduces human life to pure mechanism — the chessboard to algorithms, the grandmaster to a machine. In defiance, Prometheus — along with other culturally rooted trickster archetypes such as Hermes (Greek), Loki (Norse), and Shiva (Hindu) — rebels against this engineered predictability, ensuring that the future remains open, uncertain, and pregnant with possibility.

The Third Rome and Holy Rus

We believe that, following the Vatican’s collapse under the weight of its own excesses — doctrinal error, spiritual compromise, and untold indiscretions — the Roman Church will eventually converge in spirit with Christian Orthodoxy, specifically the Russian Orthodox Church.

In The Windswept House (1996), Fr. Malachi Martin — a former Jesuit priest — offers a dramatic and controversial portrayal of systemic corruption within the Roman Catholic Church. His work outlines a range of moral and institutional failures, including:

Homosexuality and Sexual Abuse – Martin suggests widespread homosexual networks among clergy, along with predatory behavior and coordinated cover-ups.

Financial Corruption – Embezzlement, bribery, and Vatican entanglements with illicit financial interests.

Doctrinal Heresy & Modernism – A collapse of Catholic orthodoxy, replaced by relativism and secularized theology.

Masonic Infiltration – Allegations of covert Masonic influence within the hierarchy, undermining the Church’s spiritual mission.

Power Struggles & Conspiracies – The book’s central claim is the clandestine Enthronement of the Fallen Archangel Lucifer inside the Vatican — a symbolic act representing satanic usurpation of the Church itself.

In stark contrast to this decay stands the vision of Holy Rus.

The dual ideas of Holy Rus and Moscow as the Third Rome are deeply rooted in Russia’s spiritual psyche and historical memory. These intertwined concepts serve as the metaphysical bedrock of Russian Orthodoxy and infuse it with a sense of civilizational identity.

This evolving identity is essential to understanding how Russia views itself — not merely as a nation-state, but as a spiritual-cultural organism with a sacred historical mission. In the muddled marsh of global geopolitics, this vision offers both coherence and purpose.

The old prophecy still resounds:

Two Romes have fallen, the third stands, and there will be no fourth.

The phrase refers to Rome, Constantinople, and Moscow as the successive standard-bearers of Christianity. If the first two have fallen, then only Moscow remains — not just as a city, perhaps a shining city on a hill, but as a symbolic center of continuity in the sacred tradition of the Christian world.

Milan, Italy's Duomo and Christ the Savior Cathedral, Moscow

Russia as a Third Rome invites an introspective journey — a civilizational contrast between the archetypal mindsets of East and West.

This contrast is reflected not only in theology but in sacred architecture: the soaring Gothic cathedrals of the West, with their sky-piercing spires reaching ever upward in a restless search for the mystical divine, stand in counterpoint to the domed Byzantine basilicas of the East, which enshrine the sacred within — bringing heaven down to earth.

Gothic architecture is emblematic of the Western I — the individual’s vertical striving, interior subjectivity, and personal salvation. The Byzantine dome, by contrast, reflects the Eastern We — a shared experience of the divine, woven into communal life and collective spirituality.

The Third Rome doctrine saturates the Russian spiritual imagination. It endows Russia with not only a sense of historical destiny, but a pivotal role in the religious narrative of the world — a role that has returned with urgency in the modern age.

In our time, Aleksandr Dugin — a formidable theorist — has revived these ancient concepts within his geopolitical philosophy of Eurasianism.

Dugin casts Russia as the katechon — a force of restraint that holds back the arrival of the Antichrist. Rooted in Saint Paul’s Second Epistle to the Thessalonians, the katechon is that mysterious power which delays the final apocalyptic events — the collapse of order, the rise of a unified world power, and the enthronement of a One World Religion.

In this eschatological context, Russia’s resistance to globalism is embossed with a metaphysical dimension. The katechon stands not only against Western liberal hegemony, but against the dissolution of spiritual distinctiveness — the syncretic project of the Antichrist to amalgamate all faiths into a single counterfeit unity.

Thus, the katechon opposes not merely global governance, but the spiritual homogenization that paves the way for a false messianic order — one led not by Christ but by his final imitator: Spengler’s ‘global Caesar.’

For Dugin, this restraining power operates on multiple levels. Geopolitically, Russia resists unipolar control. Spiritually, it upholds a vision of Christianity that refuses to submit to secular modernity, relativism, and theological dilution.

It is little wonder, then, that the Cabal seeks to demonize and destroy Russia — just as it seeks to erase Christianity. The two are inseparable in its eschatological calculus.

Conclusion

The sun that once refused to set on the British Empire has now descended over the Western world entirely. The Anglo-American-Zionist order, hollowed out by decadence, parasitism, and spiritual exhaustion, stands naked and vulnerable.

Its final phase — masked as progress or global governance — is not rebirth, but a form of ritual suicide. As Toynbee foresaw, this is the fate of civilizations that abandon their creative impulse and surrender to the dead hand of the Dominant Minority.

The rise and fall of empires follow cycles — driven not only by political inertia but by metaphysical law. The Principle of Creative Flux ensures that even as systems ossify, new seeds are planted in chaos.

In our cosmology, Set is the catalyst of this flux, while Prometheus serves as its conscious agent. Ma’at mitigates the forces of entropy to maintain order — preserving the conditions for freedom, disruption, and creative possibility.

Yet this cosmic struggle is not abstract. It is playing out on the geopolitical stage today.

In our time, Russia has become the katechonic force — the restrainer of global apostasy and metaphysical collapse. As the self-conscious heir to Rome and Byzantium, Russia now stands against the rising tide of spiritual homogenization — the counterfeit unity of a One World Religion under the banner of the Antichrist.

This is why the Cabal hates Russia, even if they are unwilling or unable to articulate it. She is the last civilizational actor to resist both globalist hegemony and the enforced fusion of all spiritual traditions into one syncretic prison. In doing so, she defends not only Orthodoxy but the very vitality of spiritual plurality.

We have not arrived at a terminus, but at a threshold — a liminal moment where the Promethean fires of transformation, the accelerating chaos of Setian energy, and Ma’at’s guardianship of the katechon converge. This triad of forces — creation, disruption, and cosmic order — now collides at a crossroads where humanity’s path forks — toward absorption into a dystopian machine-world of synthetic oneness, or toward the will to forge anew.

Share