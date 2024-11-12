Rational Spirituality

James J. O'Meara
Nov 12, 2024

Very interesting and relevant, but needing more readings to get some kind of grasp on it. Off the top of my head, though, it is interesting that Bernardo Kastrup, who argues for his version of Analytic Idealism rather than "panpsychism" (though at this level what's in a name!) also now seems to be very much into IIT (which is something else I need to read up on if I can find an "idiot's" version of it).

Bringing in Dugin is also intriguing since Kastrup is anti-Russian -- writing "open letters" to Putin begging him to surrender to the advanced consciousness of... NATO. Very much the 60s hippie idea of "we are all one, man".

I am very much interested in parsing out Idealism or panpsychism without falling into this New Age trap; the idea of it being compatible with or even requiring what you call a respect for diversity of cultures, rather than falling for the siren song of "one world" is suggestive.

