Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan's avatar
Jonathan
Nov 14, 2023

Of course the penultimate manifestation of the anti-culture of narcissism was/is the appearance of Donald Trump whose world-view (ethos) is summed up in one word ME,me,me,me,me,me........................................ME. He has probably never ever performed/done and other-serving gesture in his entire life. He is a life-long grifter who has shafted almost everyone that he has ever done business with, and suckered those enrolled in his "university" He is also a pathological liar. Some cartoons which lampoon him feature a colorful sash on his chest with the words Me the People.

It is also interesting to note that he was/is enthusiastically by some/many so called conservative Christians who even claimed that was/is "God's" vehicle for re-Christianizing America.

Tragically it could also be said that many/most/all of his adoring MAGA crowd supporters (suckers) are a large scale manifestation of the now dominant adolescent anti-culture of narcissism too.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 R. Toney Brooks, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture