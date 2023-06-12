If we postulate, as we did [here], that the Akashic Field is a fundamental field of information that spiritizes both our universe and the greater cosmos, which we theorize is home to the multiverse, it follows that information itself is a fundamental aspect of the physical world. The Akashic Field is therefore defined as a nonlocal information architecture accessible to human consciousness.

Theoretical physicist Paul Davies terms information the “ontological basement” of reality. Indeed, many scientists allow that while it may be possible to imagine a universe without matter or energy, it is impossible to imagine one without information. He adds, “the vacuum holds the key to a full understanding of nature."

The quantum vacuum is what science once called “empty space.” But empty space is not empty at all; the vacuum teems with energy and “virtual particles” that constantly pop into and out of existence and may even produce light.

Slowly, a computational and information-theoretic approach to reality is emerging as one building block of a new paradigm. Specifically, information is a prime candidate for the foundations of the world, according to Davies.

Information does not change whether it is encoded in bits, in nucleotides, or is scratched on a rock: Information is substrate-independent.

Many physicists refer to information as a physical quantity linked to matter, while information processing pertains to the manipulation and transformation of that information. This distinction, although sometimes perplexing, is frequently mentioned in discussions about understanding the nature of information and its connection to physical systems.

For our purposes, information always refers to a fundamental aspect of the physical world, akin to energy or matter. Indeed, some scientists consider information to be the fifth state of matter. Information can be quantified, transmitted, and processed, just like other physical quantities. Information is considered to be inherent in the states and configurations of physical systems, and it can be measured and extracted through appropriate measurements or interactions.

Moreover, consciousness is also intrinsically woven into the informational fabric of existence. Subjective consciousness is intimately intertwined with objective reality. Incidentally, physicist John Wheeler coined the phrase, “It from bit.” The expression suggests that every particle in the universe emanates from the information that is locked inside it.

As we continue to develop our Black Hole Multiverse cosmological model, which we debuted [here], Rational Spirituality is inspired by an unwavering curiosity about the intricate complexities of the Nature of Reality and the enigmatic origins of our universe and life itself.

We seek to forge a meaningful connection between the realms of science and religion, recognizing that the realization of such a bridge relies upon a new scientific worldview — a coherent new paradigm — that explains how our universe began, the existence of a boundless cosmos, and our place within their awe-inspiring depths.

With such a worldview and paradigm shift in mind, Rational Spirituality focuses on the metaphysical interaction between scientific inquiry and spiritual contemplation, aiming to shed light on the mysteries that surround us and illuminate the profoundly complex interconnections that shape our existence.

Recall that we each enjoy direct access to the vast store of information in the Akashic Field via active imagination, a Jungian term.

Paradigm shifts - or scientific revolutions - happen in the dark. The established scientific worldview continues to dominate the discourse, while a pocket of resistance emerges. Within this heretical breeding ground, the current challenges threatening the orthodox view are, relentlessly and uncompromisingly, being addressed. Unbeknownst to most, a handful of brave pioneers is questioning the status quo. They believe that the, by now, glaring cracks in the current edifice of knowledge warrant not only the contemplation of radical new ideas but, crucially, the abandonment of many befriended assumptions.

Notably, among assumptions in the Standard Model of Cosmology are Dark Matter and Dark Energy. Each requires further elucidation. In his study of the standard model, cosmologist Fulvio Melia concluded, “seemingly insurmountable inconsistencies and paradoxes ought to convince even its most diehard supporters that a major overhaul of the standard model is called for.”

The current standard model, called ΛCDM (Lambda Cold Dark Matter), “became a guiding light for cosmology” and resolved many inconsistencies in the now defunct Hot Big Bang model, according to theoretical cosmologist Michael Turner.

In the ΛCDM model, which includes cosmic inflation, structures like galaxies, clusters and superclusters form from the bottom up, not top down — a solution far more pleasing to intuition. In the ΛCDM model, Λ represents a proxy for dark energy known as the Cosmological Constant.

It’s time to reconnect the two different understandings of the word cosmology— the scientific and the mythic — into one: a science-based appreciation of our place in a meaningful universe.

The New Universe and the Human Future (2011)

Mass-Energy-Information Equivalence

Faith is universal. Our specific methods for understanding it are arbitrary. Some of us pray to Jesus, some of us go to Mecca, some of us study subatomic particles. In the end we are all just searching for truth, that which is greater than ourselves. Dan Brown from “Angels and Demons”

Share