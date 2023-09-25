Chagall Dreams by Elena Kotliarker

Remote viewing is one of the less familiar subdivisions of what are commonly called psychic or paranormal phenomena, also referred to as Psi or anomalous psychology. In addition to remote viewing, other Psi genres for example include out of body experiences, apparitions, mediumship and clairvoyance.

This piece focuses primarily on remote viewing. A credible group associated with the practice recently predicted that a “world changing event” would occur before year’s end. The report was corroborated by Computer Scientist Clif High’s Predictive Linguistics model plus a number of independent remote viewers.

Remote viewing gained recognition in the mainstream during the Cold War era when U.S. military and intelligence agencies sponsored programs like STARGATE to explore its potential applications in espionage, intelligence gathering and national security. However, the origins of this extraordinary phenomenon can be traced back much further.

Edgar Cayce, often called "The Sleeping Prophet," was one of the early figures who contributed significantly to this field, albeit indirectly. While not a remote viewer in the strictest sense, Cayce's trance-induced readings, where he claimed to access universal knowledge to diagnose illnesses and reveal historical information, bore similarities to what we now call remote viewing.

One of the most captivating subjects that Cayce spoke of was Atlantis. He described it as an ancient, technologically advanced civilization that sank into the ocean approximately 12,000 years ago. According to Cayce, Atlantis was located in the Caribbean and was the source of the mysterious Bimini Road, a rock formation under the sea near the Bahamas.

Cayce also made predictions about the Great Sphinx in Egypt. One of the more famous claims he made was that there would be a Hall of Records located between the paws of the Sphinx. According to Cayce, this hidden chamber would contain records, scrolls and other ancient wisdom from the civilization of Atlantis and perhaps even older civilizations.

Excavations and scans in and around the Sphinx have yet to definitively prove the existence of such a chamber, although there are recent reports something was discovered (see video in the footnotes below). However, the concept has fascinated archeologists, researchers and enthusiasts, and it has been the subject of various speculative theories and expeditions.

In a typical remote viewing session, a viewer tries to psychically perceive a target - location, object or person - that is hidden from them by time, distance or other physical barriers. The viewer receives a random coordinate or a coded descriptor and tries to see the target through intuition or what Carl Jung called Active Imagination, rather than through logical inference.

October 4th Event

I believe it’s a good practice to pay attention to what might have otherwise been labelled “conspiracy theories,” especially between now and the end of the year. Since 2020, many conspiracy theories have proven to be at least partially correct.

There is indeed a FEMA EBS test scheduled on October 4th. It may be routine - and probably is. One Substack commenter noted:

I'm an engineer. I can tell you shutting off your phone will do absolutely nothing because none of your phones broadcast 18 GHz…Not one carrier is deploying 18 GHz.

The signal to noise ratio expresses the ratio of reliable information - the signal - to that of mostly nonsensical chatter combined with purposeful disinformation - the noise. Discerning between the two at best is difficult and often impossible. However, the total volume of noise is what’s important, not its specific content.

In the Predictive Linguistics model, the noise represents the tension language leading up to an event. Clif High notes this noise includes, and in some cases is driven by, collective or mass precognition - people sensing something is afoot but don’t know what. High’s assertion that the noise today is 13x higher than during the days immediately preceding September 11, 2001, grabbed my attention.

Nonlocal Consciousness and the Akashic Field

The scientific community remains largely skeptical about remote viewing due to its inexplicable nature. However, Rational Spirituality has suggested it could be understood through the lenses of nonlocal consciousness and the Akashic Field. The Akashic Field is defined as the nonlocal information architecture accessible via human consciousness.

Nonlocal consciousness proposes that the mind is not confined to the brain or body and that it can access information across space and time. This aligns well with the Akashic Field, a cosmic field that contains all knowledge and experiences, past, present and future. In this approach, remote viewing can be seen as a temporary alignment between individual consciousness and this universal information field.

At the quantum level, the phenomenon can be explained through the concept of quantum entanglement, where particles become interconnected and the state of one instantaneously influences the state of another, no matter the distance separating them. Extending this concept to human consciousness, it is plausible that minds can become entangled at a quantum level, facilitating nonlocal connections and exchanges of experiences. Rational Spirituality, Psyche and the Quantum Vacuum.

Whether we explain remote viewing through the lens of quantum mechanics or through spiritual terms like the Akashic Field, the modality challenges our conventional understanding of reality. Consciousness is not as localized as we think and the universe is far more interconnected than we currently comprehend.

Distal Ejecta

Returning to the prediction from both the Remote Viewing Group and Predictive Linguistics model, the psychic apprehension of the word ejecta in conjunction with a world changing event gives pause. The following quote was taken from my July essay on the current Age of Kali Yuga.

The Taurid meteor stream is a 3-year cyclic event. It is so named because of its proximity to the constellation Taurus. We Earthlings are positioned to pass through this debris stream this year. The stream is made up of the remnants of a giant exploding comet from prehistory, Comet Encke. Several large remnants from the explosion are believed to have collided with Earth 12,800 years ago in an event directly linked to the destruction of civilizations, including Atlantis. We previously detailed this in Our Atlantis Moment article. The Southern Taurids will be active from late September to early December (2023) and are predicted by some to peak around Nov. 6th. Other trusted sources give a different date for the South Taurids’ peak. The International Meteor Organization (IMO) and the American Meteor Society (AMS) both give the peak night in 2023 as October 13, coincidentally the 106th anniversary of the Miracle of the Sun at Fatima, Portugal. I am neither a prophet nor the son of a prophet, I simply regard the timing of these events as conspicuous, as they attend another example of cyclical convergence.

Ejecta might possibly allude to a volcanic eruption, meteor impact, nuclear explosion or coronal mass ejection from the sun, not to mention more nefarious possibilities including a Direct Energy Weapon or Kinetic Bombardment attack. I focused my previous essay on the Taurid Meteor stream, aware that Earth’s proximity to it could serve as an actual threat or convenient cover for a false flag operation, an interpretation the remote viewing group seem to prefer.

In conclusion, all psychic phenomena hinge on the ability to access a form of awareness or information unconstrained by an individual's immediate sensory environment or rational, linear thought processes. Remote Viewing is often directed toward acquiring objective, verifiable information utilizing the human psyche's ability to tap into the universal field of non-local consciousness.

As Clif High noted, the more people who are awakened to reality, the more likely a future catastrophic event can be ameliorated. However, when remote viewers en masse along with other psychics perceive an imminent world changing event, it’s not a matter of if, but when.

