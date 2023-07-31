Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Boodsy's avatar
Boodsy
Apr 28, 2024

Fascinating thoughts. It seems you have repeated the oft-seen mistake of confusing Kali with Kāli. In the Hindu sources, The Kali Yuga is ruled over by the Asura Kali not the the Goddess Kāli. Aside from that small anomaly, thanks for a very interesting and on-point article.

Reply
Share
1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 R. Toney Brooks, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture