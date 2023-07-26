Atlantis, by Marcel Wanders

Let’s dive in, so to speak.

Release of the long anticipated update to The Fourth Turning, a prophetic bestseller originally published in 1997, could be regarded as an auspicious event. The timing of the release is remarkable; the Fourth Turning’s climax cycle was forecast to begin in 2023. Let’s Brace ourselves for a period of transitional chaos.

It is considered transitional because this period, which began with the Covid Psyop in 2020, represents the betwixt and between linking ‘now’ to ‘whatever’s next.’ The process denotes an indeterminate interval often characterized by angst, anticipation, and uncertainty. Since the mind processes uncertainty as danger, it does not tolerate long, fear laden periods of uncertainty and ambiguity very well. These conditions lie at the root of most anxiety disorders.

We know that free-floating fear and anxiety also lead to mass formation, which is prevalent and accelerating in today’s society.

What accelerates mass formation is not so much the frustration and aggression that are effectively vented, but the potential of unvented aggression present in the population — aggression that is still looking for an object. Mattias Desmet, The Psychology of Totalitarianism

For my part this interregnum is like waiting for the next shoe to drop. It’s the calm before a certain storm. Everyone will experience it once the mass formation’s pent up aggression eventually finds an object.

I sense some of us have seen this play before or at least vicariously experienced its horrors in the pages of history. The play reads like a modern newsreel retelling of the “Phoney War”in Britain after she declared war on Nazi Germany in 1939. Shooting didn’t begin until Hitler invaded France and the Low Countries some 8-months later, in May 1940. So far, the modern script’s finale remains hidden but intuition clearly warns, “brace yourselves.”

What awaits in the offing? Will there be total war? Fourth Turning climaxes have always involved war. Who is the people’s enemy? Russia, Russia, Russia, as the official narrative keeps insisting, or our own D.C. psychocracy and its cozy cabal of globalist banking crazies?

The previous Fourth Turning climax c.1943 witnessed World War Two, the Holocaust and Stalin’s Great Purge. Over 70-million died. It is entirely possible the Plandemic served as a substitute for actual warfare, catalyzing the Fourth Turning’s event-driven societal upheaval. After all, the Plandemic was a military operation all along.

Dr.

, who I introduce in the next section, called the Plandemic “an exercise in biowarfare.” Does it matter? I believe it does. That fact alone rhymes with and connects the Covid Plandemic historically to the Holocaust.

Virtually no one under 70-years-old died from Covid. Biden was lying. Fauci was lying. Walensky was lying. Gates was lying. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was lying. Their paid-off medical industry was lying. Their highly compensated corporate legacy media talking heads were lying. Captured politicians were lying. The entire Covid scheme was nothing more than weaponizing the annual flu through fear propaganda, a billion-dollar advertising campaign, and enacting totalitarian measures on the world as part of the Great Reset Build Back Better New World Order plot orchestrated by our globalist oligarch overlords. (emphasis mine) Fourth Turning Winter of Death

Covid Injections and Measures Have Killed 13 17 Million Worldwide

How many died from Covid vaccine injections and measures such as lockdowns? Just as I typed this question, Substack author

posted this (later updated) Global Research piece:

Dr. Rancourt’s full presentation can be viewed on the Rumble link below. Here’s a quote:

In this way, we showed that the vaccination campaign in India caused the deaths of 3.7 million fragile residents. In Western countries, we quantified the average all-ages rate of death to be 1 death for every 2,000 injections, to increase exponentially with age … We estimated that the vaccines had killed 13 million worldwide.

I highly recommend this video. It is one of the best Covid era all-cause-mortality presentations I’ve watched or read.

Will there be another economic collapse?

The previous Fourth Turning crisis witnessed the 1929 stock market crash followed by the Great Depression, events that helped catalyze the ascendency of Nazi Germany and eventually led to the Second World War. The global depression rendered millions penniless; 7-million people starved to death.

The present Fourth Turning’s crisis cycle arguably began with the 2008 financial crisis, during which a witches brew of unintended consequences boiled over. These included massive, irresponsible government spending, persistent inflation (much higher than we were told) and 487 bank failures. Incidentally, the fairly recent failure of Silicon Valley Bank was the largest since 2008.

The financial elephant in the room today is the advent of Central Bank Digital Currencies. As Europe, Russia, and China proceed apace with CBDC plans, the U.S. awaits the right moment. The U.S. populace first must be prepped and primed, helpless lambs that we are.

Many are aware that digital currencies are a cornerstone of the Great Reset Initiative, the blueprint for a post-Covid “better world.” Yet another Covid-style psyop likely would be required to foist CBDC’s on America. The majority of Americans like our nation state and our dollar bills. Here’s the crux of the issue:

There is no limit to the level of control that the government could exert over people if money is purely electronic and provided directly by the government. A CBDC would give federal officials full control over the money going into – and coming out of – every person’s federalized account. This level of government control is incompatible with economic and political freedom.

Geomagnetic Storm of 1938 - A Sign of the Times

While living in Medugorje, Yugoslavia, some 30 years ago during the Bosnian War, I acquired first-hand knowledge of apparitions of the Virgin Mary. In fact, I stayed with the family of one of the six visionaries who, at the time, were receiving daily apparitions.

I mention this personal history as backdrop to a feasible theory warning of the “time of troubles” ahead, whether it be war, another psyop or something else. Whether you’re a religious person or not, please bear with me.

A “time of troubles” alludes to philosopher Arnold Toynbee’s theory of historical cycles.

Eventually just two powerful nation-states are vying to control the Civilization and create a single government for “the known World.” Toynbee labeled this giant fight between the last two nation-states vying for control of the Civilization as a “time of troubles.” That was because technological advancements were making warfare so much more deadly and destructive. In the end, because of the horror of war, one nation state or the other gains complete control and leadership over the entire Civilization.

Toynbee’s Study of History spans 12-volumes (I recommend the digestible 2-volume summary). The complete study was written between 1934 and 1961. Toynbee summarizes with terminology applicable to the rise and fall of all 26 civilizations he studied.

He found that in the course of human history that they [civilization] rose by responding successfully to challenges under the leadership of creative minorities composed of elite leaders. Civilizations declined when their leaders stopped responding creatively, and the civilizations then sank owing to the sins of nationalism, militarism, and the tyranny of a despotic minority. Unlike Karl Marx, Toynbee saw history as shaped by spiritual not economic forces. Encyclopedia Britannica

Let’s return to spirituality and the 1938 geomagnetic storm, also known as the Fatima Storm. Fatima, Portugal, was the site of a series of Marian apparitions in 1917 that garnered worldwide attention. The Miracle of the Sun at Fatima was witnessed by a crowd estimated at 70,000 believers and non-believers alike.

At Fatima, Mary prophesied to the three young visionaries that WWI would soon end (it ended a year later) but then warned of a far greater war to come (WWII). “When you see a night illumined by an unknown light, know that this is the great sign given you by God…”

Lucy Santos, the only Fatima visionary who survived childhood (the two others died during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic), witnessed the 1938 aurora and concluded (correctly) that WWII was near.

It was a massive solar storm which occurred 16–26 January with peak activity on 22, 25, and 26 January and was part of the 17th solar cycle. As the electrification of Europe and North America was still in its infancy, the light storm could be seen brilliantly. The intensely bright arches of crimson light with shifting spectrum of green, blue-white, and red radiated from a brilliant auroral crown near the zenith instead of appearing as usual in parallel lines. Wikipedia

Hitler noticed the northern lights as well. Albert Speer recorded in his diary that Hitler interpreted the January display as a sign. Six weeks later on March 12, 1938, Nazi forces marched into Austria. The second world war began in earnest the following year when the Nazis invaded Poland on September 1, 1939.

Forbidden Archaeology

The civilization Plato referred to as Atlantis did in fact exist and indeed was destroyed by a cataclysmic global flood during the Younger Dryas period some 13,000 years ago. The flood was caused by climate change. The flood was most likely caused by multiple fragments from one or more exploding comet fragments that impacted Earth and melted the polar ice cap.

In those days the ice cap, known as the Laurentide Ice Sheet, extended as far south as present day Chicago. Much of the UK was also glaciated. This theory is known as the Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis.

At the height of this Earth period, all of Canada, Northern US, Western Europe, the Himalayas, the Rockies and the Andes were all covered in an ice sheet.

The point I wish to make here is one I attempted to drive home in my recent essay, The Looming Wrath of Gaia. Namely, that as governments merrily proceed in implementing the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) unholy transhumanist agenda, the Gaian Morphogenetic Field, which regulates and sustains life on Earth, could very well conclude that humanity has once again strayed too far from the narrow path.

James Lovelock, who developed Gaia Theory, was spot on when he remarked (with a hat tip to Ayn Rand), “Gaia has merely to shrug and the world would be plunged back into chaos.”

The Gaian Field exists in the plenum (once called empty space). It is a self-regulating, biologically-driven, information feedback system that links the field with the totality of Earth’s organic life (biota). The field thereby allows Gaia to monitor and (hopefully) maintain dynamic planetary-wide homeostasis.

Today’s existential threats related to human activity include transhumanism, artificial general intelligence, the WEF/UN New World Order’s global agenda (The Great Reset) and total war with nuclear weapons and/or other advanced technologies, including many we know nothing about. All meet the criteria for Mass Extinction Events. The so-called “climate emergency” is a farcical psyop — a hoax.

Closer to home, nearly half the respondents in a recent poll believe another American civil war is likely.

Conclusion

We find ourselves in an era where the scale and speed of socio-political and economic upheavals lend credibility to a potential mass extinction event, one that could be likened to disasters similar to the sinking of Atlantis. Dramatic shifts in populations and concomitant ecological degradation produces disequilibrium that could lead to drastic transformations in our planet's natural landscapes.

Historical and environmental events such as the Younger Dryas cataclysm, severe geomagnetic storms, polar reversals, and global war serve as potent reminders of Gaia’s unpredictable power and the potential to induce sudden, dramatic changes.

The 1938 geomagnetic storm, which may or may not have been a divine manifestation, underscores vulnerability to natural phenomena that could significantly impact our technologically-dependent society. Technology renders us particularly vulnerable to severe electromagnetic storms resulting from solar flares and/or coronal mass ejections.

The Younger Dryas event demonstrated that our planet's climate can swing abruptly and drastically. On that point, it is sheer arrogance and ignorance to believe human transportation habits could cause catastrophic climate change. The geologic past teaches us that the Sun and ocean currents are Earth’s climate control knobs.

A vital ocean current system that helps regulate the Northern Hemisphere's climate could collapse anytime from 2025 and unleash climate chaos, a controversial new study warns. The Atlantic Meridional Ocean Current (AMOC), which includes the Gulf Stream, governs the climate by bringing warm, tropical waters north and cold water south. Live Science website

The lessons from these past cataclysmic events underscore the urgency of resilience, preparedness and a deeper respect for the brute forces of Gaia and common sense spiritual values like “do unto others as…”

When people say, ‘Everything is safe and sound!’ destruction will suddenly strike them. It will be as sudden as labor pains come to a pregnant woman. They won't be able to escape. 1 Thessalonians 5:3

