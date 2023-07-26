Rational Spirituality

Peter Holmes
Peter Holmes
Jul 27, 2023

Superbly written and well reasoned article. Amazing how the Buffoons of Doom, the architects of the latest global PsyOp ‘Climate Scam’ (wish I could’ve written that in deep red Bold which appears to be the alarmists text of choice!) pick on the one gas present in the atmosphere which is key for human life - without it our breathing mechanism doesn’t work. The gas which we and other mammals expell and trees utilise then convert back to oxygen. The great balance of an amazing constantly cycling system which has been working perfectly as it was designed by God for ever.

I just hope that the eventual energy release from humanity in the form of Mass Formation Psychosis is focused entirely on the Satanic Evil behind everything!

Fritz Freud
Jul 29, 2023

Good Article

A though on Atlantis.

Usually when I do Research I create a Timeline.

The Timeline of the last Iceage... the Pyramids and the great flood was approximately 12000 bc.

Now Graham Hancock says that the Great Flood raised the water levels of the earth by about 100m.

That's a lot of water.

Where did that come from?

It cannot come from the earth itself.

Only conclusion: It came from outside.

So I look at the sky and what do I see?

A destroyed Planet where now the Asteroid belt is.

That was Atlantis, a planet not a city.

And the water of Atlantis crushed into earth as an Ice Meteorite causing the Ice Age and destroying all Civilization on earth which you now find under the Oceans, the remnants of it.

The waters of Atlantis became the water of earth together with survivors of Atlantis bringing the lore with it.

The Pyramids were build as a Terraforming Machine using Atmospheric energy to create the Oxygen based atmosphere we have.

The Pyramids were cased in Metal which is now gone and the Kings Chamber was the "CPU" which split Water into Hyderogen and Oxygen.

The "Shafts" were cable channels connecting the outer metal layer with the Kings Chamber.

The Technology we have is the technology of Atlantis reinvented.

It's just a theory... but it's a good one.

