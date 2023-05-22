This art depicts the goddess Ala from Nigeria’s Igbo culture. As a Mother Earth deity, Ala is cognate with the more familiar Greek goddess, Gaia. Leopard is Ala’s spirit or totem animal. Leopards symbolize the art of survival, especially during perilous times. They represent the psychic self that is always alert and free from fear.

Interestingly, the staves on either side of Ala are Pieces of Eden that connect this art to the Assassin’s Creed video games and movie franchise. Staves of Eden, specific types of Pieces of Eden, are ancient artifacts capable of controlling minds and overriding individual free will — appropriate symbols for humanity’s present dilemma.

Gaia Theory - an Overview

The Gaia Hypothesis, which subsequently was elevated to a scientific theory, postulates existence of a subtle (quantum) energy/information field that regulates Earth’s biosphere. The “Gaian Field,” in our cosmology, is a substrate of quantum consciousness, as is the Akashic Field. The latter is a metaphysical concept defined by systems theorist Ervin Laszlo, and others. Laszlo was twice was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Rational Spirituality regards quantum consciousness as synonymous with Divine Mind, as we argued in our Trinitarian Model of Consciousness here.

In his classic work Raja Yoga, Indian spiritual master Swami Vivekananda described the Akashic Field as follows:

The Akasha is the omnipresent, all-penetrating existence. Everything that has form, everything that is the result of combination, evolved out of the Akasha. It is the Akasha that becomes the air, that becomes liquids, that becomes solids; it is the Akasha that becomes the sun, the earth, the moon, the stars, the comets; it is the Akasha that becomes the human body, the animal body, the plants, every form that we see, everything that can be sensed, everything that exists…

Gaia Theory, according to its inventor the late scientist James Lovelock, is an evolving, dynamic, self-regulating system that maintains homeostasis and optimal conditions to support life in Earth’s biosphere. The biosphere, the three spheres of Earth where life exists, extends downward to at least 12 miles below the surface, and upward some 47 miles into the atmosphere. It includes soil, hydrothermal vents, and rock in addition to biota.

Lovelock’s theory is fascinating. Gaia is an inscrutable cosmic force responsible for modulating and maintaining life on Earth. Lovelock developed the theory in the 1970s and published it in his 1979 bestseller, Gaia: A New Look at Life on Earth.

To explain further, Gaia is a self-regulating biological cybernetic feedback loop linking Earth’s biota to quantum consciousness. It’s important to note that the Gaian Field is dynamic, impersonal, and solely data driven. It could potentially serve as a mechanism for creative destruction, a.k.a. “divine wrath.”

Lovelock, who died on his 103rd birthday in 2022 , became alarmed after reading the famous (some prefer infamous) IPCC paper on climate change. At the time he stated it was “the scariest official document I have ever read.” (It also was mostly nonsense.)

He continued, “The planet we live on has merely to shrug to take some fraction of a million people to their deaths, but this is nothing compared with what may soon happen; we are now so abusing the Earth that it may rise and move back into the hot state it was in 55 million years ago. If it does, most of us and our descendants, will die.”

Lovelock may have had cause for being frightened by the IPCC report, which focused on what then was called “catastrophic anthropogenic global warming,” but not for the reasons he and the report articulated. There is no such human-driven climate emergency. It’s a hoax. The fear porn of a “climate emergency” is, however, being used as justification for nefarious acts of geoengineering and economic manipulation.

IPCC - Abomination of Desolation?

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is a United Nations organization. Its 2007 report scared many others besides James Lovelock. Coincidentally, Al Gore’s Inconvenient Truth quickly appeared on the heels of the IPCC report. Both have since been debunked, although there is and always will be a significant choir of Climate Catastrophe acolytes who for various reasons are tone deaf to science, reason, and logic.

Lovelock was unintentionally spot on: Gaia has merely to shrug and the world would be plunged back into chaos. However, atmospheric anthropogenic carbon dioxide (CO2) is not a real existential threat, as professed by climate cultists.

The simple fact is this: Earth needs more CO2, not less. In fact, we need a lot more. Carbon dioxide is plant food, not pollution. If we diligently connect the dots, it’s easy to comprehend why the IPCC, WHO, World Economic Forum (WEF), Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Bill Gates, and other New World Order partizans, pine and whine for less atmospheric CO2.

Money, power, and more money.

The reality is disturbing: less CO2 equals less food, widespread hunger, and depopulation. Regulation of atmospheric CO2 is a matter best left to Gaia, not globalists and technocrats

Below is an informative chart from the same Substack article previously linked. Note that should CO2 levels decline significantly from their present historically low levels, the decline could trigger an extinction level event!

Current (2023) atmospheric CO2 levels measure around 420 parts per million. Put another way, carbon dioxide is a trace gas that represents a mere .04% of Earth’s atmosphere! And humans themselves cause only a tiny percentage of that tiny percentage.

The Sun is Earth’s primary climate control knob, not CO2. We now read that globalists in the U.K. and other countries are taking measures to dim sunlight.

The Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming hoax is only the tip of the iceberg. Transhumanism, Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), Geophysical Engineering, including Weather Modification, Synthetic Biology, Mind Control technology, Nanotechnology, et al., individually and collectively pose potential threats to our survival as a species and are actively being implemented to varying degrees by the Satanic Globalist Cabal.

Transhumanism

Out of primordial chaos Gaia kindled life on Earth and to chaos she could easily return us! In fact, she may be doing so! The Gaian Field has served as a mechanism for divine wrath in the past. The destruction of Younger Dryas civilizations 12,500 years ago, which included Atlantis and Gobekli Tepe, inspired the Noah’s Ark and Gilgamesh mythoi and metaphor.

While a large scale reduction of carbon emissions would severely threaten Earth’s food supply, a larger more sinister threat contrived by constituents of the New World Order looms — transhumanism.

With freedom, individuality, and the sanctity of life openly scorned by morally bankrupt New World Order disciples, Gaia would surely act preemptively to safeguard a remnant of creation. Transhumanism coupled with AGI, a marriage made in hell, seek to hack human consciousness.

I cannot conceive of a greater evil than the abjuration of humanity’s soul. It logically follows that transhumanism is tantamount to deicide and blasphemy against the Divine Mind. These are examples of “sins that cries to heaven for vengeance.”

Most religious traditions instruct their followers always to remain vigilant, stay informed, and keep watch. However, the greater part of humanity is either fast asleep or willfully blind.

It is like a man going on a journey who left his house, put each servant in charge of his own task, and instructed the doorkeeper to keep watch. Therefore keep watch, because you do not know when the master of the house will return — whether in the evening, at midnight, or when the rooster crows in the morning. Otherwise, he may arrive without notice and find you sleeping. And what I say to you, I say to everyone: Keep watch! Mark 13: 34-37

I wholeheartedly believe a saving remnant — what philosopher of history Arnold Toynbee termed a “creative minority” — is being formed across the globe in many places and in various ways. The spiritually aware and redpilled cohort, which is well represented here on Substack, is composed of an emergent group of devoted “Messengers of Truth.”

It therefore is our bounden duty to attempt to awaken as many fellow humans as possible, not to some earthbound religious or political ideology, but to spiritual reality. Time, however, does not appear to be on our side.

Then the angel took the censer, filled it with fire from the altar, and hurled it on the earth; and there came peals of thunder, rumblings, flashes of lightning and an earthquake. Revelation 8:5

Tipping Point

That term, commonly sourced to Malcolm Gladwell's book The Tipping Point (2000), is defined as “the critical point in a situation, process or system beyond which a significant and often unstoppable effect or change takes place.” It’s sometimes called an inflection point. Once a system’s tipping point appears in the rearview mirror, the irrevocable pace of change goes parabolic and the system breaks.

Who can say how close we are to tipping point with regard to Gaia’s global control system or societal systemic fear, the incessant barrage of lies, hoaxes, and false narratives purposed to control the population through a hodgepodge of 5th Generation Warfare tactics? The following quote is from a 2018 piece published by the World Economic Forum (emphasis mine):

The central premise of transhumanism, then, is that biological evolution will eventually be overtaken by advances in genetic, wearable, and implantable technologies that artificially expedite the evolutionary process. This was the kernel of More’s founding definition in 1990. Article two of the periodically updated, multi-authored “transhumanist declaration” continues to assert the point: “We favor morphological freedom – the right to modify and enhance one’s body, cognition and emotions.

It appears a significant percentage of global population may have already been transmogrified, albeit unwittingly, with such “implantable technologies,” chiefly via the experimental Covid “vaccine.” By the way, unfettered transgenderism is another example of WEF’s “morphological freedom” and, for them, represents a pivotal stepping stone to full on transhumanism.

Personally, I find the multifarious transhumanist agenda to be a grotesque, unethical, and existential threat to civilization and humanity itself. The notion that we should technologically goose evolution is anathema to Western Civilization’s cultural and biblical foundations, principles, and values.

There are other existential threats to civilization, most notably war. The situation in the Middle East could rapidly deteriorate at any moment, as could the war in Ukraine.

We stare into the dark slitted eyes of a bleak abomination.

Behold, I am coming like a thief. Blessed is he who stays awake and who keeps his clothes [that is, stays spiritually ready for the Lord’s return], so that he will not be naked—spiritually unprepared—and men will not see his shame. Revelation 16:15

Do not comply! Remain ever vigilant like the leopard in our banner art.

