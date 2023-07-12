Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
boscohorowitz's avatar
boscohorowitz
Aug 5

Monsieur Tony, this should intrigue you:

https://harvard2thebighouse.substack.com/p/f33

The guy's style is very colorful and poetic but, as the author would likely admit to, written by someone who keeps a chronic cannabis buzz on. So the narrative structure is a collection of fragmented loop-de-loops. The content itself, however, is excellent. Guy knows some stuff and thinks well and deep.

He has a black spot on his record, which he freely confesses to, and like so many internet oracles, takes himself too seriously sometimes, but strikes me as a basically very decent and compassionate human being with his share of behavioral issues.

He also has some savvy things to say about covid from his own unique perspective.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
Clarence Wilhelm Spangle's avatar
Clarence Wilhelm Spangle
Jul 29, 2023

Jewish messianism has been spreading its poisonous message among us for nearly two thousand years. Democratic and communist universalisms are more recent, but they have only come to reinforce the old Jewish narrative. These are the same ideals...

The transnational, transracial, transsexual, transcultural ideals that these ideologies preach to us (beyond races, peoples, cultures) and that are the daily sustenance of our schools, in the media, in our pop culture, at our universities, and on our streets . . . have reduced our biosymbolic identity and our ethnic pride to their minimal expression.

No country is running its own race during this invasion, because it is all a political agenda led by the UN and put forward by the Jews and their puppets (politicians). Most people just won't know or understand that this is a political agenda. However, some manage to understand that the politicians are deliberately working to import Muslims and replace the people, but that's where it ends, they're like a computer that can't go on because the program doesn't allow it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 R. Toney Brooks, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture