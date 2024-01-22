Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Reverend Gonzo's avatar
The Reverend Gonzo
Jan 22, 2024

Excellent article. I've found, through my spiritual awakening journey, that the one thing that is truly needed to advance consciousness is belief, which is the most powerful tool we possess in this dimension. Belief allows you to shut down the negative aspects of our egos that impede our ability to truly perceive our world. Belief allows us the strength needed to learn from our mistakes, to understand that hardship, along with the pain it brings, is often for the best as it helps us grow as humans. Belief is also needed if you want to access the Akashic field, or astral plane, as it forces you to trust yourself to discern the truth from images that come to your mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 R. Toney Brooks, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture