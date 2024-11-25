She-wolf, Jackson Pollock, 1943

As we inch closer to the frenetic finale of 2024, this essay aims to channel the chaotic energy of Jackson Pollock's 'all-over' painting style and examine the societal turbulence defining the year’s end. Pollock’s She-Wolf serves as a tribute to the Great Mother archetype, a theme central to our exploration.

With insights inspired by Pollock’s style, we will print a canvas of contemporary issues, one ranging from geopolitics to the final curtain of Kali Yuga’s metaphysical epoch. We further aim to challenge entrenched perceptions of reality while uncovering meaningful patterns amidst the disorder of chaos.

By intentionally attempting to overload our readers with a diverse array of insightful nuggets, we'll navigate through the complexities of today’s gloom and malaise, ultimately arguing that this period of intensity, which we term punctuated disequilibrium, is not only a time of elevated stress and fear, but a crucial moment calling for reflection and renewal.

Geopolitical Reality: The Impending Annihilation of Ukraine

Let’s revisit this brief video prophecy by Ukrainian Mykhailo Nechay, R.I.P., who is commonly referred to as "the last molfar," and take a close look at a few of the prophecy’s corollaries. A molfar is a folk healer with purported magical and prophetic abilities.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine underscores the complexity of modern geopolitics, spotlighting the intersection of economic interests and ideological rhetoric. Lindsey Graham’s candid remarks quoted below exemplify the economic motivations underlying this war, cloaked in moral imperatives:

They’re sitting on $10 to $12 trillion of critical minerals in Ukraine. They could be the richest country in all of Europe. I don’t want to give that money and those assets to Putin to share with China. This is a very big deal, how Ukraine ends. Let’s help them win a war we can’t afford to lose. Let’s find a solution to this war. But they’re sitting on a gold mine. To give Putin $10 or $12 trillion of critical minerals that he will share with China is ridiculous. Neocon Lindsey Graham

Beyond Graham’s false-dilemma fallacy, these comments highlight what this war is truly about from the Hegemon’s perspective: access to natural resources, military spending, and the perpetuation of Empire that seeks to become Ukraine’s new “Master,” as Nechay put it.

However, from Russia’s perspective, the argument mirrors the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, where nuclear missiles in proximity to national borders constituted a red line.

Rational Spirituality does not speak of an American Empire, but rather of an Anglo-Zionist Empire. The Security State apparatuses of the U.S., UK, and Israel, known as ‘the Blob,’ constitute an unholy hypostatic union. When we view the Empire through an unblemished lens, as opposed to propaganda, this analogy reveals the its true nature and further explains a great many things.

From Russia’s perspective, the same argument that the U.S. made when the Soviet Union placed missiles in Cuba in 1962 can in turn be applied to Ukraine. Russian nuclear weapons in America’s backyard constituted a red line. The U.S. Joint Chiefs wanted to bomb the Cuban installations immediately. Likewise, NATO’s nuclear weapons on Russia’s doorstep (Ukraine) also constitutes a red line.

Turnabout is fair play. Just as the U.S. was prepared to go to war over Soviet missiles in Cuba, Russia perceives NATO’s encroachment in Ukraine as an existential threat. The Ukraine conflict exemplifies the global turbulence marking this epoch, where competing powers grapple for dominance in an unstable world order.

After the collapse of communism, after the collapse of the USSR, the idea of the Western elite was that the world should be Westernized, should be created in their image and likeness. This is the idea of American exceptionalism, European arrogance and conceit, real or imaginary civilizational superiority, which has existed since the European Enlightenment. Viktor Orban’s speech at the Eurasia Forum in Budapest, Nov. 21

Dogmatic Religion: The Entropy of Authentic Spirituality

Dogmatic religion, like entropy in physical systems, leads to a gradual decline in vitality. Rigid adherence to doctrines stifles growth and personal exploration, leaving little room for transformative spiritual experiences. This metaphor underscores the perils of unquestioning acceptance of established beliefs, which often limit individual interpretation and flexibility.

In contrast, authentic spirituality offers a dynamic alternative. Rooted in critical thinking and direct experience, it embraces a worldview grounded in reality and openness to mystical insight. By emphasizing personal responsibility and direct experience over unquestioning acceptance of established beliefs, authentic spirituality aims to keep the spiritual journey vibrant, evolving, and deeply meaningful on an individual level.

Anyone living outside the Matrix should have a cursory understanding of entropy. Briefly, it is a measure of heat, order, and the spread or dispersal of energy in a system. As water boils, heat and entropy increase. As order devolves into chaos, entropy increases.

For instance, boiling water produces steam, demonstrating the dispersal of energy. Here are a few more examples:

As a tidy room becomes cluttered over time, its entropy increases.

When an ice cube melts at room temperature, it absorbs heat from its surroundings, increasing its entropy. On the other hand, the entropy of the room decreases as it gives up heat to the melting ice/water.

As living organisms age, their cellular structures become less organized, evincing an increase in entropy. Whenever I look in the mirror, I become quite annoyed by the increased entropy.

When a system’s entropy stabilizes, the system is considered to be in equilibrium. This understanding of entropy as a metaphor for stagnation leads us naturally to explore the dynamic vitality of authentic spirituality and to question dogma, political as well as religious.

Authentic Spirituality: Requisite for reality-based worldviews

Implicit in authentic spirituality is not a prescribed set of beliefs, but a dynamic journey of personal exploration. It begins with a fundamental commitment to reality and a willingness to think critically, always questioning inherited assumptions. Einstein advised us to “question everything.”

This journey is anchored in three insights. First, a worldview grounded in objective reality provides a clear lens through which we can understand ourselves and our place in the universe. It is an act of intellectual courage, demanding we look unflinchingly at the world as it is, not as we wish it to be. Many today think they live in a world that simply does not exist.

The second insight is a response to a universal spiritual invitation: the call to transcendence. Embodied in the ancient directive, "Be holy because I am holy," this call invites us to experience reality beyond its material surface. Here, mystical experiences, such as synchronicities that defy mere coincidence and spiritual art that foretells the future, become windows into a deeper, more interconnected existence.

The third element is self-awareness, an ongoing examination of our inner landscape. This is not narcissistic navel-gazing, but a disciplined practice of understanding our motivations, biases, and unconscious patterns. These three dimensions — critical reality-based thinking, openness to mystical experience, and deep self-awareness — inform the architecture of authentic spirituality.

They distinguish this path from dogmatic religion, transforming spirituality from a set of prescribed beliefs to a living, breathing exploration of cosmic consciousness, the Ground of All Being. The result is not a destination, but a continuous journey of growth, integration, and expanding awareness. This journey is the monomythic Hero’s Journey articulated by Joseph Campbell, C.G. Jung, and others.

Tarot, a modality often misunderstood as divination, is one such tool for fostering spiritual growth. It encapsulates the Hero’s Journey. I designed my own Chrysalis Tarot deck to embody this transformative purpose. Mel at MJS Tarot reviewed our award winning Chrysalis Tarot.

Objective Reality: Clear eyes, clean hearts

Clear eyes : Stay above emotion and focus on achieving your goal

Full hearts: Be brave, even when you're afraid, and know you've given your all

That wisdom comes from Coach Eric Taylor of Friday Night Lights fame. Likewise, the title of this essay, “When the Skies of November Turn Gloomy,” is a nod to singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot. You may have recognized this opening verse of his song, The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

A third nod is extended to Norval Morrisseau, a member of the Chippewa Tribe, called the ‘Ojibwe’ in Canada. We’ll visit his art and spirituality shortly. But first, I encourage you to watch this video, which is a 4-minute excerpt from a presentation by Laura Aboli in 2023. It provides a heavy helping of true reality that we need to grasp.

She speaks of transhumanism and a post-human future, the depopulation of the planet and the extinction of humanity.

Call to Mysticism : “Be holy because I am holy”

Norval Morrisseau's art was deeply influenced by his spirituality and mysticism, which were central to his creative process and artistic themes. He incorporated spiritual and mystical elements from his Anishinaabe culture, as well as from other belief systems he encountered throughout his life. Morrisseau's mystical inclinations are evident in several aspects of his life and work:

He was trained by his grandfather, a shaman in the Midewiwin spiritual tradition.

His art often depicted legends, spirit-beings, and visions from his heritage.

He had mystical experiences, such as a vision of Jesus during a hotel fire, which influenced his art

His paintings frequently explored spiritual themes, including transformation and the interconnectedness of all living things.

His unique artistic style, known as the Woodland School, originated in the Great Lakes region in the 1960s. It employs vibrant colors and bold lines to convey deep spiritual meanings through artistic symbolism.

Morrisseau's paintings sought to capture the transformative power of the spirit world, portraying shamanic journeys between different realms of existence.

His Woodland School style revolutionized Indigenous art in Canada, providing a powerful visual language for expressing complex spiritual and cultural narratives. Through his art, Morrisseau encourages viewers to engage with the mystical dimensions of existence, the sacredness of the world around them, and their potential for spiritual transformation.

Self-awareness: A window to self and reality

Self-awareness, the ability to perceive and understand oneself, is a cornerstone of personal growth and healthy relationships. A helpful analogy for understanding this complex concept is provided by the ‘Johari Window.’

This model, developed by Joseph Luft and Harrington Ingham, employs a visual representation of the different facets of self-awareness. Imagine a window with four panes: one represents what you know about yourself and what others know about you (the "open" area), another what you know about yourself but others don't (the "hidden" area), a third what others know about you but you don't (the "blind spot"), and finally, a fourth representing aspects unknown to both you and others (the "unknown" area).

This framework highlights the interaction between self-perception and external perception, emphasizing that self-awareness involves not only introspection but also understanding how others see us.

In astrology, for example, one’s rising sign, also known as the ascendant, represents the 'persona'— the way others perceive you. In contrast, one’s sun sign symbolizes the true self.

Rising sign = External perception (persona)

Sun sign = Internal perception (true self)

Introspection acts as the key to unlocking greater self-awareness. By actively engaging in self-reflection, we begin to explore our "hidden" areas and shed light on our "unknown" potential. This involves delving into our motivations, analyzing our reactions to various situations, and questioning our ingrained beliefs.

The impact of self-awareness extends far beyond individual growth; it plays a pivotal role in fostering healthy relationships. When we understand ourselves better, we are less likely to project our own insecurities or biases onto others. We become more attuned to how our actions affect those around us, allowing for greater empathy and compassion.

Moreover, self-awareness empowers us to communicate more effectively, address conflicts constructively, and establish stronger connections with others. By recognizing our own strengths and weaknesses, we can navigate interpersonal dynamics with greater sensitivity and understanding, ultimately leading to more fulfilling and harmonious relationships.

Shadow-Self: Confronting the unconscious mind

While the Johari Window illuminates the dynamism between self-perception and external perception, Carl Jung's concept of the ‘shadow-self’ plumbs the depths of our unconscious mind. Jung believed that within each of us resides a ‘shadow’ aspect, a hidden repository of repressed emotions, instincts, and desires that we deem unacceptable or undesirable and thus subjugate.

We frequently project these repressed traits onto other people. Although this shadow-self is commonly viewed as negative, it is not inherently malevolent. Instead, it represents the entire range of human experience, encompassing primal instincts, creativity, and vulnerability.

Jung famously stated, "One does not become enlightened by imagining figures of light, but by making the darkness conscious." He believed that if we fail to acknowledge and integrate our shadow, it will inevitably control our lives, leading to patterns of self-sabotage, unhealthy relationships, and a pervasive sense of being governed by ‘fate.’

Self-acceptance begins by accepting our dark side and owning our flotsam and jetsam, the rotting pain and poison of unforgiveness, regret, and internalized conflict. If we refuse to confront this darkness, its power grows, manifesting in unexpected outbursts, projections onto others, and never-ending challenges. True self-awareness demands that we turn our gaze inward and own the darker aspects of our being.

This, of course, requires courage, honesty, and a willingness to explore uncomfortable truths that lie beneath the surface.Through introspection, therapy, dream analysis, and creative expression, we can begin to unravel the complexities of our shadow-self.

This process is not about condoning negative behaviors, but rather about understanding their origins and integrating them into a more complete and balanced sense of self. By embracing our shadow, we reclaim our power, unlock hidden potential, and move towards a more authentic and fulfilling life.

The Kali Yuga

The Skies of November: Punctuated disequilibrium

We now introduce Kali Yuga metaphysics into the discussion. First, tthere is a great deal of confusion and debate regarding the actual timing of this historical epoch. The Yugas represent cycles of rising and falling planetary consciousness. The current descending Kali Yuga cycle represents the darkest and most materialistic (anti-spiritual) consciousness of all Yugas.

There is a school of thought that views the Kali Yuga timeline differently from the more traditional 432,000-year cycle. Some Vedic scholars and spiritual teachers have proposed a shorter Yuga cycle lasting 24,000 years, with the present Kali Yuga ending around 2025.

This is important for three reasons. First, the 24,000 year timeline closely aligns with the Great Year’s (zodiac) familiar 12 ages, e.g. Pisces, Gemini, etc. The Age of Pisces currently is now evolving into the Age of Aquarius.

Secondly, the end of this cycle fits with theories of an End Times’ tribulation, and period of punctuated disequilibrium. Thirdly, the timeline corresponds with 6 other cycles that remarkably are also concluding.

The case for the descending Kali Yuga cycle to end ~2025 relies upon several interpretations:

Shorter Yuga Cycle — Sri Yukteswar Giri, in his book "The Holy Science," proposed a complete Yuga Cycle of 24,000 years, consisting of ascending and descending arcs of 12,000 years each.

Transitional Period — Some believe that we have entered the transitional phase that lasts between January 15, 2024, and February 5, 2025, and heralds the end of Kali Yuga and beginning of a new cycle known as Satya Yuga, essentially a new Golden Age.

Astrological and Cosmic Events — Some astrologers and spiritual teachers associate significant planetary alignments or cosmic events with the potential end of Kali Yuga. An example would be the current Solar Maximum.

If the Kali Yuga cycle indeed ends in 2025 as we expect, it will roughly coincide with a slew of other (at least six) recently concluded or soon-to-conclude historical cycles. In addition to the Piscean Age, these include the Mayan Calendar’s Great Cycle, the Fourth Turning, Arnold Toynbee’s 'Time of Troubles,' and Oswald Spengler’s 'Winter Season.' The latter two, according to their authors, portend the final chapter in the history of Western Civilization.

The sixth cycle is called the Kondratieff Wave. Western economies experience long-term cycles of boom and bust, chiefly driven by technological innovation, roughly every 60 years. The last Kondratieff-scale economic bust was the Great Depression that lasted from 1929 to 1939.

We can only guess at the event (or events) that might sound the death knell of Western global hegemony and warmongering. Regardless, these events will ring in a new Golden Age characterized by a shared hegemony called multipolarity, and a higher human/cosmic consciousness of an unimaginable magnitude.

We don’t believe that World War III will occur, mainly because the Virgin Mary said it wouldn’t in a purported message to her six Medjugorje visionaries. That said, we likely will see full-scale regional war erupt in the Middle East; Ezekiel’s prophesied Gog and Magog War.

And as Mykhailo Nechay predicted, the breakup of Ukraine, a rapidly approaching event that, paradoxically, will avert a third world war.

