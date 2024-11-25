Rational Spirituality

Dr. Nicholas Corrin
Nov 25, 2024

Excellent analysis and clear sighted anticipation of coming events. Also your post is very well grounded in cross cultural references. This is just what we urgently need more of if we are to cross the bridge successfully from sudden civilizational collapse into a healthier, uncontaminated and non-parasitical way of living (phoenix rising). Your work is extremely helpful (and healthy) in that it invokes personal growth and personal responsibility in equal measure, showing how these two branches are rooted in transcendental experience of the cosmos as it truly is. It is interesting to add one more point here. Not many people know that Wilhelm Reich proved incontestably that the 2nd law of thermodynamics (which the concept of entropy relies upon) is contradicted by an orgone accumulator, thus demonstrating the 2nd law to be merely a mental construct. The construct does indeed apply to an aspect of material reality, but it does so only due to a mode of self-limiting perception. Reich proved this directly to Einstein in Einstein's own house, but Einstein decided to ignore it once he had seen the proof. The 2nd Law of Thermodynamics - and its association with the dogma of entropy - is a foundational pillar of Western hegemony. It is part of the unreal "dreaming" of the Kali Yuga cycle. Let's hope that ends sooner rather than later and that people prepare their minds and hearts in advance of great changes afoot. People should not wait until their house is burning to look for a hose and a water source. Very apropos too what you say about Medjugorje.

