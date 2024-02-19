Jacob de Wet, The Twenty-Four Elders

The Twenty-Four Elders in the Bible symbolize the unity and equilibrium of the physical and spiritual universes. These figures, though unnamed, embody the collective faith and diversity of all who engage with the concept of Divine Transcendence across various organized religious and personal beliefs.

Those who deny the existence of a higher power or idolize their ego face a profound disconnect from the Divine — a state described in spiritual texts as eternal separation from the Divine, or, put succinctly, hell. This choice overlooks the prudent caution advised by Blaise Pascal in his philosophical argument for belief in God known as Pascal’s Wager. He reasons: "If God does not exist, you lose nothing; whereas, if God does exist, you lose everything.”

At once I was in the Spirit, and there before me was a throne in heaven with someone sitting on it. And the one who sat there had the appearance of jasper and ruby. A rainbow that shone like an emerald encircled the throne. Surrounding the throne were twenty-four other thrones, and seated on them were twenty-four elders. They were dressed in white and had crowns of gold on their heads. From the throne came flashes of lightning, rumblings and peals of thunder. Revelation 4:2-5

Let’s pause for a moment, allow the heavenly rumblings and echoes to fade, and reflect upon this vision experienced by John of Patmos, author of the Book of Revelation.

The apocalyptic imagery of this passage lifts us into the celestial court, where the divine assembly of the Twenty-Four Elders radiates wisdom and reverence. Cloaked in white and crowned with gold, they preside amidst awe-inspiring phenomena — lightning, thunder, and an emerald rainbow encircling the throne of God.

This mystical tableau evokes the omnipotence and majestic nature of the divine realm. Such passages serve a dual purpose: they guide those who have strayed back into God’s fold and draw the faithful even closer to the Almighty. The rainbow, spanning the earthly and the divine realms, symbolizes an eternal covenant and God’s omnipresence of the Almighty.

Across various religious and mystical traditions, a belief persists: the material world mirrors or corresponds to higher spiritual realities.

As the echoes of this heavenly revelation fade, clarity emerges — the material world often reflects the divine assembly through its antithesis. Earthly ‘elites,’ devoid of spiritual awareness, defy God’s natural order with unbridled hubris. Unlike their celestial counterparts, this secretive group or cabal lacks true mystery; their presence is quite well-known to us within the discourse of spiritual warfare.

Many refer to this cabal as the Military-Industrial-Censorship Complex (MICC), a term that highlights its expansive influence. This complex has long ago usurped American democracy, subsequently strengthening its grip through tactics codified in Fifth Generation Warfare (5GW). The Military Industrial Complex added its Censorship component around the time of Ukraine’s Maidan Revolution (a.k.a. Revolution of Dignity) in 2014 and was turbocharged in 2016 by Brexit and Trump’s unanticipated election.

At its core, 5GW aims to fragment and destabilize society by exploiting divisions and spreading disinformation, effectively undermining truth and consensus. Disinformation is false information (lies) deliberately spread to deceive the faithful.

It is the Military-Industrial-Censorship Complex that seeks to establish a New World Order, envisaging a single global government and leader, alongside a new, homocentric (godless) world religion — a project the Vatican is purportedly advancing. They aim to abolish individual freedoms, enslaving humanity under their totalitarian dominion. Furthermore, it is they who endeavor to hack into and transmogrify the human soul.

Philipp Kruse, a Swiss lawyer and expert on the World Health Organization’s proposed new pandemic treaty, attests that the intent behind this legally binding document is censorship and control, posing yet another significant threat to our fundamental human rights.

Yuval Harari, World Economic Forum spox:

The impending escalation of this spiritual conflict into a tangible reality appears imminent, suggesting a pivotal moment in the battle between divine and demonic forces. Let’s now examine the mundane structure of this cosmic battle for the Soul of Humanity.

Complexity Theory argues that simple, complicated, complex and chaotic systems have fundamentally different properties, and therefore different approaches and processes are needed when dealing with issues and challenges in each of these types of systems. Complicated and complex systems are considered nonlinear in that there are no clearly discernible cause and effect relationships in their behavior. Therefore, unintended consequences are common.

Chaos

The image of chaos serves as a metaphor for the disorder and instability sown by the cabal of psychopathic 'elites,' who aspire to dominate the world through manipulation and control. This cabal, however, faces inevitable defeat. The critical question remains: at what cost to civilization will their downfall come?

Complexity Theory and Chaos Theory offer frameworks to dissect this orchestrated chaos. The former distinguishes among systems ranging from simple to chaotic, highlighting the nonlinearity in complicated and complex systems where cause and effect blur — a reflection of the cabal's elusive strategies. Chaos Theory, meanwhile, underscores the unpredictable outcomes even in well-defined systems, emphasizing how minor changes can escalate into unforeseen chaos.

The cabal’s strategy of manufacturing chaos is a calculated move to destabilize societies and erode the foundations of moral and spiritual order. By injecting uncertainty and disorder into political, economic and social systems, they aim to assert control over the masses, steering humanity away from its spiritual anchors.

This tactic is not merely about creating disarray but about reshaping the world order in a manner that centralizes power and diminishes individual liberties. In doing so, they openly challenge the divine equilibrium, setting themselves against the fundamental laws of nature and spirit.

Through prayer and Divine Assistance we are able to manifest order from chaos. Just as a sculptor molds clay into form, we mold our lives through intention, faith and the whispers of the Unseen. And so, we today invoke the sacred, aligning our hearts with the cosmic symphony, hoping to bring forth light from darkness.

Our Defense: The Full Armor of God

Prayer, which too often is relegated to the last line of defense, holds immense power in the spiritual battle against chaos and calamity. Remember, we have truth on our side; like a belt it secures our core beliefs. Imparting a sense of urgency, Mary the Mother of Jesus proclaimed in her unusually brief January 25, 2024, apparition at Medjugorje, “May this time be a time of prayer.”

This spiritual war we fight features two allied armies of truth. The first is The Christian West, specifically America, which is suffering the gravest spiritual warfare assault since our founding in 1776. As liberal democracy’s last best hope, we must not allow the forces of darkness to separate us from the “self-evident” truths that we cherish and hold dear.

The second Army is The Christian East, specifically Russia. Have you not wondered why the so-called elites have refused to stop fighting the Cold War, which ended in 1991? Their constant lies about “Russia, Russia, Russia” have been both transparent and astounding! We must not succumb to these lies.

Professor Jeffrey Sachs presents a thorough, eye-opening overview of recent Russian-American statecraft in this video.

Russia and the Russian Orthodox Church also battle the forces of darkness. Do not be deceived: Neither the Russian people, nor the Russian government are our enemies. Indeed, the Russian people and Holy Rus are our staunch spiritual allies in this existential struggle against a New World Order.

Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. Ephesians 6:11-15

In the Russian Orthodox Church, St. Michael the Archangel is known as the Archistrategos (Архистратигос), which means the ‘highest general.’ It would be difficult to find a church in Mother Russia without a proudly displayed icon of St. Michael. His influence also extends beyond Christianity.

In Judaism, Michael (מיכאל) is considered to be an advocate for Israel. In Islam, he is known as Mika’il or Mikal (ميخائيل), as rendered in the Quran. In all three Abrahamic religions, St. Michael serves as an Intercessor. He is not only our protector but an advocate for all humanity.

While Satan gleefully presides over kinetic war in the Middle East fueled by hatred between the Jews and Muslims, we Christians must unite as One.

The battle against the demonic globalist cabal demands unity, resilience and an unwavering dedication to love, truth and divine justice. In faith's everlasting power and the assured victory of light over darkness, we find hope and take solace.

St Michael, pray for us. Defend us in battle; be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil.