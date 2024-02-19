Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

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Charles Clemens
Feb 19, 2024

Revelations 13:5: New International Version

The beast was given a mouth to utter proud words and blasphemies and to exercise its authority for forty-two months.

Once Brandon is removed in early July, the nation will fall into chaos.

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