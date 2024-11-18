There’s a narrative in the West that can be described as the weaker party in any conflict is morally right and justified in committing near unimaginable acts of barbarism and sadism against the stronger party. It feels like it’s become a state religion of the Western world! Ariel Levin-Waldman, Israel’s i24 News

Since the October 7, 2023, massacre of Israeli civilians, there has been a huge rise in the number of antisemitic incidents and displays of hatred across the globe, particularly in the West. It’s a complex issue owing to the fact that there are differences between antisemitic hatred of Jews and anti-Zionism. The former seeks to deny the rights of Jews and the latter to deny the right of the State of Israel to exist.

The Russian pogroms of the late 19th and early 20th centuries offer a useful historical context. During this period, Jews in Russia, devoid of rights, faced forced migration and rioting. Many were killed. Interestingly, these acts weren't regarded as 'antisemitic' in the way we understand the term today. Since Jews had no rights, none could be violated — the official definition of antisemitism.

This observation leads to a broader reflection: our understanding of antisemitism is not a static, deeply rooted concept, but rather one that is dynamic and evolving. Antisemitism also can be drawn from cultural reservoirs of prejudice and hate accumulated over centuries.

In the Christian West, once called Christendom, the notion that Jews killed Jesus provided a constant flow of venom into this reservoir of hatred for those that know no better. The Romans (not the Jews) killed Jesus for the capital crime of sedition.

In those days, Passover drew Jewish pilgrims from throughout the region, often upwards of 1-million people. Simon of Cyrene, who carried Jesus’ cross, travelled from North Africa. The Jewish festivals like Passover always made for tense times in Jerusalem when edgy Roman centurions with short fuses gave no quarter.

A 1965 Vatican document titled Nostra Aetate asserted that the Jewish people, as a whole should not be held responsible for Jesus' death and decried hatred, persecutions and displays of antisemitism directed against Jews at any time and by anyone. Perhaps this decree has, over time, moderated the flow of hatred toward Jews, but the reservoir of antisemitism is fed by other streams of hate.

Nostra Aetate also asserted that the Roman Church renounced the false teaching that Christianity had succeeded Judaism, a belief called ‘Replacement Theology’ or ‘Supersessionism.’ This recently disowned doctrine held that the Christian Church had assumed the role as God's ‘People of the Covenant.’

Then there are the unfounded beliefs that Jews are perpetually engaged in conspiracies and have disproportionate control over money and banking sectors. The latter charge is rich since it was Christians in the Middle Ages who forced Jews into banking in the first place; Christians themselves were not allowed to charge interest. The Church's usury laws were a significant aspect of Christian economic ethics during the Middle Ages.

Although prohibition of usury among Christians dates from the 12th century, the work of St. Thomas Aquinas in the 13th century, particularly his "Summa Theologica," provided a theological basis for the condemnation of usury. It framed usury as contrary to natural law and Christian charity. Still, the prohibition held sway in the Church until the 17th century.

In the 18th century, there was a Jew in Frankfurt by the name of Mayer Amschel Rothschild. Like many other Jews, he was a money lender. We are all familiar with the Rothschilds. Here’s a photo of Mayer’s great-great-great-grandson, Lord Jacob Rothschild, making a point with (then) Prince Charles.

Moralistic Therapeutic Deism

I believe we are witnessing an emergent new ideology called Moralistic Therapeutic Deism (MTD). This ideology is a first cousin to Marxism and Postmodernism. Inasmuch as Jews are no longer able to lay legitimate claim to ‘victimhood’ status, this new ideology manifests itself as a tributary to the hate feeding the reservoir of cultural antisemitism.

The term itself was first introduced by sociologists Christian Smith and Melinda Denton in their 2005 book, "Soul Searching: The Religious and Spiritual Lives of American Teenagers."

The book lists a set of beliefs the authors found to be common among American youth. (The Millennial teens of 2005 are in their 30s today!) Although not an organized religion, MTD’s beliefs form a sort of de facto dogmatic religious perspective among certain youthful demographic groups.

Smith and Denton's research involved a national study of teenagers' religious beliefs and practices in the U.S. They discovered that many young people believe in several broad, morally relativistic principles that aren't explicitly grounded in any particular religious theology.

First and foremost of these are the moralistic abstractions of victimhood and oppression. It’s a simple formula, well suited to MTD biases: all less powerful groups are being oppressed by more powerful groups. Columnist James Kirchick suggested a pecking order: Muslim > gay > black > female > everybody else > then the Jews.

MTD’s principles are therapeutic in the sense that they prioritize personal well-being and happiness. More importantly, they make self-satisfied youthful MTDs feel good and virtuous about themselves; feelings, after all, are paramount among MTDs.

MTD has little to do with God or a sense of divine mission in the world. It offers comfort, bolsters self-esteem, helps solve problems and lubricates interpersonal relationships by encouraging people to do good, feel good, and keep God at arm’s length.

The conception of deity within Moralistic Therapeutic Deism can be likened to God as a 'bellhop' — one who conveniently appears only in time of need. This portrayal suggests a divinity at the beck and call of individuals, and who demands noting in return. This aligns with MTD emphasis on personal happiness and smugness as life’s primary goals.

Some commentators, such as historian Dr. George Barna, refer to MTD dogma as “fake Christianity.”

The fact that a greater percentage of people who call themselves Christian draw from Moralistic Therapeutic Deism than draw from the Bible says a lot about the state of the Christian Church in America, in all of its manifestations. Simply and objectively stated, Christianity in this nation [U.S.] is rotting from the inside out.

This interpretation of MTD, focusing on individual well-being and convenience, could be critiqued for reflecting a somewhat narcissistic worldview, centered primarily on the self and one’s own comfort. Such a worldview, I might add, stands in stark contrast to the Biblical Worldview that has historically underpinned Western Civilization; a worldview that emphasizes a more communal, selfless approach to life and spirituality.

Is it any wonder that the rancorous divisiveness percolating in our culture today is razor sharp and potentially lethal?

From my own eight-decade-long experience, I've found that the complexities of life often temper simplistic judgments. For example, one commentator sought solace in the idea that young people will inevitably grow older. Yet, one can wonder if they will necessarily grow wiser.

Without either a religious or historical framework to anchor an understanding of the expansive field that includes world events and interpersonal relations, how can MTDs, along with other Millennials and Gen Zs, actually ground themselves in reality?

Today, we witness a worrying detachment from reality among certain demographics and ideologies, notably those adhering to Moralistic Therapeutic Deism (MTD). Have you not noticed? More and more adults seemingly behave like spoiled children and in other bizarre fashions. How many Hollywood stars are leaving America because Trump won? Even more concerning, Taylor Swift refuses to perform in Red States for reasons of “conscience.”

Cluster B Personality Disorders

The belief system of Moralistic Therapeutic Deism, with its emphasis on personal happiness and a God who intervenes only when needed, may intersect with various aspects of Cluster B personality disorders.

Cluster B personality disorders (chart below), which include borderline personality disorder, narcissistic personality disorder, histrionic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder, are characterized by dramatic, overly emotional, or unpredictable thinking and/or behavior.

One could hypothesize that the self-centered nature of MTD beliefs, where the deity serves more as a personal assistant than a revered figure of transcendence, likely resonates with individuals who exhibit narcissistic traits, where self-interest and a need for admiration are predominant.

Both religious beliefs and personality disorders are influenced by a dynamic web of cultural, social, psychological and biological factors. In the case of MTD, its individualistic approach might simply reflect broader cultural trends towards self-absorption and instant gratification.

This cultural shift could, perhaps inadvertently, echo some traits seen in Cluster B disorders, such as a heightened focus on self and a diminished capacity for empathy and deep, sustained relationships.

MTD adherents might not even recognize this set of beliefs as a coherent system or identify with the label, yet its prevalence in the backdrop of youth culture influences religious dialogues, practices and education, often without such formal recognition.

The extraordinary narcissism, entitlement and fake claims of victimhood are obvious to anyone who walks out onto the street in contemporary America. Today this problem is most prominent on the left of the political spectrum. The left is considered mainstream perceived opinion and is the dominant narrative in 2023 America. Disaffected Newsletter (paraphrased)

Disaffected Newsletter notes Cluster B personality disorders reflected in the traits and beliefs of MTD adherents, many of whom regard themselves as the “..abused children of society. There is an inability among those with Cluster B disorders to believe they could be wrong or are being unfair.”.

The convergence of the Moralistic Therapeutic Deism (MTD) worldview with traits of Cluster B personality disorders offers a framework for understanding the alarming rise in antisemitic behavior across the Western World.

Antisemitism, like other forms of prejudice, can manifest in patterns of thinking and behavior that bear a resemblance to certain psychological traits, including those found in Cluster B personality disorders that are characterized by dramatic, overly emotional or irrational behavior.

For instance, individuals exhibiting narcissistic traits might be drawn to antisemitic behavior as part of a broader pattern of aggression towards out-groups, driven by a need for dominance or a reaction to perceived threats to their ego. This behavior can be seen as a form of idolatry, where the 'false god' worshiped is not a deity but the self, as is the normative case among MTDs.

Similarly, the impulsivity and aggression seen in antisocial personality disorder might manifest in hostile attitudes towards various groups, including Jews. Here too, the worship of a 'false god' - whether it be power, control or sheer impulsivity - can lead to destructive behavior and moral relativism.

The painting below serves as a reminder of the perils of forsaking fundamental moral principles in favor of misguided devotion, whether to a physical idol or the metaphorical 'false gods' of ego and prejudice.

Just as the Israelites in Poussin’s work were led astray by their own desires and fears, so too can individuals today be misled by their internal vices and biases, leading to destructive behavior and moral decline.

The allure of simplistic narratives, particularly those that offer easy answers and scapegoats, can be dangerously seductive. In an era marked by uncertainty and rapid change, the temptation to cling to rigid ideologies and demonize those who differ becomes increasingly potent.

This tendency is amplified by the echo chambers of social media and the polarization of public discourse, where nuance and critical thinking are often drowned out by the clamor for conformity. The consequences of succumbing to such seductive narratives can be devastating, leading to the erosion of empathy, the fracturing of communities, and the normalization of prejudice and hatred.

This, ultimately, paves the way for the tragic demise of Western Civilization, as we witness the gradual dismantling of the very values and principles that once formed its foundation.

The Adoration of the Golden Calf, by Nicolas Poussin

Share