The Golden Calf

In the Book of Exodus, the Israelites, newly freed from bondage in Egypt, awaited Moses on the slopes of Mount Sinai as he communed with God. As time passed and uncertainty grew, the people grew restless and demanded a god they could see and touch. In response, Aaron fashioned a golden calf from their jewelry, and the people worshiped it, declaring it the god who led them out of Egypt.

This act was one of betrayal and idolatry, an extreme deviation from worship of the true God. The Golden Calf, therefore, stands as a symbol of the Israelites’ loss of faith, their susceptibility to tangible but false idols, and a reminder of the divine retribution that followed.

The Golden Calf is a metaphor for the spiritual malaise and ideological idolatry of our time. Just as the Israelites turned to a false god out of fear, frustration, and impatience, today, many turn to secular or political ideologies that, while promising fulfillment, lead them away from the true source of spiritual guidance.

In this essay, we will examine Zionism, both secular and religious, as a modern Golden Calf, an ideology that may appear to offer nationalistic pride or religious fulfillment but ultimately draws adherents away from divine truth.

Zionism: False Gods and Spiritual Anathema

Much like the Golden Calf of the Israelites, Zionism, secular and religious, has become a powerful ideological force, often revered uncritically as a sacred institution. But upon closer examination, we find that its goals diverge sharply from genuine spiritual principles.

Secular Zionism officially emerged in 1897 as a political movement focused on establishing a national homeland for the Jewish people, prioritizing ethnic identity and land over spiritual connection to God. Although it has succeeded in creating a modern state, it has also cultivated an environment that places nationalism and political power above religious faith.

This brand of Zionism has produced a society where political and military might are central values, often sidelining the rich, spiritual heritage of Judaism itself.

Contrasting with secular Zionism is religious Zionism, which views the establishment of Israel as a fulfillment of biblical prophecy. It insists that the Jewish people’s return to Israel was divinely ordained and often seeks to justify political actions, regardless of their morality, as part of this sacred mandate.

However, this perspective risks conflating divine will with nationalistic ambition, merging religious devotion with state power in a way that diverges from true worship.

There are Ultra-Orthodox Jewish sects, such as the Satmar and Neturei Karta, that reject Zionism entirely, seeing it as a heretical movement that defies God’s will. They argue that the establishment of Israel was an act of human pride and impatience, contradicting the traditional Jewish belief that the return to the Holy Land should occur only under divine guidance, not through political maneuvering.

These groups emphasize that the true essence of Judaism lies in spiritual devotion, humility, and obedience to God’s commandments and not in nationalistic projects.

As we explore further, we will see how both secular and religious Zionism distort spiritual truths in pursuit of temporal goals. In doing so, they stray from the teachings of the Torah and risk becoming modern-day Golden Calves, leading their followers astray in pursuit of political idols.

Secular Zionism: Power Over Faith

Secular Zionism, which includes Political Zionism, as represented by the modern Israeli government, is fundamentally rooted in political ambition and nationalistic ideals. It emerged in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, largely through the efforts of Theodor Herzl and others who sought to create a Jewish homeland as a refuge from persecution.

While noble in its early intentions, this movement has evolved into something quite different, a form of nationalism that often prioritizes political power, territory, and state security above spiritual values or moral imperatives.

Today, secular Zionism has materialized as a complex web of political, cultural, and military interests. The government actively pursues territorial expansion and security measures, frequently invoking the need to protect its citizens as justification for policies that, at times, stand in stark contrast to the principles of justice, mercy, and humility found in the Torah.

This form of Zionism has become a platform for advancing national goals that bear little relation to religious teachings, focusing instead on economic growth, military power, and political alliances.

In this framework, the identity of Israel as a ‘Jewish state’ is less about spirituality and more about cultural and ethnic unity. It often glosses over the rich spiritual heritage of Judaism, replacing devotion to God with loyalty to the state. This secular Zionist ideology has created an environment where traditional Jewish values are subordinated to the imperatives of a modern nation-state, one that frequently views religious observance as a secondary concern, or even an obstacle, to its broader goals.

Moreover, secular Zionism has fostered alliances that further complicate its spiritual integrity. By aligning itself with powerful global entities, Israel has embedded itself in a network of geopolitical and financial interests that sustain its political objectives but dilute its spiritual purpose. This secular agenda reveals a Zionism that is far more concerned with the power of the state than with the soul of the nation.

In the next section, we will turn our attention to religious and Christian Zionism, which cloaks itself in the language of faith, yet equally misleads those who seek spiritual truth by promoting a political agenda under the guise of divine mandate.

Religious and Christian Zionism: Political Weaponry

Religious Zionism, unlike its secular counterpart, presents itself as a fulfillment of biblical prophecy, claiming that the establishment of Israel is a divine mandate that reflects God’s plan for the Jewish people.

This perspective is not limited to the Jewish community; it extends into certain strands of Christian Zionism, particularly in the United States, where it has garnered widespread support from Evangelical Christians. Together, these movements form a powerful ideological alliance that wields religious narratives to justify political agendas.

One of the most controversial figures associated with this religious-nationalistic zeal is Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right Israeli politician whose statements and actions have amplified the political influence of religious Zionism. Ben-Gvir and others like him often invoke biblical themes, framing their political goals, such as expansion into contested territories and strict security measures, as an extension of Israel’s divine right to the land.

However, this approach risks transforming the concept of a chosen people into a justification for political and territorial dominance, thereby subverting spiritual faith into a tool of political expedience.

Christian Zionism, for its part, frequently aligns with this religious-nationalistic vision. American Evangelicals, driven by an apocalyptic interpretation of Scripture, see modern Israel’s existence as essential to the fulfillment of end time prophecies.

They often lend their unwavering support to Israel’s right-wing government, regardless of the moral implications of its policies, because they believe these policies are part of a larger divine plan.

Yet this perspective selectively interprets religious texts to endorse an earthly kingdom rather than a heavenly one, reflecting a misplaced emphasis on geopolitical objectives over spiritual truths.

Both religious and Christian Zionism risk conflating God’s will with nationalistic ambition, interpreting biblical promises in ways that justify actions counter to divine principles of mercy, justice, and humility.

They mirror the Golden Calf, as they create a form of idolatry, replacing authentic worship with fervent allegiance to a nation-state.

As we proceed, we will make reference to the ‘Anglo Zionist Empire,’ a concept that further contextualizes Zionism within a broader hegemonic structure, wherein these religious and secular forces serve not only ideological purposes but also the strategic interests of powerful global entities.

Other writers on Substack also have employed this term to define the unipolar Hegemon as a convergence of the interests of the U.S., UK, and Israel.

The Anglo-Zionist Empire

The term ‘Anglo-Zionist Empire’ refers to a tripartite hegemonic structure that exerts significant influence over global affairs, governed by the intelligence and security apparatuses of three nation-states: the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

Though each of these countries has its own national identity, they operate together within a framework that prioritizes their shared strategic interests over the interests of their individual populations.

This arrangement has created a formidable empire where Mossad, the CIA, and MI-6 function as the principal architects, coordinating efforts and pulling levers that shape both mainstream and alternative narratives alike.

Under this construct, the distinct national identities of the U.S., UK, and Israel serve a dual purpose: they project a facade of independent democracies while simultaneously deflecting public scrutiny from the overarching power structure they collectively represent.

By maintaining the illusion of national sovereignty, this Empire directs mainstream attention toward the apparent actions of each individual government, thus obfuscating the true nature of the coordinated globalist power behind them. Even alternative voices often fall into the trap of focusing on each state’s surface-level policies, missing the deeper confluence of interests and objectives shared among these allied security states.

In this sense, the Anglo-Zionist Empire functions as a supranational shadow government, utilizing its intelligence agencies to enforce policies that serve a broader hegemonic agenda. Israel’s role is particularly crucial, as it functions as both the ideological and operational linchpin, aligning religious and secular Zionism with the strategic interests of its powerful allies.

The symbiosis between these intelligence agencies enables the Empire to maintain control over not only its own nations but also the wider global order, consolidating economic, military, and cultural influence in a way that serves the Empire’s goals. The foremost goal, which is sacrosanct, is preservation of the Unipolar Hegemon: the Empire itself.

The Anglo Zionist Empire’s influence extends beyond traditional political or military control. It incorporates powerful financial and cultural levers that strengthen its reach and secure its objectives. In the following section, we will return to the idea of Zionism as an anathema to God, exploring the biblical prophecy of the prophesized Gog-Magog War.

This prophecy foretells God’s intervention in a cataclysmic event that effectively destroys the modern Zionist state, sparing only a faithful remnant who reject its idolatrous aims.

The Gog-Magog War: Banishment of Zionism

The biblical prophecy of the Gog-Magog War, as outlined in the Book of Ezekiel, is often seen as an apocalyptic event in which God intervenes directly to protect Israel from destruction.

However, upon prayerful examination, the prophecy suggests that God’s intervention is not on behalf of the Zionist state as we know it today, but rather for a faithful remnant of Judaism that rejects the idolatry and false worship associated with secular and religious Zionism.

According to the prophecy, the Gog-Magog War involves a coalition of nations attacking Israel, precipitating a climactic battle in which God ultimately steps in to deliver a devastating blow to Israel’s enemies. This divine intervention is often interpreted by Zionist movements as proof that the modern state of Israel enjoys a special status of divine protection.

However, the prophecy can be understood differently, suggesting that God’s purpose is not to affirm the political state of Israel, but rather to cleanse it, purging those who have forsaken spiritual truth for nationalistic or ideological idols.

In this interpretation, God’s punishment is directed at those who have turned Israel into an instrument of worldly power, subordinating divine principles to political ambitions. The prophecy implies that modern Israel, far from being immune to the Empire’s satanic actions and goals, faces severe divine retribution.

The Israel that emerges from this cataclysm is not the Zionist state, but rather a remnant that has remained faithful to God, rejecting the false gods of nationalism and secular ambition.

The fall of the Zionist state as envisioned in the Gog-Magog War suggests a return to spiritual humility and devotion, free from the political entanglements that have characterized the modern nation.

This purified remnant represents the true Israel, the faithful who understand that their covenant with God is rooted not in the accumulation of earthly power and land, but in unwavering spiritual fidelity.

In the next section, we will explore how the financial forces behind the Anglo- Zionist Empire, aided by powerful entities like Blackrock, the World Economic Forum, and the City of London, align with the goals of both secular and religious Zionism, creating a financial architecture that reinforces the Empire’s global dominance.

The Empire’s Financial Kingpins

The Zionist wolf was appointed by beasts of prey [Jewish bankers] to serve as shepherd for a flock of [Jewish] sheep. Rabbi Dr. Solomon Schonfeld

The Anglo-Zionist Empire is not solely defined by its political and military prowess; it is equally reinforced by a powerful financial network that underpins its global influence. This network includes some of the world’s most influential financial institutions and forums, such as Blackrock, Vanguard, State Street, the World Economic Forum (WEF), and the City of London.

These entities represent the financial arm of the Empire, crafting a framework that supports the ideological goals of both secular and religious Zionism while furthering the Empire’s hegemonic aspirations.

Blackrock, a colossal investment management corporation, wields significant control over global markets and investments. Its vast financial resources allow it to shape economic policies and corporate practices worldwide, reinforcing the Empire’s objectives by promoting stability and growth within Israel and its allies.

The influence Blackrock exerts ensures that key players within the Anglo- Zionist Empire maintain their strategic advantage, effectively securing the financial means to pursue their collective ambitions.

Although beyond the scope of this article, there are illicit vectors of the Empire’s financial lifeblood. These include illegal movements of money across borders through tax fraud, money laundering, commercial fraud, smuggling, human trafficking, and other criminal activities such as high-level political and corporate corruption.

We highly recommend J.J. Carrel's recently released documentary, "What is Treason? #Trafficked," which is available here.

The World Economic Forum, led by influential figures from Davos, positions itself as the philosophical and policy-setting body of the global financial system. However, it primarily serves as a mouthpiece for broader interests, with the Council on Foreign Relations wielding the true power.

By uniting political and corporate leaders under the banner of global cooperation, the WEF shapes discussions on economic and technological development, often aligning with Zionist and imperial interests.

Through initiatives that claim to promote global well-being, the WEF strengthens the Empire’s grip on the world’s resources, simultaneously guiding policy agendas that align with the objectives of secular Zionism and the Empire.

The City of London, with its historical role as a hub of global finance, remains a crucial player in this arrangement. Operating as a quasi-sovereign entity within the United Kingdom, the City facilitates transactions and investments that bolster the financial backbone of the Empire.

Its financial networks reach into every corner of the globe, influencing currency markets, bond prices, and international banking practices. The City’s unique position allows it to quietly direct wealth and power toward sustaining the geopolitical goals of the Empire, providing a steady flow of capital that reinforces both Israeli state ambitions and the broader imperial structure.

Within this financial apparatus are influential figures, including powerful Jewish billionaires, such as the House of Rothschild, whose philanthropic efforts and investments subtly direct cultural and political narratives. These individuals, while diverse in their interests, often share a commitment to maintaining the status quo of the Anglo-Zionist Empire.

By promoting narratives of global unity, innovation, and progress, they mask the Empire’s true objectives behind an image of benevolence and progressivism.

This financial structure, with its reach into the highest echelons of global power, serves to reinforce the Empire’s ideological and strategic goals. In the following section, we will consider the ultimate ambitions of this tripartite hegemon, arguing that the Empire would rather face annihilation than submit to a multipolar world order that challenges its dominance.

Hegemony at All Costs

The Anglo-Zionist Empire, with its vast network of political, military, and financial power, is fundamentally opposed to the idea of a multipolar world. In a multipolar order, power is shared among multiple nations, diluting the Empire’s influence and undermining its ability to control global narratives, resources, and policy.

Such an arrangement stands in direct opposition to the Empire’s central objective: to maintain unchallenged dominance on the world stage.

The Empire’s very structure is designed to prevent the emergence of a balanced, multipolar world. Through its intelligence networks, it ensures that any attempts by rising powers to assert independence are met with strategic resistance.

This can take the form of economic sanctions, military intervention, or the more subtle manipulation of public opinion through media, psychological warfare, and cultural channels. The Empire’s goal is clear: to neutralize any threats to its supremacy, even if that means destabilizing entire regions or provoking international conflict.

This aversion to sharing power has manifested in policies that prioritize hegemony over harmony. In recent years, we have seen the Empire’s willingness to deploy military force, manipulate financial markets, and apply diplomatic pressure on nations that challenge its authority.

The Empire’s leaders, bound by a commitment to their strategic objectives, would sooner sacrifice elements of the Empire than allow them to fall into the hands of competing global powers.

They would prefer the Empire to be annihilated rather than compromised by a world where other nations, cultures, and ideologies have equal voices. In this vision, the Empire seeks a more manageable global population of 500 million, according to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Georgia Guidestones.

This relentless pursuit of hegemony highlights a willingness to wage economic and cultural warfare, even at great cost to the people within the Empire’s own borders. The strategy is ultimately one of control through coercion, prioritizing the preservation of power above all else.

Such a strategy exposes the Empire’s underlying fragility: its refusal to adapt to a changing world order may be the very thing that leads to its eventual downfall.

In the concluding section, we will explore how God uses nations as instruments of his will, focusing particularly on the role of Iran (ancient Persia) and how it serves as a counterpoint to the ambitions of the Anglo-Zionist Empire.

The Thucydides Trap

The Anglo-Zionist Empire’s relentless pursuit of hegemony brings to mind the concept of the Thucydides Trap, a term coined by historian Graham Allison to describe the heightened likelihood of conflict when an emerging power(s) threatens to displace an existing dominant power.

Just as ancient Sparta went to war with Athens to prevent it from disrupting the established order, the Thucydides Trap warns of the high risk of war when a rising power threatens to displace a current hegemon. Today, the Anglo-Zionist Empire perceive any rising multipolar world as an existential threat that must be neutralized, regardless of the cost.

The Empire’s posture aligns with the Thucydides Trap in that it sees no alternative but to assert dominance through preemptive measures, from economic sanctions to cultural subversion, all in a bid to maintain control.

Yet, in doing so, it sets itself on a path toward inevitable confrontation and instability, demonstrating that its obsession with control might ultimately hasten its own undoing. This unyielding stance against a multipolar world places the Empire at odds not only with rising powers but with the natural order of change and adaptation that all nations undergo over time.

Throughout history, God has used nations as instruments to accomplish his will, often turning apparent threats into agents of transformation. The Persian Empire under King Cyrus the Great, for example, became an unexpected liberator for the Jewish people, permitting their return to Jerusalem.

In a similar manner, Iran (modern day Persia) may serve as a counterpoint to the Empire’s ambitions today. While demonized by the Empire’s narratives, Iran’s role could be seen as part of a larger divine plan, a means through which God tests and, ultimately, humbles those who place their faith in worldly power rather than in spiritual truth.

As the Anglo-Zionist Empire persists in its attempts to dominate, it may find itself facing adversaries it did not anticipate: nations, leaders, and movements that, while seemingly opposed to the Empire, ultimately play roles within the Grand Design.

By resisting a multipolar world, the Empire not only invites external challenges but also unwittingly accelerates the forces of divine intervention that will shape its fate. We are all witnesses to this relentless acceleration, which has entered the hyperbolic stage.

In his work, After the Empire, published just after 9/11 and at the peak of American power, French historian Emmanuel Todd predicted the breakdown of the American global order. He described the U.S. as a "predatory state" overextending itself economically and militarily, masking its decline with aggression.

His most recent work published last year, The Defeat of the West, focuses on the decline and "self-destruction" of Western society. He argues that Western powers, especially the U.S., are experiencing a profound and terminal crisis that is being laid bare by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Although Todd’s latest book was written before the Israeli-Hamas War broke out in October 2023, one analysist posits that America's "irrational" commitment of military resources to the destruction and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, along with Europe's acquiescence, demonstrates how quickly Western values can be discredited by their own defenders.

Todd is considered to be a bit of a spot-on prophet. He predicted the collapse of the Soviet Union in The Final Fall (1976). In Decline of the American Empire (2002), Todd foresaw that other major powers like Europe, Russia, China, along with other nations in the Global South, would exert more influence, leading to a multi-polar world order.

Just as the ancient kingdoms and civilizations fell, so too may the Anglo-Zionist Empire face a reckoning that reflects its unwillingness to humble itself before diving destiny.

The instruments of this judgment, whether they take the form of geopolitical rivals, unforeseen alliances such as BRICS, or even the internal unraveling of the Empire itself, will serve to fulfill cosmic justice, the arbiter of history throughout the ages.

May this image of the Watchman and his shofar bring blessings of peace, safety, and wisdom to the author and readers of this newsletter, and to Charlie Kirk's family and his blessed memory.

