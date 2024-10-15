Rational Spirituality

Bird's Brain
Bird's Brain's avatar
Bird's Brain
Oct 15, 2024

"It (religious Zionism) insists that the Jewish people’s return to Israel is divinely ordained and often seeks to justify political actions, regardless of their morality, as part of a sacred mandate. However, this perspective risks conflating divine will with nationalistic ambition, merging religious devotion with state power in a way that diverges from true worship."

This fantastic post is timely as I'm reading Who Wrote the Bible by Richard Friedman at your recommendation, which I also appreciate. He discusses how Aaron's role in the golden calf episode is ignored by the "P," or priestly, Biblical author who is assumed to have descended from Aaron. Another divergence from true worship with a perhaps self-serving end game?

This divergence from the moral is, to my mind, the great paradox in how Biblical references are used to justify the Isreal-Palestine "conflict" - and in how many Christians support Zionism via the unquestioning belief it's God's will despite the consequences to fellow human beings and the "do unto others" Biblical precept. I appreciate how you've thoughtfully woven the golden calf story in with the idea of religion and Biblical interpretation being used to meet political and economic goals; also how manipulating belief systems via those religions that support them, ties in with the goals of the western Empire. This ignores the morality that is (beyond anything surely?) THE point to be taken from the Bible and, ideally, the religions based upon it.

There's always been those willing to manipulate believers in an effort to further their own ends (even noble-sounding ends). That's worth remembering, not only as we watch the world edge closer to global conflict, but as many of the new mainstream "alternative" media celebrities discuss their recent religious conversions.

