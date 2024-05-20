Image by Levekunst Art of Life

The idea of a disembodied mind challenges the materialist view that consciousness arises solely from neural processes. Instead, Rational Spirituality and panpsychism suggest that consciousness is a fundamental aspect of the universe, transcending individual minds and connecting all beings..

Essentially, panpsychism suggests that consciousness exists throughout the universe and is fundamental. While historical panpsychists viewed all entities as having life or spirits, a concept known as animism, contemporary proponents of panpsychism focus on sentience or subjective experience as fundamental aspects of the universe.

As philosopher Phillip Goff put it, “Your socks are not conscious, but they are ultimately composed of things that are conscious [e.g. electrons and quarks].”

The concept of a universal mind suggests an underlying essence connecting all beings. This transcendent notion, rooted in ancient philosophy, aligns with Rational Spirituality's assertion that consciousness permeates the cosmos.

To illustrate the impact of mind control, consider two contrasting perspectives: one from Stephen Kinzer, who documents the CIA's MkUltra program, and another from St. Matthew’s gospel, which offers a parable on spiritual discernment.

The first poses a question that is answered by the second. The first quote is by Stephen Kinzer, who wrote “Poisoner in Chief,” a biography of Cold War era CIA operative Sidney Gottlieb. The CIA’s infamous MkUltra program was headed by Gottlieb.

Kinzer himself was interviewed by the Los Angeles Review of Books in a piece titled, “The Untold Story of the CIA’s MkUltra.” Many of the quotes in this piece were lifted from that interview.

He [Gottlieb] believed that, before you can find a way to implant a new mind into someone’s head, which was his goal, you first have to find a way to destroy the mind that’s already there. How do you do that? Gottlieb created hundreds of experiments having to do with sensory deprivation and extreme heat and cold and electroshock and combinations of all sorts of drugs to find out if there’s a way to destroy a human mind.

The second quote comes from a parable appearing in St. Matthew’s gospel that indirectly addresses the question, “How do you destroy someone’s mind.” Jesus is speaking to his disciples:

When an evil spirit goes out of a person, it travels over dry country looking for a place to rest. If it can't find one, it says to itself, ‘I will go back to my house.’ So the spirit returns and finds the house empty, clean and all fixed up. Then it goes out and brings along seven other spirits even worse than itself, and they come and live there. So when it is all over, that person is in worse shape than at the beginning. This is what will happen to the evil people of this day. Matthew 12:43-45

By definition, the human psyche contains both good and evil archetypes or ‘spirits.’ Ideally, we exalt the good ones and suppress the evil ones. From this perspective, if we cease to believe in a mystical force or metaphysical entity higher than ourselves (pure spirit), we will consequently grapple with a significant loss our powers of discernment. True discernment relies upon, as St. Ignatius of Loyola put it, “the discernment of spirits.”

St. Ignatius of Loyola’s “Spiritual Exercises” emphasizes the discernment of spirits, a practice of judging the influence of various spiritual agents on a person's rational mind. It is based on the belief that there are spiritual forces (aspects of the psyche} that stir up the feelings of consolation and perturbation.

As a brief aside, one of his rules I have found particularly useful helps determine when we should stick to a decision and when we should reconsider it. Ignatius taught that if that decision was made in a time of clear headed thinking and associated with consolation, especially if followed by an incidence of confirmation, then it should be trusted.

Should perturbations later arise causing confusion and distrust, don’t second guess yourself. Such perturbations often originate from the shadow side of the psyche. Basically, this rule states: Never abandon Plan A if discerned during a state of spiritual consolation!

The human intellect alone, freed from the restraining influence of moral choke points, is insufficient to establish an explicable moral boundary between actions that constitute good from those that constitute evil. That said, if the collective consciousness is beguiled by the Dark Side, as is now the case in Washington, D.C., these moral boundaries, assuming they ever existed, evaporate entirely — the ends will justify the means regardless of the consequences.

We have seen examples of this through history. Autocratic leaders are corrupted by power. Virtue is inverted. St. Paul summed up this spiritual deprivation in his letter to the Romans

..Just as they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, so God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what ought not to be done. They have become filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, greed and depravity. They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit and malice. They are gossips, slanderers, God-haters, insolent, arrogant and boastful; they invent ways of doing evil; they disobey their parents; they have no understanding, no fidelity, no love, no mercy. Although they know God’s righteous decree that those who do such things deserve death, they not only continue to do these very things but also approve of those who practice them. Romans 1:18-32

A case in point from pop culture is advanced by Col. Nathan Jessup. This example may seem a bit banal but it’s a good deal more entertaining than philosophical ramblings, and more fun. Behold the contemptible, self-righteous arrogance of the Military-Industrial-Censorship Complex.

Col. Nathan Jessup epitomizes a moral compass out of control. He shares a great deal in common with the presumptive arrogance and perceived entitlement of people like Hitler, Stalin, Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, the National Security State and the many other personas of “wickedness in high places,” referring to the animalistic spirits that invariably influence those in the Great Halls of power, prestige and authority.

During the MkUltra program, CIA chemist Sidney Gottlieb explored various methods to manipulate human minds, including attempts to ‘erase’ existing minds. While complete mind control purportedly remained elusive, some familiar techniques were used. These included hypnosis, electroshock therapy, drugs (mostly LSD) and psychological torture.

These same methods were employed by scientists in Nazi Germany who were working on the same problem — mind control. In fact, many of these Nazi scientists legally immigrated to the U.S. as part of Operation Paperclip, a secret U.S. intelligence program.

Paperclip brought more than 1,600 German scientists, engineers and technicians to the U.S. after World War II. The crusade for superior power continued unabated during the Cold War years. MkUltra was ostensibly shut down in 1973. Of course, that does not necessarily mean the research was halted, only that it may have continued under a new title. MkUltra was itself preceded by “Project Artichoke.”

Gottlieb was the son of Hungarian Jewish immigrants. In his biography of Gottlieb, author Stephen Kinzer explored Gottlieb’s baffling relationship with the Nazi’s, who had carried out grotesque experiments on Jews in concentration camps. (The emphasis in the passage below by Kinzer is mine.)

I can imagine different ways he might have justified that to himself… That is, “We are facing a life-or-death threat. We don’t have the luxury to be ethical and legal.” I think this is actually one of the great lessons of MkUltra. One of the greatest motivations or justifications for committing immoral acts is commitment to a great cause. Patriotism is one of the most seductive causes of all. And when you can convince yourself that your nation is under imminent threat, it makes sense to relax some of your moral and legal standards.

Having ‘relaxed some of our moral and legal standards,’ the spirit returns and finds the house empty, clean and all fixed up. Then it goes out and brings along seven other spirits even worse than itself, and they all come and live there. The number ‘seven’ symbolizes fullness or completeness, as does the kiss on the cheek in the image below.

The Lies of the Demon, Luis Felipe Noé

The Demon Whisperers

It’s reported that Gottlieb, who died broken and repentant in 1999, gave up on mind control in the 1960s. However, it’s dubious that the Agency threw in the towel.

In 1974 Patty Hearst, then 19, was kidnapped by the ‘Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA),’ or so the narrative went. After a horrific regimen of sensory deprivation and torture, Hearst joined the group and became a militant bank robber. The term ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ is frequently associated with Hearst’s ordeal, however it is more appropriately linked to an event that occurred a year earlier.

During a 1973 robbery, four bank employees were taken hostage and subsequently held captive for six days. Remarkably, once released they steadfastly refused to testify against their captors and even raised money for their legal defense. Officially, this inexplicable behavior was explained as a “coping mechanism.”

Donald Freed, author of the film Executive Action, was one of three West Coast investigators whose research on the SLA helped provide extensive documentation of the so-called liberation army's creation and development by various government agencies, including the CIA, FBI, Los Angeles Police Department and the California Department of Corrections. Freed recounted these facts before the Church Committee in 1976.

Here we are half a century later. The developments in artificial intelligence and computer technology are advanced and proceeding at such a rapid pace that technology may be evolving in a way that Gottlieb could never even have imagined. We may now be on the brink of discovering new techniques that would have been unimaginable in his era, and to me that is quite frightening. We now, for example, have the whole Jason Bourne series. So many writers, have talked about MkUltra and the idea of mind control. It’s entered into our conspiracy culture. Author Stephen Kinzer

Regarding the Bourne series, the film “The Bourne Legacy,” in addition to being a superbly entertaining film, also presents a startling example of predictive programming, a mind control technique.

The term predictive programming was coined by researcher Alan Watt in the late 1990s. He defined it as "a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes." Predictive programming is, according to the government, just another ‘conspiracy theory.’ ‘Area 51’ also was ‘just another a conspiracy theory’ until President Obama inadvertently mentioned it publically.

Interestingly, as most already know, ‘conspiracy theory’ is a term invented by the CIA following JFK’s assassination. It was used to cast doubt and dispersion and to discredit and disparage independent researchers who got too close to the truth. The lone gunman narrative was a lie.

Please enjoy this 4-minute astonishing montage of salient predictive programming scenes from the 2016 season of X-Files. If you’re a troll for truth, you’ve likely already seen it. Still, it’s worth watching again. If you’re a devout Covidian, please watch and process it.

Project Monarch

Project Monarch was/is a purportedly covert program within MkUltra whose genesis and raison d'etre can be linked to Nazi Germany. The program used extreme trauma and psychological manipulation to create split or dissociative personalities called “alters” and completely alter their moral frameworks through various manipulative physical and psychic means.

During the early Cold War, there was significant interest in exploring all possible avenues of gaining a competitive edge over the Soviet Union, including mind control and psychological warfare. The job fell primarily to the CIA’s paramilitary component, which spawned MkUltra.

The effort likely led to inclusion of individuals as part of Operation Paperclip who had expertise with knowledge of hypnosis, psychotropic substances such as LSD, and other methods that fall under the broad heading of “psychotronic technology.” We shall explore this subject in greater detail.

While Operation Paperclip primarily targeted Nazi-era scientists having expertise in fields directly relevant to military and technological advancement, scientists such as Wernher von Braun, it is feasible, indeed even likely, that scientists with backgrounds in less, say, conventional research areas were also included, particularly if their work was deemed to have potential military or intelligence applications.

For example, the concept of ‘sexual programming’ within Project Monarch suggests a deliberate attempt to eliminate moral convictions and stimulate uninhibited sexual behavior for covert purposes. This concept bears resemblance to historical accounts of the Soviet-era ‘Sparrows,’ who were operatives trained to use their sexuality as a tool for espionage. Nazi Germany was the likely source for both programs, as well as Project Monarch.

I included the ‘Sparrows’ as an example of predictive programming. Most are likely familiar with the film “Red Sparrow,” starring Jennifer Lawrence. All three of these programs are unimaginably dark and depraved. From a propaganda perspective, note that in the U.S. we differentiate between Germans and Nazis, but not between Russians and Soviets.

Operation Paperclip remains controversial due to the moral implications of granting asylum and employment to individuals who had been part of the Nazi regime and its war crimes. The ethical concerns are further complicated by the possibility of having included individuals with backgrounds in human experimentation and the occult, subjects that fascinated Heinrich Himmler.

As head of the SS, Himmler oversaw a network of scientists and researchers involved in various esoteric and paranormal (psi) projects. Researchers under Himmler's direction explored ancient texts, rituals, and practices that were believed to have occult applications. These were early studies in a field that is now gaining mainstream recognition. It’s known as Psychometric Technology.

Psychometric Technology

Psychometric Technology, within the broader scope of anomalous psychology, is associated with psychic or paranormal phenomena. Metaphysicians refer to this field as ‘Anomalous Psychology.’ Eventually, psi phenomena will no longer be marginalized in academia. Psi potentialities are latent within everyone. Indeed, it’s predicted that in the future even artificial general intelligence (AGI) will itself exhibit telepathic, psychokinetic (PK) and other psi abilities.

Technology often evolves in at atmosphere of guarded secrecy, especially if the technology can be weaponized. We have no idea of the closeted advancements already achieved in, say, artificial intelligence and the psycho-technological disciplines mentioned below. Public awareness straddles the line between science fiction and conspiracy theory, while hidden ‘wizards’ and ‘elites’ shape the world.

Extrasensory Perception (ESP) — The ability to perceive information beyond the ordinary senses

Telepathy — Mind-to-mind communication

Precognition — Knowing future events

Clairvoyance — knowledge of information not obtained by ordinary channels of perceiving or reasoning — a form of ESP

Psychokinesis (Telekinesis) — Moving objects with the mind

Psychometry — Sensing information from objects

Project Monarch, when scrutinized regarding its alleged use of paranormal techniques, included several aspects that go beyond conventional mind-control techniques and delve into the realm of anomalous phenomena.

Telepathy and Psychic Communication — Some accounts suggest that Project Monarch, essentially a nefarious psychic research program among other things, explored the use of telepathy to establish communication channels between handlers and subjects referred to as “alters.”

Remote Viewing — Similar to telepathy, remote viewing involves the ability to perceive or describe distant or unseen targets using extrasensory perception (ESP). It’s claimed that subjects trained in Project Monarch could spy on or gather information without physical presence.

Astral Projection — This technique involves the intriguing ability to separate (disembody) consciousness from the physical body, allowing subjects to traverse different realms or gain information from far-off locations (nonlocality).

Psychic Warfare — This includes the use of paranormal abilities to influence or harm others at a distance. For instance, projecting harmful thoughts or using mental techniques to disrupt an enemy's mental state.

Chiron the Wounded Healer Archetype

Within this discourse on good and evil, we should recognize that we all harbor both human and animal aspects, as symbolized by Chiron, a centaur — a half human, half horse. In mythology, most centaurs were unbearable brutes.

However Chiron was a healer. From birth, one’s animal aspect remains disconnected from our innate moral compass, we therefore are deemed capable of astonishing evil since we possess free will.

The Disembodied Mind refers to the Higher Self, that aspect of consciousness interconnected with Being (Dasein). The Higher Self is both immanent and transcendent (disembodied). It helps us successfully navigate the ‘straight and narrow’ that leads to truth.

Help from transcendent Self becomes particularly useful in times of distress and fleeting hopelessness — those times, for example when we suffer overt manipulation by various Masters of Deceit armed with Nazi techniques of mind control beyond our imagination.

In Project Monarch lore, the deepest and darkest ‘alters’ (dissociative personality) in our society and others presently lie dormant. They will become active, it is said, when the antichrist is revealed. Some ‘alters’ are the product of non-biological twinning, another of Monarch’s dark arts programming.

The primary difference between Projects Monarch and MkUltra, its parent program, are the unhinged activities associated with Monarch, such as Bohemian Grove rituals, child sex trafficking and exploitation, and satanic ritual abuse (SRA), etc.

Back to twinning. According to independent researcher Ron Patton, “two young, non-related children would be ceremoniously initiated in a magical soul-bonding ritual so they might be inseparably paired for eternity.

“They essentially share two halves of the programmed information, making them interdependent upon one another. Paranormal phenomenon such as astral projection, telepathy, ESP, etc., appear to be more pronounced between those subjected to this process.”

Unlike most half-human, half-animal creatures known as therianthropes, the human aspects of Chiron the Wounded Healer became dominant. “The wound is where the light enters,” noted renown Sufi mystic Rumi.

Chiron turned in particular to the healing arts as a means of healing himself, and not only himself but others too. He shines the light, giving to others that which he himself most needs or needed. Chiron was the product of rape and rejected by both his parents. Rather than allowing the original wound to fester, he finds within it a source of motivation, even of inspiration, that leads him to great insight and achievement. And so the story of Chiron is the story of how we might be able to cope with the psychological distress and ineluctable physical defeat that is part and parcel of the human condition. Neel Burton, M.D.

“Our struggle is not against flesh and blood,” as Paul notes in Ephesians. It’s axiomatic that we cannot defeat an enemy we are unable to comprehend. This article in some small way aims to contribute to the many efforts to comprehend and “expose the powers of this dark world.” And to apprehend the Truth.

