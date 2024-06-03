Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Thanks for subscribing to my Substack. I hope to do something interesting there soon.

First, I must admit I've only skimmed through your articles superficially but I must add they look very interesting, indeed, to me. Likewise, more to the point, I should add I haven't read this one carefully, or even through to the end, yet, but hope to do so soon.

Without wanting to come over as pedantic or presumptuous, however, I've felt compelled succumb to the impulse to point out: within a couple of paragraphs from the beginning, this article states, "Ukraine’s ‘Orange Revolution,’ the opening gambit in NATO’s (America’s) proxy war with Russia, didn’t occur until two years later in 2014,...". Unless I've completely misunderstood something, I'd need to defer to Wikipedia's description here: "The Orange Revolution was a series of protests, that lead to political upheaval in Ukraine from late November 2004 to January 2005." "...the CIA masterminded the overthrow of the democratically elected president of Ukraine...", as you so accurately state, in 2014 in what is commonly referred to as the 'Maidan Revolution', or the 'Revolution of Dignity' as it was referred to by some Ukrainians for quite some time after the event. I believe, under something of a spotlight, they've realised themselves how ridiculous this title seemed and have stopped using now (although I could be wrong: I bet you could find plenty of clowns and fruitcakes who still cling to the notion).

Moreover, I think you right to describe the 'Orange Revolution' (2004-5) as a CIA gambit more like an opening gambit than that of their pressure which culminated in Fats Nuland and Moron McCain's 'glorious visitations to the Maidan Square in honour of the 'Heavenly Hundred'.

Personally, I might feel more inclined to consider 'Operation Paperclip' by which ex-German Nazi collaborators from the Ukraine were disseminated throughout the 5-eyes nations in the hope they may eventually become useful (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yaroslav_Hunka_scandal#:~:text=On%2022%20September%202023%2C%20Yaroslav,of%20Parliament%20for%20Hunka's%20district.); or even trace the beginning of the conflict back to the British invasion of the Crimea in 1854-5 (https://www.history.com/topics/european-history/crimean-war#).

In any case, I'd recommend you swap 'Orange Revolution' in your description above for 'Maidan Revolution' (or 'Revolution of Dignity', but I'd suggest that might need some explanation; I don't think many native-English speakers, or just non-Russian speakers, would understand (the implications of) the term 'Revolution of Dignity').

Thank you For this excellent read Toney. There seems to be a continuous lineage of adversaries who have drawn upon the black sun cult of anti- human, anti-Christ demonic forces for centuries. Since the most hideous Bolshevik revolution dark occult forces have been increasing unleashed and black magical practices increasingly utilized towards an apocalyptic culmination which seems to be unfolding in our time.

As we know, evil has no creativity and can only mimic and distort truth. I think what was established as the country Israel and run by secular Judaism is a perversion of the spiritual reality of Eternal Israel and the chosen people. Israel in the spiritual sense is not a physical geographic country, nor a bloodline, but rather a reference to the portion of humanity who are aligned with Christ and His living presence within us. The powers of evil are attempting to reduce and mimic a divine reality to a physical reality. Those of us who can sense our eternal being in Christ and understand the creation as a wrought work of the Father can be of any faith or race. We know Christ and He knows us. This is a true knowing - a gnosis. ( I know that is an unpopular word, but it is the right word for the kind of knowing that goes beyond mere believing) These are the people of the Eternal Israel. The dark occult is attempting to defy God once again by setting up the Prince of this world by proclaiming a false kingdom.

