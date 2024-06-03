History of Byzantium , montage by Amy Reilly

A hidden hand sways us from beyond the veil of the unseen. Through the metaphysical purdah insulating our reality from the underlying substrate, we are governed by its secret laws. The ancients grasped the most foundational of these as the Golden Mean, or some variation thereof; the keeper of checks and balances, the taut string of harmonic tension as the self-regulatory backstop of order. When that balance is upset or destroyed, things go haywire. DARK FUTURA

Things have gone haywire.

The title of this piece was inspired by the late Darya Dugina, who was murdered by Ukrainian terrorists in a 2022 car bombing near Moscow. About ten years before her death, while studying ancient Greek philosophy in France, Darya penned this entry into her diary: “One day I will die in the Great Holy War and become a hero."

Darya’s father, Alexander Dugin, a philosopher and political theorist, has not written specifically about a “Great Holy War,” but he could certainly intuit that NATO’s unabated expansion into eastern Europe would one day ignite a conflict between the materialistic, secular West and the traditionalist East, where spiritual values retain lasting meaning and influence. The line was drawn with NATO's proposed expansion into Ukraine.

Ukraine’s ‘Orange Revolution,’ the opening gambit in NATO’s (America’s) proxy war with Russia, didn’t occur until 2014 when the CIA masterminded the overthrow of the democratically elected president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych. The conflict is the latest in a long line of Western Wars of Choice. Indeed, the 2014 ‘Maidan Revolution’ was a direct continuation of the (2004-05) Orange Revolution.

Westerners don’t know much, if anything, about Darya Dugina, her famous father, or the actual causes of the current conflict in Ukraine. This ignorance stems from a lack of interest and passive acceptance of media propaganda. Amazon has burned delisted Alexander Dugin’s books, although Darya’s Eschatological Optimism remains available. Both father and daughter strongly advocated for traditionalist values and world peace, which are now apparently anathema to Western rulers.

I wrote in greater detail about Darya’s Neoplatonic philosophy and her father’s Fourth Political Theory in “The Necessity of War and a Descent into the Abyss” here.

Prior to reading her ‘Great Holy War’ prophecy, I hadn’t considered the current Ukrainian conflict in the context of ‘Holy War.’ In the history of human conflict, a Holy War always referred to a war decreed by a religious leader. For example, Pope Urban II’s sanction of the Medieval Crusades to reclaim the Holy Land and Jerusalem from the Muslims. “Deus vult!” (‘God wills it!’), he proclaimed, and over 60,000 immediately joined the holy cause. The promise of forgiveness of sins was apparently quite enticing.

In his book, The Great and Holy War, author Philip Jenkins argues that WWI was a Holy War by virtue of rhetoric alone. He recalls the war tocsin sounded by the rector of Washington’s historic Church of the Epiphany upon America’s entry into the war in 1917:

It is God who has summoned us to this war…this conflict is indeed a Crusade, the greatest in history — the holiest. Yes, it is Christ, the King of Righteousness, who calls us to grapple in deadly strife with this unholy and blasphemous power [Germany].

“Deus vult!”

In this piece, we aim to single out the metaphysical forces, the “underlying substrate” that is provoking so many societal maladies simultaneously. There are many such forces that again coax us “to grapple in deadly strife.” These forces are not of this material world; rather, they are ethereal archetypes, cosmic energy fields that have constellated not only in the collective consciousness of NATO’s Western leaders and ordinary citizens but in the powers, principalities, and spiritual forces of evil that possess the ruling elite and agitate for war.

As St. Paul made clear in Ephesians 6, the actual rulers of this world, the authorities, and the powers of darkness are not human, not ‘flesh and blood.’ Foolish superstition? No, not at all, but Jungian depth psychology. Spiritual forces (archetypes) reside in the collective unconscious, a deeper layer of the psyche influencing all human beings.

We are not likely to hear today’s conflicts cast in terms of ‘old fashioned’ religious fervor, but this doesn’t really matter. The present war pits the holy against the unholy nonetheless, thus manifesting a Great Holy War impatiently gradually emerging from its nascent stage.

Humanity’s real enemies are the godless Overlords of the envisioned New World Order, their death-cultish minions, and their idolatrous religion that worships power and control accomplished by whatever means necessary. Nothing is off limits for them. We would do well to come to terms with that fact.

Nefarious archetypes constellate and possess the psyches of the power-mad and spiritually deprived. The Black Sun archetype, which we will scrutinize, has been re-energized by the unfinished business of two previous world wars in which over 100 million died. Other archetypes, particularly the Dark Triad Archetype (analyzed here), are also implicated.

These evil archetypes are led by the old pagan gods of Aryanism, including Woten, who were worshipped by the Hyperboreans, an ancient people believed to have lived “beyond the north wind.” The word aryan referred benignly to these proto-Indo-Europeans who later were misappropriated and idolized by Himmler, Hitler, and Nazi Schutzstaffel (SS) elites.

These dark, sinister, and soulless entities abhor Western Civilization, all religions, family, and all manner of traditionalism — mainstays that counterbalance cultural discontinuity — and have conspired to destroy them finally once and for all. Later in this article, we shall survey the consequent pagan gods of Nordic Hyperborea side-by-side with the Nazis' fascination with the occult.

Sociologist and author

views the Aquarian paradigm shift and attendant first-order changes through the lens of ‘decivilization.’ As I have previously argued, the Aquarian paradigm shift is leading to a multipolar world order. It is unnatural and unhealthy, and frankly unfair, for the world to be dominated by one hegemon — by unipolarity. However, the psychopathic ruling elites have anathematized such notions of shared hegemony. They see the solution as “decivilization” writ large accompanied by mass depopulation.

Not to be coy, by “decivilization writ large” I mean the total annihilation of the existing world order. The insanity smacks of the devoted American army officer who, following a battle in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, explained to journalist Peter Arnett, “It was necessary to destroy the village in order to save it.”

Writers and thinkers have always grappled with the tension between destruction now and salvation later. The phrase ‘destroy in order to save’ has itself become emblematic of a moral quandary. However, without moral constraints, the quandary presents as a sinister archetype of ‘amoral quandary’ mired in an ethical abyss..

This archetype is called the ‘Man as God’ archetype. Morality is of little or no concern. There is no quandary. This archetype is personified in these decivilizing times by the World Economic Forum’s beloved antichrist figure, Yuval Harari. To grasp what St. Paul meant in Ephesians when he referred to “wickedness in high places,” please watch this video.

Clowns to the left. Jokers to the right.

To comprehend the evil enemy that right-thinking humans are up against, we must first understand what makes an enemy ‘evil’ and what makes someone an enemy. The first implicates a spiritual assessment, and the second, a psychological one.

I previously addressed the psychology in a piece entitled ‘Psychopathy and the Evil Among Us’ here. If I may quote myself:

It is advisable to tread lightly when drawing historical parallels between pre-Holocaust Nazi Germany of the 1930s and present-day Western countries, particularly America. Ears perk, eyes squint, faces frown. True, there are vast differences in historical context, political systems and societal dynamics, yet these comparisons are frequently made. And many are plausible. The German word gleichschaltung in today’s parlance would characterize the government’s efforts to get all parties on the same page, particularly its subservient media propaganda outlets, thereby gaining complete control over all aspects of society.

Harari’s dream scenario is all for naught without solid control over all aspects of society. Joseph Goebbels was the architect of control over the German people as Hitler’s Reich Minister of Propaganda. However, the principal archetype of that era, chiefly manifest in Hitler, was the Archetype of Providence, a second-order energy field much weaker than the Man as God archetype, the highest blasphemy.

Where was the Man as God archetype in Nazi Germany? It was mostly dormant, owing to the fact it could not fully constellate in an environment of religious belief. Hitler was a baptized Catholic who referred to himself as a “German Christian” and was aligned with a Protestant group that supported Nazi ideology.

The Christian-Jewish pestilence is surely approaching its end now. It is simply dreadful, that a religion has even been possible, that literally eats its God in Holy Communion. Adolf Hitler

Historians argue about Hitler’s true beliefs, but it’s clear that Hitler was a pantheist — God was nature. Unlike Harari, he did not conceive of himself as a Man-God. However, “the Christian-Jewish pestilence remains” as unfinished business for that archetype.

Let’s agree that the pathology of a mad mind requires no further extrapolation and instead discuss the spiritual warfare impact of the archetypes driving today’s madness and Great Holy War.

The Black Sun archetype was chiefly responsible for Nazi occultism, a religious belief, albeit a misguided one. It’s back in full force. What Harari describes is technological eugenics. Himmler and Hitler shared the same dream.

The Black Sun, a black magic symbol of the Schutzstaffel, the Nazi SS

The Black Sun Archetype and Ragnarok

Having failed in its plan to wipe out the “Christian and Jewish pestilence,” the Black Sun Archetype has re-emerged and again become active in the secular West, which was still very much Christian during the WWII era. Belief in transcendent reality provided a bulwark to this archetype in those years.

The symbol pictured above is itself not ancient, as many have been led to believe. It first appeared on the floor of the castle in Westphalia that Himmler chose as his SS headquarters and occult ‘retreat center.’ War History Online calls it the “Nazi Temple of Doom, a place of mystical power.”

On the other hand, the Black Sun archetype is ancient. It connected the SS and, by extension, the National Socialist Party, to their ancient progenitors, the Aryan Hyperboreans. This was the mystical Master Race that dominated Nazi ideology. What little we know of the mythic Hyperboreans originated in pre-classical Greece, from the same sources as Atlantis (Hesiod and Homer).

Briefly, regarding the ‘power’ of archetypes and their ability to influence the human psyche: the Nazis were fascinated with this obscure aspect of metaphysics. They were not alone. Nazi fascination became inspiration for the CIA’s Project MKUltra, later called Project Monarch, as detailed here. It is a dark, dark concept.

Archetypal power is derived from the psychic energy present in a dynamic feedback loop between the archetype and its devotees, both past and present. In essence, the Nazis ‘re-constellated’ an ancient archetype, activated it, and then fed off its energy, thereby increasing its energy even more. In theology, this is commonly referred to as demonic possession. Indeed, Rudolf Steiner, the founder of anthroposophy, believed that both Hitler and Stalin were possessed by Sorath, who he identified as the sun-demon of the Book of Revelation.

Fenrir the Wolf

Sunwheel symbology can be traced to the Norse mythological Fenrir, the wolf-son of the demonic god Loki. Metaphysically speaking, we can state with confidence that the Black Sun Archetype and Fenrir became conflated by Himmler’s black magic, and thus the two symbols became indistinguishable as two tributaries of low-vibrational energy merged into a single dark psychic river.

Even the ancient Norse gods feared Fenrir’s immense strength and awesome potential for destruction. When efforts to chain him failed miserably, Fenrir was bound to a rock where he would remain until Ragnarök, the Twilight of the Gods.

This powerful archetype, repackaged as the Nazi Black Sun and identified with the SS, inspired and symbolized the religious and racial hatred that characterized Nazism, a paroxysm that is once again on display in Israel, as one might easily intuit.

The WEF’s ideology and Great Reset program, as detailed by Harari is, to be blunt, Nazi eugenics set on high-tech steroids. The Nazis killed 7 million. The ‘vaccine’ has killed 17 20 million — and still counting.

Eugenics was not a Nazi invention. It was, in fact, a newly discovered science that was all the global rage in the late 1920s. Unwittingly, this science activated the Man as God archetype across many cultures. There is little difference, in my opinion, between the Nazi “Angel of Death,” Dr. Josef Mengele, and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Both were pathological egomaniacs easily possessed by both the ‘Man as God’ and the ‘Mad Scientist’ archetypes.

Eugenics (racial hygiene) had a substantial presence in Britain, with scholars like Sir Francis Galton (who coined the term ‘eugenics’ in 1883) advocating for selective breeding to improve the human species. Eugenics was particularly influential in the United States. Prominent citizens and scientists championed the cause. For example, the American Breeder’s Association (ABA), established in 1903, studied eugenics.

The ABA was formed specifically to “investigate and report on heredity in the human race, and emphasize the value of superior blood and the menace to society of inferior blood.” Harari, in one of his more agreeable moments, makes reference to “useless eaters.” That’s eugenics gussied up with prettier words.

Ragnarok

What is occurring today in Israel is another example of Orwellian-styled inversion: Jews are now seen by many as the new Nazis and the Palestinians as the new Jews. How do you suppose this will play out?

This is what the LORD says: Your wound is incurable, your injury beyond healing. There is no one to plead your cause, no remedy for your sore, no healing for you. All your allies have forgotten you; they care nothing for you. I have struck you as an enemy would and punished you as would the cruel, because your guilt is so great and your sins so many. Why do you cry out over your wound, your pain that has no cure? Because of your great guilt and many sins I have done these things to you. Jeremiah 30:12-15

God continues on to assure Israel that in the end its enemies ‘will be devoured’ and that the nation will be ‘restored to health.’ Self-satisfied Christians in Western Civilization are not immune from Jeremiah’s prophecy of ‘chastisement.’ We are in the same Judeo-Christian boat.

Ever since its founding in 1948, Israel has, by definition, been a secular nation as opposed to a theocracy. When I first visited Jerusalem, I was amazed to learn that less than half of Israel’s population are religious Jews. I naively thought all Israelis would be fervent Jews and that secular Jews were mostly native to New York City and other environs friendly to the diaspora.

But in secular Zionism, ‘salvation is with the land,’ not with God. I believe Thomas Friedman coined that truism in one of his books. There are still religious Jews in Israel, of course. To that point, I recall this humorous anecdote about an American Jewish family on vacation in Israel. Upon spotting a Hasidic Jew walking briskly down a Jerusalem street, their young boy excitedly exclaimed, “Look dad, a real Jew.”

Religious or secular, Jewish, Christian, or Muslim, be on the qui vive: the Black Sun archetype has absolutely no use for any of us. It is the energy of Thanatos, the personification of death. We unwittingly accommodate (and further empower) this archetype by killing one another, one reason that the current wars in Israel and Ukraine today are only brush fires compared to the more serious iterations that are yet to come.

The West, whose leaders have been captured (possessed) by the Black Sun and Man as God archetypes, is destroying itself. And Israel is also destroying itself. Both are being sacrificed to the gods of globalism. Europe is already on its death bed.

Faced with potential annihilation, two seemingly improbable bastions of defense are poised to safeguard the spiritual world. The first is Russia, where Orthodox Christianity thrives, making Russia the most Christian country in the world today. The second is Iran, a remnant of the ancient Persian Empire, protecting Shia Islam.

These two nations, with their rich historical and cultural contexts, are destined to play pivotal roles in preserving religious traditions amidst a shifting global landscape

God himself will again preserve a Jewish remnant.

I don’t know for certain, nor could anyone else, if Sunni Islam has been irrevocably compromised by the West. Sunni Arab nations are coy and cautious fence-sitters, particularly Turkey. In the end, Shia Islam likely will be the principal defender of the Islamic faith.

‘We have met the enemy and he is us’

That quote is often attributed to Admiral Perry, who also famously commanded, “Don’t give up the ship.” Both quotes are fitting for the current mega-dilemma. The first quote reflects Perry’s realization that the true adversary wasn’t the British fleet — it was the internal challenges, determination, and resilience of his own forces.

Russia is not an enemy of American patriots. Nor is Iran. Nor is Islam. These are disabling belief structures created to serve an obvious Luciferian goal — Harari’s godless New World Order. Today we have no great, courageous, and principled leaders like Admiral Perry, MacArthur, Churchill, or John F. Kennedy; only accomplices to genocide possessed by the twin archetypes of Pride and Power, manipulated by the Black Sun archetype and spirit of Fenrir.

Dennis Meadows, a member of the Club of Rome, an older branch of the elitist Global Cabal, hopes that the "necessary depopulation” will take place in a “peaceful, civil way.” This interview dates from around 2017, at a time when the global population stood at 7 billion. It’s over 8 billion today. This video snippet runs just over 2 minutes. The entire interview can be found on YouTube.

Fenrir is let slip! Deus vult!

N.B. The assertions concerning overpopulation by Dr. Meadows in the video have since been debunked. There is not now nor has there ever been a ‘population crisis.’ Besides, the topic has been rendered moot by the Deagel forecast, if their data are correct.

Epilog

In Revelation (4:8), John the Theologian witnesses an extraordinary scene. Four Living Creatures with six wings and covered with eyes all around. Day and night they chant, “Holy, holy, holy is the Lord God Almighty, who was, and is, and is to come.” The afterlife does look exciting!

The Four Living Creatures have their counterparts. In Revelation, they might be (incorrectly) associated with the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. But the horsemen symbolize the four outcomes or events personified in Revelation’s first Four Seals — Conquest, War, Famine, and Death.

The four entities that actually stand in opposition to the Four Living Creatures are associated with archetypal energies: The Dragon (in this instance, “de-civilizing” hyper-change and the antichrist), The Beast from the Sea (oppressive empires or rulers who seek to establish dominion), The False Prophet(s) who align with earthly powers and encourage rebellion against divine authority, and Babylon the Great (a symbol of a corrupt and idolatrous system representing worldly wealth, luxury, and spiritual unfaithfulness).

Babylon the Great, or the Great Whore of Babylon, stands in direct contrast to the heavenly worship led by the Four Living Creatures who exalt God’s holiness and eternal nature.

