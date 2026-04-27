Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dean Chamberlain's avatar
Dean Chamberlain
2d

do i better understand the words, "God Dammit" ? It all just became horrifying with what I feel Aldous Huxley would perhaps call this an "extraordinary" essay.

Reply
Share
1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
Cmack717's avatar
Cmack717
2d

I think God, is always evolving.From Jesus, to HE who comes next? That answers many questions. Regarding the change & evolution into a "-less compassionate & forgiving God-" just a thought I have.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 R. Toney Brooks, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture