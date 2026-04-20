Introduction

There are moments when the visible world with its politics, institutions, and crises begins to feel less like a sequence of discrete events and more like the surface expression of something deeper, coordinated, and eerily coherent.

Not coherent in the sense of rational design, but coherent as a pattern, an underlying logic that becomes visible only when one steps back from the surrounding noise and examines the discernible signals — those psychological, archetypal, and more troubling spiritual forces at work.

This essay proceeds from that vantage point. It is not merely an analysis of actors or policies, but an inquiry into the animating energies that appear to vibrate through them. What we confront is not reducible to ideology alone, nor to material incentives, nor even to conventional power politics.

Rather, we are dealing with a convergence of pathological personality structures, collective psychic formations, and emergent belief systems that, taken together, begin to resemble an autonomous process.

To name this process requires us to draw from multiple domains: psychology, where the so-called Dark Triad helps explain the behavioral profile of those drawn to power; political theory, where the concept of pathocracy describes the institutionalization of such personalities; and esoteric traditions, where constructs like egregores and golems offer a language for collective entities that acquire agency beyond their creators.

These are not casual metaphors. They are attempts to describe a phenomenon that increasingly behaves as if it possesses its own momentum.

Layered atop this modern condition is a feedback loop of psychological states that generates narratives that in turn reinforce those states, and then both accelerate toward a form of totalizing control that presents itself, deceptively, as progress.

Beneath the surface lies an emergent false reality manufactured in part by chaos, mind control, and black magic.

Against this backdrop, the question is not simply what is happening, but what kind of reality is taking shape. And what, if anything, stands in opposition to it. For if there is a pattern to the descent, there must also be a countervailing principle, however obscured.

What follows is an attempt to map that terrain with clarity and without illusion.

The Dark Triad

The Dark Triad archetype refers to a set of three personality attributes characterized by socially undesirable and malevolent tendencies. These traits are Machiavellianism, narcissism, and psychopathy. The Dark Triad is deemed to be constellated within the psyche of those individuals who exhibit a combination of these traits to a significant degree.

Many in the Epstein Class exhibit these characteristics. You can name names as easily as I.

The archetype’s inherently negative, psychopathic energy is amplified by those who allow the archetype to possess their psyche. Who would willingly permit such a possession?

Yet archetypal psychopathology can be understood as the psyche’s independent capacity to generate morbidity, disorder, and suffering, while simultaneously reframing perception through a deformed experiential lens.

Psychopathy is a complex personality disorder characterized by persistent patterns of disregard for the rights of others, lack of empathy, and often manipulative or aggressive behavior.

The association between psychopathy and criminal behavior is complex and commonly justified by utilitarian beliefs, e.g. that any means, however unethical or illegal, may be employed to achieve a desired end. This is also known as Machiavellianism.

The Dark Triad archetype, which is situated in humanity’s collective consciousness, guides, informs, and most importantly, validates these individuals with a sense of purpose that, to their way of thinking, can justify most any behavior. The triad is composed of:

Machiavellianism - Machiavellianism is named after Niccolò Machiavelli, an Italian philosopher known for his book, "The Prince." Individuals high in Machiavellianism are manipulative, cunning, and strategic in their interactions with others. They tend to prioritize their own interests and those of their group. They are willing to deceive or manipulate others to acquire and increase personal power and attain stated goals — the end justifies the means often regardless of the costs.

Narcissism - Narcissism refers to an excessive preoccupation with oneself, inflated self-importance, and a grandiose sense of entitlement. Individuals with high levels of narcissism have an exaggerated sense of their own abilities and achievements. They often seek admiration and validation from others and can display a lack of empathy or consideration for the feelings of others.

Psychopathy - Psychopathy is characterized by a lack of empathy, remorse, and conscience. Individuals with high psychopathic traits exhibit a disregard for others' rights, impulsive and antisocial behavior, and a shallow emotional constitution. They can be manipulative, callous and prone to engaging in harmful or exploitative actions without remorse.

The Dark Triad personality describes individuals who demonstrate a combination of these three traits or aspects, which can manifest in various ways depending on the specific mix and intensity of each aspect.

While not all individuals with these aspects are inherently evil people, the Dark Triad nevertheless consistently correlates with sociopathic behaviors such as manipulation, exploitation, selfishness along with a lack of empathy and wholesale disregard for moral principles.

When Dark Triad individuals occupy positions of power and influence in institutions such as government, NGOs, banking and big business, a totalitarian pathocracy ensues.

The concept of pathocracy was defined by the Polish psychologist Andrew Lobaczewski. He noted that individuals with Dark Triad personality disorders regularly ascend to positions of power. Indeed, they lust for power. These so-called “elites” are bound by a shared ideological orientation.

Lobaczewski wanted to understand why 'evil' people seem to prosper, while so many good and moral people struggle to succeed. He wanted to understand why people with psychological disorders so easily rise to positions of power and take over the governments of countries. Since he was living under a pathocratic regime himself, he took great risks studying this topic. He was arrested and tortured by the Polish authorities, and was unable to publish his life's work, the book Political Ponerology, until he escaped to the United States during the 1980s.

Golems and Egregores

Golems are anthropomorphic beings, traditionally created or conjured by Kabbalistic mystics to perform as servants. They are often brought to life in incantations of sacred Hebrew names or magical formulas. Golems represent themes of power and control, often turning dangerous if not properly managed.

The more familiar egregores are understood in black magic occultism as collective thoughtforms or non-physical entities that arise from group will, emotion, or ritual, gaining power over individuals or societies.

Once created, egregores and golems can exert autonomous influence, acting upon the minds and behaviors of those connected to them. This includes their creators!

By autonomous influence, we point to agency. Specifically, that is the capacity of a psychic or collective entity to act independently and to shape thoughts, emotions, or behaviors in ways not directly controlled by any individual member of the group that produced it.

An egregore connects the people who created it to the psychic energy it embodies. For example, Adolf Hitler drew on the hatred and anger in the minds of post-World War I Germans to create an egregore, focusing and amplifying that energy.

Likewise, a fad in popular culture can serve as a temporary but very potent egregore, shaping collective consciousness for a time. (Theosophy Wiki)

We can appropriately link egregores with a term coined by Dr. Mattias Desmet, “mass formation psychosis.” Indeed, the two constructs can be seen as interchangeable; both point to the same phenomenon.

We have experienced mass formation throughout human history: the Crusades, sundry witch hunts, the French Revolution, and Nazi Germany. According to Desmet, mass formations have become even stronger over the last few hundred years.

Perhaps this rise in intensity of mass formations can be attributed to the evolution of mass media, including the advent of ubiquitous social media, accompanied by more sophisticated propaganda methods such as psyops.

Desmet notes that when individuals forsake meaningful relationships in favor of social media communication, widespread ‘free-floating anxiety,’ a complex precondition for mass formation, proceeds from their isolation and loneliness.

Mass formation theory posits that this collective psychological state emerges through a combination of factors such as fear, isolation, and the amplification of psyop narratives via mass media or other means.

It suggests that decision-making and actions within this context are influenced by the overall psychological state of the mass, rather than being driven by some particular individual or group. In other words, mass formation becomes a self-sustaining feedback loop.

As previously noted, feedback loops can form when a collective psychological state influences decision-making and actions, which in turn reinforce and amplify the original state, perpetuating the dynamic independently of any one individual or group.

In its final stage, mass formation unequivocally leads to totalitarianism, as Desmet explains.

A certain part of the population, usually around 30%, fanatically starts to believe in a certain ideology. This phenomenon can be created artificially through indoctrination propaganda. There are normally 60-65% of the population that do not really go along with the narrative, but will never speak out… they follow the group with the loudest voice. People in mass formation become radically intolerant of dissident voices and incapable of critical thinking. And in the ultimate stage of the mass formation, they will typically start to destroy everyone who doesn’t go along with the masses. And will do so as if it is their ethical duty to do so!

Praemonitus, praemunitus – forewarned is forearmed.

We can forget about red-pilling the masses. You can’t wake the mass formation up or break up the perverted and ritualistic social bonds that hold it together, but you can disturb it, according to Desmet. “Do that and it will exhaust itself before it turns homicidal.”

Desmet uses “homicidal” to denote the dehumanization and ultimate physical elimination or persecution of enemies, typically orchestrated or sanctioned by the mass itself or by authorities channeling the energy of the mass.

He stresses the importance of maintaining “the voice of resistance,” even in an atmosphere where it seems futile, in hopes of preventing or moderating the cycle of dehumanization and violence.

Silence offers no safety when totalitarianism is on the rise. It is a direct road to a world where the ‘heroes of the masses’ alone hold power. Do not postpone the act of speaking. Your words need not be perfect. Do not wait until you are sure what you say is ‘correct.’ That is not the point. The point is that you speak with your own voice, even if it trembles. Mattias Desmet, author of “The Psychology of Totalitarianism”

As Desmet makes clear in his book, the ideology behind today’s mass formation is technocratic, Marxist, and transhumanistic. It has been referred to on Substack as techno-communism.

Techno-communism

The Dark Triad Archetype is cognate in Tibetan Buddhism with Yama, Lord of the Underworld and the Hell Realm, and with the Black Sun archetype in Nazism.

Interpreted psychologically, Hell Beings are recognized by their acute aggression. Fiery Hell Beings are angry and abusive, and they drive away anyone who would befriend or love them. Icy Hell Beings shove others away with their unfeeling coldness. Then, in the torment of their isolation, their aggression increasingly turns inward, and they become self-destructive.

Techno-communism combines elements of technology and communism to describe a theoretical socio-economic system where advanced technologies, collectivism, and digital infrastructure are utilized to achieve communal ownership, resource sharing, and equal distribution of goods and services. Those who agitate for it chase the proverbial Utopian fantasy.

Their Utopia envisions an egalitarian society where technology, plus unelected technocrats and bureaucrats, play the central role in managing an equitable distribution of resources, eliminating class divisions and promoting collective decision-making.

Most observers intuit techno-communism as an impractical and idealistic construct with predictable outcomes, including the concentration of power, misuse of technology, disincentives to innovation, erosion of individual freedom and autonomy, and the overwhelming complexity of restructuring societal systems.

Not to mention spiritual deprivation (materialism), which I personally believe is a precondition to mass formation.

The emphasis of techno-communism centers on utilizing technological advancements such as automation, artificial intelligence, and decentralized networks, to create a godless, Marxist society where the means of production and distribution are collectively owned and managed.

This conviction is laid bare by the slogans adopted by its proponents, such as “You will own nothing and be happy.”

The Powers of Creation, Louis Dyer

Spiritual Warfare

We spiritual warriors share one sacrosanct belief: objective transcendence — the unshakable belief there is an unknowable Creative Source of Order in the universe that is greater than ourselves. This belief implies a Universal Consciousness through which we are all connected and within which we participate as conscious agents.

This Universal Consciousness, by whatever name you know it, resonates with the ethical principles of humanity.

Rational understanding cannot possibly account for the human experience, the essence of life that transcends all understanding. It cannot possibly account for the human soul, the Divine Spark invested in each individual. People of faith intuit this truth.

The "divine spark" is a mystical, Gnostic, and philosophical concept referring to an inner, sacred fragment of the divine present within every human being. It represents a latent, immortal, and spiritual essence that connects individuals directly to God without the need for an intermediary.

Marxists and other materialists sneer at such beliefs. In the final analysis, our struggle is with base materialism, the insistence that the world consists of nothing but manipulable matter.

Gnostics taught that humanity’s devotion to ignorance is imposed by Yahweh, the Old Testament Demiurge, and its Archontic intermediaries. Their ultimate aim is to imprison all people, both faithful and faithless, within a totalitarian “Brave New World” in which unapproved religious devotion is tightly controlled, forbidden, and even punishable by death.

Share