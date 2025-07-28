Symbolic art by Jose Benitez Sanchez - widely considered the master of the medium of yarn paintings of the Huichol Indians of northwestern Mexico - from a vision triggered by the peyote cactus.

In 2023, I published a piece on Substack titled The Kali Yuga. The upshot of the thesis was that the final stage of a number of temporal cycles was converging at approximately the same moment in time — now.

Although I failed to include it in my inventory of completed cycles, there appears to be a 6,000-year geomagnetic cycle. The most documented iteration of this cycle relates to a cataclysm around 12,000 years ago, which is the time period Plato connected to the destruction of Atlantis.

Whether one accepts or rejects the mythology of Atlantis, there remains convincing geological evidence of an event marked by a rapid and significant drop in temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere, especially in Europe and North America that lasted around 1,000 years. It is known as the Younger Dryas.

In the article, I detailed a hypothesis popularized by Graham Hancock and Randall Carlson called the Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis.

It is believed that several large fragments from the [comet] Encke explosion collided with Earth around 12,800 years ago, an event linked to the destruction of ancient civilizations, including Atlantis, and ended the Younger Dryas period.

There is another hypothesis that explains the catastrophic conditions on Earth that characterized the Younger Dryas period.

Geologist Robert Schoch argues for a solar cause, suggesting that a massive solar outburst or "superflare" — such as an intense coronal mass ejection or series of plasma events — delivered enough energy to induce the climate changes associated with the catastrophes at the end of the last ice age.

Schoch is most noted for his theory that the Sphinx was constructed well before the Giza pyramids.

Unlike mainstream Egyptologists, who date the Sphinx to around 2500 BCE as part of Pharaoh Khafre’s building works, Schoch bases his argument primarily on geological evidence — specifically, the extensive weathering and erosion patterns observed on the Sphinx and its enclosure.

Schoch maintains that these erosional features most likely result from significant rainfall and water runoff, not mere desert wind and sand. Since the Giza region has been extremely arid for the last 5,000 years, he concludes the Sphinx must be much older, dating to a time when the climate was wetter.

Schoch’s latest estimate for the construction of the Sphinx is the end of the last ice age — circa 9,700 BCE, predating both dynastic Egypt and the pyramids by millennia. He suggests it may have been built by a lost, advanced, pre-Pharaonic civilization that we and others conflate with Atlantis.

Edgar Cayce described Atlantis as divided between the Sons of the Law of One and the Sons of Belial — a spiritual rift between virtue and material ambition. Cayce warned of coming Earth changes — earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and a possible pole shift — that would dramatically alter the planet’s geography. He linked these upheavals to cyclical cataclysms akin to those that destroyed Atlantis. He also foretold that the records of Atlantis, hidden beneath the Sphinx, would be discovered when humanity was spiritually ready. According to Cayce, these revelations would coincide with a time of global upheaval and adjustment.

Taken together, these perspectives suggest that human history may be punctuated by recurrent, cosmically induced upheavals, many of which connect directly to our current existential anxieties.

In this light, we believe Cayce was pointing to the far-reaching paradigm shift we now are experiencing. This brief (three minute) video presents an overview and useful context for our continuing thesis on the Archetype of the Apocalypse.

Space Weather

Robert Schoch’s theory is further developed by Ben Davidson, the Founder of Space Weather News and The Mobile Observatory Project.

Davidson posits a 6,000-year cycle attributed to cosmic electromagnetism. It centers on the idea that Earth regularly experiences intense magnetic and solar disturbances in recurring, predictable intervals.

He distinguishes between 6,000-year “minor” events and more severe 12,000-year cycles. The 6,000-year cycles are said to cause noteworthy magnetic and climatic upheavals, while the 12,000-year events are linked to even greater catastrophes, which could include so-called “micronova” events from the Sun and major terrestrial disruptions.

Davidson’s hypothesis is notable for its interdisciplinary approach and its attempt to connect deep time catastrophic events to large-scale cosmic electromagnetic cycles. The large-scale cycles affect not only Earth but all planets in our solar system, as well as the Sun.

Davidson’s theory holds that our solar system periodically passes through galactic “electric sheets” (also called current sheets), which drive electromagnetic and magnetic changes not just on Earth, but throughout the planets and the Sun.

According to his view, these cosmic factors exert significant effects — sometimes catastrophic — across the solar system. Here’s a breakdown of the effects as Davidson describes them:

Sun

Magnetic Reversals — The Sun’s magnetic field is known to flip polarity approximately every 11 years, but Davidson predicts galactic sheets can induce even larger, more abrupt changes or superflare events (micronova) that exceed normal solar activity cycles.

Increased Solar Activity — When influenced by galactic current sheets, the Sun may produce intensified solar storms, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and possibly outbursts, releasing massive bursts of plasma and energy.

Heliospheric Changes — Changes in the heliospheric current sheet (the magnetic divider in the solar system) may align with these events, affecting space weather throughout the planets.

Mercury

Magnetosphere Fluctuations — Although Mercury has a weak magnetic field, Davidson cites data on “magnetic tornadoes” and rapid shifts at its magnetopause when solar or cosmic energy influx increases.

Surface Charging: Enhanced levels of cosmic and solar radiation sometimes create charged particle storms on Mercury’s surface due to its thin exosphere and proximity to the Sun.

Venus

Ionospheric Turbulence — Venus lacks a self-generated magnetic field, so its upper atmosphere is highly vulnerable to solar and cosmic influxes. This results in significant ionospheric disturbances and atmospheric stripping during periods of increased solar or galactic activity.

Rotational Effects — The planet’s anomalous retrograde rotation has been suggested (in alternative models) to be influenced by solar or cosmic magnetic fields.

Earth

Pole Shifts and Magnetic Weakening — Davidson connects the observed rapid drift of Earth’s magnetic poles and weakening field to cycles set by galactic sheets. This could lead to greater radiation exposure, auroral expansion, and possibly geomagnetic excursions or reversals.

Climate and Geological Events — Geomagnetic shifts lead to increased extreme weather, volcanism, and even earthquakes. Historically, such events are said to align with mass extinctions and abrupt climate changes.

Mars

Atmospheric Loss — Mars lacks a strong magnetosphere, making it especially vulnerable. Atmospheric stripping and enhanced surface radiation occurs when exposed to cosmic and solar outbursts, which are more intense during these cycles.

Magnetic Anomalies — Ancient magnetic stripes in its crust could reflect past cosmic-magnetic encounters.

Jupiter & Saturn

Magnetospheric Disturbances — Both gas giants have powerful magnetic fields and dynamic radiation belts, which are periodically energized by influxes of cosmic particles. These surges may be detected as fluctuations in auroral activity and shifting belts or spot storms.

Compressed Magnetospheres — Solar and galactic sheet effects may temporarily compress these planets’ magnetospheres and increase energetic particle precipitation at their poles.

Uranus & Neptune

Unusual Magnetic Tilt — Both exhibit radically tilted magnetic fields and erratic rotations, which could be historic evidence of cosmic electromagnetic encounters.

Auroral Anomalies — Like the other outer planets, bursts of cosmic or solar particles occasionally trigger unexpected auroral displays.

Pluto & Dwarf Planets

Space Weather Exposure — With virtually no magnetosphere, these bodies are directly impacted by cosmic radiation, with increased ionization and atmosphere loss cycles corresponding to peaks in cosmic or solar activity.

General Pattern

Auroral Outbursts — All magnetized planets have reported enhancements in auroral activity coinciding with strong solar storms or unusual cosmic influx.

Magnetic Reconfigurations — Periodic shifts or oscillations of planetary magnetic fields — sometimes abrupt — are central themes.

Charged Particle Surges — Planets experience increases of energetic charged particles (plasma influx) during heightened activity.

Atmospheric/Ionospheric Changes — Non-magnetized planets are most vulnerable to these effects, potentially losing atmospheric density or reorganizing their ionospheres.

Davidson’s work caught my attention when researching the current Parade of Planets, which will peak around August 10th. Additionally, the Perseid meteor shower — one of the most famous of the year — will peak around the same time, offering a chance to see some shooting stars while watching the planets.

Davidson’s ideas point to observed rapid changes in planetary magnetic fields, pole movements, solar cycle anomalies, and responses to major cosmic ray events as supporting evidence for the impact of galactic electric sheets on both the Sun and all major planets.

Moreover, our Sun’s present solar cycle (Cycle 25) has progressed more quickly and intensely than scientists initially anticipated. Some suggest this cycle will have a “double peak.” The first occurred in late 2024 with the next peak predicted for August 2025. The peaks refer to increased sunspot activity.

Last year, Bret Weinstein featured Ben Davidson on his Dark Horse Podcast. Rather than continuing our deep dive into Davidson’s theory, here is the video.

The Sapient Cosmos and Setian Acceleration

But what do these cosmic cycles mean for consciousness and human culture? To address this, we must look beyond the material and consider the evolving paradigms at the heart of scientific and spiritual inquiry.

In his book The Sapient Cosmos, James B. Glattfelder explores a paradigm shift involving science and philosophy. It emphasizes the centrality of consciousness and information in understanding reality.

Theories such as Federico Faggin’s Quantum Information Panpsychism (QIP) and our Quantum Coalescence, propose that consciousness is intrinsic to the universe. Glattfelder presents a worldview called "syncretic idealism," where the universe is seen as a purposeful entity striving for self-awareness through increasing complexity.

In our post on Setian Acceleration, we proposed that rapidly increasing complexity can often be misinterpreted as chaos. We coined the term Setian Threshold to identify the critical juncture where accumulated entropy (disorder) within our social, political, and metaphysical systems approaches a tipping point — one that may determine whether we experience civilizational renewal or annihilation.

We assess, intuitively, that we are now encountering that tipping point.

Envision human thought and decision-making as integral threads within a complex, cosmic network — a matrix constituted by meaning and energy. Within this matrix, the dissolution of established structures, an expression of entropy, precipitates what is frequently interpreted as chaos.

However, this phase of instability simultaneously engenders possibilities for systemic evolution. Critically, in environments characterized by swift transformation, the acceleration of change is often erroneously conflated with a rise in complexity. In actuality, such acceleration may primarily reflect systemic fragmentation, with chaotic processes misleadingly perceived as creative advancement (think AI and the “technological singularity”).

Nevertheless, the collective awareness of humanity still possesses the capacity to modulate these transitions. Through practices such as prayer, meditation, or even nature walks, individuals and societies can exert a formative influence over the restructuring of systems.

In the context of a new paradigm, change is not something that simply happens to us from the outside, nor is it an unpredictable force beyond our control. Instead, it becomes a process we actively participate in and help to shape, both individually and collectively.

Rather than clinging to outdated systems and patterns, we consciously work to let go of what no longer serves us. This intentional approach clears the way for new forms of organization and understanding — structures that are better integrated and more meaningful for our current reality.

In this view, the creation of a new paradigm is a collaborative effort, where the breakdown of the old is seen not as loss, but as an opportunity for greater coherence, connection, and purpose to emerge.

Just as the cosmos cycles through periods of upheaval, so too does the collective psyche undergo transformation, filtered through age-old motifs that help humanity metabolize chaos into meaning. Enter the Archetype of the Apocalypse.

The Archetype of the Apocalypse

In exploring paradigmatic change and the proactive emergence of new structures, it is essential to recognize the recurring psychological motif author Jonathan Zap called the “Archetype of the Apocalypse.”

Drawing on his work in Crossing the Event Horizon: Human Metamorphosis and the Singularity Archetype, Zap frames the apocalyptic as more than messianic prophecy or superficial destruction — it is an archetypal process embedded in the human psyche and collective unconscious.

Zap describes the apocalyptic or singularity archetype as acting “retroactively” — it is not simply a future event but a pattern, a living agency, that projects itself backward in time, shaping dreams, myth, and personal or societal expectations of crisis and renewal.

As we “cross the event horizon,” both individually (in the form of death or ego dissolution) and collectively (through species-level crises), this archetype mediates our experience, providing both a template and an energetic pull toward transformation.

The singularity/apocalypse archetype, according to Zap, manifests not only as external cataclysms — plagues, wars, environmental disasters — but also as fantasies, motifs in art and literature, visionary experiences, and collective anxieties.

Although culturally pathologized as mere doom, this archetype is fundamentally paradoxical: it contains both the fear of extinction and the promise of radical metamorphosis.

Zap’s model, rooted in Jungian psychology, maintains that just as the ego views the apocalypse as annihilation, the deeper Self perceives it as an evolutionary emergence.

The singularity archetype is revealed as a “strange attractor” — a resonance from a possible future that organizes chaos in the present, compelling both individuals and societies toward an unknown, transformative event horizon.

This pattern is mirrored in the personal trajectory of ego dissolution and spiritual rebirth as well as in collective myths about end-times and global transitions.

Importantly, the archetype is not merely passive or static. Acting through what Jung termed the Self, it serves as a source for both individual and collective transformation — a shattering of outdated psychic structures followed by the emergence of greater coherence, communication, and connectedness.

For example, in Zap’s motif of Homo gestalt, a telepathically networked species able to apprehend future probabilities and potentialities. The repeated manifestation of apocalyptic imagery thus provides a field for the integration of chaos and the creative reintegration of meaning.

In other words, the totality of chaos and complexity, nihilism and apprehension, hope and fear, represents essential imagery, although we might not always appreciate it as such.

This archetypal framework dovetails with notions about paradigm change. Rather than regard accelerating entropy, social collapse, or breakdowns as mere destruction, it is more accurate to understand these as energetic zones of hyperactivity for the archetype of the apocalypse.

This difficult environment challenges us to recognize that rapid dissolution of obsolete structures, often mistaken as pure chaos, is actually an opportunity for conscious evolution — a metamorphosis like the Phoenix rising from the flames.

Viewed through Zap’s lens, the “Archetype of the Apocalypse” is not a prophecy of inevitable doom but an invitation to engage deeply with the psychic energies at play, to witness and participate in humanity’s crossing of collective and individual event horizons.

The future apocalypse (or revelation), in a sense, retroactively sends signals that prepare us, individually and collectively, to approach the unknown with both discernment and openness to “cosmic individuation” — another term for Cosmic Consciousness.

Cosmic Consciousness is a metaphor that describes transcending Self and embracing what author Ivan Antic called the “divine particle” in The Physics of Consciousness.

The divine particle is essentially an instrument or mode of the divine Absolute’s self-awareness, projecting itself into a universe perceived as external and differentiated. It acts as the underlying thread or scaffold upon which all forms and experiences are woven.

Human self-awareness, in Antic’s view, is the highest and most complex expression of this same divine mechanism — an instance where the divine particle achieves self-reflection through the human mind. Jesus himself taught the same lesson. In John 10:34, Jesus says, “Is it not written in your Law, ‘I said, you are gods’?”

Red Pills, Blue Pills - Good Times, Bad Times

In his book Archetype of the Apocalypse, Edward Edinger describes this archetype as an underlying pattern found throughout apocalyptic literature (such as the Book of Revelation), revealing a complex network of images that include revelation, judgment, destruction or punishment, and ultimately renewal in the form of a new world or wholeness.

Edinger argues the archetype of the apocalypse is a dynamic psychological mechanism through which the collective psyche enacts deep transformation: shattering the old, confronting the shadow, enduring punishment, and preparing the ground for a renewed sense of wholeness — both individually and collectively.

This process of radical change is animated by what Jung described as the tension of opposites — the dynamic between conflicting forces within the psyche, such as conscious and unconscious impulses, or the outward persona and hidden shadow.

Jung held that it is precisely the effort to hold and integrate these opposing tendencies that generates the psychic energy essential for individuation — the journey toward psychological wholeness.

We witness this same polarity today erupting on a global scale — established certainties clash with unsettling truths, and comforting illusions collide with the disruptive new realities. The intensification of this tension is a defining feature of our era — a destabilizing and accelerating chaos.

The Red Pill vs. Blue Pill dichotomy from The Matrix is a useful metaphor for this predicament. It captures not only the pain and promise involved in the confrontation of opposites, but also the accelerating pace at which our old structures and institutions are breaking down.

On the individual level, the moment of taking the red pill symbolizes a radical break from consensus reality — a conscious choice to seek truth, no matter how destabilizing. This act represents the shattering of illusions, confrontation with the unknown, and the willingness to face harsh realities lurking beyond ubiquitous, comforting, but factually thin narratives.

On the collective level, Jungian thinkers such as Edward Edinger and Jonathan Zap argue that the Archetype of the Apocalypse manifests as a potent — often persistent — force within the collective unconscious. It represents periods when the structures and certainties of an entire culture or civilization start to break down.

As Sri Aurobindo put it, “Man may help or man may resist, but the Zeitgeist works, shapes, overbears, insists.”

What we presently engage is not only a phase of destruction but also one of revelation and possibility — the apocalypse (literally “unveiling”) discloses hidden truths and catalyzes a more integrated and conscious society. Here, old paradigms give way to new forms of meaning and wholeness — a new Golden Age.

The Dilemma of the Blues

Yet not all members of society experience these paradigm shifts uniformly. The archetype’s appearance elicits a range of responses, from awakening to outright denial and, at times, even social breakdown.

When the evolution of consciousness — symbolized by the archetype of the apocalypse or the individual’s “red pill awakening”— begins to unfold, it typically appears very differently to those who remain within a “herd mentality” or are committed to the corporate “blue pill” worldview.

For individuals deeply immersed in mainstream narratives (“indoctrinated blue pilled”), this transformative process often triggers resistance, disbelief, or even overt hostility.

The breakdown of established systems and the surfacing of unsettling truths tend to be perceived not as an opportunity for growth or revelation, but as unwanted chaos, conspiracy, or even a threat to personal and collective identity.

The “herd mentality” instinctively seeks safety in consensus and routine, equating order with virtue and stability with truth. As a result, such individuals reflexively defend the status quo, dismiss dissent, and pathologize or even marginalize those who embrace new paradigms or challenge entrenched beliefs.

It gets worse.

For the willfully blind or willfully ignorant — the “blue pilled” who choose not to see — there is often an active avoidance of anomaly and discomfort. Signs of systemic failure or deep change are ignored, rationalized, or explained away through habitual thought patterns and inherited narratives.

Even as the old order disintegrates around them, this group clings to familiar worldviews and established authorities, preferring denial or escapism to the anxiety and uncertainty of confronting transformation.

Clear evidence of these responses can be observed in collective behaviors during times of upheaval: popular backlash against whistleblowers, scapegoating of minorities or innovators, amplification of comforting dogmas in media, and an uptick in polarized, tribal thinking.

On a psychological level, these reactions reflect what Jung called “regression to the collective”: faced with the threat of meaning breakdown, the psyche seeks refuge in conformity, distraction, or aggression rather than facing the ambiguity — and potential — of the unknown.

Only by willingly confronting the anxiety of the unknown can individuals or collectives transcend these limitations and participate in authentic spiritual transformation.

To present a fuller account of social responses during periods of paradigm-shifting upheaval, it is appropriate to acknowledge a third group, distinct from the “herd” (mainstream consensus) and the “willfully blind” (those actively refusing to see).

This group could be characterized as “psychological zombies”— those who have become unmoored from the psychic fabric of civil society, often manifesting as criminal gangs or other antisocial and unassimilated factions. While controversial, their objective existence and influence on collective dynamics merit inclusion in any honest analysis.

Psychological Zombies and Their Role

These individuals are distinguished less by a naive faith in prevailing narratives (as seen in the herd), or the defensive denial of uncomfortable truths (as in the willfully blind), than by a fundamental disconnection from both.

Alienated from shared meaning, empathy, and stable identity, they operate with a diminished or fragmented sense of self — what some psychological theorists might call “dissociation” or “ego fragmentation.” The term “psychological zombie” encapsulates a mode of living wherein complex, self-reflective consciousness is largely bypassed in favor of instinctual drives, opportunism, or predatory adaptation.

In essence, their behavior is reduced to biology and the pure impulse to survive.

In contexts of accelerating chaos, social breakdown, or existential crisis, such groups often become highly visible. Their actions — ranging from criminality to organized violence — can serve both as symptoms and catalysts of collective destabilization.

Paradoxically, their behavior also acts as a stress-test for the resilience or weakness of social structures, often revealing underlying rot, hypocrisy, or fragility that polite society prefers to ignore.

We previously touched upon this “rot and hypocrisy” in a post titled The Dark Triad Archetype, which included Andrew Lobaczewski’s concept of pathocracy.

From a depth-psychology or archetypal viewpoint, the “psychological zombie” represents the Freudian return of the repressed — those psychic elements and shadow energies societies failed to integrate.

We can spot the Promethean trickster at work. In their mad, pathological grasp for absolute authoritarian control, the Ruling Cabal flooded both Europe and the U.S. with an analog of the “return of the repressed.” The idea was to collapse Western Civilization, destroy Russia, and align with other authoritarian civilization states, i.e. China and the nascent “Greater Israel” project.

This sinister plan appears to have been somewhat successful in Europe, but foiled to an extent in the U.S. Time will tell. Regardless, this horde of unassimilated individuals emboldens the tension of opposites necessary to catalyze positive change.

As older forms disintegrate and collective meaning breaks down, these unassimilated groups, who have never heard of Blue Pills, become significant actors in the calculus of dynamic change. Their disruptive presence can magnify chaos, accelerate the collapse of obsolete structures, or, at times, become appropriated and redirected within wider mythic or political narratives.

In sum, acknowledging the psychological zombie as a third category — alongside the lockstep herd and the willfully blind — enlivens our analysis of collective transformation.

It underscores that not all responses to paradigm crisis are rooted in denial, nostalgia, or passive conformity; some are emergent phenomena from the margins, expressing the raw, unresolved energies released by social disintegration.

Their role is neither sentimentalized nor demonized here — but simply understood as a fact of the evolving collective equation, shaping the field of possibility as we navigate the tension between chaos and renewal.

Conclusion: Traversing Our Own Event Horizon

The convergence of archetypal, psychological, and cosmic cycles suggests that humanity is poised at a critical juncture, one echoed in both myth and material reality. Just as planetary fields and solar storms rend the regular fabric of our solar system, so too do psychic archetypes surge through our collective consciousness, dissolving obsolete patterns as a prelude to evolutionary renewal.

In this liminal zone, where outer catastrophe and inner transformation mirror and reinforce each other, our response is neither dictated solely by destiny nor entirely subject to will.

Instead, the process of conscious participation — of moving beyond the herd, the willfully blind, or the dissociated — is both challenge and invitation. Cosmic disturbances are not only astronomical events; they are metaphors for and catalysts of profound psychic realignment.

To cross the threshold ahead, we must cultivate lucidity amid disarray, resilience amid collapse, and above all, an openness to the deeper and recurrent meaning running through these cycles.

Only by embracing both the peril and promise of apocalypse — as ancient myth and modern discovery suggest — can we hope to emerge from the turbulence of this era with a renewed, indivisible sense of what it means to be conscious participants in a sapient cosmos.

May the image of Thoth the Atlantean invoke protection and healing for the author and readers of this newsletter.

