In last week’s newsletter, I touched upon Nazi Heinrich Himmler’s fascination with occultism. Much of the early success of National Socialism in the late 1920s and early 1930s, including Hitler’s remarkable rise to power, was influenced by Himmler’s understanding and endorsement of the 'magical arts' as they were practiced during the High Middle Ages (1000-1300).

This holds great significance today because the magical arts are once again being misused by a cohort of malevolent actors. Their intent: to manifest a New World Order and orchestrate eugenic depopulation. In essence, they will summon the Archontic forces of privation, chaos, and unparalleled destruction.

The poly-crisis chaos the world is presently enduring — the false narratives, deceptions, and brazen hubris; the depopulation and transhumanist agendas, and the self-immolation of the Anglo-Zionist West — are all products of a darkness only foreshadowed by the evil and unnecessary world wars of the 20th century.

A significantly larger spiritual cohort is necessary to counterbalance this existential evil. In our current era, many individuals no longer embrace the concept of transcendent reality or recognize the potency of prayer. Postmodernism, with its skepticism toward metanarratives and objective truths, has contributed to a decline in rationality and a weakening of spiritual foundations.

Perhaps they can still be enticed to join the Army of Resistance. Perhaps they believe in magic, as did their ancient ancestors. While often shrouded in secrecy and misunderstood, magic held a legitimate place in the spiritual landscape of the Middle Ages. People sought direct communion with the Divine, unmediated by dogma or institution.

The flourishing practice of the magical arts ended abruptly when the Church condemned them as heretical. There was a widespread belief that magical practices were prima facie linked to Archontic forces. (Bad-jacketing is not new.)

The Church warned that engaging in magic could lead to possession or influence by evil spirits and set its sights on the complete destruction of the magical arts. However, their motivations, while seemingly admirable, were also self-serving.

By condemning magic, the Church was able to strengthen its control over the populace. This centralization of religious authority diminished local, folk, and independent practices that could potentially undermine ecclesiastical power.

Many of these ‘independent practices’ preceded Christianity. As Christianity sought to establish itself firmly, it viewed such remnants of paganism as threats to its authority and presumptive purity. The Church’s heavy-handed approach extended not only to pagans but to their own flock as well.

Some members of the Franciscan Order, known as the "Spiritual Franciscans," advocated for extreme poverty and criticized the wealth and corruption of the Church. They clashed with Church authorities over these views. In 1317, Pope John XXII condemned the Spiritual Franciscans as heretical. Some leaders of this movement endured severe punishment, including execution by burning.

Several esoteric works managed to survive the High Middle Ages when the magical arts flourished. Among them was The Picatrix, an 11th-century manuscript translated from Persian. The Picatrix became Heinrich Himmler’s guide for summoning spirits, which we wrote about here.

Another surviving manuscript of the magical arts was perhaps as important as The Picatrix.

The Sworn Book of Honorius

The Sworn Book of Honorius is one of the oldest medieval grimoires (books of magic) to survive the High Middle Ages. It is attributed to Honorius of Thebes, a figure shrouded in mystery. The work purportedly represents a compilation of magical knowledge collated by various magicians or magi who sought to preserve their understanding of the spiritual realm in the face of religious persecution.

The unidentified author(s) accused the Church of persecuting magicians and wise men who possessed “true knowledge.” They argue that this persecution was unjust and stemmed from ignorance and fear. The text claims that many Church leaders were more interested in worldly power and wealth than in true spiritual matters.

Moreover, the author contends that the Church actively suppressed important esoteric and magical knowledge. This suppression is seen as an attempt to control the spiritual and intellectual life of society, preventing people from accessing true wisdom and power and thereby becoming slaves to dogma.

The accusation that the Church's condemnation of magic and the occult was rooted in fear is plausible — fear of the unknown as well as fear of losing control over the spiritual lives of people.

The Sworn Book of Honorius is indeed a valuable resource for magical practices. However, some of its content, particularly methods regarding the control of demons, would have been anathema to legitimate practitioners of the magical arts. Some theorists, including myself, propose that powerful ecclesiastical figures or secret societies within the Church were likely involved in its creation.

Individuals like Galileo Galilei faced severe repercussions for promoting scientific ideas that contradicted the Church’s teachings. His heliocentric theory— that the Sun, not the Earth, was the center of the solar system — was proved true years later.

Similarly, many Cathars, who believed that the Church was corrupt and that true spirituality did not require mediation by priests, were tortured and burned at the stake by the Inquisition — the same ignominious fate meted out to the Spiritual Franciscans.

Consequently, the Church has been enormously successful at demonizing all aspects of magic as legitimate avenues for spiritual growth. Just as people in modern times have turned to and bestowed trust upon non-traditional sources for news and current events, they now look to esoteric sources for truth and spiritual growth.

The institutional Church was long ago captured by the globalists. Many Catholics today are sedevacantists who believe Pope Francis is illegitimate and that the Chair of St. Peter is vacant, Mel Gibson included.

Sigil Magic is one such reliable esoteric source for spiritual and personal growth. I feature it in this newsletter because the practice is based on personal intention and is safe. One does not run the risk of unintentionally inviting unclean spirits or nefarious archetypes into one’s psyche. Quite the opposite! Sigil Magic can assist one in seeing beyond the phony dual façades of ‘correct belief’ and derisory dogma.

Sigil Magic

First, allow me to assure you that Heinrich Himmler did not employ sigil magic to bolster the diabolical prowess of the Nazis. For that, he stirred up ancient Germanic archetypes and even conjured a few he hadn’t counted on.

He and Adolf Hitler were both possessed by the dark attributes of the Germanic god Woden — Woden id est furor (‘Woden that is fury’) — and the Trickster archetype, which sometimes wears the mask of Providence. Hitler was particularly driven by Providence.

Many contemporary leaders of the Anglo-Zionist Empire, which some have termed the Fourth Reich, have also fallen under the spell of the Trickster masquerading as archetypes of Progress and Providence. As soon as souls start to believe they can become their own God, all manner of foul things are destined to happen, as we have seen.

Who knows what to believe anymore?

It has become obvious to many that the very same archetypal forces that blithely goose-stepped Nazi Germany into annihilation have now possessed the West. These deceitful archetypes can be quite persuasive, as illustrated by the following quote that didn’t age well:

I have always said that if Great Britain were defeated in war, I hoped we should find a Hitler to lead us back to our rightful position among nations. Winston Churchill (1938)

At the end of this essay, I include links to a few articles and ‘how-to guides’ on Sigil Magic. Briefly, the modality, like meditation, yoga, tarot, etc., is intended for self-improvement and, more importantly, for increased self-awareness. Whether one plans to construct a sigil for a specific intention or not, the prescribed discipline for doing so can be beneficial to anyone.

Instead of going on about Sigil Magic, I thought I’d devote a few paragraphs to interpreting the sigil we featured on the banner. There’s no way to know for sure the full scope of the creator’s intention, although we can make educated guesses.

The circles symbolize unity and protection, while the lines represent pathways. The presence of candles denotes illumination and an invocation of spiritual energy. Candles are often used in rituals to invite the presence of the divine or to transform ordinary space into something sacred, as with an altar.

The wreath creates a sacred, protected space for the sigil itself. Feathers are often seen as synchronistic messages from the spiritual realm or used to inspire such communication. The crystals and stones surrounding the sigil are likely there for their metaphysical properties, which includes subtle energy. The bone may symbolize a desired connection to the ancestral realm.

On that note, many of today’s problems would instantly vanish if we venerated our ancestors more frequently. The Church felt so threatened by the annual Celtic Samhain festival that it invented All Saints’ Day in the 8th century. Halloween (All Hallows Eve) ostensibly replaced Samhain — Celtic festivals are still celebrated by many.

The apparent key and energetic spirals in the sigil suggest a focus on unlocking growth and spiritual evolution. While other inferences remain known only to the designer, the various symbols serve to unlock something hidden —something vital to the sigil’s creator — while also providing protection and personal growth.

Pictured below is a lovely sigil designed by an artist called Mystic Mire used to ward off spiritual possession and other mind viruses.

Sigil to protect one against all forms of possession (artist linked below)

