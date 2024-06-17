The "irresistible force — immovable object" formulation is a paradox that cannot exist in the physical realm. Neither such a force nor an object is possible. Here, I use the expression metaphorically to illustrate what happens metaphysically when an irresistible force, in this case, supreme arrogance, collides with an immovable object, exalted stubbornness, in real-world geopolitical gamesmanship.

These two extremes aptly describe America’s current foreign policy, which rightly can be called suicidal. The result, apparently intentional since both force and object exist within the same political framework, is utter chaos.

The irony is that under these conditions, chaos is a predictable outcome, while the actual consequences of chaos can never be predicted. Ergo, the potential for nuclear Armageddon is quite high.

The Hegemon and the Powers That Be (The Cabal) somehow expect to survive this fraught scenario intact, moving irony into the realm of stupidity. The “irresistible force — immovable object” scenario has already kickstarted the Great Holy War of 2024-25, in which the Hegemon squared off against the specter of Multipolarity.

These are indeed interesting times — we are living through the most dangerous moment in human history!

If the current nightmare were simply another geopolitical drama, I would likely defer. Geopolitics is beyond my pay grade. But this nightmare is colored by metaphysics, as we shall see. Therefore, I aim my keyboard at the spiritual chaos that gave rise to this Moment of Truth when humanity stands eyeball to eyeball with Destiny.

Power and control, hubris and stubbornness, these are the addictive pretenses of delusional politicians who fancy that the weight of the world rests upon their presumably sturdy shoulders and infallible wisdom. Fools all! To invoke my favorite St. Paul malediction: “May God forbid it!”

No, the weight of the world is borne by the human spirit and the Great Unseen Realm, where Wisdom is spelled with a capital W and Humility a capital H. Let us not be distracted by proud powers and principalities.

The Great Unseen Realm’s modus operandi is revealed in our Sacred Books and rendered manifest as a simulacrum influenced by a spectrum of subtle energies.

The word simulacrum can imply that the world exists in a simulation. On its face, the notion seems preposterous, but it is scientifically accepted by many and explained by quantum field theory. The excellent and entertaining video at this footnote presents that argument. For our purpose, however, the word simulacrum simply intimates that our world and the spiritual (quantum) world of subtle energies are entangled and inseparable. (Do watch the video if you have time.)

In this otherworldly construct, the Zeitgeist, the prevailing ‘Spirit of the Times,’ emerges from the simulacrum, which cannot fully be apprehended by the mind of man because it is insubstantial. To truly comprehend reality, rather than merely the reflection of reality rendered as simulacra, we must open ‘eyes to see.’

Son of man, you dwell in the midst of a rebellious house, who have eyes to see, but see not, who have ears to hear, but hear not, for they are a rebellious house. Ezekiel 12:2

We can silence the cacophony erupting from the “rebellious house” (our culture) by stilling our minds in contemplation. Only then will we discover the truth.

Picture Dorothy and her friends peering behind the wizard’s curtain. Our culture pays obligatory homage to the wizard’s mastery and revels at all his complicated levers. In the final analysis, some accept this fantasy as reality or become resigned by sighing, “it’s just the way it is.” Others stoutly resist. It is they who have awakened to reality.

The first step, for God’s sake, is to embrace what Howard Beale, the Mad Prophet (Wizard) of the Airwaves, suggested to us two generations ago — that we no longer permit ourselves to be bewitched by many levers!

Media, whether news, weather, or entertainment, shapes our Zeitgeist. Much of it is propaganda — skillful manipulation of minds amplified by repetition and a self-reinforcing loop. Once the present narrative is processed and accepted by the masses, it reinforces the metanarrative — the Big Lie.

For example, the number of people who fervently still believe that the vaccine is “safe and effective,” or that a kooky lone gunman killed President Kennedy, or that we have an existential “climate emergency” exacerbated by cow farts, is incomprehensible to many. In fact, some narratives are so ludicrous they are insulting. Cow farts!

While the preponderance of lies is maddening to both us and Howard Beale, they are mostly unimportant in the greater scheme of things and, frankly, hugely distracting (by design) from far more legitimate concerns. For example, is their goal really nuclear war? Depopulation? Can we prevent such outcomes?

Yes, yes, and maybe.

We will now delve into this devilish quagmire. But first, we should put on the full armor of God. This piece is about how we can save our Republic and Western Civilization, which derives from Christian foundations. In the unending cycle of civilizations, we are still young. The spiritual war we fight against the pompous wizards and sinister manipulators of reality was anticipated 2,000 years ago.

No disrespect to other religions is intended, but this war is a Christian Holy War. In fact, it is “The Great Holy War of 2024-25,” as detailed here. Battle plans are drawn. The secular world and its leaders are mesmerized by the simulacrum, by the success of their false promises and numerous hoaxes.

Leave the secularists and Marxist materialists to “strut and fret their hour upon the stage,” as Shakespeare wrote. Theirs “is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury and signifying nothing.”

So suit up, Christian soldiers! The war tocsins sound! Deus vult! (‘God wills it!’)

“For wherever the carcass is, there the eagles will be gathered together”

That verse from Matthew 24:28 indirectly references End Time wars in Ukraine and Israel. Matthew’s figure of speech implies that the death of some is seen as an opportunity for others — namely, forever wars that enrich the global Cabal and their suitors. If the lives of 500,000 Ukrainians didn’t matter, neither will those of 8 billion others.

We are staring down a death cult whose intention is the radical depopulation of the world. It is as if the Biblical Nephilim have returned to our world. Perhaps they have, as nefarious archetypes.

The depopulation agenda was openly revealed on the Georgia Guidestones and elsewhere. But this agenda is mostly fearmongering, one of the enemy’s cornerstone tactics. This is not to suggest the pogrom will bear no further casualties. Upwards of 17 million souls and counting have been sacrificed to this death cult since 2020.

Jesus told us that these things must happen.

And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not troubled for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of sorrows. Matthew 24:6-8

I gazed into my metaphorical crystal ball, a.k.a. cuppa. It’s as if each sip stirs creativity, awakens dormant thoughts, and fuels the quest for knowledge. The tea leaves say:

The war in Ukraine will end in victory for Russia. Dissolution of NATO and dismemberment of Ukraine will soon follow. Ukraine will no longer exist on maps of Europe.

World War III will not happen, as Mary Theotokos prophesized in Medjugorje. While her prophecy is reassuring, it has to be interpreted. We might envision, for example, the use only of tactical nuclear weapons or natural catastrophes that would preclude a third world war. The term WWIII suggests a war similar to the two previous world wars. Warfare today is far more high-tech and lethal.

A world financial crisis, intentionally instigated by the global banking cartel, will occur but will not end according to their plan. The crisis will be mitigated by the BRICS nations, whose member states are growing rapidly.

The programmed financial crisis is likely to unfold concurrently with the Gog-Magog War in the Middle East. More can be found about the Gog-Magog War here.

As prophesized in the Bible, God will intervene to save Israel from annihilation. He will intervene to save America, thus Western Civilization from a lasting descent into dark dystopian tyranny. Europe, even now on the verge of revolution, will bear the greater ‘gathering of eagles.’

Russia, specifically the Russian Orthodox Church, will become the New Rome and spiritual heart of Christianity. The Vatican will endure mass apostasy and other severe consequences for having misled the faithful.

A new multinodal world (nodal suggesting communication and mutual cooperation) will gradually emerge from the destruction. The global banking conspirators will be held accountable, as will many who promulgated political upheaval. Guillotines will be dusted off, accounts settled, and the “wolf will dwell with the lamb.” (Isaiah 11:6)

The new multinodal world will be led by Seven Civilization-states: Russia (Holy Rus), China, America, India, Brazil, and Iran — all as regional hegemons. The most influential of these will be the Eurasian Civilization.

Throughout the historic ‘time of troubles,’ Russia, in the role of the katechon, will successfully restrain the antichrist. More about the katechon can be found here. Had Mother Russia failed in this mission, the world might have endured an Extinction Level Event on par with the Great Ice Age extinction 10,000 years ago.

On the Cusp of Chaos

In a previous post here, I wrote about “agents of chaos.”

The chaos observed in the current socio-political landscape appears far from a natural occurrence; it resembles a deliberate tool of warfare aimed at fracturing societal cohesion. Chaos has been weaponized! This assertion is evinced by events portrayed as organic grassroots movements which were, in actuality, orchestrated disruptions.

We might intuit that chaos is an essential strategic goal of 5th Generation Warfare (5GW). However, this is not the case. Washington has taken the art of chaos to new levels. 5GW does, however, emphasize non-linear, asymmetric approaches. Disrupting information flows, sowing confusion, and undermining trust create chaos. These are tactics included in the 5GW playbook.

I alluded to a far more sinister level of chaos. Namely, when chaos is the product of a magical spell. I’m a witch, you say? I am not! While witchcraft involves spellcasting, other traditions and belief systems also use spells.

I speculate (or intuit) that the “mass psychosis”

wrote about implicates a witch’s brew of magical practices dating to ancient times. I’m referring to the Sixth and Seventh Books of Moses (not found in the Bible), and the Corpus Hermeticum and Emerald Tablet, which purportedly were authored by the god Thoth of ancient Egypt.

Hermeticism emerged during the Hellenistic period. It blended Egyptian religious ideas with Greek philosophical thought. The Corpus Hermeticum, attributed to the legendary figure Hermes Trismegistus, another name for Thoth, forms the core of Hermetic teachings. These texts explore mystical knowledge, cosmology, and the relationship between the divine and the material world.

Hermes Trismegistus (thrice great) conflates Thoth, Enoch, and the Archangel Metatron, who was the focus of last week’s article here. As you might imagine, this rabbit trail leads one to a treasure trove of esoterica, including hidden knowledge, spiritual ascent, subtle energy, and the monomythic quest for self-realization, a key theme of both Rational Spirituality and Chrysalis Tarot.

A leaf from The Picatrix, an ancient grimoire

The Picatrix

My theory of the Hyperborean Culture of prehistory now follows. Specifics regarding Himmler’s occult odyssey were invented, but I would take many of them to the bank. Going forward, I occasionally will refer to spirits as archetypes.

Nazi occultist Heinrich Himmler knew precisely what he was looking for. But he was having considerable difficulty locating it due to its esoteric nature and limited distribution. Eventually, he found his treasure — a mint copy of The Kybalion, an exposition of the Seven Hermetic Principles first published in 1908.

The Kybalion was the final piece for the task that lay ahead. Together, with his translation of an obscure 11th-century Persian book called The Picatrix, Himmler’s collection of ancient esoteric manuscripts and grimoires was complete. The collection’s pièce de résistance was a copy of the Heidelberg Sachsenspiegel, the first prose work written in the German vernacular language. This was his talisman, his Aryan sun and moon.

He opened The Picatrix and began.

The Picatrix is a whole world of esoteric knowledge, containing four distinct books that each delve into different aspects of occult practices. These books are meticulously structured to provide a comprehensive guide for those seeking to unlock the secrets of the mystical arts.

We shall focus our inquiry on the fourth book of The Picatrix, as did Himmler. It’s a guide to summoning spirits.

Heinrich Himmler (1900–1945) wielded immense power within Nazi Germany. As Reichsführer of the Schutzstaffel (SS), he orchestrated the Holocaust, overseeing Nazi concentration camps and the genocide of millions. Himmler’s influence extended not only to his elite SS but also to the Gestapo, the secret police, and to Nazi-era policies, making him a central architect of the regime’s atrocities. For example, Himmler masterminded the Night of the Long Knives purge. His fanatical commitment to Aryan supremacy and racial purity fueled the darkest chapter in human history up to that time.

Alongside his brutal role in Nazi Germany, Himmler harbored a keen fascination for the occult. In fact, he was obsessed with it. He delved deeply into ancient Germanic paganism and sought mystical connections to the Aryan race, most likely the Hyperboreans (a people ‘beyond the north winds’). He lusted after hidden knowledge; studied secret societies and the enduring power of symbols (sigil magic). Himmler was a superb mythmaker; consequently, the SS evolved a particularly powerful and lasting mythos. Himmler derived much of his power and knowledge from rituals, invocations, and by Summoning Spirits.

Despite his best efforts, Himmler never discovered concrete evidence of the Hyperboreans, although that race did exist. The Hyperboreans, like other cultures of prehistory, vanished at the end of the Great Ice Age some 10,000 years ago. Although lacking archaeological evidence, Hyperboreans are believed to have been the antecedents of the Norse and Scandinavian cultures that emerged around the 8th century BCE.

But Himmler was only interested in the Hyperborean-Norse linkage, since it specifically referred to the cultural practices, beliefs, and traditions of ancient Germanic peoples who inhabited the Scandinavian region.

When Himmler decided to conjure up the placid ancestral spirits of the ancient Hyperboreans to assist him in locking down Germany’s Aryan ancestry, his vulnerable psyche was commandeered by dark Norse archetypes from the not-so-distant past. As I reckon it, this ‘possession’ likely occurred mid-1941. That’s when Nazi priorities toward the Jews dramatically veered into abysmal darkness.

Himmler had been possessed by the Norse archetypes of the demoniac Loki and Loki’s son, the giant wolf Fenrir. They immediately proceeded to manipulate Himmler and, by extension, Nazi Germany into genocidal bloodlust. In 1941, the Nazis suddenly dumped their antisemitic policies of persecution, as codified in the Nuremberg Laws of 1938, in favor of systematic extermination of Jews and the other perceived inferior untermenschen of their ‘Final Solution.’

The road to the Holocaust passed directly through Heinrich Himmler and relied upon his cavalier enchantment with the occult. Nefarious archetypes, which represent the darker aspects of human nature, are frequently activated when spiritual values are debased and cast aside, and when excessive pride trumps humility.

In 1941, Adolf Hitler himself had long been familiar with the giant Norse wolf Fenrir and the wolf archetype in general. His eastern headquarters was called Wolfsschanze (commonly translated in English as “Wolf’s Lair”). Since the 1920s, Adolf Hitler’s nickname was “Wolf,” an endearment often used by his close associates. Even the name ‘Adolf’ derives from the old German Adalwolf, which means ‘noble wolf.’

This piece is a prequel to my previous article, “Archangel Metatron vs. the Fourth Reich,” which is here. In the piece, I contend that the same malevolent archetypes that once possessed Himmler and precipitated the Holocaust have now possessed Western leaders and beguiled Western institutions. The possession’s current trajectory places America and the West on a collision course with (immovable) Destiny that is not dissimilar to that of Nazi Germany’s downfall.

History, they say, doesn’t repeat but it does rhyme. These unmistakable, startling rhymes now echoing from Wolfsschanze, Auschwitz, and Normandy’s rolling hills of crosses lend credence to the power of myth, ritual, symbol, and to the Unseen simulacrum.

Epilogue

Sixty years after his death Hitler appears to be more popular than ever.

In India he symbolizes resistance, in Egypt prosperity, in Peru discipline.

The Senegalese celebrate him as a hero of anti-colonialism, and the Chinese in Hong Kong as a champion of style. Presumably, Hitler is the only European who, more than half a century after his death, is still widely known around the world…[This is] disconcerting, if not downright shocking, because Hitler is viewed in a positive light by millions of non-Europeans - who would have been viewed by Hitler as untermenschen (sub-human).

Carl Jung wrote this about Hitler:

Hitler seemed like the 'double' of a real person, as if Hitler the man might be hiding inside, and deliberately so concealed in order not to disturb the mechanism.... You know you could never talk to this man; because there is nobody there.... It is not an individual; it is an entire nation.

Like many others, if you still experience difficulty coming to terms with the vaccine as a bioweapon designed to kill, I recommend Dr. Denis Rancourt’s (2023) video presentation.

We should familiarize ourselves with this malignant Nazi archetype, “The Black Sun.” Again it threatens humanity’s existence. By doing so we diminish its power. Informed awareness is our ‘final solution’ to the Satanic death cult called Globalism.

Nazi Wolfsangel symbolism

