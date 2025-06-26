Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn Brouillard's avatar
Carolyn Brouillard
3h

Excellent article. I'm currently struggling with the ideological separation of what you call "Spiritual Israel" from "Zionist Israel." While I can see the distinction you're making, I'm not sure they are actually independent or divergent. Making a distinction is a bit unsettling for me because it seems like a way to dismiss Israel's crimes and warmongering as a product of "extreme" and/or orthodox factions or Netanyahu himself. I had the same feeling when watching, "The Bibi Files," promoted by Ian Carroll. Seemed like a limited hangout, meant to concentrate responsibility with what is portrayed as a minority.

While clearly some (probably many) people in Israel, including rabbis, are against Israel's military actions and the horrors they cause, the more I learn about the prophecies and what the Torah and Talmud actually says and the more supremacist and hateful stuff I hear from orthodox rabbis and even just your average person on the street, the more problematic I find their collective worldview--secular Jews included.

I actually have it on my idea list to write an article about how it is not possible for a certain group of people to be "chosen" or have a special relationship or covenant with God. That is a fabricated human construct, and the idea that Jews are supposed to be moral leaders is laughable in light of their actions in the real world. My mom has been to Israel and Palestine multiple times over the past several years and always comes back with horror stories about how the Palestinians are treated, even before the most recent events.

I have compassion for the Israelis, who are probably among the most programmed and manipulated people on the planet, who are raised within a construct that demands compliance with an exorbitant array of rules and customs, who feel like they are perpetual victims facing existential threats. Obviously your average Israeli is not directly responsible for the actions of its government, as is true here in the US and everywhere else. But it is seeming to me that it is actually some of the spiritual and cultural foundations that are the root cause problems, making everyone who ascribes to them complicit or culpable in some way. It is why a growing number of my Jewish friends are actually renouncing their culture and religion because they are seeing it for what it really is.

Lest anyone think my only problem is with the Judaic faith, I view all religion as a scourge on the planet, being invented primarily for purposes of control, including the suppression of consciousness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 R. Toney Brooks, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture