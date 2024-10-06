Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R. Toney Brooks, PhD's avatar
R. Toney Brooks, PhD
Oct 6, 2024

Thank you for your comment and kind words!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bird's Brain's avatar
Bird's Brain
Oct 6, 2024

Fascinating, thank you! Rather a lot going on in the heavens as well ... "As above, so below"?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 R. Toney Brooks, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture