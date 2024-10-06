Les Amoureux en Bleu (Lovers in Blue), by Marc Chagall

Despite the difficulties of our world, I have never given up, in my heart of hearts, on the love in which I was raised, nor on man's hope in love. As on a painter's palette, there is in our life only one color that gives meaning to life and art, the color of love. Marc Chagall

I’m publishing a day early — Sunday rather than Monday. You may have noticed that the chaos has accelerated dramatically in recent weeks. Additionally, two Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are headed our way. Both are expected to arrive simultaneously later today, October 6, 2024. One is an X7 and the other an X9. X-Class solar flares are the most intense. The X9 represents the strongest solar flare of this solar cycle; the scale tops out at X10.

There are other heavenly anomalies worth noting as well:

A nova is expected to be visible in the constellation Corona Borealis sometime this month. The nova explosion involves the binary star system, T Coronae Borealis (T CrB), located about 3,000 light-years from Earth. This event is particularly interesting to sky watchers because T CrB is a recurrent nova, meaning it experiences periodic outbursts approximately every 80 years.

The nova will brighten dramatically, becoming visible to the naked eye near the constellation Hercules, reaching brightness comparable to Polaris, the North Star.

T CrB consists of a white dwarf and a red giant star. The white dwarf accretes material from the red giant, leading to a buildup of pressure and heat. Eventually, this triggers a thermonuclear explosion, causing the star to brighten dramatically. This is the classical (and approved) definition. The Electric Universe Theory (EUT), however, interprets the event differently.

N.B. According to Forbes, as of July 2025 professional and amateur astronomers worldwide are still awaiting the signal that T CrB has gone nova. The timing remains uncertain, but confidence is high that the eruption will be observed within the coming years, given recurrent nova cycles and ongoing monitoring.

Electric Universe Theory (EUT)

The Electric Universe cosmology differs significantly from the mainstream thermonuclear model. The EUT posits that electrical forces and plasma dynamics play a crucial role in the behavior of stars and other celestial phenomena.

According to EUT proponents, stars are powered by electric currents flowing through space, rather than by internal nuclear fusion. These currents create powerful magnetic fields and plasma interactions.

A nova is seen as a sudden electrical discharge event. When the electric current density in a star’s environment reaches a critical threshold, it can cause a rapid release of energy, similar to a lightning strike on a cosmic scale.

This also holds true for our Sun. Coronal Mass Ejections are electrical events according to EUT. Instead of a thermonuclear explosion occurring in the star’s core, the EUT model suggests that the brightening of a nova is due to electrical activity on the star’s surface or in its immediate surroundings.

For T CrB, Electrical Universe Theory would interpret its outbursts as periodic electrical discharges caused by variations in the electric currents and plasma conditions in its binary system. The interaction between the red giant and the white dwarf influences these electrical conditions, leading to the observed nova events.

The Russell-McPherron Effect

While not an anomaly, per se, the Russell-McPherron Effect is a phenomenon that explains why geomagnetic activity on Earth tends to peak around the equinoxes.

The Russell-McPherron Effect, proposed in 1973, describes how the Earth's magnetic field, each spring and fall, aligns more favorably with the interplanetary magnetic field (IMF), amplifying geomagnetic storms, a fact particularly relevant considering the upcoming CMEs.

This effect is a key reason why we often see more auroras and geomagnetic disturbances around the spring and fall equinoxes. I re-emphasize this here because of the potential exacerbation of disturbances from the two incoming CMEs this weekend.

When a CME interacts with the Earth’s magnetosphere during such periods of seasonal intensification, the alignment of the Earth’s magnetic field with the interplanetary magnetic field enhances the transfer of energy into the magnetosphere. This leads to more intense geomagnetic storms and increased auroral activity (Northern Lights).

So, during the equinoxes, the combined influence of the Russell-McPherron Effect and CMEs can result in particularly strong geomagnetic disturbances.

And there’s more.

The Blue Landscape, Marc Chagall

The Second Moon Anomaly

This fall, Earth has temporarily acquired a ‘second moon’ in the form of a small asteroid called 2024 PT5. This asteroid, a near-Earth object roughly the size of a school bus, entered Earth’s gravitational pull on September 29, 2024, and will orbit our planet until November 25, 2024. Unlike our permanent moon, this “mini-moon” will only make a brief visit before continuing its journey around the Sun.

Although it’s an intriguing event, 2024 PT5 is too small and dim to be seen without a powerful telescope. Such temporary moons are not uncommon; they occasionally get captured by Earth’s gravity and stay for a short period before moving on. What is uncommon is this extraordinary October confluence of celestial events. It evokes a sense of wonder and invites interpretations from various perspectives, including biblical exegesis.

Let’s continue our space exploration.

Comets: Harbingers of Great Change

This October (2024), skywatchers have the opportunity to observe Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS), which will be visible to the naked eye. Discovered in January 2023, this comet originates from the Oort Cloud, a distant region of our solar system filled with icy bodies. It will be most visible in the Northern Hemisphere from October 14 to October 24, just after sunset in the western sky.

Historically, the appearance of comets has often been seen as an omen or a harbinger of significant societal change. This belief has spanned various cultures and epochs:

Ancient Civilizations — In ancient China, comets were considered “broom stars” that swept away the old and brought in the new. They were often linked to the rise and fall of dynasties. Medieval Europe — During the medieval period, comets were frequently associated with disasters, wars, and the deaths of kings. The appearance of Halley’s Comet in 1066 was famously depicted in the Bayeux Tapestry, chronicling the Norman Conquest of England. Modern Interpretations — In more recent times, comets have been seen as symbols of change and transformation. The appearance of Comet Hale-Bopp in 1997 coincided with significant technological and societal shifts as the world approached the new millennium. Heaven's Gate was an end-times cult led by Marshall Applewhite, a former music professor who advocated sexual abstinence and who had undergone castration. Members of the cult believed that their bodies were merely containers that could be abandoned in favor of a higher physical existence. They also thought that an alien spacecraft was following Hale-Bopp. In late March 1997, Applewhite and 38 followers drank a lethal cocktail of Phenobarbital and vodka and lay down to die, convinced that they would leave their physical bodies, enter the alien spacecraft they believed was behind Hale-Bopp, and pass through Heaven's Gate into a higher existence. The bodies of 21 women and 18 men were found lying in bunk beds in a mansion in suburban San Diego, Calif. They wore matching clothes and new sneakers.

These interpretations reflect humanity’s tendency to seek meaning in celestial events, often linking them to earthly affairs. While modern science sees comets as natural phenomena, their historical and cultural significance continues to inspire both awe and contemplation.

In recent decades, comets have also sparked scientific curiosity about the origins of life, as their icy bodies may carry water, rare earth minerals, and organic compounds through space.

Vesuvius Geometry Again?

The so-called “gas giants:” Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune are forming a astronomical square last seen in AD 79, the same year that Vesuvius erupted and destroyed Pompeii. As Geophysicist Stefan Burns notes, the connection raises the question of whether this alignment is cause for concern in 2024.

Probably not. Although such alignments rarely have physical consequences, they do evoke ancient associations, such as the eruption of Vesuvius This adds to the symbolic weight of our current crop of celestial events.

I implicate the confluence of these phenomena with the broader chaos we’re experiencing, hurricanes, wars, rumors of imminent nuclear Armageddon, political assassinations, and more.

Burns’ excellent YouTube video on this 2024 Gas Giant Alignment can be viewed here, but for now, we have pressing galactic metaphysical travel to attend to.

“Course heading, Captain?” asks Commander Chekov.

Captain James T. Kirk responds, “Second star to the right and straight on 'til morning.”

Revelation in the Stars, October 9th, 2024

The video "Revelation in the Stars," which can be watched here, explores how the alignment of celestial bodies on October 9, 2024, purportedly correlates with the Book of Revelation's prophecies, presenting a view that this alignment may signal the imminent fulfillment of apocalyptic events.

It begins by suggesting that the Book of Revelation, written 2,000 years ago, astonishingly predicts the position of planets on that date without the aid of telescopes or modern astronomy.

The video argues that five independent biblical prophecies, spanning historical events such as the fall of Babylon and the construction of the Dome of the Rock, all point toward 2024 as the beginning of the end times.

It claims that scripture offers precise dates for the tribulation and the fall of the world’s final empire, which we have dubbed the ‘Anglo-Zionist Empire.’ This is framed in the context of divine judgment, echoing Revelation’s apocalyptic imagery, particularly the Four Horsemen and other catastrophic signs in the heavens we previously detailed.

A recurring theme is the belief that God’s intervention, as illustrated in the stars and biblical prophecy, points to a pending judgment, one even possibly involving nuclear conflict. The video draws parallels between biblical descriptions of a "flying scroll" and modern-day nuclear missiles, suggesting that prophecies like those found in Zechariah describe modern warfare technology.

Throughout the presentation, there is an emphasis on acting as a "watchman," a biblical term for those who are responsible for warning others of impending judgment. Rational Spirituality, along with many other individuals and organizations, have welcomed this responsibility.

The video concludes by urging viewers to share this interpretation of biblical prophecy and celestial signs to alert others, as part of their responsibility to "sound the shofar" and warn others of possible divine retribution.

The narrator's thesis is that the stars and the Bible work together to reveal these truths, thus reinforcing the importance of repentance and vigilance in preparation for the prophesied tribulation. The overall message in this presentation is apocalyptic in tone, urging caution and spiritual acuity.

While I don’t personally subscribe to literal interpretations of biblical prophecy, particularly an ability to discern future dates with precision, I don’t spurn such attempts. God works in mysterious ways.

For my part, “Seven weeks,” as invoked by the prophet Daniel, reminds us that the number 7 symbolizes fullness or completeness in time. What kind of time? What calendar, the Jewish or the Gregorian calendar?

“Seven weeks,” we conclude, should be interpreted as kairos or God’s time. Not as chronos. Here’s the difference:

Chronos — Chronos, often personified in myth as the elderly god of time, represents the chronological or sequential aspect of time. It is quantifiable and measurable, similar to how most understand and use time today - hours, minutes and seconds. It's about clock time, calendar time and the objective passage of moments. Kairos — Kairos refers to an opportune moment or the right time for action. It is less about chronological time and more about the qualitative aspect of time. Kairos is about recognizing the significance of a particular moment and then acting at the right time. It's more subjective and situational compared to Chronos. Kairos was also known as “God’s time.” From The Kali Yuga, by Rational Spirituality

Marc Chagall’s dreamlike depictions in his The Blue Landscape and Lovers in Blue evoke a sense of mystical, transcendent reality, fitting imagery for the celestial wonders and cosmic mysteries we have explored in this piece.

