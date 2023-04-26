This piece provides more background information for Rational Spirituality, one with a single yet important purpose, namely to shine spiritual light on the agitating noise and manufactured disharmony that assaults everyday life in America.

As I’ve previously written, the world is experiencing birth pangs of a new paradigm – a new worldview or zeitgeist. This cultural revolution was anticipated far and wide for many years by many authors and philosophers of history. It also has been anticipated by those we call prophets – individuals who possess eyes to see and ears to hear.

A search for “paradigm shift” on Google returns over 8-million hits. The emergent, nascent paradigm, whose main characteristics we have so far only glimpsed, is directing the important, in some cases infamous, events driving global change.

If you are not able to process at least a rudimentary appreciation of this emerging New Paradigm, making rational sense of current events can be rather daunting and disheartening.

It remains to be seen if this new paradigm blossoms into a fruitful new civilization; it might become arrested, like the Spartan and Polynesian civilizations. If it blossoms, it could usher in a new Golden Age. Should it become arrested and mired in its slodging transition, the pain and suffering we inflict upon ourselves could go on for tens and tens of years.

It all depends upon how we as a species – and as civilized peoples – are able to harness and steer the winds of change. Before we can harness we must first understand. We are dealing with a sly and cunning enemy.

Even those with the most stunted spiritual antennae can recognize humanity’s present course is unsustainable. We are coming apart at the seams. The mild assertion of unsustainability, by the way, has nothing whatsoever to do with the scientific hoax known as the “climate emergency.”

That’s merely a diversion, a tactic to avert our eyes from the true goals of today’s evil doers - a global totalitarian society.

Since the politics of today are so incendiary, we must calmly examine the politics of the past to apprehend instructive points. We call upon the somewhat sinister looking character pictured above. He is Saul Alinsky. Saul passed in 1972 at the age 63.

Alinsky was born in Chicago in 1909 to Jewish immigrants from Russia. Wikipedia calls him an “American community organizer and writer.” He wrote a book in 1971 called Rules for Radicals, which even now is considered the bible for community organizing. William Buckley once referred to him as an “organizational genius.”

Among his most ardent disciples are Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and no doubt The World Economic Forum’s illuminati and “ze young leaders.”

Let’s recount a few of Alinsky’s ideas he termed “power tactics,” as outlined in his Rules for Radicals, and draw the obvious conclusions.

Here are my top 5 from his list of 13 (emphasis is mine):

Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule . Also it infuriates the opposition, who then react to your advantage. Goal: division.

A good tactic is one that your people enjoy. If your people are not having a ball doing it, there is something very wrong with the tactic. Goal: loot, burn, steal and savage.

Keep the pressure on, with different tactics and actions, and utilize all events of the period for your purpose (think COVID-19, mass lockdowns and harmful “vaccines”).

Develop tactics and operations that will maintain constant pressure upon the opposition. It is this unceasing pressure that results in reactions from the opposition essential for the success of the campaign. Goal: manipulate.

Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it. Goal: lie and propagandize.

No one can rationally deny that today our society continues to be polarized and manipulated for political gain. We are as divided today as we were during the Civil War.

Alternatively, some must believe it is simply better to accept change, adapt and move on. But America also has a rulebook, along with a few suggestions on how to be a “good American.” It’s known as the Constitution.

While dissent and civil disobedience are Constitutionally guaranteed civil rights we all cherish, wanton disrespect and lawlessness, the flames fanned by corrosive Marxist and other irreligious propaganda from our own elitist establishment and its lapdog media will destroy us.

For those who are unfamiliar with archetypes of the Collective Unconscious, the archetype of creative destruction, along with all other archetypes, reside in the human psyche. This includes evil archetypes. Please see my previous Substack about Wetiko and consider subscribing to our newsletter.

The human ego is in constant tension with the spiritual Higher Self. They are inversely proportional; as ego decreases Higher Self or spiritual awareness increases. This is the transformative experience described as spiritual growth, awakening or enlightenment, which is essential to seeing things clearly – to being able to think and reason clearly and critically. Not to be a Useful Idiot wed to some insidious ideology rather than to logic and reason!

The Bible calls to mind the theological doctrine of eschatology. In metaphysics, as opposed to religious dogma, this doctrine refers to the study of, and the reasons for, profound change that always precedes an evolution of consciousness and paradigm shift.

You cannot separate eschatology from paradigm shifts or the evolution of consciousness. Eschatology – the theology of End Times – is a macrocosmic (universal) absolute that informs microcosmic (human) understanding through keen conscious awareness.

The current paradigm, the dominant worldview, is fading away; the perigee of its demise symbolizes the End Times. What worldview will replace it? The Alinsky-style totalitarianism of a global New World Order with problems so humongous only Big Government can solve them? We pray not, but this is the road to perdition we are presently navigating!

Two thousand years ago there was another birth – another paradigm shift – that gave name to what we now call the “Common Era (CE).” Back then, before our present era became common, the eschatology of John the Baptist, a Jewish prophet, was similarly apocalyptic and in many ways comparable to today’s morass.

The eschatology of Jesus, another a Jewish prophet and John’s cousin, often spoke of an Essene vision: the coming of a “New Kingdom” (a new paradigm). Paradigm shifts always reconcile and reset what’s known as the tension of opposites.

A tension of opposites, such as freedom vs. slavery or good vs. evil, is like a stretched rubber band. Most of us live somewhere in the middle, to paraphrase sociologist Morrie Schwartz. It will snap, so be prepared.

It is not my intention to preach another facile Sunday School lesson by making oblique references to John and Jesus. I’m a spiritual naturalist, after all, who considers organized religion to represent the wheat of spiritually instructive metaphors and mythologies, not absolute truths.

I wish simply to remind our readers that, at its core, the situation today in America and in the world is spiritual in nature and far more complex than threadbare left vs. right political polemics or nonsensical sectarian zeal would have us believe. This is war, as vicious and destructive as any ever fought. It is being litigated on the battlefield of the human psyche, a spiritual dimension.

Our opposition has no such belief system, no such worldview. They are base materialists. They are godless, self-centered creatures guided solely by egoic needs and desires. Observe their actions and not their words, which are always self-serving.

In political parlance, a useful idiot is a pejorative for people perceived as propagandists for a cause of whose goals they are not fully aware (such as Marxism) and who are cynically used by the leaders of that cause. ~ Wikipedia A useful idiot, by definition, has been infected with a mind virus called mass formation. It can infect up to 95% of an exposed population.

