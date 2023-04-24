Paul Levy, whom I quote extensively in this piece, is a pioneer in the field of spiritual emergence assisting others awakening to the dreamlike nature of reality. Among his books are The Quantum Revelation: A Radical Synthesis of Science and Spirituality and Dispelling Wetiko: Breaking the Curse of Evil. An artist and author, Levy is deeply steeped in the work of C. G. Jung, and has been a Tibetan Buddhist practitioner for over 35 years.

As we enter the birthing phase of the Aquarian Age, which includes the corrective and final gasps of the dying Piscean Age, we simultaneously enter an unsettling paradigm shift of epic proportions. The current materialistic, reductionist Newtonian scientific worldview appears to have reached its nihilistic apotheosis.

A paradigm is defined simply as a model for understanding reality. The dominant Piscean paradigm consists of the Eurocentric, Biblical Worldview and nominalist, reductionist materialism. The Biblical aspect regards evil as an external, existential reality, i.e. the devil.

In fact, evil is an intrinsic aspect of every individual’s psyche. It exists, tucked away in the shadow-self or shadow archetype. It’s pathology is a mind disease Paul Levy calls wetiko, a Cree word meaning evil spirit.

In actuality wetiko is far worse than your everyday demon: Wetiko is the overarching umbrella that contains, subsumes, informs and underlies every form of self and other destruction that our species is acting out seemingly and uncontrollably in our world today on every scale, according to Levy.

When wetico’s scale of disorder leaps from individual to species, from micro to macro, it evolves a phenomena called Mass Formation, a controversial term attributed to author Mattias Desmet and popularized by Dr. Robert Malone on Joe Rogan’s podcast. The evolving spectre then becomes “madness on an industrial scale, as we see evidenced all around us in the world today,” as Levy noted in an article he wrote for Kosmos Journal.

Wetiko can be conceived of as being an evil, cannibalistic, vampiric spirit that inspires people under its sway to take and consume another’s resources and lifeforce energy solely for their own profit [or emotional satisfaction], without giving anything back of value from their own lives. Wetiko thus violates the sacred law of reciprocity in both human affairs and the natural world as a whole.

Because it is vampiric, it is toxically narcissistic: the unawakened are self-absorbed, yet not self-aware. They are zombie-like creatures easily manipulated, intimidated and controlled. They believe what their peers, and in some cases society itself, insists they believe, thus forming an obsessively aggressive hive-mind collective.

Have you watched mainstream news lately? Wide scale violence is escalating, as is palpable fear and free-floating anxiety. Not only does corporate media affirm the above description by Levy, it promulgates and justifies it. The captured mainstream media accounts for much of the problem.

The evil spirit animating wetiko has been creatively symbolized in as many ways as can be imagined by many great artists, scientists, thinkers and philosophers, and certainly by every spiritual wisdom tradition known to humanity, notes Levy. Carl Jung referred to the wetiko mind disease as “totalitarian psychosis.” The trend toward malignant totalitarianism in the U.S. is astoundingly apparent; consider lockdowns, mandates and pervasive censorship not to mention the constant lying. We are truly entering Orwell’s long dreaded dystopia.

The great imperative is this: we must fast awaken to this threat and seek to understand it so that we may develop countermeasures. There is far too much groupthink and far too little critical thinking in our society.

Wetiko, though originating within the human psyche, reveals itself via the medium of the outside world. The worldwide coronavirus pandemic is reflecting - just like a dream, where the outer dreamscape is a symbolic expression of the inner state of the dreamer - an unconscious process that is happening deep within the human psyche. It’s like Covid was something we collectively manifested into existence. (Emphasis mine)

Our greatest defense against wetiko is self-awareness, which must take into account the shadow-self; the Jungian shadow is where wetiko lurks with impunity. Jung insisted we should incorporate our personal shadow-self, regardless of how deplorable it may be, into our conscious awareness and then own it! This strengthens our will to resist.

The universe and the Collective Unconscious are living organisms and afford us everything required to wake up and nurture eyes to see.

Jung viewed the catastrophic evil manifesting in our world today as an archetypical expression of the process of humanity’s transition from this epoch and its lower state of consciousness to the next epoch and its higher state of consciousness.

My favorite Old Testament prophet/archetype, Ezekiel, wrote: “Son of man, you’re living with a bunch of rebellious people. They have eyes but don’t see a thing, they have ears but don’t hear a thing. They’re rebels all.” (Ezekiel 2:22)

Wetiko is but one phantasma within the complex problem of existential evil. There are others we will explore in future newsletters.

