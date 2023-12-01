Rational Spirituality

Dec 3, 2023

Sinners always inevitably create hell on earth - the wages of sin are quite literally death. A "culture" of death now patterns and controls every aspect of human culture - the death-saturated values of Pentagon based military-industrial-"entertainment"/propaganda complex now controls the destiny of life on Earth (both human and non-human).

Does the all pervasive Indivisible Living Divine Reality have a will?

The Indivisible Living Divine Reality pervades every minute fraction and the paradoxical slices and dimensions of space-time.

Who chooses such a person or persons to serve and on what basis?

Being merely ideas about the nature of Reality all religious and theological ideas reduce The Living Divine Reality to the mortal human scale only. They are thus used to justify all of the inevitable horrors created by institutional religionists.

Do you by any chance know that the director of the Federalist Society is a member of Opus Dei and that First Things is closely associated with Opus Dei too. First Things also openly pretends that the Catholic church as defined by them is the only source of Truth in the world. And that all other religious world-views, including that of Protestant Christianity are in serious error and therefore, in one way or another have to be converted to the "one true way".

This site describes the in-and-outs of the totalizing way promoted by Opus Dei

http://www.odan.org

Various Islamic apologists also erroneously claim that Islam is the only True and final "religion". Islam being the supposed "final" revelation.

1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
Dec 2, 2023

There is of course no such thing as a holy country, or empire.

Jesus gave an explicit criticism of such via his very angry criticism of both the ecclesiastical and political establishments of his time and place.

Only individuals one-at-a-time can be in any sense holy. Such holiness has been manifested all over the world throughout human history, in the case of Illuminated Saints, Yogis, Mystics and Sages.

Speaking of reshaping the world, especially in the case of America that is exactly what this outfit intends to do if it gains the necessary political power to do so. It has a very detailed manifesto of what it intends to do. If re-elected Donald Trump would empower this project.

http://www.project2025.org

It is funded by at least 72 deep-pockets right-wing think tanks (etc). Most/all of which are closely associated with right wing back-to-the-past Christian true-believers. And very much associated with both the money-lenders of our time and place, and the ecclesiastical establishment too as promoted by such outfits as First Things, and the Federalist Society too.

1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
