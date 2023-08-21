The Greek Nature God Pan

Most independent researchers maintain digital folders on topics of major interest, as well as top-shelf news topics. Two folders I dig into often are titled, ‘Mythology’ and ‘UFOs,’ which in some planetary circles are known as UAPs, for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. Less often, the acronym is rendered Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. Today, UAPs are a top-shelf topic. But first, mythology.

There’s a widely held ‘pan-cultural’ belief that neglected or forgotten gods morph into demons. This may be because new religions, take Christianity for example, tend to demonize an older religion’s deities in a calculated effort to convert people to the new faith, as well as condemn the older religion’s rituals.

The Merry Maidens stone circle is located just down the road from where I once lived in Lamorna, Cornwall (UK). Cornwall once was a proud independent Celtic (pagan) nation steeped in misty Arthurian legends and mythological folklore featuring colorful characters like Merlin and Bran the Blessed.

In Cornwall, I became acquainted firsthand with the destructive ugliness of forced religious conversions.

The mythos surrounding the Merry Maidens stone circle claims that 19-young-women were turned to stone for the sin of dancing on Sunday. It’s a lie, of course. The Merry Maidens date to the late Neolithic (c.2500 B.C.) The circle remains intact, but many other ancient stone circles and other megalithic, “pagan” monuments in the UK’s West Country and in Wales, also once a Celtic nation, were bulldozed to the ground; many churches, mostly dedicated to St. Michael, were built atop pagan sacred sites and old Celtic gods and goddesses, such as the Morrigan, were proscribed.

Perhaps one of the most familiar examples of a deity being demonized by a superseding religion is the case of Pan in ancient Greek religion. Many mythologists consider Pan cognate with the Celtic god, Cernunnos. Both were associated with the wild and both were frequently depicted with horns or antlers. Pan and Cernunnos were guardians of nature, animals and fertility.

The Celtic God Cernunnos

Pan, the Greek god of the wild and of shepherds and their flocks, was often pictured with the horns, legs and upper body of a goat. In ancient Greece, Pan was a jovial deity who loved music and rustic joy. However, with the rise of Christianity the image of Pan became associated with the Christian devil, as was Cernunnos.

The transformation wasn't immediate or deliberate, but over time the physical characteristics of these two, including the horns and hooves, morphed into visual elements commonly associated with Satan. This transformation was part of a broader trend in early Christianity to distance itself from all pagan traditions and to cast paganism itself as evil or demonic. Even the word “pagan” became a pejorative and remains so.

In any case, the figure of Pan-Cernunnos, once playful and benign gods of the wilderness, became one of the more recognizable historical examples of a deity being reinterpreted or demonized in a new religious context. Undines and other elemental spirits such as faeries are also exemplars.

Sliding the little people of the sidhe aside for the moment, there could be something more interesting going on with respect to the annals of religious conversion and mythology. Aliens!

UFOs and the Control System Hypothesis

The idea that mythology, and its accompanying worship of god-like entities, could be used to maintain control over populations on a massive scale has been irrefutably proven over millennia. Ideologies funneled through organized religion and the power structures required to maintain subservience are integral to our society. A Gift from the Goddess: Part I by ᴋʟᴀᵾs.

Jacques Vallée is a ufologist. His control system hypothesis, as skillfully outlined in A Gift from the Goddess, posits that belief in UFOs may be part of a mechanism that influences human beliefs and understanding. He suggests that these unidentified aerial phenomena might function like a thermostat, responding to human activity and influencing us in a way that maintains a certain balance or prescribed trajectory.

In Vallée’s view, UFOs might not be physical craft at all but manifestations of a deeper, underlying psychological process - a “control system” that guides our reality and nurtures our evolution.

When I [Vallée] speak of a control system for planet earth I do not want my words to be misunderstood: I do not mean that some higher order of beings has locked us inside the constraints of a space-bound jail, closely monitored by psychic entities we might call angels or demons. I do not propose to redefine God. What I do mean is that mythology rules at a level of our social reality over which normal political and intellectual action has no real power. At that level, time frames are long, of the order of a century, and evolution is slow and sure. Jacques Vallée

This is hugely important conjecture!

What if ‘political action,’ as a euphemism for authoritarianism, is indeed powerless against religion and mythology? What are the implications? We will revisit this topic later in the essay.

If we compare Vallée's assertion that political action has no real power over religion to the belief that mythological gods and goddesses are transformed into demons, we can bear witness to a potential control mechanism at work. This process may have gradually shifted human consciousness and societal values over time, acting as a cynosure that steers humanity in a desirable direction.

From a symbolic or psychological perspective, the notion of neglected gods turning into demons also resonates with Jungian ideas about the shadow archetype and how repressed elements of the psyche become problematic and perhaps projected if not acknowledged and subsequently integrated.

In both the case of UFOs and mythological transformations (I prefer the word transmogrification) of gods into demons, we find ourselves dealing with phenomena that exist at the intersection of the physical and symbolic. They are at once both real and unreal, tangible and mythological, and serve as powerful tools for understanding, influencing and reflecting upon the evolution of human consciousness and society.

Vallée's control system hypothesis, therefore, is a useful framework for understanding how these processes work and what they might tell us about the deeper structures of our reality. It suggests a world in which myth, belief and experience are not just personal or cultural constructs, but rather part of a complex, interactive system that shapes, and is shaped by, human activity on multiple levels.

If true, it’s no small wonder that mythology and religion behave, well, with pathological insistence regarding evolution. I won’t delve into the idea here, but Christianity attempted to supercede Judaism until the pernicious doctrine was mostly renounced in the years following WWII by the Second Vatican Council. Supersessionism, an ancestor of antisemitism, remains a dark cloud hanging over today’s Control System thermostat.

Considering human complexities and humanity’s collective unconscious as a “control system,” it would be near impossible for artificial intelligence to strategize human evolution, but that is precisely what the World Economic Forum fancies with the evolution of AI into AGI (Artificial General Intelligence).

Most experts argue AGI won’t be attained for another 10-20 years. But who can say for sure? It may already be here! After all, we don’t know what we don’t know. And we have been constantly lied to about pretty much everything.

Two possibilities exist. Either we are alone in the universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying. ~ Arthur C. Clarke

Fear and Anxiety in the Modern World

Before examining a possible Jungian framework for the “control system,” let’s briefly look at an alternative explanation, one advanced by Vallée known as the Extradimensional Hypothesis. This will be the subject of a follow up Ufology piece I’m currently researching. I will link to it here, once published.

Proponents of the extradimensional hypothesis argue that UFOs are a modern manifestation of a phenomenon that has occurred throughout recorded human history, which in prior ages were ascribed to mythological or supernatural creatures.

Author John Keel, a well-known writer in the field of ufology, popularized the term "ultraterrestrial" to describe entities that might originate from another dimension or reality. Interestingly, Keel also coined the term, “Men in Black.”

The concept of extradimensionally appears in some of his works, but most famously is associated with his 1975 book, "The Mothman Prophecies."

Keel proposed that some of the UFO sightings and encounters were not caused by extraterrestrials, but by ultraterrestrials - entities that have always existed on Earth, but are hidden from our perception most of the time. He argued that these beings have the ability to manipulate matter and energy, as well as our minds, creating illusions and manifestations that suit their purposes.

Rather than originating from faraway planets, these entities could instead originate from within our own universe, possibly from other dimensions or realms of existence. This idea has become influential in some circles of ufology and paranormal research.

Closer to Earth, computer-brain interfaces have myriad military applications. But, these human AI “enhancements” have hackable alleyways. These sensors will allow human thoughts (even visions) to be generated by AI hardware. This quote is from a report compiled by the Rand Corporation for the Department of Defense:

On the future battlefield, human thoughts may well be channeled to AI software or to robots, with information transferred back from sensors and machines directly to the human brain. Ultimately, humans and machines could collaborate cognitively and seamlessly - to think together.

To digress for a moment, I firmly believe mind-control Fifth Generation Warfare (PsyOps), as currently being deployed against populations the world over, is in part directed by Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), as suggested by the preceding quote.

AGI, or Artificial General Intelligence, posits that artificial intelligence will achieve a level of capability and understanding on par with or even surpassing human abilities across a wide range of tasks. Experts insist AGI is decades away. More likely, it’s already here or is weeks, not months, away!

Setting aside depopulation as the primary objective, the global Plandemic was clearly a multinational, multipurpose PsyOp. As the truth slowly emerges, at truth is wont to do, it suggests the Plandemic was a highly coordinated military campaign too complex and sinister for even the sickest psychopathic minds to envision. Hence, if AGI already exists somewhere in secret, it might have assisted with the Plandemic’s design, including the parallel revival of UFO mania as mechanisms of mind control.

How do you control a brain? Most people do not believe you can: I have my own free will, there is no way you can get to my soul. Well, I am sorry, that is not true. Dr. Robert Duncan, from a video contained in note #3 reference below.

Archetypes and Collective Unconscious - Jung's theory of archetypes posits that certain symbols and themes are universal across human cultures. These are stored in the collective unconscious - a part of the unconscious mind shared by all humanity and filled with memories and ideas inherited from our ancestors. These archetypes act as templates or blueprints for human thought, emotion and behavior, all guiding our reactions to the world.

UFOs as Modern Myth - In this context, UFOs are a modern expression of ancient archetypes related to the unknown, the divine and the transcendent. The enigmatic and otherworldly nature of UFOs resonates with deep-seated human needs to confront the mysterious; to seek answers beyond the mundane, and to connect with something greater than ourselves.

Throughout history, the need to connect the human soul to something greater than ourselves, something benevolent and transcendent, has traditionally been satisfied by religious doctrine. Sadly, this is no longer the case. Where was the church during the Plandemic? Is the present pope a closet globalist puppet?

Morphology of UFO Encounters - The recurring patterns in UFO sightings, such as glowing orbs, metallic discs or humanoid figures, might reflect universal symbols found in ancient myths and religious imagery. These symbols suggest manifestations of the collective unconscious resonating with primal human fears, desires and aspirations.

Transformational Potential - Jung taught that engaging with archetypes leads to personal and societal transformation. Encounters with UFOs have had profound effects leading to spiritual awakenings, shifts in worldviews or simply a renewed sense of purpose in life. Passive pop culture encounters include books and movies. My favorite alien movie is Dark Skies starring Keri Russell and J.K. Simmons.

Collective Manifestation - Some have even suggested that UFOs might be a collective psychic manifestation - an externalization of the collective unconscious, as presented in Dark Skies - the movie. In this vista, UFOs become psychic phenomena projected into the external world and subsequently amplified by mind control techniques.

Of course, this summary does not exclude the possibility that UFOs are real in a physical sense, but rather it seeks to introduce layers of symbolic and psychological significance to help explain their enduring fascination and impact.

C.G. Jung was among the first to examine the UFO as an archetype, seeing it as a reflection of humanity's fear and fascination with the unknown, as well as a projection of inner desires and conflicts.

Let’s examine several possibilities of how a Jungian psychological control system in tandem with the UFO archetype might work. From this examination we can deduce ways in which we can project psychological resistance as a defense against ‘political activity’ and mind control manipulation.

The recurring appearance of UFOs in dreams, media and cultural myths underscores their archetypal nature, often functioning as a mirror to societal or individual consciousness, evoking emotions ranging from terror to awe and reflecting a complex aggregation of human curiosity, technological advancement, and existential questioning.

The archetype is that which is believed always, everywhere and by everybody, and, if it is not recognized consciously, it appears from behind in its ‘wrathful’ form, as the dark ‘son of chaos,’ the evil-doer, as Antichrist instead of Savior - a fact which is all too clearly demonstrated by contemporary history. C.G. Jung

Also recall this earlier quote from this essay, “mythology rules at a level of our social reality over which normal political and intellectual action has no real power.”

Our ‘social reality’ is presently under highly sophisticated physical and psychological attack on many fronts. Of course, the red-pilled awake are acutely aware of this reality while the blue-pilled masses sleep peacefully in the artificial womb of the Matrix, and will continue to do so.

Our strongest defense against the “son of chaos,” the Antichrist and the “political power and action” of his minions is threefold:

Maintain an open mind. Events once deemed unimaginable now occur daily. Pray and/or meditate often. Find silence and still your mind, which will then apprehend truth. Invoke Defender/Protector archetypes such as St. Michael. Avoid perturbations of the mind, especially those from pernicious purveyors of chaos like Twitter X and Mockingbird Media, et al.

These practices will significantly contribute to developing and sustaining a strong spiritual constitution to shield against all forms of mind control. Dr. Duncan explains that mind control weaponry do not work when self-aware, spiritually strong individuals are targeted.

Additionally, keep in mind that prayer and meditation are themselves directed energy resistance. “Our struggle is not against flesh and blood.” (Ephesians 6:12)

May the Lord bless you and keep you. May the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious unto you. May the Lord lift up the light of his countenance upon you and give you peace, both now and for evermore. (Numbers 6:24-26)

