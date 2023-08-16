Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doc_G's avatar
Doc_G
Aug 16, 2023

The Sabbatean Left took Carl Jung's theory of indoctrinating and changing one's sexual preference thru the UNCONSCIOUS MIND...and they ran with it. Herbert Marcuse based his entire theory of leftism on destroying capitalism and christianity thru sabbateanism. Erich Fromm called it "Catastrophic Messianism" or forced messianism.

This is what we are seeing now.

Great article. I followed. Please give me a follow, as well. 🙏 I hope to surprise and shock many of you. 🤗

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
alexxxxxxxx's avatar
alexxxxxxxx
Dec 23, 2023

wellcome to ...hell ...dear good God please help us all return to goodness and truth

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 R. Toney Brooks, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture