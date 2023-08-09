The Falling Angel, Marc Chagall (1947)

Marc Chagall began painting The Falling Angel in 1922. With harrowing memories of the Russian revolution still haunting his mind, Chagall symbolized the Old Testament’s vindication of the presence of evil in the world, explained in philosophy by the concept of theodicy, which literally means “justifying God.”

The Falling Angel was completed a generation later in post-war Paris (1947). By then, Chagall had added motifs reminiscent of his Russian world plus Christian images of Madonna and child and Christ on the cross.

While deeply Jewish in his beliefs and identity, Chagall's spirituality was broad and encompassing. He seemed to view the Bible as a whole, integrating both the Old and New Testaments as sources of spiritual and artistic inspiration. But I believe his inclusion of Christian symbology, particularly in this painting, delves deeper into the artist’s soul. Chagall, in his brilliance, might have been communicating the interconnectedness of faiths, the common threads that weave humanity together irrespective of individual and sectarian beliefs.

Chagall painted "The Falling Angel" during a period that spanned World War II, a time of immense turmoil, persecution and suffering, especially for the Jewish people. The figure of the falling or suffering angel could be seen as representing the pain and tragedy of this era writ large.

Today, we all must visit or revisit wispy poltergeists and noisy shadows of past horrors such as those experienced by Marc Chagall and his generation. Like it or not, we all are haunted by the mostly forgotten ghosts of the Russian Revolution, WWI and WWII, particularly by the latter since many of us, including myself, entered this world amidst the chaos of that war.

It is we who are the children of resilience, born from the ashes of global conflict. It is we who are the children of history, shaped by the past but tasked with forging a brighter future. It is we who are the children of promise, living testaments to hope amidst chaos and adversity.

And our Haunting has only just begun.

Here’s what we know. Like Nazi Germany, the psychopathic governments of the Western world (pathocracies) collectively decided that a great number of us, in fact most of us, are untermenschen. Surely you’re familiar with this word from history. In German, it translates as under-man or subhuman.

The Germans, with a historic sneer, applied the moniker to all non-Aryans, particularly the Jews. The World Economic Forum (WEF), with a modern sneer, applies it to “useless eaters.” The Germans sought lebensraum — living space. The WEF seeks population reduction to assure complete control. Listen to Yuval Noah Harari of the WEF defend democide in less than 2 minutes.

What happened to “Never Again?”

Democide. "The intentional killing of an unarmed or disarmed person by government agents acting in their authoritative capacity and pursuant to government policy or high command." I don’t know about you, but death by lethal injection disguised as a vaccine is equally sinister and just as deadly, as death by rodenticide.

What else do we know? What other ghosts of wars past will come home to roost?

Transhumanism. Herr Doktor Mengele , I’m sorry, I keep doing that. Yuval Harari touched on this topic in the above video. “Once you know how to produce bodies and minds,” he said, who will need all these Africans as cheap labor? He’s alluding to cyborgs and Artificial General Intelligence. Robotic bodies with silicon minds. He’s alluding to transhumanism. The elites truly believe they have become Gods among us.

Still from the video game: Injustice — Gods Among Us: Ultimate edition.

Earth’s climate has been changing for billions of years. There is no “anthropomorphic catastrophic global warming (or cooling) climate emergency! That’s a hoax. Climate Change is a satanic death cult!

Existential Threats

In addition to the aforementioned transhumanism and democide, here is a short list of existential threats. Nuclear warfare, pandemics, biological warfare, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, asteroid impact, super-volcano eruptions, geomagnetic storms, collapse of biodiversity, cybersecurity threats, unregulated scientific experiments, particularly HAARP and financial collapse.

Many are unfamiliar with nanotechnology and why it is considered an existential threat. There is overwhelming evidence of the presence of nanotech in the “Covid-vaccine.” Using dark field microscopy, researchers purportedly found Q-dots, graphene and heavy metals in what appropriately should be called an experimental gene therapy rather than a “safe and effective” vaccine.

Here is a list of nanotechnology innovations, mostly benign, published by the National Nanotechnology Initiative, a multiagency U.S. endeavor:

(a) quantum hardware fabricated using nanomechanical resonators made of lithium niobate; (b) a lipid nanoparticle, which facilitates delivery of messenger RNA (mRNA) in COVID-19 vaccines and many other pharmaceuticals (!!); (c) a silicon nanowire that is shaped at near atomic scale using a novel electron beam nanofabrication technique; (d) a grease-proof and water-resistant disposable food container made of recyclable cellulose nanocomposites; (e) a graphene oxide foam that filters uranium and other heavy metals from water; (f) a graphene-based electronic tattoo that provides continuous mobile monitoring of blood pressure; (g) a gas sensor that mimics the sensitivity and selectivity of a human nose using nanoengineered materials.

A global economic collapse remains a distinct possibility. It would bring with it a slew of secondary and tertiary crises including political instability and social unrest.

Economic collapse likely would serve as catalyst for a totalitarian One World Government and A New World Order, along with a new form of money already on government drawing boards: Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). Both of the aforementioned nightmares are stated goals of the WEF.

In other essays I’ve written, primarily Our Atlantis Moment, I touched upon what many consider perhaps to be the single greatest existential threat to humanity, Divine Retribution. Of course, we ourselves would be the authors of such horror(s) and accordingly would bear full responsibility. War is a form of Divine Retribution.

There are Biblical precedents that suggest a spiritual approach as to how we might avoid a dystopian nightmare.

Sodom and Gomorrah

Avoiding Atlantis for the God Fearing

As humanity stands on the precipice of potential self destruction, the Bible offers timeless wisdom on how to navigate the ethical maze and avert such existential calamities. These bullet points could become the marching orders for Gideon’s Army, with a hat tip to John Carter at

.

The common thread on how to avoid Divine Retribution runs through the Bible stories of the Tales of Noah, Sodom and Gomorrah, and Jonah and the city of Nineveh:

Piety. Individual and collective commitment to moral uprightness, the piety of Noah, once again can serve as an ark when confronted with divine retribution. Noah’s story underscores the importance of righteousness in the face of prevailing corruption. Peter said Noah’s commitment to virtue made him "a preacher of righteousness."

Righteousness. Abraham asked the Lord, “Will thou destroy the righteous with the wicked.” I appreciate Abraham’s bargaining skills in this story. He finally convinces God to spare Sodom and Gomorrah if just ten righteous people could be found. (The bargaining started at fifty righteous souls.) Alas, ten righteous people could not be found, only Lot and his family were spared. Jesus warned that world conditions at the close of our present age would come to resemble "the days of Lot."

Repentance. Jonah convinced the entire city of Nineveh to fast, pray and repent. Their wicked ways had brought them to the brink of destruction. This story reinforces the Biblical assurance that genuine repentance and turning back to divine principles can reverse even the most severe decrees of judgment.

Abraham and the Three Angels , Marc Chagall (1960)

Many believe divine retribution has already begun. We appear to be at the onset of a massive depopulation agenda, which includes sterilization and reduced fertility. The existing world order is disintegrating before our eyes. However, the Bible makes clear that these calamities can be mitigated.

By steadfastly adhering to divine principles, which are secular universal values and ethical standards, humanity not only can avert divine retribution but also cultivate a world of peace, love and divine favor, i.e. good fortune.

