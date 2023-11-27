Mahdi, by Alzainabyah for DeviantArt

You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. Matthew 24:6

In the tangled sinews of global geopolitics, there exists a turbulent undercurrent of metaphysical forces, perpetually at odds. At work is the ceaseless clash between good and evil that precipitates the descent from order into chaos, a state where the unimpeded forces of destruction and violence survive and thrive. These are cosmic forces that seed the gathering clouds of war and inflict intense widespread destruction.

At the heart of this cosmic drama lies Spiritual Israel, not just as a nation-state but as a symbol imbued with conspicuous spiritual significance. Spiritual Israel, distinct from Zionist Israel, is traditionally regarded as a bastion of holiness and lauded as a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation and God’s special possession (1 Peter 2:9).

On the other hand, Zionist Israel is regarded by some commentators as a pyrrha. Former Zionist Peter Beinart argues that the destruction of Gaza marks a turning point in Jewish history, demanding a moral reckoning for “the cruelty inflicted by Israeli Jews and those who encourage them to ignore all moral norms and to justify such actions ‘in the name of survival’.”

This locus is where prophecies and political realities converge, creating complex suckling and volatile scenarios. The current global geopolitical dis-order, with its myriad tensions and conflicts, can thus be perceived as not only the result of political and economic factors, but also as the manifestation of a deeper, more profound metaphysical struggle litigated by spiritual warfare.

Let’s first examine the prophecies and then we will address the politics.

The Twelvers - The Twelfth Imam

Islamic Mahdism is belief in the Mahdi, a prophesied redeemer in Islam who will emerge to rule for a number of years before the Day of Judgment. In Shia theology, particularly among the Twelvers (the largest branch of Shia Islam), the Mahdi is believed to be the Twelfth Imam, Muhammad al-Mahdi, who is said to have been born in the 9th century and to have entered into occultation (hiddenness), a type of spiritual suspended animation.

Shia Twelvers believe that the Twelfth Imam, the Mahdi, did not die but was hidden by God and will reappear as the savior of humanity. His return is anticipated as a time of justice and peace, following a period of injustice and chaos.

In fact, Shia Islam believes it can hasten the return of the Mahdi by increasing chaos and injustice. For example, Hamas’ October 7th attack on Israel. Today we observe this strategy at work by the many proxies controlled by Iran — the heart of Shia and Mahdist theology.

Mahdism in Shia Islam, particularly among the Twelvers, and its intersection with Judeo-Christian eschatology, presents a complex entanglement of beliefs, prophecies, and geopolitical implications, especially with regard to Iran. Our narrative aims to explore these themes, drawing a parallel between Mahdist expectations in the Middle East and Christian Zionist beliefs in the West.

Personally, I don’t know all that much about Islam. That said, I must confess to having been influenced by St. Paul on this point, as well as on many other matters that demand spiritual discernment.

But even if we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel to you than what we have preached to you, let him be accursed. As we have said before, so now I say again, if anyone preaches any other gospel to you than what you have received, let him be accursed. Galatians 1:8-12

This newsletter is the product of a good deal of eye-opening research on the prophetic teachings of the Torah, Quran and Bible. According to Matthew and Mark, we are admonished not to become alarmed and fearful. And the Bible also exhorts us to stay informed.

Today’s headlines are alarming, to say the least. Many fear the world is now closer to nuclear war than at any time since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Having lived through that crisis, I believe we are much closer today given the ascendancy of the Military Industrial Complex and uniparty Neoconservative idealogues, people who never met a war they didn’t like.

This sad reality is made manifest by the ongoing chaos and clash of metaphysical forces in the Middle East, foreboding what could vividly be described as an astral trainwreck of two curiously similar eschatological belief systems — Christian and Islamic. Each of these systems envisages a different End Times scenario rooted in their respective interpretation of prophecy, as we shall see.

The first, emanating from Islamic theology, notably Shia Mahdism, foresees the return of the Mahdi, a messianic figure who will restore justice and usher in an era of peace and righteousness. Islamic end time narratives describe a period of turmoil, chaos, and moral decay preceding the Mahdi's appearance.

Christians, on the other hand, anticipate the Second Coming of Christ, who also will restore justice and usher in an era of peace and righteousness preceded by tumultuous events during a period of chaos and moral rot called the Tribulation.

These parallel and complementary narratives, although arising from different religious traditions, share a remarkable symmetry in both their structure and ultimate expectations. They both envision a period of significant turmoil and upheaval, followed by a divinely orchestrated resolution that reshapes the world order.

Since I originally wrote this essay in 2023, my thinking on the increase in global chaos has evolved. We termed this phenomena “Satanic Acceleration,” a metaphysical cosmology we explored in a piece titled, Satanic Accelerationism and Temple of Set.

Interestingly, although we won’t spend time on it here, these same metaphysical forces also animate the secular world. The democidal globalists, masters of institutional sockpuppets like the World Health Organization and World Economic Forum, are feverishly contributing to increased chaos and working to reshape the existing world order to Satanic specifications.

What makes this clash of spiritual forces especially interesting is how closely it mirrors real-world global politics. The way nations act on the world stage — especially those influenced by major monotheistic religions — is increasingly shaped by religious ideas about the ultimate fate of the world (eschatology).

In other words, the spiritual and the political are deeply connected: beliefs about cosmic struggles and end times are not just abstract — they influence actual geopolitical strategies and decisions.

As such, it is becoming increasingly evident that prophecies concerning the end times are not confined solely to the realm of spiritual warfare but interact with the fabric of international relations. This confluence suggests a future where the lines between metaphysical beliefs and geopolitical realities become blurred and irresolute.

Understanding the nuances and implications of various eschatological scenarios becomes crucial, not only for religious scholars but also for policymakers and political analysts. However, most policymakers pay scant attention to religious prophecy. More about this later.

Islam regards Jesus, called Isa in Arabic, as a revered prophet and acolyte to the Mahdi, Islam’s savior figure. Both are predicted to return to Earth around the same time. The Christian Antichrist, who according to the Bible will appear prior to Jesus’ return, will revive an empire. The Mahdi will revive a global Islamic caliphate that will rule the world.

The Christian Antichrist, according to the prophet Daniel, will establish his seat of authority on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. So too will the Mahdi, according to Islamic theology. The destiny of Jerusalem, the City of Peace, is inextricably tied to the destiny of the world when viewed through the lens of prophecy.

Moreover, according to Islamic Madihist beliefs, Isa (Jesus) will astonishingly proclaim that Christians and Jews have been deceived and have revelation all wrong. Jesus, in this inverted cosmology of the Madhists, will then proclaim Allah as the true God!

But don’t toss your Bibles in the trash bin just yet.

To further tortue this enigma, it appears that there is a third rail, a type of Manchurian Candidate whose job it is to hold back or restrain the appearance of the Christian Antichrist. The identity of the restrainer, called the katechon, is a subject of debate and speculation without consensus among Christian theologians.

And now you know what is holding him [the Antichrist] back, so that he may be revealed at the proper time. For the secret power of lawlessness is already at work; but the one who now holds it back will continue to do so till he is taken out of the way. 2 Thessalonians 2:6-7

The Concept of 'Katechon' from Thessalonians

In the verse from Thessalonians quoted above, katechon (Greek: κατέχον) was the term Paul chose to describe the theological force or entity that will restrain or hold back the Antichrist from revealing himself.

Historically, interpretations of katechon have ranged from the Roman Empire, to the presence of the Holy Spirit, to various institutional or spiritual forces.

Alexander Dugin, a Russian political philosopher and writer has posited that Russia, under President Putin's leadership, acts as this katechon — the force that holds back the chaos and moral decay associated with the West, which Dugin labels as the Antichrist.

Putin is our katechon, Dugin told Catholic News Service… The Greek word katechon is used to describe a force that holds back the ‘mystery of iniquity.’ In Dugin’s worldview, this ‘mystery of iniquity’ is a secularizing force at work in Western countries, and Putin is the leader [who holds back] the coming of the Antichrist.

This perspective aligns with Dugin's broader geopolitical theories, which are steeped in Eurasianism and a particular interpretation of Orthodox Christian eschatology.

The Russian think tank 'Katehon' (its name was derived from the theological concept), which is strongly influenced by Dugin's ideas, also promotes this view. Its approach is focused on geopolitical and eschatological research positioning Russia as a defender against Western liberalism and decay. Katehon (the think tank) describes itself as:

A group of political thinkers, international relations researchers, experts in security and counter-terrorism, and journalists concerned with international affairs, geopolitics, ethno-politics and inter-religious dialogue.

While the interpretation of Putin as the katechon fits within the ideological framework of notables like Alexander Dugin, it is a viewpoint that lies well outside the mainstream. It is more of a reflection of contemporary geopolitical ideologies, notably Eurasianism, than of widely accepted theological doctrine.

That said, the viewpoint should not be summarily dismissed. A multipolar world order is our future. Moreover, many of the conflicts today are about preserving the Global Hegemon, what we call the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire. Dugin observes that Ukraine and Iran are two fronts of the same war.

Within the scope of this comparative eschatological survey, a further description of Eurasianism, along with the end times beliefs of the Russian Orthodox Church, is in order. We will then delve more deeply into the world of Mahdism and the Shia Twelvers.

Eurasianism and Alexander Dugin's Ideology

Originally developed in the 1920s by Russian émigrés, Eurasianism posits that Russia's geographic position and historical development have given it a unique cultural and political identity, distinct from both Europe and Asia. Contemporary Eurasianism, especially in Dugin's interpretation, advocates for a Russian-led geopolitical bloc, such as BRICS, to counter the U.S.-dominated hegemon.

Dugin's ideology imbues Russian Orthodox Christianity with a strong sense of nationalism. He views Russia as the protector of traditional Orthodox values and as a spiritual and moral alternative to the secular, liberal West. This view flips the former notion of a God-fearing West opposing an atheistic Russia on its head.

When Westerners think of Russia today, we still (and incorrectly) do not envision a religious nation. After all, the Soviet Union, which collapsed in 1991, was decidedly atheistic. But in recent years, those former notions about Russia have begun to fade. As of a few years ago, the Russian Orthodox Church was building on average three new churches a day, while the postmodern West grew more and more secular.

Eurasian ideology emphasizes the idea of today’s Russia not only as a geopolitical entity but as a civilizational force with a mission to reshape the global order, often invoking religious and historical narratives to support this vision. (Tucker Carlson’s interview with President Putin can be viewed here.)

This is how Alexander Dugin envisions the new multipolar word order:

This is the goal of building a multipolar world — to establish a harmonious model of friendly and balanced coexistence of all Earth’s civilisations, without constructing hierarchies or recognising the hegemony of any of them.

Islamic Eschatology and Iran

Islamic eschatology, particularly in the Twelver Shia context, spotlights a series of events leading up to the Day of Judgment. The reappearance of the Mahdi, the coming of Jesus, and a final battle against evil are its central themes.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, since its establishment in 1979, have integrated Mahdist beliefs into its political narrative. Iranian leaders have emphasized the need to prepare for the return of the Mahdi, which in turn exerts considerable influence on both its domestic and foreign policies.

A key element is this notion of hastening the return of the Mahdi. This has been interpreted as a clarion call to create conditions of worldwide chaos and conflict, seen as necessary precursors for the Mahdi's reappearance. To accomplish this, Iran, for the time being, looks to its proxy militias — primarily Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad — to foment this prescribed chaos and conflict that is necessary for creative destruction.

Judeo-Christian and Zionist Eschatology

Judeo-Christian eschatology, particularly its Christian formation, shares these themes of a messianic figure, a final battle between good and evil, and a new era of peace. In Jewish eschatology, this centers around the coming of the Messiah, while in Christian eschatology it entails the Second Coming of Christ. We’ll take a closer look at Jewish eschatology in a moment.

Both Mahdism in Shia Islam, particularly among Iran's Twelvers, along with Christian Zionism are driven by a belief in actively engaging with and influencing end times prophecy. This is known as “hastening the eschaton” (end times). For Christian Zionists, this often translates into political and monetary support for Israel. As previously noted, in Mahdism the end times are hastened by Iranian funded, and possibly directed, agents of chaos.

This is not to suggest that Christians and Jews do not have their own agendas to increase chaos — a principle of Setian Cosmology.

In Islamic and Christian eschatologies, the figures of Jesus, the Mahdi and the Antichrist (known as Dajjal in Islam) play distinct roles. In Islamic eschatology, Jesus is revered as a messianic figure who returns to assist the Mahdi. Together, they combat the Dajjal, a deceptive Islamic figure analogous to the Christian Antichrist.

In Islam, the Mahdi is a distinct messianic figure expected to emerge before Jesus’ return, ushering in an era of justice and righteousness. In contrast, Christian eschatology does not take the Mahdi into account. Instead, it focuses solely on the return of Jesus to defeat the Antichrist and deliver the final judgment, leading to an era of justice and righteousness.

In Christian theology, the Antichrist is depicted as a figure of great deception, often seen as the ultimate opponent of Christ and his teachings. The Antichrist is the Christian agent of chaos. This deceptive figure is expected to appear before the Second Coming of Christ, playing a significant role in the end times narrative by deluding humanity.

For this reason God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie. 2 Thessalonians 2:11

Jewish Eschatology

Jewish eschatology encompasses beliefs about the end times and the ultimate destiny of humanity. Central to this is the concept of the Messiah (Mashiach), a future leader from the House of David who will bring about an era of peace, justice, and divine presence.

This messianic age is expected to include the ingathering of the exiled Jewish diaspora, the rebuilding of the Third Temple in Jerusalem, and the resurrection of the dead. The prophetic writings, especially those of Isaiah, Jeremiah, and Ezekiel, form the foundation of these beliefs, envisioning a time when nations will live in harmony and recognize the God of Israel.

Messianism in Judaism has evolved over time, with various interpretations and expectations. Some traditions speak of two messiahs: Messiah ben Joseph, who will precede and prepare the way, and Messiah ben David, who will establish the messianic kingdom. The eschatological vision also includes the Gog and Magog War, a climactic battle that will precede the final redemption. Overall, Jewish eschatology reflects a profound hope for a future where divine justice and peace prevail.

We regard Zionist Israel, as opposed to Spiritual Israel, as Judaism’s agent of chaos.

Interestingly, the original impetus in November 2023 for this article was the media attention devoted to five red heifers imported to Israel from a ranch in Texas. The red heifers, pure and without a single white hair, were (and still are) a predicate for construction of the Third Temple.

In actuality, the hoopla was an Israeli psyop crafted to rattle Hamas as well as to provide a reason for the October 4, 2023, attacks, a version of Satanic accelerationism.

Geopolitics and Eschatology

Western think tanks, especially those in the United States and Europe, typically adopt a more secular orientation in their approach to foreign policy and geopolitical analysis. The emphasis is often on political, economic, military, and social factors, rather than theological or eschatological ones.

Western foreign policy analysts generally prioritize pragmatic, evidence-based approaches. Theological considerations, especially those related to end times prophecies, are much less likely to explicitly influence policy recommendations or strategic analyses.

In contrast, as previously noted in the case of Russia and the influence of figures such as Alexander Dugin, there is a more explicit integration of theological concepts, including eschatological beliefs, with geopolitical strategy.

Dugin insists, and we agree, that geopolitics cannot be properly assessed without metaphysical integration. This is particularly evident in ideologies that combine nationalism with religious identity. The Orthodox Church in Russia, for example, plays a significant role in national identity, as does religious Zionism in Israel.

Iran is among the anticipated belligerents in the aforementioned Gog-Magog War to be waged against Israel. Many commentators once theorized that Russia would participate reluctantly, if at all.

Russia’s involvement in such a conflict would likely be driven by strategic considerations rather than ideological fervor. Turkey, not Russia — as still preached from Evangelical pulpits — is expected to lead the armies of Gog.

It is the Twelvers’ mission to hasten the coming of the Mahdi through means of conflict and chaos. For various reasons, the Western foreign policy apparatus has been slow to come to terms with the fact that theocratic Iran is one of the most dangerous nations in the Middle East, likely due to its harsh Mahdist theology. Israel is just as dangerous due to its hardcore Zionist ideology.

Considering the proclivities of both Iran and Israel toward unpredictable actions and an indifference to human life, it would be prudent to view both nations as existential threats to the global community.

Iran’s new hypersonic missiles purportedly can reach Tel Aviv in 400-seconds. Iran claims to have fired its Fattah-1 and Fattah-2 hypersonic missiles at Israel in June 2025, marking the first reported use of these advanced weapons in the conflict.

Multiple credible reports confirm that both the Fattah-1 and the more advanced Fattah-2 missiles, as well as the Khyber multiple warhead missile, have been used in Iran's large-scale missile barrages targeting Israeli territory.

The Fattah-2, Iran’s most advanced system featuring enhanced maneuverability and precision, is specifically designed to evade missile defense systems by altering its trajectory mid-flight — a key characteristic of hypersonic glide vehicles.

All Fattah and Khyber variants can be fitted with nuclear warheads, at least in terms of their payload capacity and design.

You can read about Israel’s “Samson Option” nuclear doctrine here.

The Prophecy of Azariah

Now the Spirit of God came upon Azariah son of Oded. So he went out to meet King Asa and said to him, “Listen to me, Asa, and all Judah and Benjamin. ‘The Lord is with you when you are with him. If you seek him, he will be found by you, but if you forsake him, he will forsake you.” 2 Chronicles 15:2

Share