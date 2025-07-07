Blue Poles, Jackson Pollack

I selected Jackson Pollack’s famous painting, Blue Poles, for two reasons. First, the art displays organized confusion and chaos; the patterns are there but difficult to discern. Second, this piece is one of Pollack’s finest examples of ‘fractal expressionism.’ It also was one of his favorites.

“Fractal expressionism” implies that the painting exhibits fractal patterns at multiple, distinct scales, with each governed by different physical processes and characterized by their own fractal dimensions. A fractal, according to Benoit Mandelbrot, is “a geometric shape that can be separated into parts, each of which is a reduced-scale version of the whole.” Like Russian nesting dolls.

Interpreting art and metaphysical phenomena involve an adventure in subjectivity. Pollack’s eight poles can be seen as symbols of stability, like swaying trees in a chaotic storm that manage to hold their ground.

The enigmatic phrase in the subtitle, “the nostrum is complete” came to me as a strong and determined imperative across the liminal divide during a wakeful dream.

The Latin word nostrum can, in its non-pejorative context, refer to an idea, plan, or scheme for solving a problem, particularly in social, political, or economic contexts.

My interpretation of the nostrum evokes the Archontic scheme for world domination that many of us have intuited and is ready to be put into action. A scheme that has gestated in the shadows for many years — one that we will explore in this post.

The staggering alignment of strategies and narratives evident across culturally and politically diverse nations cannot be attributed to mere coincidence alone. Otherworldly forces are surely implicated.

The sheer depth and intricacy of the completed nostrum — plan of action — have arrived at their Moment of Truth: the Setian Tipping Point. This particular nostrum far exceeds the scope of human ingenuity. It has likely occurred to many of us that a cosmic “super intelligence” is implicated.

The otherworldly forces date to the “alpha and omega” terminology of our current paradigm. The alpha marked the beginning of what we today refer to as the Judeo-Christian Era. The Damascus Document, a significant text from the Dead Sea Scrolls, supports the idea that the era began during the Maccabean period, specifically when the Essenes founded their community at Qumran around 150 BCE.

The “beginning of the end” of the Judeo-Christian Era’s omega coincided with the diminishing chaos from two world wars. The subsiding chaos of the mid-1940s presaged a return to order. Not to the old order, but to an interregnum that has lasted for most of my lifetime and is now in its final stage.

Metaphorically, two associated events we describe next opened Pandora’s Box and released a whirlwind of change. The chaos and the timeline could pick up where they left off as the new order drifts and bobs in the offing.

Waiting.

The Beginning of the End

Both the Dead Sea Scrolls (1947) and the Nag Hammadi Gnostic Library (1945) were discovered during my lifetime. The Library includes thirteen codices. These are ancient, hand-printed books similar to modern books. These codices contain numerous individual texts or treatises.

One of the Nag Hammadi texts, “Hypostasis of the Archons,” describes them as having bodies that are both female and male, and faces like those of beasts. Archons are presented as creations and agents of the Demiurge, a lower or false god who mistakenly or ignorantly believes himself to be the ultimate god.

The Demiurge, also known as Yaldabaoth, is often associated with the Old Testament God Yahweh. The text details the Archon’s role in the material world, and how they incite passions in humans, and teach idolatry and sacrifices to enslave individuals and keep them ignorant.

And I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and hers; he will crush your head, and you will strike his heel. Genesis 3:15

Paradigms and Worldviews

In this essay we assert that consciousness, and our perception of reality, are also fractalized constructs. In states of higher consciousness or spiritual awareness, worldviews become fractalized. It becomes necessary to syncretize multiple belief systems.

In other words, it is possible, indeed desirable, to regard similar, and even contradictory positions, as true. In “The Structure of Scientific Revolutions,” Thomas Kuhn discusses the relationship between paradigm shifts and worldviews.

Scientific revolutions occur when anomalies accumulate within the existing paradigm, leading to a crisis and ultimately a shift to a new paradigm and a new worldview.

One’s worldview is thus a comprehensive system that integrates philosophy, religion, ethics, science, and cultural beliefs to answer fundamental questions about life, existence, and human purpose.

Accordingly, when this framework is frayed and threatened by paradigm shifts, when it bobs and drifts, chaotic and divisive environments become commonplace. For example, the Blue Pilled vs. Red Pilled divide — the victims and heroes of the matrix.

Individuals who are “blue-pilled” remain comfortably unaware of deeper realities. They prefer the safety of familiar beliefs and established norms, avoiding disruptive truths or challenging perspectives. Their worldview is shaped by a desire for stability and reassurance, even when this requires accepting illusions or half-truths.

In contrast, “red-pilled” individuals have awakened to a deeper understanding — often described as gnosis or enlightenment. They are driven by curiosity and a willingness to question prevailing dogmas. Rather than seeking comfort, they pursue truth, even if unsettling or disruptive. Their minds are not enslaved by conventional narratives, and they strive for intellectual and spiritual freedom.

The relentless pursuit of hidden truths and deeper realities is reflected in some of history’s most fortuitous discoveries. One could argue that the current Christian paradigm began shifting to a new and yet undefined model shortly after the end of World War II. Two such discoveries in the 1940s would prove particularly revelatory, occurring through the most unlikely circumstances.

Goats and Fertilizer

In December 1945 two young peasants, Muhammad and Khalifah 'Ali of the al-Samman clan, went digging for fertilizer at the base of the Jabal al-Tarif cliff, near Nag Hammadi, Egypt. As they dug, they came upon a large, sealed jar made of red slip ware.

Initially, they were hesitant to open the jar, fearing a djinn (supernatural spirit) might be inside. Instead, they found one of the most important archeological discoveries of the 20th century.

A little over a year later, two Bedouin boys were searching for a lost goat near the ancient settlement of Qumran near the shoreline of the Dead Sea. They threw a rock into a cave and heard a strange sound.

These two serendipitous discoveries, the Dead Sea Scrolls found by shepherd boys looking for a goat in 1947 and the Nag Hammadi Library found by farm boys looking for fertilizer in 1945, are intriguing. The Dead Sea Scrolls include some of the oldest Jewish biblical manuscripts. The N.H. Library consists of Gnostic and early Christian texts.

The Dead Sea Scrolls are dated from the 3rd century BCE to the 1st century CE, included biblical and other texts, offering insights into ancient Judaism and early Christianity. The Nag Hammadi Library codices are dated to the 2nd century AD.

Scholars theorize that monks from a nearby monastery near Nag Hammadi might have hidden the texts in response to Bishop Athanasius of Alexandria's condemnation of non-canonical books in AD 367. The bishop had ordered the heretical writings destroyed.

As an interesting aside, one letter fragment found in the bindings is addressed to "Father Pachomius." Some scholars conclude the letter refers to the founder of the Pachomian monastic order. The resemblance between ‘Pachomius” and “Pachamama” is intriguing, although the names originate from totally different cultures.

Pachamama, you might recall, is the name of a powerful Incan Earth goddess. Pope Francis caused an outrage among the faithful when he placed a statue of Pachamama on the Vatican altar.

On a personal aside, my mother quoted from “The Gospel of Thomas” while I was still in grade school. Mom’s eclectic library included titles such as “The Song of Bernadette,” the Lourdes seer who predicted WWII only days before it began, “Animal Farm” by George Orwell, and “The Story of Edward Cayce.”

These seemingly disparate spiritual threads — from hidden Gnostic gospels to indigenous Earth goddesses appearing in Vatican rituals — point toward what philosophers call panpsychist pluralism, a worldview that may be essential for navigating our current paradigmatic crisis.

Panpsychist pluralism

In Western Civilization, eclecticism is discouraged while conformity is easily sold. This is because unification is a natural human tendency. We are wired to harmonize disparities into a singular whole in order to circumvent dissonance.

The world, according to this perspective, is not the unified, all-encompassing "One" described by Neoplatonism. In Neoplatonic philosophy, all of reality is ultimately a single, indivisible principle — the "One"— from which everything emanates. This monistic view holds that everything is fundamentally united at the deepest level.

However, American philosopher William James offered a compelling alternative. Rather than seeing reality as a single, undivided whole, James advocates for what he calls panpsychist pluralism.

Panpsychist pluralism is a philosophical view that combines two core ideas. Panpsychism proposes that consciousness or a mind-like quality is a fundamental and ubiquitous feature of reality, meaning it's not just limited to humans and animals but present in all things to some degree.

In philosophy, pluralism is the view that reality consists of multiple, fundamentally distinct kinds or entities, in contrast both to monism and dualism, which posits two basic kinds of reality, such as mind and matter.

Monotheistic religions, a form of monism were once sources of lasting spiritual connection and community. They stultified and were captured, becoming corporatized institutions. Rather than nurturing the inner lives of believers, these faiths are today hopelessly entangled with political power, wealth accumulation, and rigid bureaucratic structures.

The result is a messy, combative spiritual hellscape, an entropic dead end dominated by branding, dogma, and spectacle. Genuine mystical experience and personal transformation are sidelined in favor of conformity and control.

For some Christians, Jews, and Muslims, this corporatization has led to a deep sense of alienation. The sacred has been replaced by the transactional; the transcendent by the administrative. Places of worship feel more like franchises than sanctuaries, and spiritual leaders often resemble CEOs or political operatives more than guides to the divine.

The original, radical messages of love, justice, and inner transformation have been drowned out by institutional priorities — whether that means fundraising, doctrinal policing, or political lobbying.

This alienation is manifest in several ways:

Disconnection from the Divine — Believers may feel that their personal relationship with God is mediated — if not obstructed — by layers of hierarchy, bureaucracy, and institutional self-interest.

Loss of Community — Instead of fostering genuine fellowship, religious communities can become sites of exclusion, judgment, or even exploitation.

Spiritual Emptiness — The rituals and teachings that once offered meaning and solace are hollowed out, leaving many with a sense of spiritual emptiness or disillusionment.

The longing for authentic connection, personal meaning, and direct experience of the sacred persists — but it increasingly exists in tension with the corporatized structures that claim to represent the world’s great monotheistic traditions, each boasting a stranglehold on Truth.

This spiritual vacuum, this corporatized hollowing of the sacred, may itself be symptomatic of deeper forces at work — forces that ancient texts warned against but that modern consciousness has largely forgotten or were forbidden to read.

The Archons

For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual forces of evil in heavenly realms. Ephesians 6:12

Western Civilization, guided and shaped by the “powers of this dark world” is rapidly being transformed into a Death Cult. Paul’s “powers” are readily identified. They are the Archons; the elites in “high places,” some are well known, others are well hidden. But what about the “spiritual forces of evil in heavenly realms?” Who and what are they?

Euphemistically, a Death Cult reveals an agenda of depopulation, or a geoengineered climate crisis, or unfettered abortion access. I recently read of a trans-male who will receive an implanted womb so he too can experience an abortion. Death Cults glorify death in a world driven mad by the perversion of virtue.

In this piece we continue to expose an unnerving thesis, one that no longer can be ignored. The ginned up fear of aliens by the Mockingbird Media, specifically alluding to intergalactic war sparked by an alien invasion, is similar to the manufactured fear in 2020 of a relatively harmless virus. In other words, the fear-porn is by design.

The time has come to consider the real possibility that there are unchecked, inter or extradimensional realms inhabited by incarnate or disincarnate spirits — including aliens — that are masterminding a scenario that could devolve into a death march. These otherworldly or interdimensional entities are known as Archons.

The name Archon is closely associated with Gnostic religious texts written in the early Christian era. The concept of powerful, malevolent cosmic entities or rulers is not new. Its roots were grown in ancient history and can now be found in various religious and philosophical systems.

Paul of Tarsus called these entities, the “Rulers of Darkness.” Translated from Greek, Archon (ἄρχων) means ruler.

Gnosticism views these entities as malevolent beings that trap human souls in the material world. It’s helpful to recall Paul’s Christian cosmology — evil spirits were created by God and made subject to Christ. In this context, evil exists in our world not as an externally imposed reality, but as a consequence of human free will.

But what if the cumulative evil deeds of humanity over aeons gave rise to an Archontic Field that is partially responsible for the horrors we typically attribute to the Dark Triad Archetype.

However, Rational Spirituality’s Setian cosmology cannot accommodate the notion of a Quantum Consciousness substrate called the ‘Archontic Field.’ The cumulative evil deeds of humanity such as war, genocide, and the ‘Seven Deadly Sins‘ have certainly impacted civilization’s trajectory, but have done so through nefarious archetypal possession and psychopathy.

Archons are entities distinct from the Collective Unconscious substrate of Quantum Consciousness. They are servile, craven, groveling beings, not dynamic archetypes.

There are no psychological or cosmic analogs for Archons, save one — aliens. It’s important to note that the term aliens can be applied to entities from either other planets or other dimensions. It’s axiomatic, therefore, that Archons are aliens.

This figure named Emmerick was created by 3D character artist Simone Guimars to personify Archons, entities that suppresses spiritual and consciousness evolution, enforce illusion, and rule through fear and manipulation.

These creatures are also shapeshifters. They can easily transform themselves into fair haired, Nazi-like Nordics, buttoned-down businessmen and women, or phony ‘spiritual guides.’

The Nordic aliens are a type of extraterrestrial being mentioned frequently by contactees, particularly since the 1950s. Described as strikingly human-like, they are typically tall (6–7 feet), with fair skin, blue or green eyes, and blond or reddish hair. They closely resemble idealized Scandinavian or Northern European humans.

Rather than seeing them as benevolent space brothers or spiritual guides, as is the case with many contactees, philosopher Jason Reza Jorjani agrees that Nordics are a statuesque, athletic, and Aryan-like group. He adds that the Nordics established themselves as rulers and gods over ancient societies and enforced strict hierarchical caste systems.

Moreover, Jorjani suggests that the Nordics represent an advanced, Aryan "breakaway civilization" with roots in both ancient myth and Nazi ideology. The Nazis, inspired by Aryan myths, and possibly by real contact with Nordics or their technology, sought to create an advanced, hidden society with superior technology, paralleling the supposed capabilities of the Nordics.

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood.”

We argue in this essay that these Nordics are shapeshifted Archons and their Nazi-style hidden society is at war with human civilization. It is a technological and spiritual war, not kinetic war writ large. It would be incorrect to refer to this conflict as World War III. A third world war would be over in a matter of minutes. It is, however, a world war against the whole of humanity.

We should not conflate Archons with pop culture’s mythological notions of the Devil or other mythological genealogies. Archons are far more threatening than any of them. They are similar to Tibetan tulpas, who act autonomously and pathologically via highly coordinated mind control techniques they deploy against specific individuals, groups, or even entire populations.

M-Theory

Interdimensional beings, along with a host of other strange phenomena, are plausible according to modern theoretical physics. These additional dimensions can be accounted for by string theory.

String theory, specifically M-Theory, posits that our universe is not made up solely of the three spatial dimensions we experience daily — length, width and height — plus a fourth dimension of time.

M-Theory posits that there are 11 or more dimensions at play. In this schema, strings, tiny one-dimensional vibrating "threads," replace the point-like particles of the Standard Model of quantum physics. These strings vibrate at different frequencies. The vibrational patterns determine the properties of the fundamental particles they represent.

Apprehending these extra dimensions philosophically, however theoretically explicated, can provide new perspectives on phenomena we traditionally conceive as supernatural or beyond the realm of known physics.

However, because these extra dimensions are compactified, most physical processes in our universe are effectively restricted to the four extended dimensions we experience and call spacetime.

That said, we should note that the extra dimensions of M-Theory can become theoretical gateways for quantum information, which can be compactified into solitonic packets.

Theoretical models such as the Lentz soliton or "warp bubble" propose new configurations of spacetime that could, in principle, allow for superluminal travel without requiring exotic negative energy. Our assertions are grounded in speculative extensions of current theory and should be understood as such.

Bernard Carr, a theoretical physicist, has speculated that individual consciousness might interact with dimensions beyond the familiar spacetime construct, potentially providing a basis for phenomena we currently categorize as paranormal.

If consciousness can indeed interact with extra-dimensional space, then the human brain — our primary interface with reality — becomes a critical battleground.

Gateways to the Mind

The human brain is an incredibly complex network of interconnected neurons, constantly transmitting and receiving signals that dictate thoughts, behaviors, and perceptions of the world around us.

We deal here with novel metaphysics. Alien beings from another universe need not travel extraordinary distances across spacetime or traverse wormholes to interact with humanity.

Nor should we assume that all aliens are malevolent. Such beings — imagine Klingons or Romulans — could conceivably transport themselves via extra dimensions in their own realms to extra dimensions on Earth, assuming, of course, that the laws of physics are universal.

Human brains operate at frequencies ranging from 72 to 90 megahertz and are easily hacked and manipulated, whether through sensory pathways such as smell or via psionic warfare and advanced mind control techniques.

It’s reasonable to consider that what we term extrasensory perception (ESP)—psychic abilities, clairvoyance, telekinesis, and so forth—can be manipulated, controlled, or externally influenced.

While much of popular culture frames extraterrestrial contact in terms of interstellar travel and science fiction archetypes, the reality may be far stranger— and closer to home. If advanced nonhuman intelligences (NHI) can access our world through dimensional means, the boundaries between the metaphysical and the technological become increasingly blurred.

This opens the door not only to new forms of galactic interaction, but also to techno-manipulation that exploits vulnerabilities in human perception and consciousness.

As is stands, and as I have intimated, Archontic intrusion is very active, deadly, and advanced, and could be extrapolated from all the weird blood contaminants, mRNA tech, wars, and weather engineering. Archons are not redeemable entities any more than malignant cells can be considered redeemable. Dr. Nicholas Corrin

Archons and the Nazi Fourth Reich

Our quest for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) has taken us down a deep rabbit hole that intersects with invisible realms that we scarcely comprehend. Accordingly, Archons are an inconvenience, a concept that does not conform to existing worldviews. A conspiracy theory.

Unlike traditional, religious fascinations with homegrown demons and djinn, alien evil-doers are Archontic by definition. Mesmerized by promises of untold power and wealth, the ruling elites have wittingly submitted to the Archon's agenda.

Non-human intelligence remote mind control, a psionic perversity that kept Nazi scientists working into the wee hours presents a credible conduit for Archontic interference is human affairs.

Mind control, pioneered by Heinrich Himmler and Nazi scientists, established a new medium through which to control humanity's power structures, adding a terrifying new dimensional to the age-old conflict between good and evil. Many of these Nazi scientists were installed in the U.S. military and intelligence apparatus during Operation Paperclip.

Archontic technologies have provided a critical boost to psionic warfare, which is the preferred weapon of the Criminocratic Cabal, the Archontic rulers of the Fourth Reich. The term “Criminocratic Cabal” was coined by

.

If I had to name one revelation that would rock to its foundations the conventional understanding of recent history, it would be that Adolf Hitler was a tool of the same Criminocratic Cabal that today runs Britain, the USA, Israel, and just about everywhere else.

Whether we consider the Archontic entities who hack our reality as having originated in other dimensions, or from an insidious, dissembling intelligence interfacing with global power structures, the end result is disturbingly similar — the guarantee of a precarious, twisted future.

The lines between prophecy and reality are blurry. It’s as if the powers and principalities that govern our world are engaged in a crude dialogue with both ancient prophecies and alien beings, a dialogue apparently welcome in the corridors of power.

If Archons indeed hail from other dimensional space and are influencing the trajectory of life on Earth, then discerning their intentions becomes not just a speculative endeavor, but a critical mission.

It becomes a call to energize our higher faculties of discernment, strengthen our inner defenses, open our minds to unthinkable possibilities, and accept that hidden forces of unimaginable evil might be leading planet Earth on a Death March into oblivion.

Consider it possible, perhaps even likely, that a Death Cult brought to bear by a nefarious superintelligence — artificial or alien — if following an apocalyptic script that transcends human ability and comprehension. If true, we should awaken to this reality.

May the above image of the sacred Mercaba invoke protection and healing for the author and readers of this newsletter.

