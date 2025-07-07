Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rugnarldo's avatar
Rugnarldo
13h

Look... EVERY SINGLE POLITICIAN FOR 100 YEARS HAS BEEN DEEPSTATE. EVERY SINGLE JUDGE, POLICEMAN, SOLDIER, DOCTOR, LAWYER AND FREEMASON IS NOW EXPOSED. EVERY SINGLE POLITICIAN IS DEEP STATE. OK? CALL OUT THE COUP OR GO DOWN TOO.

They signed us ALL over for satanic indoctrination into their one world prison. 100 years of the greatest crime ever committed. ALL POLITICIANS ARE NWO. FRAUD. MASS MURDER. TERRORISM.

When you accept this shocking fact you are out of the matrix

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sue's avatar
Sue
2hEdited

Thank you, Toney, for presenting this. Not the first, nor I doubt the last time, I have been brought to this potential reality. I have been battling a dark force that has a dear friend in its grips, myself having been attacked psychically to the point of physical illness and incapacitation, so I have no doubt, whatsoever, that entities such as these surely exist. My friend is unfortunately mind controlled, and I can not help him. He has fallen into their trap, and whether it be an Archon, or not, his fractured soul hangs on only by a tether. Given my recent experience, I am sure there are many others out there who are also given to this misfortune. I persist only in manifesting light and love as I may. The past 5 years were only a precursor of what is yet to come, I feel. Please do keep up the good work! I fully appreciate your writings, the historical contexts, and the insights you provide, such that I may understand more fully what is transpiring.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 R. Toney Brooks, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture