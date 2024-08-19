Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

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Ohio Deb's avatar
Ohio Deb
Aug 19, 2024

Thank you… I receive every word.

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1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
Bruce's avatar
Bruce
Aug 19, 2024

I am continually fascinated by your writing… unlike anything I have ever read….

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