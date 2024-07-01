Shavuot flowers in Rome’s Great Synagogue

The phrase, “the first flowering of our redemption,” is borrowed from a Shavuot prayer first introduced in 1948. The ‘flowering’ refers to the creation of the State of Israel, a modern miracle. Actually, a miracle that has been hijacked by political Zionism, as we shall see.

I used to take great offense when Muslims, or anyone else, despairingly referred to Israel as the “Zionist entity.” I regarded it as an insult to Judaism and an insult to God. But Muslims are our brothers, not our problem. They find themselves cast in the same historical villainy as Attila the Hun, who was known in the Middle Ages as the ‘Scourge of God.’

The Hunnic Empire’s invasion led by Attila spelled the beginning of the end of the Western Roman Empire in the 5th century. Today we monotheists — Jews, Christians, and Muslims — are living through a similar hellish history that will inspire and inform the history books of the future. They will be titled along this line, “The Vainglorious End of Western Civilization.” As centuries give way to millennia, our history will be whittled down to single chapters and then to neglected footnotes in the annals of history.

Although I am a great admirer of Oswald Spengler, my go-to philosopher of history is Arnold Toynbee, who detailed the birth, growth, and deaths of civilizations. His ideas about the death of civilizations are instructive to us as we live through one. Civilizations die, said Toynbee, because they commit suicide.

Let’s examine Toynbee’s life cycles of civilization. Overall, he studied 22 civilizations and constructed his model from their shared fortunes, misfortunes, and outcomes.

Civilizations begin with a “Creative Minority.”

Civilizations, I believe, come to birth and proceed to grow by successfully responding to successive challenges. Arnold Toynbee

Toynbee calls the growth phase “challenge and response.” For the West, our survival depended upon the challenge of winning two world wars. The years that immediately followed the “creative destruction” of WWII witnessed the birth of Israel (1948) and near simultaneous ascension of the Anglo-American Empire, created at Bretton Woods in 1944. Interestingly, this shift in power had been foreseen by Gen. George Patton in what later became known as the Knutsford Affair.

During the opening of a British Welcome Club for American soldiers in Knutsford, England, on April 25, 1944, Patton stated, “It is the destiny of the United States and Britain to rule the world.”

Gen. Patton, one of my heroes, was a firm believer in manifest destiny, as was Napoleon. Patton, who believed in reincarnation, often said he once served as an officer in Napoleon’s army and that he fought in the Third Punic War. Claims such as Patton’s are considered humorous anecdotes highlighting his strong sense of historical connection and military prowess.

The unipolar Anglo-Zionist Empire, nee Anglo-American, officially began in 1991 when the Cold War ended. In reality, it began 18 years earlier in 1963 when President Kennedy was assassinated by a cabal previously dubbed by President Eisenhower as the “Military Industrial Complex (MIC).”

By killing Kennedy, the MIC effectively executed a coup d’état. The conspiracy (fact, not theory) de facto implicated the intelligence agencies of America (CIA, FBI), Britain (MI-5, MI-6), and Israel (Mossad). Author Michael Piper argues that Mossad played a leading role.

November 22, 1963 — another date that will live in infamy, the date American democracy was hollowed out for the sake of a malevolent unipolar cabal that today poses an existential threat to humanity.

Today, this secret cabal is made known to us via its chosen mouthpieces: the World Economic Forum, United Nations, World Health Organization, and the legacy mockingbird media. It’s a gluttonous global enterprise nourished by dollars, pounds, euros, and war. And lots of Epsteinesque sin! We must awaken to this reality, and soon!

Civilizations die when traditional values between the ruling class and common folk diverge. Most notably, when the ruling class, obsessed with maintaining power, becomes psychopathic, as detailed here.

There is no further need to cite examples of today’s demonic-styled “inversion of virtue;” or to seek out culprits and find fault. As Jesus said during the Olivet Discourse, “All these things must happen.” This is not to endorse passivity in the face of extraordinary evil, but rather is a call to be watchful and remain vigilant — a call to prayer.

Paradigms shift, civilizations die, and new civilizations emerge via “creative destruction.” In these days, those of the Kali Yuga, we are witnessing a paradigm shift of gargantuan proportions. The entire world is being knocked around and reorganized.

The modern Tower of Babel is falling, but not for the reasons the globalists had hoped. “Ze Great Reset” has become a failed, foul, and filthy joke. The true zeitgeist refuses to be swayed by man. It is ordained.

As Sri Aurobindo noted, “Man may help or man may resist, but the zeitgeist works, shapes, overbears, insists.” The Orwellian ‘end times zeitgeist’ is particularly difficult for us to get our heads around. Chaos abounds, intensifies, and likely will worsen. The middle of July 2024 has been suggested by credible remote viewers as a consequential tipping point.

The creative minority becomes a dominant minority and exceedingly prideful, which is considered the deadliest of the seven deadly sins.

Toynbee cites a self-worship among the dominant minority that renders them impotent to deal effectively with a host of new challenges. This has been the case with Western Civilization since the end of the Cold War when the Military Industrial Complex began its prized agenda of ‘forever wars.’

The brief interregnum of Western puppet Boris Yeltsin aside (1991-1999), the most significant challenge today to the Hegemon, which Toynbee described as a Universal State, is the ascendance of civilization-states such as Russia, China, India, Iran, and Brazil — in short, the threat to Western hegemony posed by the BRICS.

Of course, the elite’s preoccupation with their own self-interests colors their reality rose, strangles any remaining creative impulse, and increasingly oppresses the common folk. Toynbee explains:

First the dominant minority attempts to hold by force — against all right and reason — a position of inherited privilege which it has ceased to merit; and then the proletariat repays injustice with resentment, fear with hate, and violence with violence.

These shifts from fear to hate within American and European societies are palpable. This likely is the reason internment camps are being constructed worldwide, as

recently reported:

Toynbee suggests that as society disintegrates, four political sympathies become apparent that eventually manifest as social disunity:

Idealization of the past

Idealization of the future

Detachment bordering on nihilism

Transcendence — envisioning an entirely new zeitgeist

Emerging from the latter group is a new creative minority, called BRICS. The corresponding zeitgeist, although it is too early to predict accurately, appears to implicate a multipolar alternative to the reigning Anglo-Zionist unipolar Hegemon. A shared hegemony may be the only recourse to an extinction level event.

Toynbee’s theory on the life cycle of civilizations provides a convenient framework for understanding the current geopolitical landscape. To recap, civilizations are born from creative responses to challenges and thrive when a "Creative Minority" leads them through periods of growth and adaptation.

However, when the dominant minority becomes self-obsessed and loses the ability to address new challenges effectively, civilizations fall into decline. This self-worship among the ruling elite leads to stagnation and disintegration, which is precisely what we observe in modern Western civilization.

The unipolar Anglo-Zionist Empire, which emerged post-World War II and solidified after the Cold War, now faces significant challenges. The BRICS nations, as a new creative minority, present a viable alternative to the hegemonic dominance of the Anglo-Zionist Empire. The transition towards a multipolar world order can be seen as a response to the West's refusal to address global challenges equitably and effectively.

Interestingly, the populations, not the governments, of the U.S., Western Europe, and Israel hold the key to the outcome. The fact that these populations are predominantly secular on one end of the scale, and extremely fundamentalist on the other, is quite troublesome, in my opinion.

We cannot evolve an inhabitable world — a world in which we thrive — without a new rational spirituality proclaimed by an anthropomorphized God or however one chooses to envision cosmic transcendence. Petrified, dogmatic religion is part of the problem, not a solution to our woes.

As I wrote here, the leadership role in the new creative minority will likely fall to ‘Holy Rus.’ We can all be thankful that as our self-possessed (but self-unaware) leadership class seeks to destroy that which it can’t have all to itself, Russia is acting as the Katechon — the force that restrains the Antichrist, as described by Paul in his second letter to the Thessalonians:

He [the Antichrist] will oppose and will exalt himself over everything that is called God or is worshiped, so that he sets himself up in God’s temple, proclaiming himself to be God. Don’t you remember that when I was with you I used to tell you these things? And now you know what is holding him back, so that he may be revealed at the proper time. For the secret power of lawlessness is already at work; but the one who now holds it back will continue to do so till he is taken out of the way. And then the lawless one will be revealed, whom the Lord Jesus will overthrow with the breath of his mouth and destroy by the splendor of his coming.

The Zionist Enigma

To paraphrase Julius Caesar, Zionism is divided into three parts: political, secular, and religious. When Christians follow God’s command to stand with Israel, we resolve to leave judgment to him alone. We stand with the Jewish people, not a government. It’s not complicated.

The Jews, like their fellow brethren throughout the Anglo-Zionist Empire, have seen their institutions, as well as their dreams, hijacked and corrupted by the Zionists’ lust for money and power. The worst of the lot are secular Zionist bankers, financiers of the last two world wars who are, by all appearances, clamoring to bankroll a third. That assertion is not intended as a judgment, just as a fact for those with eyes to see and ears to hear.

The divisiveness and incessant bickering amongst ourselves and with other People of the Book must cease, lest we all be destroyed. Would that we grasp this simple truth.

Mary, the Mother of God, was asked who in the tiny village of Medjugorje best exemplified the ideal mother. She immediately named a local woman who everyone knew. The seers, aghast, responded, “But Blessed Mother, she’s a Muslim.” Mary smiled and replied, “You yourselves cut the cake, not God.”

(By the way, Medjugorje, where I once lived, is located in Bosnia-Hercegovina, a predominately Muslim country. It is the site of ongoing Marian apparitions.

St. James Church, Medjugorje

Share