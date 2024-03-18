Jacob Chansley, The Q-Anon Shaman on January 6th

Jacob Chansley, the Q-Anon Shaman, was recently interviewed by Tucker Carlson. This piece will touch upon what Chansley in the interview called, “Full Spectrum Dominance” — the ultimate goal of the New World Order’s global elites. Additionally, we will also examine several other topics mentioned by Chansley. These include earth energy ley lines, shamanism and the fracturing of false narratives, which we are fed on a daily basis.

Tucker Carlson, now an independent journalist, has assumed a hugely significant role in fracturing false narratives, including the infamous “January 6th — Insurrection Day.”

His recent interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved many to rethink the impudent ‘Putin Bad’ narrative and to question the unceasing deluge of Cold War-styled propaganda that bellows out of Washington and the lapdog media. The Cold War ended in 1991; apparently Washington failed to receive the memo.

Many have taken the ‘Matrix Red Pill’ and been awakened to truth and reality. Others, some say as much as 50% of Americans, continue to be mired in the ‘Blue Pill’ Mass Formation hypnosis, as described by Professor Mattias Desmet.

The formation doesn't believe the narrative, they realize how absurd it is, but they continue to show allegiance to the delusion because of social and ritualistic cohesion and atomization with the collective.

False narratives, via self-delusion, media-driven PsyOps or insidious social media algorithms, play a role akin to that of ‘Matrix Agents.’ False narratives help maintain a state of collective complacency, enveloping the populace in illusions that depict a benevolent government perpetually safeguarding their best interests.

Here’s a partial list of some crafty and now debunked false narratives:

January 6th was an ‘insurrection’ — an attempt to overthrow the government

The Covid vaccine is ‘safe and effective’

Catastrophic climate change is caused by humans

George Floyd was murdered

Russia interfered in the 2016 election

The Russia-Ukraine War was started kinetically in 2022 by Russian aggression. In reality, the war began in 2014, It was started by Ukraine with considerable help from the CIA and MI-6.

Hunter’s Laptop was not real, it was ‘Russian propaganda’

The Nord Stream pipeline was blown up by Russia, its owner

The Southern Border is secure

We conclude this list of lies by citing the false narrative that describes “the most decisive event in American history,” according to Professor Jeffrey Sachs, namely the assassination of President Kennedy by a lone gunman named Lee Harvey Oswald (who was a patsy).

Personally, I consider Kennedy’s assassination to have been a coup d’etat, planned and executed by the Military Industrial Censorship Complex. Our government has been off the rails ever since.

Shamanism and Mother Ayahuasca

The human future will be designed on how conscious we will be able to make ourselves and if there are plants that can accelerate consciousness, then we must seek out and utilize these things. Something could jump out of some unexpected dimension and change everything.



Terence McKenna, mystic and ethnobiologist

Shamanism, the world’s oldest known religion, dates to the mesolithic period some 9,000 years ago. In modern times, we frequently associate shamanism with altered states of consciousness induced by drugs. However, this is a fallacy. Shamans are able to enter states of spiritual ecstasy at will. Naturally, some are better at it than others.

A deep dive into shamanism is beyond the scope of this piece. That said, it is as wrong to discredit or mock Jake Chansley, the QAnon Shaman, as it would be to mock any religious figure based on looks alone; Catholic priests often dress in prettily laced skirts. Chansley was persecuted solely because his appearance made him the perfect ‘poster boy’ for the incipient ‘January 6th’ false narrative.

In Western societies, practitioners of shamanism often attain a higher order of consciousness through meditation or an ascetic practice. Some are naturally gifted with paranormal abilities or ESP (extrasensory perception). ESP includes precognition and other psychic phenomena such as clairvoyance or ‘Clear Seeing.’

In Chansley’s case, although we’ve never met, it became abundantly clear to me during his Tucker Carlson interview (linked in the footnotes) that he is clairvoyant. This is to say he has the gift of extraordinary perception or ‘clear seeing.’ Clairvoyants receive visions, images or insights about people, places or events beyond the scope of their physical senses.

Psychedelic drugs such as ayahuasca (DMT) or psilocybin (Magic Mushrooms) also provide pathways to ‘clear seeing’ in the mystical sense.

Author Graham Hancock has written extensively (and interestingly) about ‘Mother Ayahuasca’ and has discussed his experiences on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Mother Ayahuasca refers to an altered state of consciousness or reality induced by a compound named dimethyltryptamine (DMT), also known as the ‘spirit molecule.’ The resulting spiritual ecstasy, in a manner of speaking, can be likened to taking the Matrix Red Pill.

Terence McKenna smoked DMT and wrote about it:

Psychedelics are illegal not because a loving government is concerned that you may jump out of a third story window. Psychedelics are illegal because they dissolve opinion structures and culturally laid down models of behaviour and information processing. They open you up to the possibility that everything you know is wrong.

Although an oversimplification, DMT dissolves the ego and produces ecstatic visions. For Hancock and others, Mother Ayahuasca was an entity they encountered. When DMT is consumed in large amounts, as with ayahuasca, it can be very dangerous.

Ayahuasca is a mixture prepared from plant leaves and a vine readily found in the Amazon. DMT also occurs naturally in the human brain, which may account for a shaman’s ability to enter altered states of consciousness at will.

I have never tried ayahuasca or any other psychedelia; I dread loss of control and commingling with strange entities who want to hug me. That doesn’t mean for a moment, however, that I am willing to forego the quest for Ultimate Truth. McKenna quoted William Blake in the DMT video linked in the footnotes, “If the truth can be told as to be understood, it will be believed.”

The DMT testimonies given by those who have peered behind the veil, as recounted in footnotes 6 & 7, are invaluable for truth-seekers and doubting Thomases alike.

Regardless of an individual’s chosen spiritual journey, escaping this world’s illusory and chaotic Matrix is essential. Should real-life Matrix Agents become overwhelmed by awakened souls, thereby causing the Overloads to panic, we can be certain of one thing:

It’s so easy to forget how much noise the Matrix pumps into your head. Something else makes the same kind of noise: the drumbeats of war. Matrix Resurrections (2021)

St. Michael’s Mount, Penzance, Cornwall

Dragon Lines

For a time I lived in Cornwall, England, which was once a proud and independent Celtic Country. Cornwall gifted us King Arthur’s Camelot, the ancient lands of Lyonesse and inspired the British epithet, ‘Mystical Isles.’ To me, Cornwall seemed totally out of place as part of England, an observation that invites another digression, which I shall resist.

A favorite summer pastime in Cornwall is dowsing for energetic ‘ley lines’ buried beneath the Earth’s surface. Ley lines criss-cross Cornwall’s mythical landscape. The Dragon Line, an intertwining yin-yang ley line extends from St. Michael’s Mount (pictured above) across the breadth of England and then out to sea off the East Anglia coast.

Many churches dedicated to St. Michael the Archangel are located along the Dragon Line, as well as such sacred sites as Glastonbury and Avebury, the granddaddy stone circle to Stonehenge.

Chansley refers to Washington, D.C.’s ‘ley lines’ in his interview with Tucker Carlson. In tandem with shamanism and prophecy, ley lines and Earth’s energy foci, also called chakras, may be awakening mechanisms to assist with humanity’s present and future evolution of consciousness.

Well known Earth energy centers linked to experiences of higher consciousness include, in addition to D.C., Mt. Shasta, Sedona, Glastonbury, Stonehenge, the Giza Plateau and Great Pyramid, the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem and Machu Picchu in Peru.

Plutotechnocracy - Full Spectrum Dominance

Plutotechnocracy is a newly coined term (by yours truly). The neologism denotes a form of government combining a plutocracy and technocracy. The term describes the form of government in the U.S. extant since JFK’s assassination in 1963. More commonly used terms for this political entity are ‘the elites’ or ‘the cabal.’

Interestingly, only about 25% of the total U.S. population has personal memories of the year 1963 and JFK’s assassination.

A plutocracy is a society that is ruled or controlled by people of great wealth or income. The term comes from Ancient Greek, where ploutos means wealth, and kratos means power. In a plutocracy, decisions and influence are concentrated in the hands of the wealthy elite.

A technocracy is a form of government where decision makers are selected based on their expertise in a specific area, particularly scientific or technical knowledge. Ostensibly, technocrats are hired based on merit, but even this is becoming unfashionable.

In a unipolar world, the dominant power (the U.S.) seeks to maintain its supremacy by ensuring control over all strategic domains. This includes not only military might but also economic, technological and ideological influence. The concept of ‘full spectrum dominance’ axiomatically aligns with the strategic goals of unipolarity. It aims to prevent any potential challengers from rising to prominence.

The upshot of a plutotechnocracy, and the point I wish to make, is that the expression our democracy is no longer applicable to America’s government. Moreover, the distance between plutotechnocracy and totalitarianism, the unipolar form of World rule lustfully contemplated by plutotechnocracy, is a short step.

If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face – forever. This grim portrayal captures the essence of living under totalitarianism. George Orwell

In Summary

The present form of government in the U.S. can be appropriately described as a plutotechnocracy, combining the concentrated wealth and power of a plutocracy with the expertise-driven decision making of a technocracy. This form of government seeks to maintain its global unipolar supremacy through the concept of 'full spectrum dominance.’ It aims to thwart, by any means necessary, all potential state challengers.

As we have seen through the exploration of false narratives, shamanism, ley lines and Earth’s energy centers, the evolution of human consciousness—both spiritually and intellectually—is a crucial factor in ensuring the survival of our liberty and freedom.

As former President Eisenhower noted, it is essential that we remain vigilant and aware of the potential consequences of unchecked power, lest we find ourselves living under the boot of totalitarianism, as George Orwell’s chilling future envisioned.

While Orwell’s 1984 was indeed a bleak and cautionary tale, it was foremost a warning. He admonished us to safeguard our freedoms, resist oppression and, above all, to cherish truth. Whether we heed this warning or succumb to our own dystopian tendencies remains an open question.

