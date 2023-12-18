Rational Spirituality

quidestruetmundum
May 1, 2024

A soldier by profession, I have been an accidental exorcist for 24 years and a busy one despite my best efforts.. During the course of this strange and unexpected journey I have had many hundreds of hours of interaction with those impostors who have populated and rule here in the ruins of the garden. A great deal of what I believed prior to this veil lifting I have since discovered to be false. The Ruler of this World as the Nazarene called him, has his main power in Lie. One of the things that Mr. “I Will Not Serve” finds most funny is that so many men believe that the nation state established in 1948 in Palestine is Israel. That notion is a conceit, and one he is proud of. The sons and daughters of the kingdom of Heaven are hidden in the world but not for mich longer, as I’ve heard 10,000 times of I’ve heard it once, even the demonic cries, “it is the end”.

David Montaigne's avatar
David Montaigne
Dec 25, 2023

Please don't mistake my question for any lack of appreciation for the main points of your post... But one part grabbed my attention: "the gods your ancestors served beyond the Euphrates" (Joshua 24:15) - Since at this time, the Jews had not yet been taken into Babylonian captivity, I suspect this could refer to Judaism's roots in India. Any thoughts?

