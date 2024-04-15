Seven Bowls of Revelation Chapter 16

All scripture is inspired by God and is useful for teaching the faith and correcting error, for re-setting the direction of a person’s life and for training in good living. The scriptures are the comprehensive equipment of the man of God and fit him fully for all branches of his work. 2 Timothy 3:16

The passage from Timothy is equally applicable to the challenging Book of Revelation. This book, sometimes dismissed as the feverish visions of a saint named John, was composed on the Greek island of Patmos.

Its title derives from the Greek word 'apokalypsis,' meaning 'to reveal.' Most biblical scholars concur that it was penned during the reign of the Roman Emperor Domitian, around AD 95-96.

The Book of Revelation presents several interpretative challenges. First, its use of symbolism renders the text cryptic, not to obscure its message but to underline its significance. Second, Revelation exhibits textual conflation. Among the 310 surviving versions, there is notable repetitive complexity, such as the Seven Seals, Seven Trumpets, Seven Bowls and Seven Plagues.

The process of how these texts were conflated remains a topic of scholarly debate. Predominantly, these versions follow the Byzantine textual tradition, which tends to standardize and harmonize the texts.

It is plausible to suggest that the narrative repeats itself; for instance, the seven trumpets and seven bowls likely represent varied interpretations of the same series of events. This interpretation strives to clarify the structure and thematic repetition.

Revelation's narrative structure is notably non-linear and symbolic, encompassing events that are perceived as having occurred in the past, ongoing in the present, or destined for the future. The text employs a rich assortment of symbols, visions and vivid imagery throughout.

For instance, the figure 144,000 is symbolically used to represent the entirety of God’s chosen people, comprising 12,000 from each of the Twelve Tribes of Israel.

It is important to note that reference to the '10 lost tribes' of Israel serves as a symbolic representation of the Gentiles. After the Assyrian conquest of the Northern Kingdom of Israel in 721 BCE, these tribes were assimilated by other cultures and gradually vanished from historical records.

This symbolism extends the narrative's reach beyond the literal descendants of Israel to encompass a broader spiritual community story.

While the Seven Seals and Seven Trumpets in Revelation are intricately linked, both appear to be sequential. The Seven Trumpets commence with the opening of the seventh seal. Each trumpet signals a cataclysmic event. Specifically, when the Seventh Seal is opened (Rev. 8:1), seven angels, positioned before God, are unveiled, each equipped with a trumpet.

These seven angels are then unexpectedly joined by an enigmatic eighth angel, who appears to perform a ritualistic act. The term "angel" is derived from the Greek word 'aggelos,' meaning 'messenger,' indicating their roles as divine heralds in the narrative. This sequence emphasizes the structured, escalating nature of the visions and their symbolic representations of divine messages and judgments.

Another angel, who had a golden censer, came and stood at the altar. He was given much incense to offer, with the prayers of all God’s people, on the golden altar in front of the throne. The smoke of the incense, together with the prayers of God’s people, went up before God from the angel’s hand. Then the angel took the censer, filled it with fire from the altar, and hurled it on the earth; and there came peals of thunder, rumblings, flashes of lightning and an earthquake. Then the seven angels who had the seven trumpets prepared to sound them. Rev. 8:3-6

The Trumpets

These seven angels blow their trumpets, each blast heralding a pivotal end-time event as part of God's judgment. The shofar, used in this context, is not only the oldest wind instrument in the world but also deeply symbolic, often equated to the 'voice of God.'

Maimonides, a preeminent Jewish philosopher and rabbi also known as Rambam, eloquently describes the shofar's call: "Awaken, O sleepers, from your sleep; O slumberers, arouse from your slumbers and examine your deeds. Return in repentance and remember your creator."

Echoing its use in ancient times, the shofar continues to signal critical junctures in our world, marking significant developments that are interpreted as elements of divine judgment upon the earth. This thematic use underscores the shofar's role as a spiritual and communal alarm, calling for alertness, reflection and transformation.

Now, let's contextualize this with a timeline of recent history. Our engagement with the Book of Revelation isn't driven by mere curiosity but by its enigmatic nature, prompting us to explore its symbolic depths. It's crucial to distinguish between interpretation and decoding: while interpretation seeks to explore the various layers of meaning within symbols, decoding attempts to impose literal meanings on these symbols, often oversimplifying their complex significance.

The third angel sounded his trumpet, and a great star, blazing like a torch, fell from the sky on a third of the rivers and and on the springs of water. The name of the star is Wormwood. A third of the waters turned bitter, and many people died from the waters that had become bitter. Rev 8:10-11

Interestingly, the word 'Wormwood' translates to 'Chernobyl' in Russian. Following the catastrophic 1986 explosion of Reactor No. 4 at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, approximately one-third of the waters in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia were contaminated by radioactive fallout, closely mirroring the biblical prophecy.

The first four judgments in Revelation, impacting the earth, seas, water and sky, symbolize essential elements for life and suggest a linkage to contemporary global challenges. These environmental and existential themes are woven into events that resonate with today's audiences, suggesting that such calamities could symbolize broader existential crises.

In recent times, events such as the COVID-19 pandemic can be seen as aligning with the prophetic nature of St. John’s visions, illustrating widespread trials. Furthermore, significant events in Israel also correspond with scenarios depicted in Revelation.

The conflict that began on October 7, 2023, between Israel and Hamas, as well as the heightened activities around the plans to rebuild a Third Jewish Temple in Jerusalem, are viewed by some as aligning with end-time prophecies mentioned in biblical texts.

Another significant End Times signal, which we shall discuss directly, began over 40 years ago in the former Yugoslavia and has continued uninterrupted. This period of time that began in 1981 and continues today can be likened to the pause or gap in Revelation prophecies.

After blowing the fourth trumpet, there is a pause in Heaven before the last three trumpets are blown. God has chosen to give an additional warning of what is to come, giving people a final opportunity to repent: ‘A Time of Grace.’

As I watched, I heard an eagle that was flying in midair call out in a loud voice: ‘Woe! Woe! Woe to the inhabitants of the earth, because of the trumpet blasts about to be sounded by the other three angels!’ Revelation 8:13

Medjugorje

The apparitions of Mary, the mother of God, at a small village near the Bosnian-Croatian border beginning in 1981, have been interpreted by many as a sign that we are entering the final stage of the End Times. These visions are seen as a significant spiritual event, reinforcing the belief in a prophetic timeline moving toward its conclusion. It’s estimated that over 30-million pilgrims have visited Medjugorje.

The perception of approaching the End Times was initially sparked in 1947, when the United Nations voted to establish a homeland for the Jewish people, leading to the creation of the state of Israel. This event is often regarded as a critical and immediately recognizable stage in prophetic fulfillment, marking a significant milestone in the unfolding of biblical end-time scenarios.

For I will take you out of the nations; I will gather you from all the countries and bring you back into your own land. I will sprinkle clean water on you, and you will be clean; I will cleanse you from all your impurities and from all your idols. I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh. And I will put my Spirit in you and move you to follow my decrees and be careful to keep my laws. Then you will live in the land I gave your ancestors; you will be my people, and I will be your God. Ezekiel 36:24-28

Since 1981, the reported apparitions of Mary in Medjugorje have been a focal point for those who interpret contemporary events through a spiritual lens. In her communications, relayed by six visionaries, Mary has repeatedly used the phrase “time of grace” over 70 times and mentioned "grace" more than 200 times.

These messages underscore the significance of this period as one of spiritual opportunity and preparation. Additionally, Mary has entrusted the visionaries with 10 'secrets' that address additional warnings to be disclosed following the conclusion of the apparitions at Medjugorje.

The concept of a "Time of Grace" is rooted in biblical theology, referring to a period where salvation is openly available to all who recognize and embrace a transcendent reality, inviting divine presence into their lives in whatever form they perceive it.

There is an expectation by many that this grace period might soon conclude, given the escalating global tensions and threats, suggesting that the prophetic timeline may be advancing toward its next significant phase.

Throughout her appearances in Medjugorje, Mary has consistently conveyed a message of urgency regarding the need for humanity to return to God. This call to repentance is not just aimed at saving more souls but is also believed to potentially mitigate the severity of the events prophesied in the Last Plagues.

According to the messages, once the ‘Church Age,’ or the ‘Time of the Gentiles,’ is fulfilled, humanity will reach a point where it can no longer avert the impending divine judgments.

On a personal note, I first traveled to Medjugorje in June 1988 for the celebration of the seventh anniversary of the apparitions. I was a curious journalist and seeker of truth. At Medjugorje, I was gob smacked. This experience drew me back time and again.

I spent the latter part of the 1990s living in the village. During this period, I had the unique opportunity to live with the family of one of the visionaries, Marija Pavlovic-Lunetti, which deepened my connection to the events and messages of Medjugorje.

Medjugorje doesn’t represent a ‘Catholic thing’ or even a ‘Christian thing.’ It’s a ‘gentile thing.’ That is, I believe the apparitions are mostly directed toward lukewarm believers and those who do not believe. It’s also directed to the secular West, which has strayed far from the Judeo-Christian values upon which it was founded. Western Civilization was once known as Christendom.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. U.S. Declaration of Independence

Of course, Harari, an atheist, is free to believe whatever he wants to believe. He is anti-human and a spokesperson for the globalist death cult. He and his fellows have become their own God. His story is that there are no true stories; no such thing as objective truth. He and his demonic cohort have brought the world to the ‘eve of destruction.’ May God have mercy on his soul. He and his ilk are the ‘most pitiable of men.’ (1 Corinthians 15:19)

The story about unalienable rights dates to Athens around 300 B.C. Later, a Roman philosopher named Cicero further developed the concept of natural law. He asserted that certain rights exist by virtue of our shared humanity and are not granted by any specific state or authority.

The notion that God bestows unalienable rights has been a hallmark of human history, intersecting with religious, philosophical and legal thought. It remains a foundational concept in Western Civilization and contemporary discussions about human rights and individual liberties.

“Just another story,” eh?

Stories are a timeless tradition, fundamental to human existence. They transcend mere entertainment, playing an essential role in shaping our cognition, communication and understanding of the world. It is clear that certain narratives conflict with Harari's godless perspective.

So, What’s Likely to Happen Next?

There will be additional warnings from Heaven. I refer back to the ‘ten secrets’ that Mary imparted to the Medjugorje visionaries. Some of the ‘secrets’ are prophecies of dire events that cannot be mitigated. There is a distinct possibility that the Vatican has suppressed or will suppress these messages. Recall that according to Sr Lucy of Fatima the ‘third Fatima secret,’ which was supposed to be revealed “no later than 1960,” remains undisclosed under orders from Rome.

Turning now to the Middle East, where the war has entered a new dimension.

It had long been assumed that Iran preferred to remain on the sidelines, letting its proxies handle the heavy lifting. However, this comforting assumption has been shattered. Following Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel Sunday April 14th, the mullahs declared, “the matter can be deemed concluded.”

However, some pundits believe we will now see an escalating series of retaliatory actions brought on by Israel's earlier attack in Damascus. Describing Iran's subsequent attack on Israel as a ‘calculated tit-for-tat' response may be naively optimistic. Iran’s attack against the State of Israel proper crossed a significant 'red line,' thereby signalling a clear escalation, by Israel’s assessment. From this point, the situation could quickly spiral out of control.

Moreover, such analyses frequently dismiss the eschatological beliefs of Twelver Islam and its substantial influence in this conflict. The true nature of the Middle East War has never been simply Israel versus Hamas or Israel’s confrontations with Iranian proxies.

Recent events reveal the true nature as a religious eschatological war between Israel and Iran. Given Iran’s attack with over 300 drones and missiles on Israel proper, a tit-for-tat response is unlikely. Instead, a more substantial reciprocal action against Iran itself may be ordered.

If we’ve learned anything since 2020, it is to recognize that nothing is as it seems. We must gnaw at the truth and take nothing at face value. We live in an age of deception and Orwellian doublespeak.

Israel is expected to launch military operations in Rafah, Gaza near the Egyptian border. Should the operation commence, it’s likely Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, would strike northern Israel in retaliation. Unlike Hamas, Hezbollah represents a formidable Iranian-backed military force. Ostensibly, an attack on Northern Israel would draw U.S. armed forces into yet another Middle East war.

If Hezbollah were to launch an attack, Israel would confront an existential threat. Consequently, Israel might respond with tactical nuclear weapons (known as the Samson Option). Ironically, direct U.S. involvement in an Israeli conflict with Hezbollah could potentially avert a nuclear catastrophe by mitigating the existential danger.

Although U.S. participation might deter use of nuclear weapons by Israel, it would not necessarily deter further conventional escalation of the conflict. Such an escalation likely would morph into the Biblically prophesied ‘Gog-Magog War’ and draw other nations into the conflict, most notably Turkey.

Another immediate concern involves the anticipated sacrifice of the biblical Red Heifer. This is part and partial of plans to build a Third Jewish Temple in Jerusalem and likely would inflame the ‘Arab Street.’ Should the Temple Institute proceed with the ritual sacrifice, it’s apt to occur before Passover begins on the evening of April 22.

Indeed, the global landscape is fraught with tension and uncertainty, not only in the Middle East, but also in Europe, the U.S., India and Taiwan. The U.N. Secretary-General recently warned that the world has entered an “Age of Chaos.” Of course, the U.N. has promulgated much of that chaos with their absurd ‘climate’ narrative and other fear mongering.

I believe it’s advisable in this environment to distrust media narratives and always to expect the unexpected, including Divine intervention: As we noted, the first four judgments in Revelation Chapter 8 affect all the things required for life: earth, seas, water and sky. (Rev 8: 7-11)

Should the war in the Middle East widen into the prophesied regional Gog-Magog war, God promises to intervene against the armies of Gog in order to save Israel from destruction, as well as make himself known to all the world.

The Lord said to Gog: Long ago, I ordered my prophets to warn the people of Israel that someday I would send an enemy to attack them. You, Gog, are that enemy, and that day is coming. When you invade Israel, I will become furious, and in my anger I will send a terrible earthquake to shake Israel. Every living thing on earth will tremble in fear of me; every fish and bird, every wild animal and reptile, and every human. Mountains will crumble, cliffs will fall, and cities will collapse. I, the Lord, will make the mountains of Israel turn against you. Your troops will be so terrified that they will attack each other. I will strike you with diseases and punish you with death. You and your army will be pounded with rainstorms, hailstones, and burning sulfur. Ezekiel 38:17-22

In days past, Magog (the army of Gog) was erroneously interpreted as referring to Russia. Many who are familiar with Ezekiel’s prophecy, particularly Christian evangelists who pontificate on YouTube, apparently still believe this is the case. After all, it fits the silly “Russia, Russia, Russia” media narrative.

However, Gog is correctly identified today as a military coalition to be aligned against Israel and led by Turkey. The coalition also includes Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, et al.

