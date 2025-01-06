And there will be signs in the sun, moon, and stars, and on the earth distress of nations in perplexity at the roaring of the sea and the waves. Men fainting with fear and with foreboding of what is coming on the world; for the powers of the heavens will be shaken. Luke 21:25-26

Preface

I drew inspiration from three streams of consciousness for this piece. First, informed intuition, which can be influenced by archetypes. Second, meaningful coincidence, also called Jungian synchronicity. Third, spiritual discernment, while acknowledging its imprecision due to ego and other factors such as confirmation bias and self-awareness. Without proper self-awareness, one may mistake personal desires or emotions for spiritual guidance, producing flawed discernment.

Of the three, spiritual discernment is key. Visionary writing of this sort can fall victim to occupational hazards. Aside from a noisy ego, trickster archetypes come to mind. One must ensure there are no chinks in one’s spiritual breastplate — such as brash conclusions or the use of ill-considered phrases — that might activate a trickster. They are known for mischief, deception, or malicious intent, especially in a spiritual context.

While the visions in this piece might prove insightful, they also could prove insignificant. Only time will reveal their value or lack thereof. That said, we will now attempt to weave a number of seemingly disparate dots into a coherent and productive narrative. This list of dots includes:

Planetary alignments in January and February

Biblical prophecy

Thoth — The Egyptian messenger god of wisdom, knowledge, and measurer of time

Ma'at — Thoth's wife and goddess of cosmic order and balance

Jnana — One of Hinduism's four classical paths to spiritual liberation that attains the wisdom essential for enlightenment

The Age of Aquarius

Christ or Cosmic Consciousness

The phrase, “Out of Egypt”

Jesus says to his disciples, "When you enter the city, you will find a man carrying a jug of water. Follow him home and say to the owner of the house, 'The Teacher told us to ask you, “Where is the room I may use to have the Passover meal with my disciples?” Luke 22:10-13

Aquarius

Aquarius by Johfra Bosschart depicts a pilgrim walking through a skull gate towards a supernatural light in the distance, implying that both the skull and Age of Aquarius represent a portal to higher consciousness or spiritual awakening.

Bosschart’s Aquarian tableau symbolizes the journey from the physical realm (the skull) to a spiritual state of being (the light). Skulls, traditionally symbolizing the evolution of consciousness, represent spiritual growth and personal transformation.

A brief word about spiritual growth. The emphasis on dogmatic religion’s rigid rules and rituals can overshadow the deeper, more meaningful aspects of spirituality. For many the focus shifts from developing a personal connection with the divine or understanding the nature of existence to simply following a set of prescribed behaviors. This frequently leads to a performative type of faith that lacks genuine spiritual substance — an end run around the cross.

Returning to the Aquarian art, the lotus flower's journey from murky waters to a beautiful bloom above the surface symbolizes spiritual substance and transformation. Bosschart’s inclusion of seven lotuses aligns with the Aquarian themes of universal consciousness, spiritual evolution, and the connection between an individual and the cosmos. The number seven, significant in many mystical and astrological traditions, symbolizes the seven classical planets featured in our narrative.

2025 Planetary Alignments

Two planetary alignments — bookends, if you will — occur early this year. The first, debuting January 25, involves six planets: Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. We will term this the Ahrimanic Alignment, reflecting its pernicious connection to forces of materialism and spiritual blindness: the very forces that have coaxed humanity away from its connection to Spirit.

The second planetary alignment on February 28 includes Mercury and therefore will feature all 7 planets, commonly called the “parade of planets.” We have named this February alignment The Epiphanic Alignment. I will further define these terms as we progress. For now, let’s just note that there is a 34 day interval between these two alignments. We call these 34 days of opportunity and chaos the Liminal Abyss.

Mercury, the Messenger of the Gods, is the Roman equivalent to the Greek god Hermes. Consequently, the 7 planet completion of the second alignment by Mercury carries Hermetic significance.

In Hermetic tradition, 7 represents the union of (3) spiritual and (4) material spheres — a perfect completion. It also highlights the 34 day interval between alignments.

Hermetic cosmology describes a universe composed of multiple levels or spheres, typically organized as follows:

The terrestrial realm — This is the physical world we inhabit.

The celestial realm — This includes the seven planetary spheres associated with the seven classical planets. These spheres represent different stages of spiritual purification and enlightenment.

The super-celestial realm — This is the highest level beyond the planetary spheres and is generally subdivided into two important parts : The Ogdoad (Eighth Realm) — The Ogdoad consists of eight primordial deities in Egyptian mythology often associated with chaos and creation of the world. In Hermeticism, it symbolizes a realm that acts as a bridge between the mundane world and spiritual reality. Thoth was often depicted as the mediator who brought order from chaos, working in conjunction with Ma’at, who personified cosmic balance. The Ogdoad collectively represents a stage of the cosmos prior to creation, with each deity contributing to the creation myths associated with Hermopolis, the city of Hermes . The Ennead (Ninth Realm) — The Ennead is a group of nine deities in ancient Egypt, particularly associated with Heliopolis. In Hermetic thought, this realm represents a higher level of divine order and intellect, often linked to the concept of the Divine Mind. The Ennead embodies the principles of creation and cosmic harmony. Atum, the creator god who is often equated with the sun god Ra, is the primary figure in the Ennead.



These two realms, the Ogdoad and Ennead, are always accessible to us as aspects of the Akashic Field, but assume prominence during the 34-day Liminal Abyss.

Mercury by Eustache Le Sueur

Mercury the Messenger God

Ruling both Gemini and Virgo, Mercury bridges divine wisdom and earthly manifestation. This mirrors the Hermetic maxim, 'As above, so below,' with Mercury/Hermes acting as the winged-footed messenger between realms.

Mercury, having completed our Epiphanic alignment, represents the final piece of cosmic wisdom needed for personal transformation. This connects to the hermetic principle of mentalism — "All is Mind."

Mercury/Thoth/Hermes represents this Divine Mind principle, completing not simply a physical alignment of planets but a dynamic circuit of consciousness that enables the awakening of Christ or Cosmic Consciousness within humanity.

The 34-day Liminal Abyss presents the opportunity for a monumental increase in the collective consciousness of humanity. This is why the Epiphanic Alignment, implying a moment of great or sudden revelation, is so desperately opposed by Ahrimanic influences. The battle is spiritual; the battlefield is time and space.

Prophetic implications

In that day [the 34 days between Jan. 25 and Feb. 28], there will be an altar to the Lord in the midst of the land of Egypt, and a pillar to the Lord at its border. It will be a sign and a witness to the Lord of hosts in the land of Egypt. When they cry to the Lord because of oppressors, he will send them a savior and defender, and deliver them. Isaiah 19:19-20

Isaiah’s timeless lesson to the Judeans implored them not to trust other nations or to rely on false gods. “Woe to the rebellious children," declares the Lord, "Who execute a plan, but not mine, and make an alliance, but not of My Spirit, in order to add sin to sin." (Isaiah 30:1)

Today, Isaiah’s admonition is addressed to all “People of the Book,” not just Jews. The “false gods” are those of modernity — effectively, no god at all, or practical atheism. We argued [here] that modernity’s new god is ‘Moralistic Therapeutic Deism.’ Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin calls Western modernity the Antichrist [here].

Reconnecting to Spirit

Author Graham Hancock recounted a discussion he once had with a shaman in the Amazon rainforest. He asked the aged seer, “What is the problem with the West?” The shaman responded, “It’s very simple! You have severed your connection with Spirit.”

There is no question that Western Civilization has openly rebelled against God, abandoned its traditional and foundational belief in a Divine Principle greater than itself, and “added sin to sin” by flaunting its geopolitical supremacy ensconced in a Rules Based International Order devoid of moral limitations, absent justice, and seemingly applicable only to those who live beyond the Empire’s pale.

The 34-day window between these alignments represents a liminal space — a threshold or betwixt-and-between time for personal transformation. During this narrow window, humanity faces both extraordinary opportunity and difficult challenge:

What Luke envisions is a thunderous clash in the liminal space between the Ahrimanic energies of the Antichrist on the one hand and the Epiphanic energies of the Katechon on the other. This clash intimates both a period of transformation and of creative destruction that marks the stubborn transition from the Piscean to Aquarian Age.

The Great Pyramid

The Great Pyramid's position at the apex of the Nile Delta marks it as Isaiah’s altar “in the midst of the land of Egypt." Its role extends beyond geography — the altar stands as an architectural embodiment of divine wisdom. Hermopolis Magna is Isaiah’s "pillar at its border," a city sacred to Thoth that completes this timeless axis of spiritual transformation.

As city of the Ogdoad, and center of Thoth's teachings, Hermopolis Magna symbolizes the transmission of divine knowledge. The alignment between these two sites — Hermopolis and Magna and the Great Pyramid — creates an “as above, so below” spiritual corridor across Egypt that mirrors the period between planetary alignments.

When Mercury joins the alignment on February 28, it completes not only the celestial septenary but also fulfills Isaiah's prophecy of divine intervention: "When they cry to the Lord because of oppressors, he will send them a savior and defender, and deliver them." Deliverance manifests as the awakening of Christ Consciousness — the restoration of humanity's connection to Spirit.

Ma'at

The Egyptian goddess Ma'at represents the divine order and balance that hopefully will be restored during this period. The chaos and perplexity prophesied by Luke become, paradoxically, the very conditions that would catalyze a new spiritual awakening for those who have maintained their inner connection to Spirit.

And for those who have not, the contrast between disorder and the potential for renewed harmony could inspire them to seek deeper meaning and reconnect with the universal truths embodied by Ma'at, thus facilitating a broader spiritual renaissance.

This liminal period marks not only an invitation to personal transformation but a cosmic threshold: the dawn of the Age of Aquarius. As the Piscean Age closes — an age characterized by institutional religion and mediated spiritual experience — we will enter an era of direct spiritual knowing and universal consciousness.

The Second Coming of Christ, in this light, represents not a physical return of Jesus in time and space but a sudden charismatic awakening of Christ Consciousness within humanity itself.

The Second Coming: Christ Consciousness

Christ or Cosmic Consciousness refers to a state of spiritual awakening and unity with the divine that transcends religious boundaries. It's often described as the highest level of humanity’s intellectual and emotional development, characterized by a profound sense of oneness with all creation.

This cosmic concept suggests that the enlightened state exemplified by Jesus, Buddha, Krishna, Zoroaster, and others is attainable by all individuals, regardless of their faith tradition, representing a universal spiritual awakening and connection to the divine.

Matthew Fox, a prominent proponent of this idea, describes it as a mystical dimension that emphasizes our profound relationship with the Earth and all creation. In his book "The Coming of the Cosmic Christ," Fox writes, "The Cosmic Christ is the divine pattern that connects in the person of Jesus Christ; it is God's power and presence extending throughout all creation."

Fox further explains, "Christianity flies on two wings — the historical Jesus and the Cosmic Christ." This insight suggests that the Cosmic Christ represents a broader, more inclusive understanding of divinity that encompasses all of creation (panentheism) and emphasizes our interconnectedness with the universe.

Adherents to monotheistic doctrines might consider stepping out of their comfort zones and entertain the value of monistic thinking as opposed to duralism. The term "Shaivism" comes from the Sanskrit word shiva, which refers to the Hindu god of destruction and transformation — a concept that encompasses both ends of the good vs. evil paradigm.

This is not to suggest that the dualistic paradigm is incorrect, only that other cosmologies have much to teach us. We in the West understand that today is a time of intense spiritual warfare. We are living in the “End Times.” However, such homocentric perspectives invite over simplification.

The progression from Ahrimanic to Epiphanic alignments maps humanity's potential journey from doctrinaire spiritual acquiescence to self-realization and awakening — one that overcomes our built-in resistance to change.

For example, the Ahrimanic alignment represents the culmination of materialism that reached its apex in the Piscean Age. The Epiphanic alignment anticipates the full expression of Aquarian Age potential — characterized by direct spiritual experience, cosmic consciousness, and the integration of divine mind with the individual self.

This integration represents the harmonization of higher consciousness with personal awareness, leading to a more holistic and enlightened state of being.

Jnana Yoga

During this transformative period, Jnana Yoga offers one methodology for the spiritual reconnection humanity now desperately needs. This ancient path of knowledge aligns perfectly with the dawning Aquarian ages' emphasis on direct spiritual experience and inner knowing. Through self-inquiry (atma-vichara), practitioners engage the very essence of Cosmic Consciousness — recognition of the divine presence within.

Christianity has always been conflicted on the point of “divine presence,” even though the religion teaches that God is both immanent and transcendent and that the “body is the temple of the Holy Spirit.”

Let’s examine this further. Cui bono? Throughout Christian history, there has existed a nagging tension between mystical traditions seeking direct experiences of God and institutional approaches emphasizing the role of the church in mediating God's presence. That all souls enjoy a direct connection to the divine mitigates the Church’s raison d’etre.

Another example of this is the refusal of the Church to allow vernacular translations of the Bible. The Catholic Church suppressed vernacular translations of the Bible for over 1000 years. This period of suppression began in the early Middle Ages and continued well into the 16th century.

Few Christians know that in his work On the Incarnation St. Athanasius wrote, “God became man so that man might become god.” This doctrine is the idea that through grace humans share in God's nature and divine attributes, such as goodness, holiness, and forbearance, albeit imperfectly. This sharing is called theosis or divinization.

The Jnana path requires vairagya (detachment) — a release from the egocentric and materialistic mindset that has characterized our disconnection from Spirit. Through structured contemplation and reflection, Jnana Yoga provides a practical approach for attaining the shift in consciousness these alignments herald.

This new paradigm moves humanity beyond both religious dogmatism and scientific materialism toward a new synthesis. The ancient Egyptian understanding of cosmic order provides a model for this integration — a balance of spiritual and material understanding that transcends our current dichotomies.

The time between alignments is a free cosmic ticket to metanoia, a sudden, often unexpected, head-spinning new way of perceiving reality — a genuine spiritual transformation that prepares us for this new Aquarian age of higher consciousness, scientific discovery, and humanitarianism.

Ahriman’s legions are desperate to prevent this transformation. Their alternative? Depopulation, transhumanism, and obliteration of the Divine Presence we call the human soul. Make no mistake about it, God will destroy our species before allowing this transgression. He’s done it before.

Christ or Cosmic Consciousness

This passage from Luke 22:10-11 can be interpreted as a symbolic prophecy for the Age of Aquarius and the concept of Christ or Cosmic Consciousness. Let’s analyze Luke’s passage (Luke 22:10-13):

When you enter the city, you will find a man carrying a jug of water. Follow him home and say to the owner of the house, 'The Teacher told us to ask you, where is the room I may use to have the Passover meal with my disciples?”

The Water Bearer Symbol — A man carrying a jug of water at that time is in and of itself unusual. It is a direct parallel to the symbol of Aquarius, the water bearer. This imagery aligns with astrological symbolism, possibly illustrating the distant transition into the Aquarian Age.

Christ Consciousness — The reference to "The Teacher" can be seen as an allusion to the concept of Christ Consciousness, a state of higher spiritual awareness that will become prevalent in the Aquarian Age. This interpretation suggests that as humanity enters this new era, there will be a collective awakening to spiritual truths.

Spiritual Transformation — The act of following the water bearer to a new location for the Passover meal may symbolize humanity's journey towards a new spiritual understanding or paradigm. This may foresee the shift from traditional religious structures to a more universal, spiritually enlightened perspective.

Universal Spirituality — The Passover meal being held in a new location could symbolize the expansion of spiritual teachings beyond traditional boundaries, aligning with the Aquarian ideal of universal spirituality and unity.

Preparation for a New Era — Just as Jesus was preparing for a significant event (the Last Supper), this passage could be interpreted as humanity preparing for a new spiritual age, when traditional teachings must evolve to address the reality of awakened consciousness.

Out of Egypt

In Hosea 11, the people of God are called “out of Egypt.”

This enigmatic phrase holds significance in various philosophical and spiritual traditions. It represents an individual's journey from ignorance to enlightenment, or from a state of self-imposed limitation to one of anticipated expanded consciousness. Being called “out of Egypt” signifies the soul's journey from the material world (symbolized by Egypt) to a higher level of spiritual awareness.

In discerning this piece, I concluded that the Axis Mundi — the axis joining Heaven and Earth — manifests not at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, but at the Great Pyramid in Egypt. While the ancient Egyptian civilization may have ended in a historical sense, its metaphysical essence can be seen as persisting — through the Great Pyramid — as the world’s one true and eternal Axis Mundi.

The association of Jerusalem with the Axis Mundi dates to the apocryphal Book of Jubilees, written around 200 BCE and was subsequently embellished by Jewish nationalism. In our time, this endowment has been effectively adopted and marketed by various movements, particularly political and religious Zionism, as a cornerstone of the Anglo-Zionist Empire.

For Christians, especially Christian Zionists, Jerusalem holds profound spiritual importance as the perceived heart of their faith. However, one could argue that while Jerusalem is undeniably significant within this context, it does not serve as the world's universal Axis Mundi. Instead, it represents a localized spiritual and political epicenter, shaped by ongoing historical and cultural narratives inculcated through psychological operations (psyops).

The goal of a psyop is to influence the motives, reasoning, and behavior of the audience, which can include governments, organizations, groups, and foreign powers. There is no such thing as a 'Holy Psyop' — all psychological operations are fundamentally tools of insidious manipulation.

Today’s sorry state of affairs is another reason Hermetic philosophy, Thoth, Ma’at, the Great Pyramid and the archangel Metatron, are essential to our thesis of spiritual transformation. Understanding the history of civilizations, their mythologies, as well as how history has been continually manipulated, lends crucial contextualization to our argument.

Arnold Toynbee, the renowned British philosopher of history, famously stated, "Civilizations die from suicide, not by murder.” In the instance of Western Civilization’s demise, the “suicide” appears to include democide. In his monumental 12-volume Study of History, Toynbee chronicled the lifecycle of 21 civilizations, analyzing how they all rise and fall through a process of challenge and response.

Among these 21 civilizations, only one endures today. Egypt’s Legacy of Ten Thousand Years led us to explore the deeper metaphysical connection between historical narratives and contemporary spiritualitas religiosa predicates, illuminating how lessons gleaned from past civilizations inform our perception of reality today.

The Great Pyramid’s placement on the Giza Plateau reinforces the notion of Axis Mundi as a central point connecting Heaven and Earth. As the world’s Axis Mundi, the Great Pyramid, aligned with Orion’s Belt, symbolizes the “as above, so below” physical manifestation of both the Axis Mundi principle and Hermetic maxim from Thoth’s Emerald Tablets [video].

Moreover, the Great Pyramid's form and measurements are thought to encode universal truths about the cosmos. The Great Pyramid, the Giza Plateau, and the Great Sphinx, which was constructed during the Age of Leo (10,750 BCE to 8,600 BCE), and therefore thousands of years older than the pyramids, are timeless monuments that transcend the physical existence of the Egyptian civilization.

During the prophesied 34-day interval between the planetary alignments, we might be well advised to keep a keen eye peeled toward Egypt.

The Wedjat, another symbol for the Eye of Horus (moon) and Eye of Ra (sun)

A YouTube planetary alignment video can be viewed [here].

