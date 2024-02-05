Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

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Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Feb 6, 2024

Honored by the mention Good Sir! 😊

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2 replies by R. Toney Brooks, PhD and others
Joanie Higgs's avatar
Joanie Higgs
Feb 5, 2024

You lay it out so clearly. I'm a Baby Boomer (born early '50s), and have witnessed our decline, which in my youth I arrogantly mistook for enlightened progress. Doom Loop indeed. Durkheim's "anomie" also comes to mind.

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1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
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