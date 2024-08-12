Sorath

Amidst the manufactured chaos and seemingly inexplicable actions of Western governments since the ‘Covid era’ began, it's crucial to realign our focus and understand the deeper spiritual implications at play. To do so, we will first clarify the key terminology used in this discussion.

Currently, a significant portion of humanity appears to be under the influence of an exceedingly strong demonic force, presenting an existential threat unparalleled in the history of our world.

Sorath , often referred to as the Sun Demon, finds his manifestation in nuclear weaponry. It is he who wages relentless war against the ‘Woman and her seed’ as described in Revelation 12:. Then the dragon was enraged at the woman and went off to wage war against the rest of her offspring — those who keep God’s commands and hold fast their testimony about Jesus. Rev 12:17 Sorath embodies the negation of humanity itself. In the Book of Revelation, John of Patmos does not explicitly introduce the threefold mimicry of Satan — an unholy trinity of evil archetypes. However, Rudolf Steiner, in his anthroposophy, delineates these energy patterns or archetypes as Lucifer, Ahriman, and Sorath. Steiner’s philosophy, described as “a movement based on the notion that there is a spiritual world comprehensible to pure thought but accessible only to the highest faculties of mental knowledge” (Britannica), identifies these three personifications as expressions of Satanic activity, each dominating a different epoch of human history, as we shall explore.

The Woman mentioned in Revelation is Mary, the Mother of Jesus, who we discussed last week in the piece titled The Woman Clothed with the Sun. Her role in the current spiritual warfare is intricately connected to the mystical ‘Return of the Shekinah.’

The Shekhinah represents the feminine aspect of God, often referred to as the Divine Feminine. In the framework of Rational Spirituality, Mary embodies the quintessence of this Divine Feminine. In contrast, the Shekinah is understood as the ‘indwelling’ energy of the Divine Feminine in Jewish mysticism. The Shekinah's exile is emblematic of the world's profound spiritual imbalances. This mysticism is associated with Safed, Israel, a historic center of Judaic Kabbalah. Notably, Safed, located near the Sea of Galilee, is the highest point in Israel — a place of spiritual significance worth observing closely.

Apocalypse originally means revelation or the holy disclosure of information or knowledge, typically through a prophetic dream or vision The one John experienced on Patmos, Greece, and recounted in the Book of Revelation, is the most familiar. While the word ‘apocalypse’ has come to be associated with the End Times, it does not signify the end of the world itself — though that is Sorath’s ultimate aim. It signifies the end of an Age.

Aquarian Age refers to the upcoming ~2,000-year period in human history, rooted in astronomy rather than astrology. This era is defined by the astronomical precession of the equinoxes, a cycle known as the Great Year, which is divided into 12 ages called the Zodiac. The Piscean Age, closely associated with Christianity, is rapidly coming to a close. It will be succeeded by the Aquarian Age. The term precession refers to the counterclockwise rotation of the zodiacal wheel.

Tripartite Evil

Rudolf Steiner, the Austrian philosopher and esotericist, articulated a profound understanding of evil, dividing it into three primary forces or energy patterns: Lucifer, Ahriman, and Sorath. Each of these entities or negative archetypes symbolizes a distinct phase in human development and represents a specific form of evil that humanity must confront.

Lucifer - The first of these forces, Lucifer, is often linked to intellectual and spiritual pride, leading to a departure from divine wisdom. In Steiner's cosmology, Lucifer embodies the temptation toward excessive spirituality and the allure of transcending the material world. This force was most active during ancient times, particularly in early human civilization, when mystical and religious experiences were prevalent. Paradoxically, the Luciferians influenced humanity by pushing people toward a heightened spiritual state, often at the expense of losing a grounded connection to the physical world. The danger here was in the overemphasis on individual enlightenment, neglecting collective material responsibilities.

Ahriman - Following Lucifer, Ahriman (a figure drawn from Zoroastrianism) represents the opposite force : materialism, intellectualism, and the mechanization of thought. Ahriman's influence is most evident in modern times, where there is a strong emphasis on material wealth, technological advancement, and a purely scientific worldview devoid of spiritual considerations. This era is characterized by the dominance of rationalism, skepticism, and a disregard for the spiritual dimension of life. Ahrimanic evil manifests in a cold, calculating approach to life, reducing human beings to mere cogs in a vast, impersonal machine. The danger of this period was in the potential for humanity to become entirely disconnected from the spiritual realm, losing sight of higher purposes.

Sorath (also Sorat) - The final and most dangerous of these forces is Sorath, who, though less discussed, is considered by Steiner to represent the culmination of existential evil. Sorath is closely associated with the Antichrist. This force brings about a destructive chaos that seeks to annihilate both the spiritual and physical aspects of humanity. Sorath's influence marks a paradigm shift, transitioning from the Piscean to the Aquarian Age, representing a period when the misdeeds of both the Luciferic and Ahrimanic forces are steered toward absolute destruction. Sorath is characterized by a nihilistic denial of all values, anarchy, and a total collapse of the moral and spiritual order — a death cult writ large. This apocalyptic phase is when humanity confronts the ultimate form of evil, one that seeks to obliterate all creation. Much like the World Economic Forum’s transhumanist agenda, Sorath epitomizes the darkest side of human nature and aims to extinguish the human 'I.' Sorath is the spearpoint of evil head-to-head with the Christ, representing the most fierce and pronounced adverse powers compared to the Luciferic and Ahrimanic influences on Man that are more a matter of unbalances.

The Luciferian and Ahrimanic periods were primarily marked by psychopathy — evil waged for personal gain and other warped personality traits. We previously addressed these psychopathic traits in our discussion of the Dark Triad Archetype [linked here.]

Sorath elevates evil to a new, nearly incomprehensible level that borders on demonic possession. Steiner identified Hitler and Stalin as early examples of Sorath’s influence. Combined, their actions resulted in the deaths of well over 25 million people.

Today, Sorath’s influence extends to numerous heads of state and NGOs. How else can we explain the deployment of bioweapons against humanity? How else can we account for genocide being carried out by those who claim to be “God’s chosen people?” Chosen for what?

In my younger years, I often pondered what Jesus meant when he asked, “When the Son of Man returns, will he find faith on the earth?” That question no longer seems so imponderable.

Steiner's tripartite concept of evil provides a framework for understanding the spiritual challenges humanity has faced in the past and continues to confront today. The epochs of Lucifer, Ahriman, and Sorath each present distinct dangers, ranging from the allure of excessive spirituality, to the cold grip of materialism, to the destructive chaos of total nihilism.

Nazi Germany was only a dress rehearsal.

Sorath and the Black Sun of Wewelsburg Castle

Wewelsburg Castle in Westphalia, Germany, was the Nazi’s Temple of Doom and occult sanctuary. In previous posts here and here, we explored Heinrich Himmler’s obsession with the occult and Black Magic. We now turn our attention to Sorath, the demon of Revelation Chapter 13 and source of the Black Sun archetype’s spiritual authority.

The Black Sun archetype dominated and ruled Nazi Germany, influencing Heinrich Himmler’s creation of the regime’s death cult (Totenkult) and the Einsatzgruppen. Today, the Sun Demon Sorath, progenitor of the Black Sun, possesses not only the leaders, but also the legions of Western technocrats — the new Fourth Reich we discussed here.

Steiner posited that Sorath is the antithesis of the sun’s life-giving holy energy, representing the negation of humanity and embodying extreme evil, hence his epithet, Sun Demon. He suggested that Sorath’s influence could be recognized in radical and destructive behaviors, such as mass murders and other forms of extreme violence.

Sorath currently maintains an iron grip on the West that cannot be broken, only mitigated by rejecting wokeism, egalitarianism, and breathing life into dormant spiritual values and the prophet Ezekiel’s ‘dry bones.’

I’m reminded of Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s poignant defense of traditional values: “The things I value never change.”

They give you a temper of the will, a quality of the imagination, a vigor of the emotions, a freshness of the deep springs of life, a temperamental predominance of courage over timidity, an appetite for adventure over love of ease. They create in your heart the sense of wonder, the unfailing hope of what next, and the joy and inspiration of life.

We believe the traditional values that defended civilization in two world wars, such as Christian morality, strong family ties, respect for authority, and proud patriotism, provided a solid bulwark against Sorath’s immense power.

Although this demon has eclipsed the Black Sun’s dominance, the full display of its demonic power is being held at bay by a Katechon, the one who restrains the wrath of the Antichrist, Sorath.

For the secret power of lawlessness is already at work; but the one who now holds it back will continue to do so till he is taken out of the way. 2 Thessalonians 2:6-7

Whoever or whatever the restrainer may be, it is surely a champion of great wisdom, a modern-day Solomon who delays the advent of the Antichrist and forestalls the satanic kingdom’s plan to overwhelm the world.

During WWII, America provided the katechon, the will to restrain evil. Today, this exalted status has flipped 180 degrees — we have become an enabler of evil. Our government, along with those of numerous vassal states, comprises a hegemon known as the Anglo-Zionist Empire that bends the knee to Sorath and his “New World Order.”

Yet, there is hope. Metaphysically speaking, the katechon that restrains unbridled chaos, the norm in spiritual warfare, is Mary, the Mother of Jesus. Mary is the quintessence of the Divine Feminine who is allied with the Shekhinah, another manifestation of the Divine Feminine. In the recondite terminology of metaphysics, the two are said to be consanguineous.

As the New Eve, Mary’s role in humanity’s struggle against the forces or evil was foreshadowed in the Garden of Eden.

And I will create eternal enmity between you and the woman, and between your seed and her seed. He will strike your head, and you will strike his heel. Genesis 3:15

The serpent’s metaphorical seed represents the demonic forces — Lucifer, Ahriman, and Sorath — and their mentally disturbed followers who sanction evil deeds. Standing in opposition to these forces of darkness are the woman and her seed — the remnant of humanity that has remained faithful. They will crush the serpent’s head, while the serpent will bite the heel of the woman.

In both Christian and Jewish thought, the serpent symbolizes chaos and raging disorder, personified by Satan. This was evident in the Garden of Eden where the serpent first disrupted the harmony between humanity and God. Division is Satan’s go-to tactic.

There is an underlying irony in today’s spiritual warfare. The elites, now in the process of destroying the world with the assistance of Black Magic, child sacrifice to Moloch, and psychological manipulation of the masses, are themselves being manipulated by Sorath. These elites believe they have a laissez passer; that lives of luxury and untold riches await them.

The reality is the exact opposite. Sorath regards these self-possessed and godforsaken tools with utter contempt. To him, they are untermenschen. To Christ, they are the “first that shall be last.” (Matthew 20:16)

Ça ira! Ça ira!

The Divine Feminine and Shekhinah

In Jewish mysticism, the Shekhinah represents the indwelling presence of God, revered throughout human history as the Divine Feminine. This indwelling embodies God's compassionate, nurturing, and protective aspects. The Shekhinah has been perceived as the force that accompanies and supports humanity, especially in times of trial and tribulation. She was the Cloud of Glory who protected the Jewish people as they sojourned in the desert.

The return of the Shekhinah symbolizes a reawakening of Divine Wisdom and the restoration of spiritual harmony, often linked with the idea of redemption and the coming of a messianic age. In this context, the Shekhinah’s return is not just a theological concept but a powerful symbol of hope, representing the possibility of renewal and transformation in a world overshadowed by darkness and despair.

In the Christian tradition, particularly among Roman and Orthodox Catholics, Marian apparitions are seen as manifestations of the Virgin Mary, who is venerated as the Mother of Jesus (Theotokos) and the Queen of Heaven. These apparitions are viewed as divine interventions during critical periods of human history, offering guidance, warnings, and messages of hope. The recurring nature of these apparitions suggests a consistent, ongoing connection between the divine and humanity, with Mary playing a pivotal role in delivering messages that are meant to steer humanity back to a path of righteousness.

Since 1981, Mary has reached out to humanity in an extraordinary way through the Marian apparitions at Medjugorje. On the 25th of each month, she delivers a maternal message to the world through her six visionaries, who were still children when she first appeared. On the 43rd anniversary of the apparitions, June 25, 2024, Mary’s message was moving and timely:

Dear children, I rejoice with you and thank God for permitting me to be with you, to lead you and love you. Little children, peace is in danger and the family is under attack. I am calling you, little children, to return to prayer in the family. Put Sacred Scripture in a visible place and read it every day. Love God above all things so that you may prosper on earth. Thank you for having responded to my call.

The Shekhinah and Marian apparitions together symbolize a unified force guiding humanity, particularly mothers, in the fight against Sorath, who represents the most destructive of the three evil forces identified by Steiner. This focus on women's roles in the spiritual struggle highlights the critical importance of the Divine Feminine in resisting the chaos and destruction Sorath seeks to impose.

To bring down a nation, you simply have to set women at war with their bodies. Without intuitive women at the helm, society crumbles. Men are left without Oracles to call them to spiritual growth. Children are left without spiritual protection. Communities are left without Healers, Seers, and Prophetesses.

Sorath oversees a period of chaos, nihilism, and the ultimate rejection of spiritual and material values. In this context, the return of the Divine Feminine, whether seen through the spiritual lens of the Jewish Shekhinah or the Christian Mary, serves as the principal counterbalance to this demonic scourge. The Divine Feminine calls humanity back to a path of spiritual integrity, love, and unity, offering protection and guidance in the face of overwhelming darkness.

Sorath's influence permeates society not just through overt acts of violence and chaos, but also through the subtle erosion of meaning and purpose in everyday life. This manifests in the rise of nihilism, where traditional moral and spiritual values are dismissed as obsolete, and in the spread of ideologies that promote radical individualism at the expense of community and collective well-being.

The increasing detachment from spiritual roots, the glorification of material success above all else, and the normalization of moral relativism are all indicators of Sorath’s destructive energy at work. To counteract this pervasive influence, spiritual vigilance is essential. Individuals must consciously cultivate a connection to the Divine Feminine, seeking out practices that nourish the soul and promote a sense of unity with others.

This could involve regular prayer, meditation, participation in community rituals, or acts of service that reinforce the values of love, compassion, and humility. By reclaiming these traditional spiritual practices, individuals can create a bulwark against the forces of chaos and contribute mightily to the restoration of balance in the world.

Throughout the prophecies and teachings surrounding the Shekhinah and Marian apparitions, the recurring theme of spiritual warfare is found. This warfare is not only a battle against external evil but also an inner struggle to maintain spiritual purity and faith. The Divine Feminine, in its various manifestations, is portrayed as leading this battle, offering a beacon of hope and a rallying point for the forces of good.

As Sorath's influence grows, pied-piping humanity toward destruction and despair, the Divine Feminine's role becomes increasingly critical. Marian apparitions, with their messages of repentance, prayer, and consecration, are calls to arms in this spiritual struggle. The Shekhinah, as the returning indwelling of feminine aspects of God, represents the ultimate victory of Divine Wisdom and love over chaos and evil.

For this reason, I believe the Medjugorje apparitions will soon take center stage. Although 40 million pilgrims have visited the village since 1981, the apparitions still are not widely known. In customary fashion, Mary gave the six visionaries secrets, just as she did at Fatima in 1917. You can read more about the Fatima apparitions here. Our posts about Medjugorje can be found under a tab on our homepage here.

In this synthesis, the Return of the Shekhinah and Marian apparitions are not simply isolated religious phenomena but are deeply interconnected within the larger cosmic struggle outlined by Steiner. They embody the force and armor of the Divine Feminine leading humanity in the final confrontation against Sorath.

Faced with the ultimate challenges of nihilism, a global death cult, and mindless destruction, we should all make haste to appeal to the Divine Feminine as a guardian and guide. These apparitions and mystical events are crucial elements in the battle for the soul of humanity, with the Divine Feminine as a harbor of hope and redemption in the darkest of times.

Archangel Michael by Darko Topalski (angels are genderless) Original by Guido Reni (1636)

