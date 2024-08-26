Rational Spirituality

Dr. Nicholas Corrin
Aug 26

Your post is bang on target. Inversion correlates with abasement and subjugation. It surrounds us in society like a mocking horde of hyenas. In the manufactured visible realm inversion presents through signs and symbols as much as actions. But, as you point out, it percolates from intangible realms where the psyche interacts with forces it can neither see nor control. Inverted forms of constitution and "self-assembly" define both recombinant genetic engineering and nanotech hydrogels with AI components embedded. The very concepts of "chimeric viruses" is a give away, a signature of intent. The historical line you draw back to the Thule Society leading to the 4th Reich via Operation Paperclip is accurate. This 4th Reich is chimeric in that it at once conflates communism and Nazism whilst masking itself as liberalism through DEI. It is designed to confuse and to completely abuse the minds of its minions. Jung evoked egregores in the context of archetypes, but did not fully delve into the nature of cosmic entities the way Reich did as a result of discovering orgone, so Jung did not reach as far as Reich into the actual phenomenology of these beings of malefic intent that reside in interdimensional space. You warn of the pitfalls for who plays with occult forces lacking an unbreachable core of integrity. This is hugely relevant right now. It is up to the very few possessed of immunity to these influences to suggest a way out of the labyrinth. I hope your writing receives a large audience.

ORION DWORKIN SI/CEBP
Sep 15

Okay, this is some dark stuff. I'm not too sure if it's really my thing. It's interesting and plausible but it's All about money in my objection because without something material to bribe weak minds or the desperate, what else does this horrific culture have to offer. It wouldn't be worth the personal suffering and eternal bondage if that's all you'd be doing.

That said my position hadn't changed regarding money as the primary motivation for anyone who agrees with joining and participating with such ilk.

Influence over others doesn't appear glamorous wearing rags and starving. Just another example for the fact that people will do just about anything for whatever they consider enough money.

There's always one thing in common with conscious bad behavior...

So, without Money the things you've so diligently composed and how time consuming this all must be to expose these characters wouldn't exist without motivation and the means to accomplish their objective without something that is placed above Life itself. That which is a false idol and debt or gold and credit. Therefore the creator of currency is obviously the bad guy and gold and credit is the only superpower and it's all an illusion after that point.

