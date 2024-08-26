Moloch, a Canaanite and Phoenician Sun God associated with child sacrifice

We are currently in the midst of an attempted paradigm shift. Liberal democracy, long since hollowed out by the “War on Terror,” is now finished, and its intended successor is technocracy, a totalitarian control system based on data-driven scientific dictatorship. If successfully implemented, technocracy will be worse than anything envisaged by Hitler or Stalin, because it amounts to the digital enslavement of humanity through biometric nanotechnologies, constant surveillance and monitoring as part of the “Internet of Bodies,” central bank digital currencies, and a Chinese-style social credit system. Such an outcome would be potentially irreversible. The psychological warfare model for its rollout is the Wall Street-backed Nazi takedown of the Weimar Republic.

Our present age is haunted by an existential evil that traces its roots to the darkest chapters of the 20th century. The Nazi Third Reich's ideological and occult foundations were not eradicated with the fall of Berlin in 1945 — they were transmuted, smuggled into the heart of the West through Operation Paperclip.

Over 1,600 Nazi technocrats were seamlessly integrated into the very fabric of post-war American and Western societies. They brought with them not only expertise in rocketry and science but also a far more insidious legacy: the dark arts of propaganda, mind control, and Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA).

Specifically, I refer to MKUltra, Project Monarch, and the incipient totalitarianism of the Fourth Reich ‘Black Sun’ death cult, often labeled ‘The Cabal.’ This evil entity, nurtured by the Antichrist, is a continuation of the doom and darkness I have detailed in previous posts.

Operation Paperclip’s unholy transfer of knowledge is not just a historical footnote but a key to understanding the moral and spiritual degradation that now characterize the Fourth Reich’s agenda. The foul tendrils of this malevolent ideology have seeped into the structures of Western governments, creating a framework where the worst elements of the human psyche can be manipulated and magnified.

To grasp the full extent of this evil, we turn to the concept of alchemical inversion. Consider the alchemical maxim "Solve et Coagula," which symbolizes the dissolution of the base self and its reconstitution into a higher, purer form — akin to the metamorphosis of a caterpillar into a butterfly. Alchemy is a process steeped in the very essence of the soul or psyche (the Greek word for both butterfly and soul).

In the hands of Black Magic adepts, such as the imported Nazi occultists, this process was inverted into something far more sinister. The alchemical "Great Work" was corrupted, not to uplift, but to destroy. Cherished American and Western values, traditions, and myths were dissolved (solve) into a chaotic mire, where righteousness and moral clarity were canceled, allowing satanic archetypes to slither in and assert dominion.

Rational Spirituality’s theory of archetypes posits a duality of high and low-frequency self-assembling entities. The highest frequency is love; the lowest is hate. Archetypes are patterns of electromagnetic energy/information that have symbolized gods, goddesses, angels, demons, and more throughout the ages.

Psychologist C.G. Jung noted, “…the psychic conditions which breed demons are as actively at work as ever. The demons have not really disappeared but have merely taken on another form: they have become unconscious psychic forces.”

Jung alludes to archetypes that evolve in concert with human consciousness. In other words, they are dynamic. Another, more unsettling attribute of archetypes is their capacity to assert dominion — to subjugate and possess the human psyche.

Possession, according to Jung is a primordial psychic phenomenon that denotes a peculiar state of mind characterized by the fact that certain psychic contents, the so-called complexes, take over the control of the total personality in place of the ego, at least temporarily, to such a degree that the free will of the ego is suspended. Though the possessed might imagine they have free will, their freedom is an illusion. They are unwittingly being used as an instrument for some other energy or force to incarnate and express itself through them. Paul Levy from Awaken the Dream

Archetypal possession is far more common than the phenomenon labeled ‘possession’ by the Roman church — and far more dangerous. The psychic possession that now mesmerizes Western leaders poses an existential threat to humanity.

Nazi occultists, some of whom were surely possessed by the Black Sun archetype, were adepts at black magic and consorting with low-frequency demonic archetypes. This expertise was later enhanced and deployed on the public by Western security apparatuses and governments. We live the inevitable tyranny in our lives and on the news every day.

The purpose of this essay is not merely to recount this travesty but to shine a light into the darkness, exposing the twisted mechanics of this existential evil and offering a clarion call for action — a way to reclaim our spiritual sovereignty from the clutches of a worsening technocratic nightmare.

The technocratic nightmare implicates a novel Nazi-style eugenics program including 15-minute cities, concentration camps for dissidents, digital currencies, social credit systems, and implanted digital IDs (Mark of the Beast). Historial Edwin Black terms this dystopia an ‘Algorithm Ghetto.’ (Rumble video)

The Nazis weren’t defeated in 1945…some of the worst elements have persisted undercover ever since then, carefully coordinating and scheming their plan of attack against the rest of humanity. David A. Hughes, author Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State

Philosopher’s Stone symbol

The Philosopher’s Stone

The early alchemists, shrouded in mystery and myth, embarked on a quest that transcended the mere transformation of metals. Their pursuit of the elusive Philosopher’s Stone, known as the prima materia or first matter, was believed to hold the power to transmute base elements into pure gold — a material that could withstand the purifying flames of fire.

However, the Stone was far more than a tool for material gain; it symbolized the ultimate alchemical triumph — the transformation and enlightenment of the soul itself.

Fans of the Harry Potter series will note a familiar echo in this metaphorical interpretation of alchemy, as the young wizard’s journey is deeply rooted in these ancient traditions. While Harry wielded a wand and cast spells, he was, at his core, an alchemist par excellence — a seeker of truth, transformation, and the mysteries of the soul.

From its earliest days, alchemy was recognized as more than just a physical science; it was an allegory for spiritual development. The true ‘gold’ sought by the alchemists was not the glittering metal, but the Higher Self — a state of heightened consciousness and spiritual awareness that reflects humanity’s shared divinity, an intrinsic quality within every human being.

When St. Paul wrote in Ephesians 6:13 about putting on the “full armor of God,” he emphasized spiritual awareness — understanding these forces, how they work, and the power they possess. The “breastplate of righteousness” he spoke of is a metaphor for this profound spiritual insight.

In this holy alchemical framework, the journey from base metal to gold mirrors the soul’s journey from ignorance to enlightenment, from the mundane to the divine.

However, when this sacred process is inverted or corrupted, the result is nothing short of spiritual degradation and nihilism. The golden essence of the Higher Self is retrogressed to its base form, stifling the divine spark that resides within each of us.

This inversion can quash humanity’s shared divinity, reducing the noble quest for spiritual growth to mere magical thinking, devoid of truth, substance, or meaning. This is the tragic path of abject physicalism or atheism — a descent into darkness where the soul's light is extinguished. This is the malevolent design of the Cabal of the Antichrist Sorath.

This alchemical inversion is tainted and nourished by acts of Satanic Ritual Abuse, perverse and malevolent practices that seek to subvert and destroy the very essence of life and spiritual purity. The ultimate expression of this dark inversion is ritualistic child sacrifice, a horrifying act that symbolizes the complete negation of eternal life and the ultimate defiance of divine order.

The ancient Biblical concept is rooted in the idea that such an act represents a complete rejection of the sanctity of life, a core principle in many religious and ethical systems.

Child sacrifice is the manifestation of the darkest aspects of human nature, where the lust for power and control leads to the deliberate destruction of life’s most sacred gift. It is a form of slaying that attempts to bring about a shift in the suprahuman realm (promoted by the World Economic Forum as transhumanism).

White vs. Black Magic

Alchemy, often viewed as a form of esoteric practice, is closely aligned with the concept of ‘White Magic.’ White Magic is traditionally associated with spiritual growth, healing, protection, and positive transformation. It serves as a force for good within the cosmos. One popular branch is called ‘Chaos Magic.’

Practitioners of White Magic align themselves with natural and divine forces, seeking to bring about harmony, enlightenment, and the well-being of individuals and communities. It is a benevolent practice, one that aims to foster constructive change, balance, and healing on both personal and collective levels.

In stark contrast, Black Magic is associated with malevolent intentions, coercive control, and psychopathy. It operates on the darker side of the metaphysical spectrum, driven by selfish desires and the pursuit of power at the expense of others. Black Magic seeks to dominate, manipulate, and destroy, harnessing destructive forces to impose the will of the practitioner on the world, often with devastating consequences.

Occultism

As a soul delves into the esoteric traditions associated with alchemy — whether Hermeticism, Ancient Egyptian and Greek mysticism, Theosophy, Thelema, The Golden Dawn, Anthroposophy, or Rosicrucianism — there is an inevitable allure to the vast and enigmatic world of occultism (occult means hidden). This exploration can be both captivating and spiritually productive but demands careful navigation.

The occult, with its curious mysteries and latent powers, is not without peril. Even the most well-intentioned seeker can be misled if not anchored in a robust spiritual foundation. The journey through these mystical traditions can easily become a labyrinth, filled with distractions, temptations, and hidden dangers.

The risk of becoming ensnared by these forces is heightened when one dotes on enchanting figures such as Madame Blavatsky, Aleister Crowley, Rudolf Steiner, Arthur Waite, or Hermes Trismegistus — each a monumental figure in the world of esoteric thought.

These individuals, with their profound insights and complex legacies, offer valuable knowledge to those seeking deeper understanding. However, the path they illuminate is fraught with challenges that demand discernment, inner fortitude, and an unwavering commitment to the light, as the following account of the Sabbatic Goat illustrates.

Eliphas Lévi and his Sabbatic Goat

Central to our exploration of alchemy, occultism, and the creeping decay of modern society is the figure of Eliphas Lévi, a renowned occult scholar and artist. Born Alphonse Louis Constant, Lévi adopted his now-famous pseudonym as he delved into the mystical and esoteric traditions of the 19th century.

Among his contributions to occult lore, Lévi's creation of Baphomet, the Sabbatic Goat, stands as one of the most infamous and controversial.

Baphomet, with its grotesque amalgamation of a goat's head, human body, and wings, has become a potent emblem within various occult and Satanic traditions. This disturbing figure (below right) serves as an unofficial sigil and egregore for the destructive forces currently at play during the nascent Aquarian paradigm shift to a multipolar world — a seismic transformation gnawing at the very foundations of civilization.

Baphomet is more than just a disturbing image; it encapsulates the alchemical concept of transformation. The words Solve and Coagula, inscribed on Baphomet’s right and left arms respectively, are alchemical terms that symbolize the process of dissolving and reconstituting material and spiritual elements, as we have previously discussed. It is a tell for this creature’s true agenda.

Lévi’s depiction of Baphomet is further bedizened by the inclusion of a pentagram on the creature's forehead, a symbol of esoteric significance. Lévi was among the first to attribute distinct moral interpretations to the pentagram, with the upward-pointing star representing benevolence and the downward-pointing inverted star symbolizing malevolent intent.

Rational Spirituality views the pentagram as a symbol of the five classical elements: fire, air, water, earth, and spirit. In ancient cultures, the pentagram symbolized balance and the Sacred Feminine, embodying the harmonious integration of these elements. Lévi’s depiction represents the corruption of a sacred symbol via inversion.

It seems that everything in our culture is being inverted, including virtue.

When comparing Lévi’s Baphomet with the ancient figure of Moloch, known for demanding child sacrifice, a striking resemblance is noted, implicating archetypal devilry. Moloch, traditionally associated with the horrific act of child sacrifice, shares unsettling similarities with Lévi’s Baphomet. These two figures (pictured several paragraphs below) hint at a deeper, darker connection that transcends their individual representations.

The modern reinterpretation of Baphomet (below left) by the Satanic Temple is a nine-foot-tall statue featuring an inverted pentagram and two young children. This statue, inspired by Lévi’s drawing, bears a strong resemblance to Moloch (below right), suggesting that Lévi, unwittingly, reimagined the ancient archetype as a covert Satanic emblem of child sacrifice. We assert that Baphomet was transmogrified as the stealth essence of Moloch.

The inclusion of the two children is particularly chilling, ostensibly intended to symbolize the "innocence" of Satanism. A Temple spokesperson disturbingly explained, "We hope children will see this as a beautiful work of art — there is nothing to be afraid of. That's what the children symbolize."

The inverted pentagram on this statue symbolizes the reign of matter over spirit, a clear indication of Satanic inversion, where traditional symbols and values are twisted to align with the malevolent agendas of eternal darkness. In this perverse practice, what was once sacred is profaned, and the divine order is subverted to serve the basest instincts of humanity.

Black Magic, often implicated with such inversions, is a dark art involving rituals and practices designed to invoke supernatural powers for destructive purposes. This is the very essence of what the Nazis sought to master through their occult experiments and the dark alchemical processes they employed.

The deliberate subversion of sacred symbols, such as the Black Mass or the inversion of the cross, reflects the rebellious and transgressive nature of Black Magic, a force that seeks to undermine divine order and replace it with endless chaos and wanton destruction.

Within this dark framework, the concept of child sacrifice — as seen in the ancient cult of Moloch and echoed by Baphomet in modern Satanic rituals — represents the ultimate inversion of the sanctity of life. It epitomizes the triumph of death over creation, a horrifying testament to the darkest potentials of humanity when it surrenders to the forces of evil. It was believed that the innocence and purity of children made them the most effective offerings.

In this twisted zeitgeist, the most innocent and sacred aspects of life are desecrated to achieve power, control, and dominion over the spiritual realm.

Note the identical two-finger gesture

A Summative Reflection

Eliphas Lévi’s deep immersion in the occult and esoteric traditions brought him face to face with a vast and complex array of mystical and arcane concepts. His approach to these subjects was marked by both intellectual curiosity and philosophical rigor, as he sought to unravel the hidden mysteries that have fascinated humanity for centuries.

Lévi’s early life was shaped by his pursuit of a career within the Roman Catholic Church, where he was ordained as a deacon and stood on the threshold of becoming a priest. However, his spiritual journey took a dramatic and unexpected turn when he chose to leave the priesthood a week before his final ordination. Like many of us, Lévi took issue with church doctrine — its “correct beliefs.”

The question of whether Lévi’s art and spiritual practices were influenced by dark archetypes remains a matter of debate among scholars and practitioners alike. What is beyond dispute, however, is that even seemingly innocent exposure to satanic or malevolent archetypes can have profound and potentially adverse effects on one’s spiritual well-being.

Engaging with such archetypes, as Lévi did through his art and writings, demands a steadfast commitment to diligence, discernment, and spiritual grounding. Without these safeguards, the risk of spiritual disorientation or worse becomes all too real.

This is why it is imperative to approach occult practices with the utmost caution, particularly when they involve vulnerable individuals, such as children, whose psychic defenses may not yet be fully developed.

For example, seemingly innocuous activities like playing with ouija boards or interacting with objects like dolls named Annabelle may seem harmless to some, but they carry significant spiritual risks that should not be dismissed lightly. These practices can serve as gateways to dark energies or entities, opening doors best left closed.

If the modern fifth-generation battlefield has shown us anything, it’s that war has evolved away from the destruction of human life toward dominance over human cognition.

In sacra memoria Ed and Lorraine Warren

