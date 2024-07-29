The most apocalyptic times in all of human history are nearly upon us, and most people have absolutely no idea what is coming ~ Michael Snyder, author

In this piece, we will examine not only events that potentially lie in our immediate future, but also the role that archetypes play in the unfolding of human history. Many ancient archetypes remain constellated in the modern world. The piece focuses on Sekhmet, the powerful Egyptian lion-headed goddess and archetype of war.

Sekhmet is said to appear on Earth during times of extraordinary chaos, tasked to restore cosmic order and justice (Ma’at). She acts on the authority of her father, the Sun God Ra and in mythology is called The Eye of Ra, one of her many epithets.

The ‘Eye of Ra’ is similar to the more widely known ‘Eye of Horus.’ One important distinction is that the Eye of Ra (Sekhmet) is the feminine counterpart to the Sun God Ra, a being in her own right and not merely a symbol. Horus’s eye symbolizes healing, while Ra’s eye wields power and destruction.

Blending Egyptian and Christian mythology, Sekhmet’s role in the modern world is akin to that of the Antichrist, an instrument of Satan. This comparison suggests that both figures embody similar archetypal energy intentions — the restoration of balance and order through extreme, destructive chaos.

Ancient Egyptian cosmology emphasized balance, interconnectedness, and ethical living. In contrast, our cosmology regards the agents of chaos as demonic forces.

The Sun God Ra, worshipped in Ancient Egypt for thousands of years, is comparable to the Judeo-Christian-Islamic creator God. Ra’s daily journey across the skies symbolized birth, death, and rebirth. Archetypally, the Sun represents consciousness, enlightenment, and illumination.

Archetypes

Archetypes are universal symbols and themes that recur across cultures and influence human consciousness. They allow us to speak in the language of nuanced spirituality rather than the language of dogmatic religion. They allow us to speak in the language of metaphysics and analytical psychology rather than the language of ideology and religious superstitions.

In Rational Spirituality’s schema, archetypes are energy nodes in the Akashic Field, the repository of the totality of information generated throughout Earth’s 14-billion-year existence.

The Akashic Field, as proposed by Ervin László, is a fundamental information field associated with the quantum vacuum. This field represents the deepest and most fundamental level of physical reality in the universe, containing a subtle sea of fluctuating energies from which all things arise. Information in the Akashic Field is stored as qubits, which are capable of self-organization.

Energy-Mass-Information Equivalency

We hypothesize that information has mass/energy equivalence. It is not straightforward to assign a single mass value to a qubit as we can for a classical bit. The mass-energy equivalence of a qubit in superposition would likely depend on its specific physical implementation and quantum state.

A radical idea is proposed, in which the process of holding information indefinitely without energy dissipation can be explained by the fact that once a bit of information is created, it acquires a finite mass, mbit. This is the equivalent mass of the excess energy created in the process of lowering the information entropy when a bit of information is erased.

The mass of a bit information (mbit) at room temperature is estimated to be ~3.19×10^−38 kg. The mass-energy equivalence of information is what allows bits to self-organize into archetypal patterns and retain stability.

Put another way, mass allows information to self-organize into archetypal patterns of electromagnetic energy capable of interaction with the subconscious mind, as well as other archetypes. These interactions are subsequently rendered intelligible by human consciousness, assuming that one is aware of and attuned to their ‘divine’ inner voice.

Spiritual discernment and vigilance become key: the ego intentionally obfuscates and misdirects one’s inner voice.

The key difference between qubits and classical bits lies in their behavior before measurement or collapse of the wave function:

A qubit can exist in a superposition of states, representing multiple values simultaneously.

Classical bits are always in a definite state of either 0 or 1.

However, once measured, and a qubit's wave function collapses, the result is a single classical bit of information - either 0 or 1, but not both. This collapse is instantaneous and irreversible within the standard interpretation of quantum mechanics.

Fortunately, the human subconscious comes with a firewall. Unfortunately, many individuals unwittingly turn it off, thereby increasing their susceptibility to various mind control techniques, chiefly propaganda, and other forms of PsyWar. Coincidentally, Dr. Robert Malone recently published a Substack on this topic.

The efficacy of the subconscious mind’s firewall is directly proportional to one’s affinity with transcendent reality or spiritual armor. At a minimum, renunciation of the self is its own god is essential. At best, an informed and active spiritual life creates a strong firewall, one informed by critical thinking rather than blind adherence to religious dogma.

Balance is also essential: clinging excessively to material desires or ego retards spiritual growth. It keeps one bound to the mundane. Proper balance requires engaging with life, fulfilling duties, and enjoying experiences while nourishing inner awareness and seeking higher truths.

The fact that so many in our culture outright reject transcendent reality has rendered society’s collective consciousness vulnerable to invasion by nefarious archetypes inclined toward psychopathy, such as the Dark Triad Archetype as detailed here.

Transcendent Reality

Rational Spirituality embraces several scientific concepts that challenge the prevailing cause-and-effect materialistic mindset. These concepts, though often regarded as insignificant outliers in today’s zeitgeist, offer an alternative lens for understanding the complexities of reality — a perspective that diverges from mainstream Western thought.

Quantum Nonlocality — describes the apparent ability of objects such as entangled protons to instantaneously determine each other’s state, even when separated by large distances (billions of light years). Nonlocal consciousness posits that consciousness is not an emergent property of the brain but that the brain is a processor of nonlocal consciousness. This challenges the assumptions of materialism. Quantum Superposition — describes the phenomenon where a quantum object, such as a qubit or a photon, can exist in two or more states (waves and particles) at the same time. In a previous article here, we hypothesized that mindfulness can collapse the wave functions of chaos. Panpsychism — describes nonlocal consciousness as a fundamental feature of the universe. Max Planck, the father of quantum physics, noted, “I regard consciousness as fundamental. I regard matter as derivative from consciousness. We cannot get behind consciousness.” We might add that the relationship between consciousness and information calls to mind the ‘chicken and egg’ paradox: Consciousness shapes our perception of information, while information informs our consciousness. Perhaps the two co-emerged, influencing each other via feedback loops. Coemergence — describes the phenomenon whereby certain aspects of reality emerge in unison, dynamically influencing each other. Coemergence implies that neither phenomenon, consciousness nor information, exists independently; instead, they coexist and shape each other, thereby evincing a welcomed holistic view of reality. Preternaturalism — describes activities that exist in the liminal space between the known world and the inexplicable, such as psychic phenomena and apparitions. Rational Spirituality holds that most, but not necessarily all, phenomena once considered supernatural would more appropriately be described today as preternatural.

For example, equating God with Divine Mind is a preternatural formulation. While the concept of a Divine Mind transcends our everyday experience, it doesn’t necessarily violate natural laws — a precondition of supernaturalism. Instead, Divine Mind operates within a broader framework of existence.

When describing coemergence, we mentioned ‘feedback loops.’ Biology serves as nature’s feedback loop. A feedback loop is a fundamental mechanism that helps living organisms maintain homeostasis — the relatively stable environment necessary for proper function. Physicist Nassim Haramein noted that Earth’s entire 14-billion-year existence has not afforded sufficient time for nature to randomly evolve a single blade of grass.

Feedback loops, therefore, are central to theories such as morphic resonance (Rupert Sheldrake) and Gaia Theory (James Lovelock). Gaia Theory posits that a self-regulating feedback loop called Gaia, after the Greek goddess of Earth, maintains optimal conditions to sustain life on Earth, regardless of what kind of cars humans prefer to drive or how many cow farts were observed on any given day.

Feedback loops are also essential for the efficacy of archetypes and their teleological influence on human consciousness and, by extension, on current events. Archetypes are said to become constellated when activated (elevated to conscious awareness) within a specific group and/or population. The process of activation often involves rituals, as is the case with cults that invoke Baphomet (image below).

Satanic cults and intelligence agencies alike have learned how to manipulate human consciousness using rituals designed to amplify negative (low vibrational) archetypes, as we shall see. The Nazis, in particular Heinrich Himmler, Reichsführer of the dreaded SS (Schutzstaffel) were adept with such manipulation, as Rational Spirituality detailed here.

Baphomet by Éliphas Lévi

Sekhmet and Baphomet

The Ancient Egyptians keenly understood the wafer-thin line between order and chaos and the role unseen forces play in maintaining or disrupting cosmic balance. Egyptians strove to control Sekhmet’s awesome destructive power using rituals.

Today, the opposite is happening. Rituals are being performed not to satiate Sekhmet, but to rile her up and exploit her destructive prowess. Sekhmet, an ancient and heretofore mostly dormant archetype, has been awakened through invocations and rituals that call upon spiritual entities like Baphomet, Tiamat, and Marduk, the patron of Babylon.

These rituals occur within satanic cults and Nazi-style occultism imported to the U.S. during the CIA’s Operation Paperclip, initiated at the terminus of World War II. Operation Paperclip included Nazi scientists like Josef Mengele, the infamous Auschwitz ‘Angel of Death.’ Scientists involved with rocketry, like Wernher von Braun, were the ones most touted. The mind control scientists weren’t talked about.

The Nazis used the occult techniques to commit the most horrible crimes against children to create the perfect soldier, the perfect spy, and the perfect assassin, persons who with a key word or phrase could be made to do the bidding of their handlers unquestioningly and not remember it later nor be able to disclose classified information even if they wanted to. The [CIA version of the] program was called Project Monarch or MkUltra.

In Nazi Germany, the program was known as Projekt Blaumond — Project Blue Moon. This program involved experiments conducted by Nazi scientists in concentration camps, using substances like barbiturates, morphine derivatives, and hallucinogens to develop a truth serum that would weaken the will of the person examined.

Back in the U.S.A., mind control experiments continued with Project Bluebird, the first iteration of the CIA’s MkUltra. The evolving program included trauma, electroshock, sleep deprivation, LSD, sexual and physical abuse, and psychic driving, all with the stated goal of creating multiple personalities within a subject.

Today, psychologists use the term dissociative identity disorder. Mind control indoctrination often involved children as young as three. Children, it was learned, are more compliant and susceptible to dissociation. At Auschwitz, Dr. Mengele preferred working with children.

Recent estimates indicate that around 8 million children go missing worldwide each year. Astonishingly, the largest number occurs here in the U.S., where approximately 800,000 children are reported missing every year.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) receives an average of 1,500 reported missing children cases each day. Upwards of another 500 cases go unreported. A third of these children are under the age of six.

Survivors of Satanic Human Abuse (SHA) contend that a significant number eventually wind up in sex trafficking — as many as 16%. It’s anyone’s guess how many of these children are ritualistically sacrificed to Baphomet, sex trafficked, or transformed into Manchurian Candidates with multiple personalities using severe trauma. All of the above illustrates the depths of human cruelty and depravity.

These are among the darkest of times.

Shrine to Sekhmet, Bastet (the cat goddess) and Ra ( source ) used to invoke protection (not harm)

There are a couple of reasons I turned to Sekhmet for inspiration for this piece. She traditionally is celebrated at the midpoint between the summer solstice and fall equinox — August 1. So it’s timely.

Secondly, Sekhmet’s mythos teaches that she must be appeased before her bloodlust (symbolized by the red coloring) destroys creation. Humanity could soon be faced with a similar situation. Consequently, the Sekhmet archetype is topical. This short story from her mythology further accounts for our concerns.

According to myth, Sekhmet was created by Ra to punish humanity for their disobedience. Her bloodlust was so intense that she threatened to annihilate all of humankind. To stop her rampage, Ra devised a plan: he used beer dyed red with ochre or pomegranate juice to resemble blood.

When Sekhmet saw the red liquid, she mistook it for blood and drank it eagerly, becoming intoxicated and falling asleep. This act of trickery saved humanity from destruction and became the foundation for rituals to appease the goddess.

This mythological event was commemorated annually in ancient Egypt through festivals and rituals dedicated to Sekhmet. During these celebrations, Egyptians would drink copious amounts of red beer, reenacting pacification of the warring goddess.

This ritual served multiple purposes: it honored Sekhmet, attempted to soothe her wrath, and symbolically prevented the excessive flooding of the Nile, which ran red with silt each year. Red beer became a central offering to Sekhmet in temples and sacred spaces to ensure the goddess's favor and protection.

Perhaps the lioness, Sekhmet’s manifestation, is the animal kingdom’s most fearsome protector of her young. Accordingly, we invoke Sekhmet’s protection for the missing children sold into sex slavery, sacrificed to Baphomet, tortured, subjected to mind control experiments, or transformed into Manchurian Candidates harboring multiple personalities, such as Sirhan Sirhan, Lee Harvey Oswald, Charles Manson, John Hinckley, Timothy McVeigh, and Mark David Chapman.

Don’t underestimate the power of symbolism or the extent of “wickedness in high places.” Raise a cool one to honor Sekhmet this Thursday, August 1.

Vino vincit omnia

Share