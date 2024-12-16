This essay proposes a framework titled the “Theory of Universal Hierarchy and Black Hole Cosmology,” a model that seeks to bridge the gap between scientific inquiry and spiritual understanding. It posits a hierarchical structure of existence, ranging from the Cosmic Plenum, the source of all creation, to humanity's collective consciousness.

Furthermore, it explores the role of black holes not just as destructive forces but as potential engines of cosmic renewal and even the birthplaces of new universes. Our framework attempts to reconcile seemingly disparate concepts from physics, cosmology, and spirituality, offering a new perspective on the interconnectedness of all things and the cyclical nature of existence.

Energy, Frequency, and Vibration

Nikola Tesla purportedly said, "If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency, and vibration." This piece aims to explore these concepts further.

It’s noteworthy that Tesla cited both frequency and vibration, given that frequency is a characteristic of vibration. We believe that in mentioning both, Tesla intended to draw attention to the concept of vibration as it relates to electromagnetic (EM) waves and the excitation of particles in EM fields.

He also may have intended to allude to the Third Hermetic Principle. This ancient principle, which states that "Nothing is at rest; everything is moving; everything is vibrating," aligns well with Tesla's famous heuristic.

In the quest to understand the nature of existence, one encounters a multitude of fields and EM waves that influence our perceptions and experiences. This essay presents a conceptual framework designed to explore these metaphysical realms in a structured, non-specific manner.

A brief word about the differences between classical and quantum mechanics. Classical mechanics describes the motion of macroscopic objects, from projectiles to parts of machinery, and astronomical objects such as planets and stars. It operates on deterministic principles, meaning that if the present state of an object is known, it's possible to predict its future motion.

Quantum mechanics, on the other hand, applies to microscopic systems and subatomic particles. It introduces fundamental uncertainties and probabilities into physical descriptions. Unlike classical mechanics, even with full knowledge of a quantum system, the outcomes of certain measurements are impossible to predict with certainty.

Einstein's famous quote about "spooky action at a distance" referred specifically to quantum entanglement, a phenomenon he found particularly troubling. This quote highlighted his skepticism about the non-local nature of quantum mechanics, which seemed to violate his deeply held belief in local realism.

While classical mechanics and quantum physics provide robust foundations for understanding physical phenomena at different scales, they also lay bare the limits of current scientific knowledge.

The counterintuitive nature of quantum mechanics, in particular, has led some thinkers to explore potential connections between physics and metaphysics, as we frequently attempt to do here. These forays into the realm of spirit proffer insightful perspectives on the true nature of reality and consciousness.

By transcending institutionalized biases, religious and cultural boundaries, and limitations of classical mechanics, our metaphysical model aims to provide percipience into the interconnectedness of various spiritual domains, from the Cosmic Plenum and Divine Mind to humanity's Collective Consciousness, store of ancient wisdom, and the vast mysterious Multiverse.

The Grace of Expectation

In Christian theology, expectation is deeply intertwined with scriptural promises and prophecies, encouraging believers to live in anticipation of God's divine fulfillment — such as the return of Christ or the realization of sacred prophecy.

The phrase Grace of Expectation was recently invoked by Mary in an apparition at Medjugorje It conveys a profound spiritual dynamic: grace as divine enablement that empowers believers to remain steadfast in faith, patience, and joy, even amidst adversity or delay. Here, grace is not merely a passive gift but an active force, fortifying spiritual endurance.

Expanding beyond Christian theology, the Grace of Expectation can be understood as a universal principle in spiritual practice: the strengthening of faith in transcendental reality. Whether petitioning the Divine Mind, angels, archetypes, or even nature itself (Gaia), this grace manifests through an unwavering trust that such supplications will be answered, albeit in unexpected forms.

This trust — an assurance that engagement with the Divine in any form elicits a response — becomes an embodiment of grace itself. Far from being confined to religious doctrines, this grace transcends boundaries, extending to all who sense a connection to a reality greater than themselves.

Rational Spirituality’s Universal Hierarchy

Cosmic Plenum or Divine Mind Consciousness Akashic Field Angels and Demons Humanity’s Collective Unconscious Psychoid Archetypes Elementals (faeries, nature spirits, elves, etc.) Humanity's Collective Consciousness

At the pinnacle of this hierarchy stands the Cosmic Plenum, representing the divine source of all existence. Below this, we find Consciousness itself, followed by the Akashic Field — a concept that embodies the universal repository of all knowledge, experience, and information.

Ervin László, a systems theorist and philosopher of science, has contributed significantly to the contemporary understanding of this idea. László's work reframes the Akashic Field in the context of modern scientific theories, proposing it as a fundamental information-carrying field that connects all things in the universe.

Our model then descends through various levels of spiritual and psychological realms. Angels and Demons occupy a significant position, reflecting spiritual intermediaries we find in many cultures. The Collective Unconscious and Psychoid realms follow. Both draw from Jungian psychology to represent shared human experiences.

Jung introduced the term 'psychoid' to describe a realm that connects psyche (soul) and matter. He believed that angels and demons, acting as psychoids rather than as archetypes, represent unconscious forces that influence our behavior. Jung defined psychoids as the bridges between the conscious and unconscious realms, facilitating access to deeper levels of wisdom and insight.

Archetypes, universal symbols and patterns that shape human experience, occupy the next level in our Universal Hierarchy. These primordial mental images and motifs, first conceptualized by Carl Jung, represent fundamental human experiences and behaviors.

Archetypes influence our perceptions, emotions, and actions, often without our conscious awareness. They serve as organizing principles for human experiences and can be seen as energetic imprints that guide psychological development and spiritual growth. In our model, archetypes act as accessible information conduits between the collective unconscious and individual consciousness.

In our model, we explain access to the Akashic Field as “a heightened state of resonance between individual consciousness and the Akashic information field.” This resonance allows for the perception of information not typically available through ordinary sensory channels. Resonance can be experienced via deep meditation, lucid dreaming, or other contemplative practices.

Oberon and Titania by Noel Paton

Below this, we find the realm of Elementals — ethereal beings that embody the fundamental forces of nature. This familiar category includes faeries, nature spirits, elves, mermaids, and other energetic entities associated with the five elements: Earth, Air, Fire, Water, and Spirit. They symbolize spiritual realities and connections to the divine.

These ‘elemental’ beings are envisioned as manifestations of natural energies, serving as intermediaries between the physical world and higher realms of consciousness. The inclusion of Elementals in our hierarchy acknowledges their significance across various cultural traditions.

At the base of this hierarchy lies humanity's Collective Consciousness, representing the shared thoughts, beliefs, and experiences of all human beings across time. Information in the Collective Consciousness is a component of the Akashic Field. This view of human consciousness allows for the integration of historical wisdom, current understanding, and potential future insights.

This comprehensive structure evokes further exploration into how these realms influence each other, impact human experience, and shape our understanding of reality. Our “Theory of Universal Hierarchy” offers a unique perspective on the nature of existence, consciousness, and the unseen forces that shape our world.

Nine realms

The number 9 symbolizes balance, order, and unity. It serves as a symbol of wholeness and magical potency that resonates throughout a number of rich cultural heritages, including Christianity and Judaism.

The number 9 is vital in decoding the Bible’s literal texts, e.g. 144 = 1+4+4 = 9. The number 144, for example, is associated with the Divine Mind; 666, which also can be reduced to 9 in similar fashion, is associated with the carnal mind.

Just for fun, here are a few more:

The fruit of the Spirit in Galatians lists 9 attributes.

The number 9 represents a person who is complete in God's grace and power, and is prepared to be a vessel of honor (someone worthy to be used by God for noble purposes).

Every ninth year represented the end of one cycle and the beginning of a new one, according to Leviticus.

A Field Based Theory

Fields are fundamental entities that permeate all of space and time. Imagine them as invisible, fluid-like substances that exist everywhere, even in what we term ‘empty space.’ Each type of particle in the universe, such as electrons, quarks, or photons, has its own corresponding field. Excitations are localized disturbances or vibrations in these fields.

When a field is ‘excited,’ it creates what we observe as particles. Think of a calm lake as a field, and ripples on its surface as excitations. Just as ripples are not separate from the water but are disturbances in it, particles are not distinct from their fields but are vibrations within them.

Key points to understand with the corresponding theology in parentheses:

Ubiquity — Fields exist everywhere, filling all of space. (Omnipresence)

Energy levels — The strength or energy of an excitation determines the properties of the particle it represents.

Interactions — When particles interact, it's really the underlying fields interacting with each other. (Omnipotence)

Quantum nature — These fields and their excitations behave according to quantum mechanical principles, exhibiting properties like superposition and uncertainty.

Vacuum state — Even in the absence of particles, fields are never truly at rest. The vacuum state, what we call ‘empty space,’ is filled with constant, small fluctuations in the fields.

Our field-based theory of the universe helps explain many phenomena, from particle creation and annihilation to the fundamental forces of nature. It provides an elegant system for understanding the most basic workings of our universe from a metaphysical perspective.

Fields as Information Carriers

Fields in quantum field theory serve as fundamental carriers of information in the universe. These fields permeate all of space-time and can be understood as the underlying fabric of reality. (Omniscience)

Quantum Fields — Each type of particle (e.g., electrons, quarks, photons) corresponds to a specific quantum field.

Interactions — When particles interact, it's actually the underlying fields exchanging information.

Quantum Superposition — Fields can exist in superposition states, allowing for complex information encoding.

Mass-Energy-Information Equivalence

The mass-energy-information equivalence principle, first formulated by Melvin Vopson, extends Einstein's famous E=mc² formula to include information as a fundamental physical quantity (E=mc²=NkT log₂). This principle suggests that information, along with mass and energy, have physical properties and can be quantified. Key aspects of this principle include:

Information has Mass — Every bit of information is proposed to have a finite and quantifiable mass.

Conservation — Information, like mass and energy, is conserved in physical processes.

Particle Information — Elementary particles are theorized to store information about themselves, similar to how DNA encodes information in living organisms.

The mass-energy-information equivalence principle has potential implications for understanding dark matter, dark energy, resolving the black hole information paradox, and fundamentally altering our conception of the universe's composition.

The equivalence principle bridges quantum field theory, information theory, and thermodynamics, noting a deeper connection between the physical world and information than previously understood. It will likely lead to a paradigm shift in our understanding of the nature of reality, potentially reframing information as a fifth state of matter in addition to solid, liquid, gas, and plasma.

Artwork by Sandbox Studio with Ana Kova

Rational Spirituality’s Black Hole Cosmology

In our speculative cosmology, black holes are not merely destructive endpoints for matter and energy. Instead, they are engines of cosmic renewal, serving two critical roles:

Recycle Bins of the Universe

Information Preservation — Black holes serve as vast repositories, preserving quantum information of everything that falls into them. Mechanisms such as Hawking radiation or quantum effects at event horizons may eventually release this information, contributing to the universe’s ongoing evolution.

Black Hole Information Paradox — This longstanding puzzle in theoretical physics highlights the tension between quantum mechanics and general relativity over whether information is destroyed in a black hole. Our model proposes that black holes preserve information at the quantum level, ensuring it is not lost but rather is transformed.

Cosmic Renewal — As black holes consume matter and energy, they break it down into fundamental components — quanta of energy and information. Over time, these elements can be expelled back into the universe through outflows or subtle quantum processes, fueling star formation, galaxy evolution, and the emergence of new structures.

Mothers of New Universes

Larger, more massive black holes — particularly supermassive black holes (SMBH) — transcend their recycling role, becoming ‘cosmic wombs’ capable of birthing entirely new universes:

Critical Mass Threshold — When a black hole reaches a critical size or density, it may undergo a phase transition, creating a new bubble of space-time : a distinct baby universe.

Big Bang Analogy — From the perspective of the new universe, this event would appear as its own Big Bang — a rapid expansion of space-time filled with energy and quantum information. The parent black hole’s properties, such as its physical constants, could influence the new universe, giving it inherited ‘genetic traits’ tuned for specific conditions, such as sustaining life.

Cosmic Multiverse — In this hypothesis, each mother black hole gives birth to a unique universe, forming a multiverse. Parent and child universes are connected by one-way wormholes, preventing bidirectional information transfer.

The Dual Role in Cosmic Evolution

Black holes thus play two interconnected roles:

Recycling Within Universes — Smaller black holes sustain cosmic evolution by redistributing matter, energy, and information.

Creation Beyond Universes — Supermassive black holes transcend this role, birthing entirely new universes that inherit fundamental traits from their parent.

Information Flow Across Universes — Recent developments in quantum mechanics suggest black holes preserve information, which may act as the primordial seed for baby universes. This information encodes the physical laws, constants, and geometry of the new universe.

Implications for Cosmology and Physics

Universal Evolution — If each new universe inherits slightly altered physical constants, this process mirrors natural selection on a cosmic scale — an ‘evolution’ of universes, where only those capable of sustaining complexity persist.

The Multiverse Network — Universes are not isolated but interconnected in a parent-child lineage through black holes.

Our Origins — Could our universe have emerged from a mother black hole in another cosmos? If so, studying black holes may offer scientific clues to our origins.

A New Vision: Black Hole Genesis

Imagine black holes as architects of cosmic renewal:

Within galaxies, smaller black holes act as recycling bins, breaking down stars and galaxies into their fundamental components.

Among them, rare giants — the supermassive black holes — become mothers, gestating new universes.

Each baby universe emerges carrying traces of its parent’s history, passing on ‘cosmic DNA’ to direct its evolution.

This speculative arrangement reconciles the destructive nature of black holes with their creative potential. In Black Hole Genesis, black holes are both ends and beginnings — recycling matter and information while birthing new worlds in an endless cycle of cosmic rebirth.

Information and Black Hole Genesis

Not all black holes can become mothers. Only supermassive black holes meet the criteria for birthing new universes.

There are no singularities in this cosmological model. We would substitute the term polarity. Moreover, direct exchange of information between universes cannot take place. This restriction is due to several factors:

Wormhole Dynamics — Parent and child universes are linked by wormholes, but these are one-way conduits, preventing direct or ongoing information exchange.

Conservation of Information — The principle of information conservation within each universe would be violated if information freely travelled between universes, potentially disrupting the fundamental laws of physics in each realm.

Quantum Decoherence — The transition from one universe to another would likely involve extreme conditions that would cause quantum decoherence, effectively ‘scrambling’ any coherent information and preventing its direct transfer.

Our model aligns with the concept of physicist John Wheeler’s "It from Bit" — the idea that information is fundamental to the fabric of reality, a theory we previously discussed [here]. In Black Hole Genesis, information is not secondary, it is foundational:

A mother black hole encodes vast amounts of quantum information on its event horizon.

This information determines the properties of the emerging universe: its physical laws, spacetime geometry, and matter-energy distribution.

The release or transformation of this information drives the creation of its spacetime geometry and matter-energy distribution.

This cosmological model suggests a form of cosmic evolution, where universes with different physical constants emerge, and only those capable of sustaining complexity survive. The result is an interconnected multiverse, linked through parent-child relationships via black holes, raising profound questions about our universe's origins and its place in a larger cosmic network.

Deus ex mundos, Deus in mundi

