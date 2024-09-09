We have failed to comprehend that the result of the technology that originated in the years of the arms race between the soviet Union and the West, has resulted in using satellite technology not only for surveillance and communication systems but also to lock on to human beings, manipulating brain frequencies by directing laser beams, neural-particle beams, electromagnetic radiation, sonar waves, radiofrequency radiation (RFR), soliton waves, torsion fields, and by use of these or other energy fields which form the areas of study for astrophysics. Since the operations are characterised by secrecy, it seems inevitable that the methods that we do know about, that is, the exploitation of the ionosphere, our natural shield, are already outdated as we begin to grasp the implications of their use. Carole Smith, Journal of Psycho-Social Studies, 2003

Mythology and Modern Fears

Humanity has long been captivated by stories that reflect its deepest fears and desires. Mythology, archetypes, and ancient fables often create narratives that explore timeless themes of power, control, and transformation. These stories, while rooted in the past, resonate with our modern anxieties in surprising ways.

In today’s world, these fears have evolved, finding new expression through speculative technologies and dystopian futures. From psychotronic devices in films like Blade Runner, to claims of green-beam directed-energy weapons in Antarctica, the fear of unseen, omnipotent forces remains ever-present.

What might seem a far cry from ancient myth is, in fact, a modern extension of the same primal fear — the fear of being controlled by covert forces beyond our understanding. In Greek mythology, Zeus, king of the gods, often intervened in human affairs, shaping the destinies of mortals without their consent.

This ancient tension between autonomy and external control mirrors contemporary fears, where technology and authority threaten personal agency. Whether through divine intervention or societal manipulation, the question of who holds control over our lives remains a timeless and urgent human concern.

Psychotronics

This ancient balance of power and control mirrors modern concerns surrounding psychotronic weaponry, where advanced technology is feared as an invisible force capable of manipulating human minds and behaviors. Just as Zeus in mythology controlled the fates of mortals, today’s anxieties focus on the speculative claims of directed-energy weapons and mind-altering technologies that might covertly influence thoughts.

The fear of being controlled by a powerful, unseen force has transcended millennia, adapting to new forms.

Psychotronics is the ability, using extremely low frequency (ELF) waves and other means to manipulate a person emotions, thoughts, bodily functions, will, etc. all from a remote location. Using this technology, a person or possibly an entire population literally can be controlled like a robot with a remote control.

Psychotronic directed-energy weapons combine mind-altering technologies with energy-based manipulation, using electromagnetic, microwave, and other energy forms to influence or disrupt human cognition and behavior. These tools, which can remotely alter thoughts and emotions, pose significant threats to privacy, autonomy, and societal freedom, raising concerns about covert use and the erosion of individual rights.

Psychotronics involves the study and application of the physics of the mind, brain, consciousness, and the underlying forces of life and nature. The term “psychotronics” itself reflects this intersection of mind and technology.

The U.S. Psychotronics Association advocates for research that acknowledges both the spiritual and technical dimensions of the universe, aiming to present documented findings rather than unsupported theories or personal experiences.

Archetypes and Mind Control

In many cultures, the archetype of the puppet master symbolizes an entity that controls others from the shadows. In Norse mythology, the trickster god Loki embodies this archetype, using cunning and deceit to manipulate both gods and mortals.

The Trickster and Puppet Master archetypes align with modern anxieties about mind control technologies. Just as Loki's shapeshifting and trickery symbolize a loss of control over one's destiny, psychotronic weapons evoke a similar dread —the fear that thoughts, actions, and even consciousness itself can be influenced, monitored, or overtly controlled by external forces.

This connection between mythology and modern technology extends beyond mere control. Myths often explore themes of transformation, where characters undergo dramatic shifts in form or identity. For example, the myth of Narcissus illustrates how unchecked obsession can lead to one's downfall.

In modern concepts of mind control, this theme is mirrored in the potential for directed energy or psychological manipulation to fundamentally alter a person's personality, perception of reality, or willpower. In both cases, transformation is not voluntary — it is imposed, stripping away the individual’s sense of self, the very essence of their human "I."

In a ‘Psychotronic War’ using microwave-modulated ELF waves, it would no longer be necessary to kill whole armies by inducing cardiac or respiratory irregular signals. The enemy can simply be incapacitated by disturbing their states of balance or confusing the ability to think logically. The manipulation of human beings, by means of ELF waves is relatively easy to perform.

For instance, some studies suggest that ELF waves can affect brainwave patterns, potentially altering mood and cognitive functions. This has led to concerns about their use in psychotronic weaponry, where ELF waves could theoretically be used to manipulate emotions or even induce certain psychological states.

Extremely Low Frequency (ELF) directed-energy weapons, such as those detailed in the ‘South Pole Secret’ video above, evoke profound concerns. The idea that invisible beams of energy could influence minds or alter perceptions mirrors ancient fears of supernatural forces acting upon individuals without their knowledge or consent.

Adding to these anxieties is the speculation that such technologies might be used to communicate with extraterrestrial intelligences for equally nefarious purposes. The prospect of invisible beams not only influencing human minds but also facilitating contact with unknown entities evokes both unease and fascination.

Whether these fears are grounded in reality or remain speculative, they underscore the significant psychological impact emerging technologies can have on our collective psyche. Unlike mythological figures such as Zeus or Loki — who could be understood within the cultural frameworks of their time—modern technologies often operate beyond public scrutiny, obscured by secrecy or disinformation, much like a ‘limited hangout.’

This pervasive sense of the unknown — of forces beyond comprehension or control — fuels conspiracy theories and speculative fears about advanced weaponry and psychotronic technologies. Given that many so-called conspiracy theories have turned out to be factual, the existence of mind control technologies should not be summarily dismissed.

Recall that the CIA denied the existence of MkUltra for years. Indeed, the latest mind control technologies could very well be the progeny of MkUltra research. We previously wrote about MkUltra here and here. (Additional links on this topic are included in the footnotes.)

Eye of Providence - New World Order

The All-Seeing Eye

The archetype of the Ruler or the all-seeing eye plays a central role in the convergence of mythology and modern technological anxieties. In ancient Egypt, the Eye of Horus symbolizes protection, royal power, and health. However, in modern times, this symbol has been co-opted into theories tied to an omnipresent force that controls humanity from behind the scenes.

Directed-energy weapons and psychotronic devices are contemporary manifestations of this all-seeing power, representing the fear of surveillance, censorship, and control by those in authority. These fears are not without sound basis. For those with ‘eyes to see,’ this agenda has been painfully clear since the Covid Plandemic.

The fear of mind control — whether through psychotronic weaponry or ancient divine manipulation — reflects a deep-seated anxiety about the loss of autonomy and agency. Whether through Zeus’s manipulations, Loki’s cunning, or speculative directed-energy weapons, the underlying fear remains the same —the loss of the ability to determine one’s own destiny.

As long as humanity grapples with these existential themes, myths will persist, retold in new forms, but always centered around one persistent question: who truly holds power over our minds?

Consciousness is Fundamental

No matter how we view transcendence, one undeniable truth remains: consciousness is not merely a byproduct of the brain but the very foundation of the cosmos itself. It is the source from which all existence flows — a field of awareness that permeates every atom and star, transcending time and space.

When we look at transcendence through the "God lens," humanity has formulated several archetypes of the divine throughout history:

God the Puppet Master, the force pulling the strings of fate.

God the Watchmaker , who sets the cosmos in motion and then steps back, indifferent.

God the Bellhop , summoned only when there’s a pressing need.

God the Father, an omnipresence that honors our free will, allowing us to stumble and fall, yet always is there to help reassemble the shattered fragments of our lives and impart meaning.

The Father archetype mirrors the Akashic Field — a dynamic metaphysical memory bank for collective human consciousness. This is the wellspring of the Collective Unconscious, as Jung described, where timeless archetypes dwell.

These archetypes are not passive or inert; they are coherent patterns of information and meaning, constantly accessible to us, whispering in our ears and competing with the screaming voice of the ego — the individual human ‘I.’

Angels are archetypes. The Greek word ‘aggelos’ means messenger; generally conveying news or behests from God the Father to men. Our ‘Guardian Angel’ is analogous to our Higher Consciousness and Crown Chakra, which convey energy/information to/from the Akashic Field.

Yet today, the human ‘I’ is under siege. In what some interpret as the final act of a cosmic drama called the End Times, we are embroiled in an unprecedented spiritual war. Forces of good and evil clash in a battle that transcends flesh and bone, waging war on the soul.

Some will process this as God vs. Satan, others as a conflict between benevolent and malevolent archetypes, or perhaps a blend of both. Ultimately, the interpretation is personal, shaped by our own understanding of reality (worldview).

However we choose to frame it, one thing remains clear: the belligerent has assembled a vast and incomprehensible arsenal of weaponry. From the manipulation of consciousness to the harnessing of hidden technologies, many of us had no inkling of the depths these forces could reach or the technological havoc they could wreak.

Little wonder that so many visionaries believe this is not simply a war for physical survival, but a battle for the human soul itself and the future of our species.

Therefore rejoice, you heavens and you who dwell in them!

But woe to the earth and the sea, because the devil has gone down to you!

He is filled with fury because he knows he has but a little time. Revelation 12:12

We are not alone. God the Father and the Akashic Field — humanity’s infinite wells of wisdom and guidance — are always at hand. The angels and archetypes that dwell in the cosmos not mere echoes of some forgotten past; they are omnipotent forces, our allies in this real-world battle for the soul of humanity.

Archetypes of the Collective Unconscious can be accessed by prayer, meditation, or active imagination. (12 min. video below about active imagination) In the video presentation, the personal unconscious is depicted as the subconscious, essentially conveying the same meaning.

In the final analysis, whether we invoke the divine, the archetypal, or the scientific, we are all seeking the same ineffable truth — a deeper connection to the Transcendental Realities that underpin all existence.

This Aquarian paradigm shift is entering its destructive phase, also known as the Kali Yuga. As Jesus said, “all these things must happen” (Luke 21:9). The future’s creative phase will not accommodate the evil Great Reset and transhumanism, nor will it usher in a dark, tyrannical dystopia. Instead, it will bring forth ‘harmony and understanding,’ heralding an evolution of consciousness and enlightenment unimaginable to today’s minds.

Philosophers such as the late Teilhard de Chardin envisaged a significant creative leap in human consciousness and universal spiritual awareness, which he (and others) referred to as the Noosphere. Teilhard foresaw an order emerging from chaos, which he called a new 'Radial Energy' — a spiritual energy that, over time, would stratify into higher states of conscious awareness. (source)

The human ‘I’ may be under ruthless attack today, but it is also resilient and fierce, capable of wielding the most profound power of all — self-awareness. This awareness, psychological and spiritual, reveals that we are part of something far greater than ourselves, something eternal, omniscient, and beautiful.

In this spiritual awakening, we are discovering not just our strength but our hope — a hope grounded in the truth that no force, no matter how dark or malevolent, can truly sever our connection to the transcendent, however envisioned, or our path to a new Golden Age.

The Fairy by Gustave Moreau (from the Active Imagination video)

